2024 Suzuki GSX-S1000GX

It’s got a 150 horsepower GSX-R1000 derived engine, electronic suspension with 150 mm of travel and adaptive damping control, two-way quick-shift, cruise control, an adjustable screen along with smartphone connectivity, including navigation, and will sell for $25,890 ride away. Meet the new GSX-S1000GX.

To further sweeten the deal Suzuki will also throw in a set of side-cases valued at $1800 for anyone that puts a deposit down on ahead of the April 2024 arrival of the GSX-S1000GX. Interested?

While at first glance this looks like a significant tech upgrade to the GSX-S1000GT that might be destined to replace that model, Suzuki are instead dubbing the GSX-S1000GX a ‘Sport Crossover’, akin to something like the BMW S 1000 XR.

Funny then that all the promotional images show someone scratching pretty hard on the blacktop without a dirt road to be seen…

Even more curious is that this new GSX-S1000GX runs less trail than the GT… The wheelbase is a negligible 10 mm longer on the GX but still, it hardly looks more dirt ready than the GT… I guess we will have to wait to throw a leg over it to find out but to me it looks like a more sophisticated and better equipped version of the GT…

Suzuki also claim that the GX ‘combines the best attributes of the GSX-S1000GT grand tourer and V-STROM 1050 sport adventure-tourer’. They continue, ‘while delivering the aggressive superbike performance and sporty looks that distinguishes the GSX-S series, the GX also provides long-distance touring comfort thanks in part to its upright riding position and equipment features.’

‘The GX is designed to isolate you and the passenger from vibration that might otherwise by transmitted from the engine or chassis. Details include the use of floating handlebars, floating mirror mounts and rubber footrests that reduce vibration wherever you or your passenger come into contact with the bike.’

‘The seat cushion is thick yet stiff enough to support you well. Its relatively flat top surface means there is more area supporting your weight for greater comfort. And it is tapered at the front to provide you with freedom of movement when enjoying a more aggressive sporty run.’

I guess the proof will be in the pudding but I for one am pretty excited about throwing a leg over the GX which to my mind, genuinely looks like a new road bike flagship for Suzuki.

The MY24 Suzuki GSX-S1000GX is estimated to arrive in April 2024 and will be available in one colour – Metallic Triton Blue with a manufacturer’s recommended price of $25,890 Ride Away. As a gesture of Suzuki’s appreciation for customer commitment, online pre-order customers will receive a bonus “SIDE CASE SET” valued at over $1800. ​​

2024 Suzuki GSX-S1000GX Specifications

Engine – 999 cc 4-stroke, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC

Bore x Stroke 73.4 mm x 59.0 mm (2.9 in. x 2.3 in.)

Compression ratio 12.2:1

Transmission 6-speed constant mesh

Front suspension – Showa EERA, adaptive damping, SFF-CA, 150 mm travel

Rear suspension – Showa, adaptive damping and automated pre-load, 150 mm travel

Rear Link type, coil spring, oil damped

Rake / Trail 25.5° / 97 mm

Brakes – Brembo Monobloc and pair of 310 mm rotors

L x W x H – 2,150 mm x 925 x 1,350 mm

Wheelbase 1,470 mm

Ground clearance 155 mm

Seat height 845 mm

Kerb weight 232 kg

Tyres – 120/70ZR17M/C (F); 190/50ZR17 (R)

Fuel tank capacity 19.0 L

Availability – April 2024

RRP – $25,890 ride away

