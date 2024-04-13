2024 MotoGP World Championship

Round Three – Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas

Circuit Of The Americas – Friday

Jorge Martin – P1

“For sure, I didn’t expect you to be this fast today because normally, it’s a track that I struggle with. I was really smooth trying to, you know, to control my physical condition, the physical side, because I want to get some energy for Sunday, so I wasn’t pushing on a hundred per cent. And then, when I did this amazing lap, so I was really happy. You know tomorrow will be a challenging day because people are super fast, and they will improve from today, so let’s try to improve.”

Maverick Vinales – P2

“From Portimão we found an outstanding setup and, above all, optimum balance between the front and rear tyre. I’m able to be extremely fast, the bike is stable, and I’m competitive both with the soft and medium tyres. I have an incredible feeling with the RS-GP24. I really like this track and it’s wonderful to be able to ride so fast and aggressive.”

Marc Marquez – P3

“It went as expected, but maybe not as others did. It’s never easy to ride on a track with a new bike but from the second run Frankie and I understood each other well and we found a new, comfortable set-up. My weekend started there. I knew the areas where I would have suffered and little by little we got closer to those three-four faster riders. Tomorrow we’ll understand better where we’re at, the goal is a spot on the first two rows: this is where we’ll understand what we’ll really be capable of this weekend.”

Francesco Bagnaia – P4

“It was a positive day and I’m happy, it was maybe one of the best Fridays in a while. I manage to get a good feeling and we improved in each outing. We decided to follow a different strategy compared to the others as we lapped more with the medium tyre. It looks like a good option, even though the soft tyre seems manageable, but we’ll see tomorrow and then we’ll make a final decision on what to use in the race. We will surely have to do a good qualifying and then try to stay towards the front from the get-go in the sprint race.”

Pedro Acosta – P5

“We are in Q2 again, on one of the trickiest tracks of the championship, so we are very happy! It is the first time that we are coming here on a MotoGP bike, everything is new and different, so the task was not easy. However, between the morning and the afternoon, we made really nice steps, but we still have work to do ahead of tomorrow’s Sprint, because we are missing some things in some areas of the track.”

Aleix Espargaro – P6

“This is not one of my favourite tracks, so I’m having trouble finding the right feeling. In the morning we struggled and ahead of the PR we worked hard to find the right setup. In any case, I’m satisfied with sixth place.I was surprised by the way Maverick is riding. He is really smooth through the corners. He is the rider to beat.”

Enea Bastianini – P8

“I’m quite happy with today, especially with regards to the race pace, which saw us in the top three. There’s something to improve in the time attack and I feel this is the area where I struggle more. I must say that in the last outing I had a difficult time due to a rider ahead of me – there was a lot of traffic on the track. I hope I’ll be quicker tomorrow and surely it’ll be very important to start near the front. We’ll continue to work, give our best, and to improve step by step.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio – P9

“This morning we didn’t start too strong, I didn’t have a great feeling with the front. Then in the afternoon, David, my crew chief, made a change that made me immediately gain confidence, we managed to make a big step forward and I can say that we are on the right path. Just before the second session I started to have a bad headache, I didn’t feel very well, but once on the track I achieved my goal. Q2 is always crucial, starting in the first two rows will be even more crucial here considering the first corner where anything can happen.”

Marco Bezzecchi – P10

“A positive first day here at COTA, I’m quite happy. A pity for the yellow flag at the end, I couldn’t complete my second time attack, but I’m satisfied to be in the Top Ten. The pace is good and I’m positive for tomorrow. We have worked a lot at home, both from a technical and physical point of view, and the feedback is positive.”

Miguel Oliveira – P11

“Today was quite good. I was really close to Q2 in P11. It’s always a frustrating place to end up on a Friday, but I guess that’s better than further behind. We couldn’t put the perfect lap together and there was a little margin to improve the lap that I did. But I guess that’s the positive to take into tomorrow. We adjusted some minor things on the bike and just tried to ride and get used to a step we made this morning in FP1, which was really positive. I started to feel better with the bike and actually started to connect and get used to it.”

Raul Fernandez – P12

“I came back. I am happy to say that I enjoyed riding today, we worked very well and I feel comfortable on the bike. The only downside was that on the last time attack lap, I was three tenths faster than before and that pace was fast enough to go through to Q2 directly, but another rider went wide and came back to the ideal line without checking, so I couldn’t improve. The important thing is that I have good pace and that I am also able to do the time alone and I feel really good with the bike. I didn’t have this great feeling since the test in Qatar – I am definitely enjoying riding and I’m fast again.”

Alex Marquez – P13

“It wasn’t an easy day. We improved this afternoon but it wasn’t enough. I also made a mistake at turn one in the most important lap of the day and despite that we finished very close to the top ten and Q2. We struggle in the direction changes and under braking the bike moves a lot… These are details, but we need to work on them.”

Augusto Fernandez – P15

“It has been the best Friday of the season so far for us, we have been more competitive and closer to the top 10. We missed the Q2, but at least we were able to fight for it today instead of being in the last positions, so it is a strong point for us. I am feeling better, the bike and the team are working well, so it is just a matter of getting back my confidence now. Let’s try to make a step tomorrow and fight for Q2.”

Jack Miller – P16

“Happy to be back at COTA. However, it wasn’t the Friday I intended on, but it is what it is. Caught a yellow flag at a bad time but that’s not the only issue, struggling a bit in the last sector, we need to work on that for tomorrow. We have a great package beneath us, just need to take more from it.”

Fabio Quartararo – P17

“It was more difficult than we expected. We tried many things today to try to find more turning compared to this morning, but we didn’t really find it. We expected the times to be a little bit better and not this far from the top. But let’s see tomorrow. Hopefully we can find small things to improve the feeling. The top speed is a positive point. We were able to play a little bit more with the power today, especially in slow corners. We have a little bit more aero, but we need to improve the turning. I feel like we soon will make the step that we want.”

Alex Rins – P18

“We are working quite hard. We started FP1 and it was bit difficult to find the best way to be fast. I’m struggling on the change of direction. This is not new, but this time I also found it quite difficult to stop the bike on hard braking. But we are working to find a solution, for sure. Let’s see. Today was a good day in terms of laps and in terms of trying different things on the bike. So, right now we need to analyse, and we need to select the best package for the qualy and the Sprint tomorrow.”

Johann Zarco – P19

“It’s been a tough day. Despite the bike working well in some areas, we cannot reach the desired level. Especially in the afternoon, we could see some improvements, and we’ll focus on them. We lose our potential when turning the bike, so we’ll try to find some solutions”.

Joan Mir – P20

“Today followed a similar pattern to what we saw in Portimao, unfortunately. There are some areas we need to work on but it will take some time I think. It’s important that we know what we need to do. The good point is that I think on race pace we can be stronger, my overall position today isn’t fully accurate because of the crash. It was just a small one and I am OK.”

Luca Marini – P21

“When we put in the soft rear tyre we are not able to take the maximum benefit from it so it is important that we work to improve this in the future. We have some work to do tonight with the team because the gap is big. With the medium tyre we are closer to everyone. It’s just the third race so we are still early in the project, I know we will keep improving.”

Takaaki Nakagami – P22

“The track conditions, including the tarmac, have improved since last year, which is a significant advantage. Despite the challenges we faced in certain corners of the track, we are committed to understanding and rectifying these issues to enhance our performance. We acknowledge our potential and are determined to take a step forward.”

Friday Report

Friday at the Bull Grand Prix of the Americas was a duel at the top, and the shootout for direct entry to Q2 went to the wire as lap records fell in MotoGP Practice.

Championship leader Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) set a statement 2:01.397 to destroy the lap record by 0.495 and secure top honours by the end of the day, but that was still only enough to deny Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) by less than a tenth after a fast start for the Aprilia Racing rider, who also topped FP1 ahead of… Martin.

By the end of play there was another duel just behind them too, with Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) jumping up to third on his final lap but just 0.002 ahead of reigning Champion Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team).

With 10 minutes to go, a fair few big hitters looked safe enough, but Bagnaia was one of those outside the top 10. As the #1 has often managed before though, with less than two minutes on the clock he pulled out a 2:01.808, ultimately ending the session in fourth and oh so close to Marquez ahead.

Meanwhile, Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) concluded a storming Friday with a late lunge into the top five, setting a fast lap seconds after Bagnaia to jump up the time-sheets. Aprilia Racing’s Aleix Espargaro also found strong pace at the end of Friday, crossing the line to end Practice in sixth after a tougher opening session.

Franco Morbidelli (Prima Pramac Racing) will also have direct entry to Q2 for the first time since the British Grand Prix in 2023, setting a stunning 2:02.103 despite starting the season down on bike time after getting sidelined from pre-season testing. The Italian was ahead of compatriot Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team), who nevertheless had spent most of the session inside the top five.

Rounding out the top 10 at the end of Friday were the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team duo of Fabio Di Giannantonio and Marco Bezzecchi, who showed consistent pace throughout the day.

A competitive field, including Red Bull KTM Factory Racing riders Brad Binder and Jack Miller, the former of whom is second in the Championship heading into COTA, now have to battle for the top two positions in Q1 on Saturday after they ended PR in P14 and P16, behind Trackhouse Racing’s Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez and split by Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP).

The six Japanese machines in the field fill the final six spots on the time-sheets, with the four Honda riders behind the two Yamahas.

MotoGP Practice Times

Jorge Martin 2m01.397 Maverick Vinales 2m01.473 Marc Marquez 2m01.806 Francesco Bagnaia 2m01.808 Pedro Acosta 2m01.966 Aleix Espargaro 2m02.024 Franco Morbidelli 2m02.103 Enea Bastianini 2m02.144 Fabio Di Giannantonio 2m02.244 Marco Bezzecchi 2m02.358 Miguel Oliveira 2m02.466 Raul Fernandez 2m02.476 Alex Marquez 2m02.493 Brad Binder 2m02.551 Augusto Fernandez 2m02.553 Jack Miller 2m02.802 Fabio Quartararo 2m02.839 Alex Rins 2m02.875 Johann Zarco 2m03.014 Joan Mir 2m03.444 Luca Marini 2m03.521 Takaaki Nakagami 2m03.984

MotoGP Free Practice One Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA 2m03.294 2 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI +0.149 3 Pedro ACOSTA KTM +0.163 4 Enea BASTIANINI DUCATI +0.094 5 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI +0.112 6 Brad BINDER KTM +0.053 7 Franco MORBIDELLI DUCATI +0.039 8 Marc MARQUEZ DUCATI +0.099 9 Jack MILLER KTM +0.207 10 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO ITA DUCATI +0.016 11 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI +0.016 12 Raul FERNANDEZ APRILIA +0.030 13 Alex RINS YAMAHA +0.033 14 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA +0.006 15 Luca MARINI HONDA +0.091 16 Joan MIR HONDA +0.033 17 Miguel OLIVEIRA APRILIA +0.079 18 Augusto FERNANDEZ KTM +0.045 19 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA +0.254 20 Alex MARQUEZ DUCATI +0.044 21 Johann ZARCO HONDA +0.488

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 MARTIN 60 2 BINDER 42 3 BASTIANINI 39 4 BAGNAIA 37 5 ACOSTA 28 6 M MARQUEZ 27 7 ESPARGARO 25 8 VIÑALES 19 9 MILLER 16 10 DI GIANNANTONIO 15 11 QUARTARARO 15 12 A MARQUEZ 13 13 BEZZECCHI 12 14 OLIVEIRA 8 15 MIR 7 16 FERNANDEZ 5 17 ZARCO 5 18 RINS 3 19 NAKAGAMI 2 20 MARINI 0 21 MORBIDELLI 0 22 R FERNANDEZ 0

Moto2

After a rollercoaster season so far, pre-season favourite Fermin Aldeguer (Beta Tools SpeedUp) put in another statement Friday at the Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas as he looks for that elusive first win, or even podium, of the year. Setting an unbelievable 2:08.359, he destroyed the lap record by 0.392. The Spaniard ended a fantastic session ahead of MT – Helmets MSI’s Sergio Garcia, who was 0.282 behind but also under the previous lap record. Dennis Foggia put in a great day for the Italtrans Racing Team in third, also spending most of the session inside the top five.

In fourth was Marcos Ramirez, ending the day as the top OnlyFans American Racing Team rider, with Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Asterius Aspar Team) rounding out the top five as he gets back in action in Austin.

Barry Baltus (RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP), already a podium finisher this year, ended Practice 1 in sixth ahead of Celestino Vietti (Red Bull KTM Ajo), with Alonso Lopez on the second Beta Tools SpeedUp forced to settle for eighth.

Ai Ogura (MT – Helmets MSI) was in ninth as the chequered flag flew, ahead of Fanatic Racing’s Aron Canet as the Championship leader also suffered a crash in the last three minutes.

Jeremy Alcoba (Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team) was 0.773 from the top spot, ahead of Filip Salač (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) and Bo Bendsneyder (Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team).

Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing Team) was the final rider who will provisionally head to Q2 on Saturday after making a mistake on his quickest lap.

Senna Agius managed to take half-a-second off his morning time but most of the other improved even further which saw the Australian rookie 26th at the end of day one.

Moto2 Free Practice Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Fermin ALDEGUER BOSCOSCURO 2m08.359 2 Sergio GARCIA BOSCOSCURO +0.282 3 Dennis FOGGIA KALEX +0.370 4 Marcos RAMIREZ KALEX +0.424 5 Jake DIXON KALEX +0.506 6 Barry BALTUS KALEX +0.535 7 Celestino VIETTI KALEX +0.647 8 Alonso LOPEZ BOSCOSCURO +0.685 9 Ai OGURA BOSCOSCURO +0.708 10 Aron CANET KALEX +0.768 11 Jeremy ALCOBA KALEX +0.773 12 Filip SALAC KALEX +0.812 13 Bo BENDSNEYDER KALEX +0.849 14 Joe ROBERTS KALEX +0.904 15 Manuel GONZALEZ KALEX +0.927 16 Diogo MOREIRA KALEX +1.010 17 Somkiat CHANTRA KALEX +1.146 18 Jaume MASIA KALEX +1.176 19 Darryn BINDER KALEX +1.210 20 Albert ARENAS KALEX +1.262 21 Izan GUEVARA KALEX +1.350 22 Tony ARBOLINO KALEX +1.352 23 Zonta VD GOORBERGH KALEX +1.353 24 Mario AJI KALEX +1.978 25 Deniz ÖNCÜ KALEX +2.042 26 Senna AGIUS KALEX +2.117 27 Alex ESCRIG FORWARD +2.589 28 Xavier ARTIGAS FORWARD +2.792 29 Xavi CARDELUS KALEX +3.532

Moto2 Practice One Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Ai OGURA BOSCOSCURO 2m09.218 2 Joe ROBERTS KALEX +0.061 3 Alonso LOPEZ BOSCOSCURO +0.141 4 Celestino VIETTI KALEX +0.413 5 Sergio GARCIA BOSCOSCURO +0.505 6 Jake DIXON KALEX +0.549 7 Aron CANET KALEX +0.738 8 Dennis FOGGIA KALEX +0.786 9 Marcos RAMIREZ KALEX +0.844 10 Somkiat CHANTRA KALEX +0.882 11 Bo BENDSNEYDER KALEX +0.897 12 Izan GUEVARA KALEX +0.936 13 Tony ARBOLINO KALEX +0.966 14 Deniz ÖNCÜ KALEX +0.992 15 Manuel GONZALEZ KALEX +1.101 16 Jeremy ALCOBA KALEX +1.129 17 Fermin ALDEGUER BOSCOSCURO +1.188 18 Diogo MOREIRA KALEX +1.292 19 Darryn BINDER KALEX +1.383 20 Filip SALAC KALEX +1.643 21 Senna AGIUS KALEX +1.748 22 Albert ARENAS KALEX +1.751 23 Barry BALTUS KALEX +2.132 24 Jaume MASIA KALEX +2.288 25 Zonta VD GOORBERGH KALEX +2.349 26 Mario AJI KALEX +3.174 27 Xavier ARTIGAS FORWARD +3.617 28 Xavi CARDELUS KALEX +3.720 29 Alex ESCRIG FORWARD +4.874

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 CANET Aron 31 2 ROBERTS Joe 29 3 GONZALEZ Manuel 27 4 GARCIA Sergio 26 5 LOPEZ Alonso 25 6 OGURA Ai 24 7 BALTUS Barry 23 8 RAMIREZ Marcos 17 9 VIETTI Celestino 16 10 ARENAS Albert 16 11 ALDEGUER Fermin 13 12 CHANTRA Somkiat 11 13 ALCOBA Jeremy 9 14 ARBOLINO Tony 4 15 VD GOORBERGH Zonta 3 16 BENDSNEYDER Bo 2 17 AGIUS Senna 2 18 BINDER Darryn 1 19 ÖNCÜ Deniz 1 20 FOGGIA Dennis 0 21 MOREIRA Diogo 0 22 MASIA Jaume 0

Moto3

David Alonso (CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team) jumped to the top spot at the end of Friday, setting 14 laps in Practice 1 to hammer home his performance from Free Practice after he’d also started the day fastest. The Colombian’s 2:15.173 in the afternoon saw him edge out Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Jose Antonio Rueda, with Angel Piqueras (Leopard Racing) slotting into third after having been passed fit to ride.

It was a dramatic session, not least for the MT Helmets – MSI team, with Ryusei Yamanaka losing the front at turn 11, collecting teammate Ivan Ortola in the first 20 minutes, riders ok. Tatchakorn Buasri (Honda Team Asia) and Tatsuki Suzuki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) also crashed later in the afternoon, and the Thai rider will also need to have a medical review before being allowed back out.

Meanwhile, in the fight for the top, Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3)’s name was missing until late on. The Championship leader was outside the top 14 with 10 minutes left on the clock but put in a sensational lap to place fourth by the end of play, with Ortola also bouncing back after a difficult Friday, ending Practice 1 in a remarkable fifth.

BOE Motorsports’ Joel Kelso jumped from 17th to sixth in the last three minutes.

Joel Kelso – P6

“Awesome day getting around the Circuit of The Americas. Myself and the team made great progress at a track I have previously struggled with. Overall I am happy with P6 for the day, tomorrow we will continue to chip away at it and push for a good position in qualifying.”

Countryman Jacob Roulstone (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) was top rookie in P7, ahead of David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) in eighth, after both riders also made contact at the start of the session.

Jacob Roulstone – P7

“I am quite happy with our first day at COTA. We approached the first session relaxed as we discovered the track. I really, really, like this track. It is super fun, but extremely challenging! In the afternoon, we focused more on trying to get the times down and a race feeling with the tyres. I believe that we have a decent set up, even if we have to sort out which tyres we will use, but the pace was very good. Good day!”

Taiyo Furusato ends a successful Friday in ninth as he looks to find more Qatar form, ahead of LEVELUP – MTA’s Stefano Nepa, who rounded out the top 10. Matteo Bertelle (Rivacold Snipers Team), Yamanaka, Scott Ogden (MLav Racing) and David Almansa (Rivacold Snipers Team) round out the provisional Q2 spots.

Moto3 Free Practice Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 David ALONSO CFMOTO 2m15.173 2 Jose Antonio RUEDA KTM +0.157 3 Angel PIQUERAS HONDA +0.317 4 Daniel HOLGADO GASGAS +0.394 5 Ivan ORTOLA KTM +0.433 6 Joel KELSO KTM +0.594 7 Jacob ROULSTONE GASGAS +0.814 8 David MUÑOZ KTM +0.814 9 Taiyo FURUSATO HONDA +0.919 10 Stefano NEPA KTM +0.962 11 Matteo BERTELLE HONDA +1.033 12 Ryusei YAMANAKA KTM +1.045 13 Scott OGDEN HONDA +1.204 14 David ALMANSA HONDA +1.208 15 Adrian FERNANDEZ HONDA +1.220 16 Tatsuki SUZUKI HUSQVARNA +1.275 17 Luca LUNETTA HONDA +1.311 18 Collin VEIJER HUSQVARNA +1.323 19 Filippo FARIOLI HONDA +1.397 20 Joel ESTEBAN CFMOTO +1.437 21 Nicola CARRARO KTM +1.635 22 Xabi ZURUTUZA KTM +1.780 23 Riccardo ROSSI KTM +2.150 24 Joshua WHATLEY HONDA +2.645 25 Noah DETTWILER KTM +3.203 26 Tatchakorn BUASRI HONDA +3.460

Moto3 Practice One Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 David ALONSO CFMOTO 2m16.537 2 Daniel HOLGADO GASGAS +0.182 3 Jose Antonio RUEDA KTM +0.223 4 David MUÑOZ KTM +0.242 5 Collin VEIJER HUSQVARNA +0.634 6 Matteo BERTELLE HONDA +0.723 7 Adrian FERNANDEZ HONDA +0.819 8 Angel PIQUERAS HONDA +0.824 9 Ivan ORTOLA KTM +0.883 10 Tatsuki SUZUKI HUSQVARNA +0.897 11 Stefano NEPA KTM +1.061 12 Taiyo FURUSATO HONDA +1.077 13 Filippo FARIOLI HONDA +1.104 14 Ryusei YAMANAKA KTM +1.125 15 Joel KELSO KTM +1.177 16 Joel ESTEBAN CFMOTO +1.220 17 Scott OGDEN HONDA +1.281 18 David ALMANSA HONDA +1.654 19 Luca LUNETTA HONDA +1.897 20 Jacob ROULSTONE GASGAS +2.348 21 Xabi ZURUTUZA KTM +2.410 22 Joshua WHATLEY HONDA +2.606 23 Nicola CARRARO KTM +2.799 24 Tatchakorn BUASRI HONDA +2.979 25 Noah DETTWILER KTM +3.059 26 Riccardo ROSSI KTM +3.176

Moto3 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 HOLGADO Daniel 45 2 ALONSO David 38 3 ORTOLA Ivan 23 4 VEIJER Collin 21 5 RUEDA Jose Antonio 20 6 KELSO Joel 19 7 NEPA Stefano 19 8 FURUSATO Taiyo 16 9 ROSSI Riccardo 13 10 ESTEBAN Joel 13 11 SUZUKI Tatsuki 12 12 ROULSTONE Jacob 11 13 MUÑOZ David 7 14 FERNANDEZ Adrian 6 15 PIQUERAS Angel 4 16 BERTELLE Matteo 4 17 OGDEN Scott 4 18 CARRARO Nicola 2 19 PEREZ Vicente 2 20 LUNETTA Luca 1 21 DETTWILER Noah 0 22 FARIOLI Filippo 0

COTA MotoGP Schedule AEST

Friday (Sat) Time Class Event 0000 (Sat) Moto3 FP 0050 (Sat) Moto2 FP 0145 (Sat) MotoGP FP1 0415 (Sat) Moto3 Practice 1 0505 (Sat) Moto2 Practice 1 0600 (Sat) MotoGP Practice 2340 (Sat) Moto3 Practice 2

Saturday (Sun)

Time Class Event 0025 (Sun) Moto2 Practice 2 0110 (Sun) MotoGP FP2 0150 (Sun) MotoGP Q1 0215 (Sun) MotoGP Q2 0350 (Sun) Moto3 Q1 0415 (Sun) Moto3 Q2 0445 (Sun) Moto2 Q1 0510 (Sun) Moto2 Q2 0600 (Sun) MotoGP Sprint

Sunday (Mon) Time Class Event 0040 (Mon) MotoGP WUP 0200 (Mon) Moto3 Race 0315 (Mon) Moto2 Race 0500 (Mon) MotoGP Race

