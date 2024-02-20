Phillip Island WorldSBK Test

Tuesday PM

Nicolo Bulega showcased his speed at the Jerez Test back in January, was just pipped out of top spot by Toprak Razgatlioglu in Portimao, was repeatedly fastest during the four-hour FP1 session this morning, and this afternoon also topped proceedings until the final gasp… Displacing him from top honours at the final juncture was Toprak Razgatlioglu after slotting in an SCO for his final time attack.

With only half an hour between FP1 and the afternoon FP2 session, riders were in no hurry to take to the track early on in the final four hours of the test. In fact, during the first hour only three riders hit the track, Remy Gardner, Philipp Öttl and Bradley Ray.

At 37-degrees this afternoon, the track temperature was 10-degrees warmer than it had been during the morning session. However, conditions this morning are closer to what we can expect during the race weekend.

The second hour saw the track start to get busy. However, 90-minutes in, neither of the Aruba Ducati riders had taken to the track. Both Bulega and Bautista remained in the pits. Bautista eventually went out while Bulega waited until just over halfway through the four-hour session before turning a wheel.

Andrea Iannone was consistently fast in the warmer conditions, heading the time-sheets alongside Danilo Petrucci until the final hour of the second session.

With just over an hour left Toprak Razgatlioglu displaced that pair from the top of the time-sheets with a time that was four-tenths slower than the Turk managed in the cooler morning conditions. Of that trio, only Petrucci was lapping faster than he had during FP1 and was trailed in fourth place by Michael Rinaldi, who also improved on his morning marker.

The infamous Cape Barren Geese then saw the red flags come out and put a 10-minute pause on proceedings as we reached the final hour.

With just over 50 minutes remaining, Nicolo Bulega went top of this session, a 1m29.419 demoting Razgatlioglu to P2. That time half-a-second slower than the 1m28.890 set by the Aruba Ducati rider a few hours earlier in FP1, but showing that the Italian has great pace no matter the conditions.

Another short interruption for geese sent riders back to the pits, and then, with just over half an hour remaining, Toprak Razgatlioglu went top in this session with a 1m29.281. Now it was game-on in earnest, and red sectors were lighting up across the timing screens.

Alex Lowes improved on his morning time, dropping in a 1m29.393. Michael Rinaldi then topped this session with a 1m29.213, seven-tenths quicker than his FP1 time. Then the birds put a temporary stop to proceedings once again…

Andrea Locatelli took some sort of performance-enhancing substance during that short break as the Pata Yamaha came out swinging! A 1m28.835 to the 27-year-old Italian was a big shot in the arm for the Yamaha squad and displaced Nicolo Bulega from the top of the combined time-sheets. There were now 15-minutes remaining…

Nicolo Bulega returned fire…. Boom! A 1m28.585 to the World Supersport Champion.

Not to be outdone, Toprak Razgatlioglu then sent the final winning salvo, a 1m28.511, the new fastest-ever lap around Phillip Island by a World Superbike.

For reference, the official fastest lap recorded at Phillip Island during a race weekend was set by Tom Sykes at 1m29.230 on a BMW in 2020 for pole position. The race lap record is actually a year older, set by Jonathan Rea on a Kawasaki at 1m30.075 in 2019.

The highest trap speed officially recorded by a World Superbike at Phillip Island is 330.3 km/h, set by Chaz Davies in 2020 on a Ducati. Tito Rabat topped the speed charts this afternoon on a Ducati with 323.9 km/h, despite his fastest lap being more than two-seconds slower than Toprak’s BMW, which was second quickest through the speed traps at 321.0 km/h.

The fastest ever MotoGP lap recorded here at Phillip Island is a 1m27.246 set by Jorge Martin to take pole position for Pramac Ducati here last year. The MotoGP race lap record is more than a decade old, set by Marc Marquez on a Honda in 2013 at 1m28.108. The highest top speed by a MotoGP bike recorded at Phillip Island is 356.4 km/h by Enea Bastianini in 2022.

On today’s form, leading the Yamaha charge this weekend looks likely to be Andrea Locatelli.

Of course, tyre life over race distance is the big unknown on this grippy new surface. But from where I sit, it appears as though Bulega has a pretty good race pace to back up his one-lap scorchers.

Toprak Razgatlioglu is definitely a contender for the podium, however the Turk is not completely happy, reporting a lack of drive compared to the Ducati bikes when he follows them and tries to get on the gas as early as the Italian bikes. That is something that might be able to be overcome somewhat by the electronic gurus via mapping changes between now and the weekend.

Either way, on a long run Toprak’s aggressive riding style will likely hold him back over race distance. He told us he is trying to tone down that aggression for this weekend, and ride more calm and flowing. Interestingly, Toprak’s top speed on the BMW today was 10 km/h quicker than Bulega on the Ducati.

Toprak Razgatlioglu

“I was worried before, because I’m not usually strong at this track. But we started very strong, with a strong race pace. The problem was the rear tyre. After 10 laps, it was a bit destroyed with the new track surface because we have too much grip. I did a very good lap time; this is the lap record, but this is testing and not the race weekend. I’m just focused on the race and today, I was working for the race. For me, it’s important to get a good result, a podium, and I hope to fight for the win. The race won’t be easy because the tyre’s life is different. We don’t know yet if it will be a flag-to-flag race.”

Andrea Iannone is not too far off but failed to improve in the warmer conditions this afternoon. However, he did put in plenty of quick laps this morning, and again this afternoon, second only to Bulega in FP1, and fourth quickest on combined times. In regards to tyre longevity, I believe Iannone is the only one that rivalled Bulega.

Alex Lowes made steady progress during the day and might build towards podium pace this weekend but they still have speed to find if they are to run with the Ducatis.

Michael Rinaldi finished sixth on combined times, just ahead of Alvaro Bautista. The defending World Champion struggling to turn the bike due to having so much drive grip on the new tarmac, and not being able to turn the bike with the rear as it just hooks up and pushes him wide. The Spaniard is still working towards solutions that might help him in that regard. We believe he is not on his Pat Malone on that complaint.

Scott Redding was eighth quickest, just ahead of Remy Gardner. The Australian looked to be struggling for tyre durability this morning but he was the fastest Yamaha through the speed trap this afternoon at 314.5 km/h.

Axel Bassani rounded out the top ten on the ZX-10RR.

A crash this morning for Jonathan Rea at Turn 11, with a subsequent contusion to his leg after it was impacted by the bike, was a factor in what was holding him back this afternoon, but that should settle before the weekend.

Iker Lecuona suffered a fast crash at turn 11 this morning and injured his left shoulder (an acromioclavicular joint injury) and was unable to continue with the day’s testing. Lecuona will be reassessed by the medical team prior to the race weekend. Tarran Mackenzie crashed at turn three and damaged his bike quite severely.

Apparently, meetings will be held this evening to decide whether to schedule mandatory pit stops this weekend for rider safety concerns or to shorten the scheduled race distance. The new surface offers up more grip and speed, and with that comes the other predictable side effect of dramatically reduced tyre durability. Ducati riders seem to be suffering the least.

Phillip Island WorldSBK Test Times

Combined

Toprak Razgatlioglu 1m28.511 Nicolo Bulega 1m28.585 Andrea Locatelli 1m28.835 Andrea Iannone 1m29.001 (FP1) Alex Lowes 1m29.211 Michael Rinaldi 1m29.213 Alvaro Bautista 1m29.278 Scott Redding 1m29.370 Remy Gardner 1m29.399 Axel Bassani 1m29.406 Sam Lowes 1m29.432 Danilo Petrucci 1m29.468 Dominique Aegerter 1m29.648 Michael Van der Mark 1m29.716 Jonathan Rea 1m29.966 Xavi Vierge 1m29.977 Phillip Oettl 1m29.986 Garrett Gerloff 1m30.318 (FP1) Iker Lecuona (FP1) Bradley Ray 1m30.559 Tito Rabat 1m31.029 Tarran Mackenzie 1m31.580 Adam Norrodin 1m32.088

FP2 Top Speeds

Rabat – Ducati 323.9 Razgatlioglu – BMW 321.0 Vierge – Honda 318.2 Petrucci – Ducati 317.2 Redding – BMW 315.4 Van der Mark – BMW 315.4 Gerloff – BMW 315.4 Gardner – Yamaha 314.5 Iannone – Ducati 314.5 Bassani – Kawasaki 312.7 Bulega – Ducati 311.8 Bautista – Ducati 311.8 Lowes A – Kawasaki 311.8 Rea – Yamaha 310.9 Norrodin – Honda 310.0 Locatelli – Yamaha 310.0 Lowes S – Ducati 310.0 Aegerter – Yamaha 308.2 Rinaldi – Ducati 306.5 Oettl – Yamaha 306.5 Ray – Yamaha 305.6 Mackenzie – Honda 303.0

WorldSBK 2024

The Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit will raise the curtain once again for the new WorldSBK and WorldSSP season with the Australian Round on the weekend of February 25.

Tickets for the 2024 season opener are on sale now, check out your options at www.worldsbk.com.au

Phillip Island ASBK/WSBK Schedule

Friday 23rd February 2024 Time Class Event 0740 Timekeeping -Track System Test Test 0805 FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection

0845 Australian Supersport 300 FP 0910 Australian Supersport FP 0940 Australian Superbike FP1 1025 WorldSSP FP 1120 WorldSBK FP1 1210 Course Car Rides 1235 ASBK Pillion Rides 1310 Australian Supersport 300 Q 1340 Australian Supersport Q 1410 Australian Superbike FP2 1455 WorldSSP Superpole 1600 WorldSBK FP2 1705 Australian Supersport 300 R1 Saturday 24th February 2024 0705 Timekeeping -Track System Test Test 0725 FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection 0805 Australian Superbike Q 0850 Australian Supersport 300 R2 0925 Australian Supersport R1 1000 WorldSBK FP 1030 WorldSSP WUP 1100 Pit Walk 1 & Course Car Rides 1200 Australian Superbike R1 1300 WorldSBK Superpole 1335 Australian Supersport R2 1430 WorldSSP R1 1505 ASBK Pillion Rides 1600 WorldSBK R1 Sunday 25th February 2024 0800 Timekeeping -Track System Test Test 0830 FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection 0910 Australian Supersport 300 R3 0945 Australian Superbike R2 1030 WorldSBK WUP 1050 WorldSSP WUP 1125 Australian Supersport R3 1155 Pit Walk 2 & Course Car Rides 1300 WorldSBK SPRace 1340 Australian Superbike R3 1430 WorldSSP R2 1505 ASBK Pillion Rides 1600 WorldSBK R2

