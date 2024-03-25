WorldSBK 2024 – Round Two

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Sunday

A crash on the opening took riders out of contention. Axel Bassani (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) and Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Team Motocorsa Racing) went down at Turn 4, with ‘Loka’ forced into the gravel, although he was able to continue.

Out in front, Bautista got the holeshot into Turn 1 while team-mate Bulega and Andrea Iannone (Team GoEleven) banged bars under braking for Turn 1.

Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) dropped down the order as lights went out but was back up to third place by the end of lap two.

Bulega had to fight his way back into podium contention and did just that by first passing Iannone with a stunning overtake at Turn 9, before then passing team-mate Bautista at Turn 1 and immediately gapping Bautista by seventh tenths as he led the field. Perhaps it was a case of too much, too soon for Bulega as at the halfway mark, Bautista closed in and took the race lead once again.

Slowly but surely, the reigning Champion edged out a gap over his rookie team-mate. On Lap 15, Bautista lapped two-tenths quicker to extend his lead back up six-tenths before taking it to over a second with three laps to go.

Behind the Ducati pair, Razgatlioglu came home in third place for his third podium of the weekend.

Iannone had been running a fairly comfortable fourth place, but a crash at Turn 10 on Lap 13 forced him out of the race and promoted Michael van der Mark (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) into fourth.

Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) was fifth after he made a late race move on Remy Gardner (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) at Turn 1 in the final few laps, with Gardner holding on to cross the line in sixth. However, he was given a once-place penalty for exceeding track limits at Turn 5 on the final lap. This promoted Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) into P6 as Gardner was demoted to seventh.

It’s taken six races, but Jonathan Rea (Pata Prometeon Yamaha) finally has points for Yamaha. Coming home in eighth after fighting former team-mate Alex Lowes and his twin brother Sam Lowes (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team), Rea was able to take P8 and a first top-ten on the R1.

Dominique Aegerter (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) was ninth, with Garrett Gerloff (Bonovo Action BMW) beating team-mate Scott Redding into the top ten after they scrapped in the second half of the race.

Despite a strong race, Sam Lowes dropped down the order and finished in 12th place, three-seconds behind Redding.

Locatelli battled back from his Lap 1 incident to score points and take 13th, passing Xavi Vierge (Team HRC) on the final lap.

Tito Rabat (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) was the final points scorer as he came home in 15th place on home soil, although he had been running towards the top ten in the first half of the 20-lap race.

Philipp Oettl (GMT94 Yamaha), Tarran Mackenzie (PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda) and Adam Norrodin were the final classified riders.

It had been a difficult weekend for Honda, and that continued when Iker Lecuona (Team HRC) and Bradley Ray (Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team) collided at Turn 1. Both were able to walk away from the crash.

WorldSBK Race Two

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 A Bautista Ducati / 2 N Bulega Ducati +2.041 3 U Razgatlioglu BMW +7.005 4 K Mark BMW +12.452 5 I Petrucci Ducati +15.076 6 A Lowes Kawasaki +15.285 7 R Gardner Yamaha +16.000 8 J Rea Yamaha +16.963 9 R Aegerter Yamaha +19.849 10 G Gerloff BMW +21.644 11 S Redding BMW +22.108 12 S Lowes Ducati +24.985 13 I Locatelli Yamaha +26.329 14 X Vierge Honda +26.452 15 T Rabat Kawasaki +34.445 16 P Oettl Yamaha +36.522 17 E Mackenzie Honda +46.934 18 N Norrodin Honda +1m07.842 Not Classified RET A Iannone Ducati DNF RET I Lecuona Honda DNF RET B Ray Yamaha DNF RET A Basani Kawasaki DNF RET M Rinaldi Ducati DNF

WorldSBK Quotes

Alvaro Bautista

“I feel really happy! It’s been a tough weekend for us. In Superpole we lost a lot of position on the grid and then we had the penalty too. Today we had to come back in both races. It was a great battle in the Superpole Race and then the afternoon was a different type of race. It was more about managing the tyre consumption. I made a good start but I didn’t want to push at the beginning. Nicolo overtook me because my pace was really slow. I thought that I could push a little bit more so I took the lead again and then I tried to focus on getting the maximum I could while not overusing the tyre. It’s been a long time since my last win so we’re going to celebrate!”.

Nicolò Bulega

“We adopted a different strategy today than in Race 1 and the choice proved to be a good one. I am very happy with what we did this weekend also because this is a track I like but not one of my favourites, like for example Assen. We go home with a lot of confidence and a feeling that is growing more and more every day”.

Toprak Razgatlioglu

“I am really happy for this moment because this is a dream. Not only for me, for BMW and the team. We claimed two victories at Barcelona, and for me it has been an amazing weekend. Especially today’s last race was a very hard, the pace was really strong. Alvaro started normal and then pushed very hard. I just tried to follow him but I felt a lot of spinning and closed the gas because in a 20-lap race you need a good tyre with good grid for the last five laps. But in general, I am very happy because we were on the podium in all three races, including two wins. Especially the Superpole Race was incredible, when I passed Alvaro in the last corner. I think this is in my top three overtakes of my career. I am also very happy for BMW. We are coming step by step and I think we will be stronger on the other race tracks. Everyone is very happy and will now work even harder. We have a very good package. We are coming, we are not so far and this year I think we can get many wins and I hope that we will be World Champions. I hope!”

Danilo Petrucci

“A top five is always a good result even though it’s our minimum target. We were the top independents in Race 2 and brought home some points, so it woks!. This was probably one of our less favorable tracks due to low grip and tire management. Speaking generally, I’m happy because I feel really good with the bike, and the team is doing a great job, so I can’t wait to go to Assen, which on the other side is one of my favorite circuits. Hopefully, the weather will be nice and cool. There will be good grip in the fast corners, and I can’t wait to tackle those fifth gear corners with this Ducati Panigale V4 R, which I feel increasingly comfortable with.”

Andrea Iannone

“This morning it was nice to battle with all the strongest riders in this championship, I had a lot of fun. We certainly still need to calibrate ourselves better regarding the long race. In the short race, with certain types of tyres, I can be much more strong, while in the long race, however, yesterday I struggled a lot, today we tried to slightly modify the balance of the bike but, in my opinion, the changes in these small details made the situation a little worse. We still had to take risks to make steps ahead of yesterday. The team will process the data collected, we certainly have more information to try to review and better understand some aspects. However, I am happy with how we started the championship and the results we are obtaining, it’s not easy at all. We are doing an excellent job, even when you make mistakes you have to accept it and look forward. The goal is to try to do your best. I thank, as always, Ducati and Team Go Eleven.”

Remy Gardner

“The day was okay, I think we made the correct choices. The pace overall was good and in the sprint race everyone was close and I managed to finish ninth which allowed me to start again from the second row in Race 2. Then, I had a good getaway gaining places, ending up fighting for the top five; in the last lap I tried everything I could and crossed the line in 6th before being demoted to seventh due to track limits. I don’t think that’s right, even after checking, but it is what it is. We come back home scoring valuable points and being aware that we could enjoy a strong weekend in Assen. I’d like to thank the team for the great job done and the support, see you in Netherlands.”

Michael van der Mark

“Honestly I think for the whole team it has been a fantastic weekend. This was one of our worst tracks and to see Toprak getting two wins, another podium and the pole position, was great, and I had some really strong results this weekend, too. So I am really happy, really satisfied with the improvement on the bikes. Honestly, to finish P6 this morning was quite good, but to finish fourth in race two was a big relief for me. It’s nice to see that I get back on a really good level and I’m just really happy with the whole weekend. I think it gives the whole team a big boost, and also for me, for the next race at Assen which I am really looking forward to. At least now we arrive there knowing how good the package can be.”

Jonathan Rea

“Overall, it’s been a very disappointing weekend, but we have made some progress – even if it hasn’t looked obvious from the outside – and we registered our first points of the season. Race 2 was a problem-free race, no issues, I just struggled starting P13 – you don’t have track position and you have to be a bit more aggressive in the beginning. When I caught up to the group, I had already wasted some tyre so I tried to conserve as much as possible to push for the top five when the grip dropped. I was catching but ran out of laps and the pace of the riders in front didn’t drop as much as I expected. There are some positives to take, it’s not where we want to be right now, but we move on to Assen and keep an open mind. The tide has to change, I feel like we’ve had a lot of issues thrown our way and we’re dealing with them well as a team, now we need to turn the page and do a good job in Assen – I’m looking forward to making a big step there.”

Andrea Locatelli

“We finished today with an unlucky race – just because in the beginning a couple of riders wanted to go a bit crazy and didn’t have a mind to manage the race. I was close to crash when Rinaldi and Bassani went down in front of me, but I was really lucky not to. In the end, I enjoyed the races, I tried to push on the maximum and get the best feeling with the bike. For Race 2, I think we were more competitive than yesterday: we improved the grip and the life of the tyre, so this is something good for us and the team to understand the direction as well as to give us a lot of data. I can’t say that I’m really happy with the results but we are always pushing, every session, to try to do the maximum and we know that here in Barcelona it is not the best track for us. This is all we can say – I am happy about my level, happy about the guys because we never make a mistake and the R1 is working well, so let’s look forward in a positive way and see what we can do in Assen.”

Dominique Aegerter

“It was a decent day, but not as good as we expected. In the sprint race we were all close but I lost ninth place after a good battle against my teammate, so we had to start from 11th. Then, the Race 2 start was complicated, I had contact and dropped places, so I had to make my way through the field. I felt I had good pace to fight more in the front, but at the end I was able to recover to ninth and score good points, which is not bad at all. Now let’s look forward to the next round, confident that we can enjoy a strong weekend in Netherlands. Thanks to the team for the job done, the fans and everyone who is supporting me.”

Sam Lowes

“Obviously, it was a disappointing Race 2. P12 was not what we wanted. It was a bit of a baptism of fire for me as the drop of the tyre was really big. It was difficult for me to manage the last four or five laps. I guess it’s a bit of a lack of experience as the crash in yesterday’s race meant I missed the full race distance. I didn’t have that knowledge to improve today. In the end it was difficult, but I learnt a lot. I just wanted to finish the race. At least now we have some things we can improve for Assen. I want to say thank you to the team for the continued hard work but it was a difficult day for me. We’ll try to improve from here as it’s clear the speed is there. But the tyre life is something I need to work on and understand a lot better. I think it’s normal after coming here from Moto2 on a different bike and a different make of tyre. Step by step we’ll manage it and keep working hard.”

Alex Lowes

“I am really happy with how our Sunday went because this is not the easiest track for us. It has been a difficult weekend and we didn’t really have the speed in the recent tests or on Friday in Free Practice. So to get three top six results is good. I was really strong at the end of the last race, catching Petrucci and Gardner, trying to get into the top five. After Australia we were expecting a lot but we know this track is quite difficult. I enjoyed the Superpole Race and feeling comfortable with the bike. I was able to do the best laps we have made at the track and improve my race time compared to last year by quite a lot. Overall, we have to be happy. I enjoyed the team’s home race and I am already looking forward to the next round in Assen.”

Axel Bassani

“The Superpole Race was good but it is difficult to recover places even if we had 20 laps. With ten laps in the Superpole race it was quite impossible. We lost some positions in the last laps. It was not easy but the feeling was better than yesterday. For sure we have to work a lot with the front, and also the rear as I don’t really have a good feeling. But it was better. In Race Two, the feeling was really good even on the end of the formation lap, because we had changed something. I recovered some positions in the first three corners, so I was able to be in P9 and then I would manage my race to arrive at the end in a good position. But, Michael Ruben Rinaldi arrived straight on me and that put me down really strongly. It is a shame because I think today we had the possibility to stay with Alex, with Johnny, and try to arrive in seventh or eighth place. For us that would be not bad. We will start again in the Netherlands and see what happens.”

Garrett Gerloff

“So we are at the end of the weekend. I am not going to lie, I was hoping and expecting a better weekend than it was. We just struggled a bit with some things. I feel like I struggle with some riding stuff on my side and also I had some issues with some setting stuff on the bike side. It wasn’t easy, there weren’t clear answers and I am kind of leaving the weekend thinking that we don’t have a clear answer of what we were missing. We were just missing something that’s not small. We just try to regroup over the next weeks and come back to Assen and have a strong race there.”

Scott Redding

“The weather today was unexpected. We had some rain this morning so we did not ride in the warm up. The Superpole Race was quite good for me. I felt pretty good so I managed to gain some confidence for race two. There, I was really motivated to finish in the top ten. That was my goal. I came off the start, I came together with Dominique Aegerter so I lost some positions. Then in turn three, Iker Lecouna just ran me off the track, so I lost again some positions and then we kind of settled; the group was trying to save the tyres. Then there was a big crash in turn one. I am happy that they both walked away okay from it. There was a gap I had to try to close and I used my tyre more. I felt good on the bike, that was the main thing. I felt that I could actually push the bike and start to race and have confidence. On the last few laps, the tyre dropped more. I finished 11th in the end; the top ten was there. So I was happy, because Barcelona is one of the worst tracks in the calendar for me and I came away with confidence which is the first time in three years that this has happened, so I look forward to the next round.”

Xavi Vierge

“I’m really disappointed with our weekend. This should have been one of our ‘good’ tracks, so to speak, but we’ve struggled incredibly. We need to analyze everything very carefully because we absolutely have to find a way to solve our biggest problem. As soon as we open the throttle, the bike suffers a lot of spin, and no matter how we try to manage the gas, whether we open it a little or a lot, the effect is the same. This means that, not only do we lose ground, but we also destroy the tyres because we aren’t using them properly. The feeling on the bike during braking, going into the corners, and even when we start cornering without throttle, is really good, especially compared to others, I think. But as soon as we open the throttle, we’re finished. It’s crystal clear, and similar to last year, but even worse. So we must understand the way forward to try and overcome this as soon as possible, otherwise, we cannot fight.”

Iker Lecuona

“Our race ended too soon. Ray hit me through turn one and we both ended up in the gravel. He apologised after the race, no problem, it was nothing more than a racing incident. I wasn’t expecting the collision, of course, and I crashed quite hard on the right side, so I feel sore, but I’m fine, nothing broken. It’s frustrating, very frustrating because we worked well today, trying to adjust the electronics and even using the SCX in the Superpole race to prepare for race 2. The bike was at an ‘okay’ level and I think we had the pace to fight for the top ten, so it’s a real pity we couldn’t try and demonstrate that. Not the best way to end a tough weekend but it is what it is. Thanks to the team and everyone at HRC because they continue to believe and work very hard. Now it’s time to go back home, recover, rethink the weekend with a clear mind, and then focus on the next one.”

Tarran Mackenzie

“I was really pleased with the Superpole race. I hadn’t had a chance during FP3 to do a decent long run with the Q tyre, so it was good to be in the mix during the sprint race, and closer to the guys in front too. In the long race, perhaps I didn’t make the right tyre choice, but we didn’t think we needed to change anything with respect to yesterday’s race. It was only afterwards that I saw almost everyone else had switched tyres! But that said, the first half of the race was positive; I was in the group and we were all close. It was nice to be in the fight, and although I perhaps could have saved the tyre a bit for the end of the race, I’m generally happy. So there were positives and negatives but we’ve learned a lot and I’d say that the weekend overall has been a lot more positive.”

Adam Norrodin

“I felt that we improved in terms of lap times today compared to yesterday’s race, when I felt I was trying hard without actually achieving what I wanted. But the pace yesterday was better, and today I struggled even more with the rear tyre. There was a big drop in tyre performance in race 2, which I expected after what we saw yesterday, but it was more dramatic than in race 1. I tried to manage this, but it wasn’t easy. These are our first long races of the season of course, as the Phillip Island races were split in two with a pitstop, so it’s important to collect the data and learn from the experience. The fact Tarran and I went with different tyre configurations means at least we have data to compare, so we’ll keep working and see what we can do next time out at Assen.”

Team Managers

Marc Bongers – BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director

“Before we came here, we hoped to claim another podium. That was the target after a good test last week but we also saw that the Ducatis were extremely strong. To come away with four trophies, pole position, two wins and one podium, is absolutely magnificent. I am speechless, honestly. It is extremely good for the project and I am even looking further forward to the rest of the season which gives me more confidence. Not just Toprak, also Mickey did a fantastic job, with fourth in qualifying yesterday, sixth in this morning’s Superpole Race and a very strong fourth position in main race two. It’s well deserved. I just enjoy the moment right now. It is highly emotional, this weekend had only ups. We’ve had enough downs in the past years so it’s good to get through the valley of tears. On the Bonovo side, the weekend was more difficult but in the final race, Garrett and Scott were in the ball park so we can build from there and like I said, there are better races to come. Overall, this weekend leaves me overwhelmed and very pleased.”

Paul Denning – Pata Prometeon Yamaha Team Principal

“Catalunya has never been our “best friend” in the past, in fact it has been one of our most challenging circuits, and unfortunately today it wasn’t kind to us again. That said, from a performance point of view, the team, Yamaha and the riders gave their best and it was a relief after such a tough start to the season to see Jonathan get his first points on the board with a very consistent ride in Race 2. The race was definitely made more difficult by missing the 20 laps of experience and data from yesterday, but he was less than two seconds from fifth place at the flag so we’ll take that as a confidence builder on JR’s side as we head towards Assen – one of his favourite circuits. Loka has ridden fantastic all weekend, just as well as he did in Australia when he was on the podium, but he got extremely unlucky as he was forced to run off the track to avoid the crash of Rinaldi and Bassani on Lap 1. He kept his concentration levels to claw his way back into the points, and had the pace to fight for fourth position – so, like Australia, Loka’s best performing package was in Race 2 but bad luck has intervened. Whilst it’s been a challenging weekend, there are positives to take – as a group, we will continue to work hard and make sure Yamaha and the team is back where it belongs in Assen.”

WorldSBK Superpole Race

Off the line, it was another poor start from Championship leader Nicolo Bulega, whilst it was the traditional fast-starting Andrea Iannone who grabbed the holeshot from Race 1 winner Toprak. Alex Lowes was a big mover on the opening lap, up into contention. Sam Lowes was also a fast starter once again in second and hit the front at Turn 9. Bulega tried to fight back into Turn 1 to get ahead of a charging Alex Lowes and did so, but Lowes retaliated at Turn 3.

Changing backwards and forwards, the race really exploded into life on Turn 5. Sam Lowes had been dropped down to P5, but at the front, the gloves came off as Razgatlioglu, Iannone, Alex Lowes, and Nicolo Bulega battled side-by-side through Turn 5 up until Turn 9, when Toprak took two in one move to lead. Iannone settled down but as was the case in the early stages, Bulega struggled in battle.

Bautista made his way into the podium places on Lap 7 when Iannone ran wide at Turn 10 and then battled back ahead of Bulega, putting the reigning WorldSSP Champion wide and allowing Bautista into third. Toprak, however, was leading and looking comfortable, even if Bautista managed to get ahead of Iannone with 3 to go, with the top four covered by a second into the final lap.

Making his move for the lead, Alvaro Bautista hit the front at Turn 1, out-braking Toprak, but it wasn’t done there; the favourite overtaking opportunities of Turn 4 and Turn 5, it all seemed to rest at Turn 10, but the Turk wasn’t close enough. However, having been so strong in the last two corners yesterday, both riders were evenly matched. Building through the downhill sweep of Turn 13, Toprak made a huge lunge at the final corner to pass Bautista in a replica of Valentino Rossi vs Jorge Lorenzo from MotoGP in 2009. Toprak forced Bautista to pick up, which allowed rookie Iannone to surge through his fellow Ducati rider but he couldn’t quite get Toprak.

Two from two for Razgatlioglu as he doubled up in Barcelona ahead of Iannone and Bautista, with Bulega and Alex Lowes completing the top five.

Sixth place and a solid result for Michael van der Mark (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team), with Danilo Petrucci, Andrea Locatelli (Pata Prometeon Yamaha) and Remy Gardner (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) the last of the Superpole Race points-scorers.

Gardner’s team-mate Dominique Aegerter missed out on points whilst Sam Lowes (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) went too hard, too soon and finished down in 11th, ahead of Scott Redding (Bonovo Action BMW), 12th, and Jonathan Rea (Pata Prometeon Yamaha).

WorldSBK Superpole Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 T Razgatlioglu BMW / 2 A Iannone Ducati +0.075 3 A. Bautista Ducati +0.260 4 N Bulega Ducati +0.411 5 A Lowes Kawasaki +1.611 6 M. Van Der Mark BMW +2.634 7 D. Petrucci Ducati +4.249 8 A. Locatelli Yamaha +4.354 9 R Gardner Yamaha +5.196 10 D. Aegerter Yamaha +5.269 11 S Lowes Ducati +6.831 12 S. Redding BMW +7.338 13 J Rea Yamaha +7.435 14 A Bassani Kawasaki +7.891 15 X Vierge Honda +10.288 16 T Rabat Kawasaki +11.060 17 G Gerloff BMW +11.864 18 M Rialdi Ducati +11.937 19 P Oettl Yamaha +16.125 20 T Mackenzie Honda +16.300 21 I. Lecuona Honda +16.901 22 B Ray Yamaha +19.389 Not Classifed RET A Norrodin Honda 1 Lap

WorldSBK Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Nicolo Bulega 87 2 Alvaro Bautista 75 3 Alex Lowes 75 4 Toprak Razgatlioglu 71 5 Andrea Iannone 51 6 Danilo Petrucci 47 7 Andrea Locatelli 45 8 Michael Van Der Mark 40 9 Dominique Aegerter 34 10 Garrett Gerloff 25 11 Remy Gardner 19 12 Michael Ruben Rinaldi 18 13 Sam Lowes 18 14 Axel Bassani 15 15 Xavi Vierge 13 16 Scott Redding 10 17 Jonathan Rea 8 18 Iker Lecuona 3 19 Philipp Oettl 2 20 Tito Rabat 1 21 Bradley Ray 1

WorldSSP Race Two

Adrian Huertas got a good start when the lights went out and kept the lead despite early pressure from Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) and Can Oncu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing)., Oncu, on Lap 2, tried to move into first by overtaking Huertas and Montella at Turn 1. All three made contact, and continued, but Huertas dropped to fourth, allowing Lucas Mahias (GMT94 Yamaha) into the podium fight.

Huertas soon moved back into the lead with a two-for-one move into Turn 1 with Mahias in second, and the experienced Frenchman kept the pressure on the #99 until the red flags were shown. They were deployed following a crash for rookie Piotr Biesiekirski (Ecosantagata Althea Racing Team) at Turn 1, with the Pole taken to the medical centre following his tumble.

When the race got underway, it was over a six-lap distance with a front row of Huertas, Mahias and Marcel Schroetter (MV Agusta Reparto Corse). Montella got away well when the lights went out, taking the lead of the race, but it didn’t last long as Huertas pulled off another two-for-one overtake around the outside of Turn 1, passing both Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) and Montella. The battle continued to rage on until a mistake by Huertas meant he went into the gravel and dropping all the way down to 32nd place.

That promoted Schroetter into the fight, and he took advantage by passing Manzi into Turn 7 to take the lead before the #62 responded at Turn 1 on the final lap and instantly built a gap over the MV Agusta star. Manzi was able to hold on despite Schroetter’s pressure for victory by 0.086s, ahead of Mahias in third; the Frenchman taking his first podium since Estoril 2020. It was Manzi’s sixth win and 25th podium, while Schroetter claimed his 11th rostrum – and continues his record of scoring a podium in every race this year.

It was a weekend of constant improvement for Oli Bayliss after he started the weekend very much on the back foot in trying to get comfortable on the D34G Ducati. Oli came good on Sunday though to progress from 24th on the grid all the way up to 11th by the flag in what was a shortened six-lap contest.

Oli Bayliss

“It feels good to finish the weekend off with a pretty good result, considering my starting position after the race flag. It wasn’t an easy weekend, I struggled more than expected by we did a good job in understanding what needed to be changed and things went differently today. From my side, we know what I need to improve come qualifying in Assen and for the remainder of the year. Thank you to the team and all the sponsors for their great support.”

Tom Edwards finished in 12th place and was the first of the European WorldSSP Challenge riders home after countryman Luke Power took that honour on Saturday. Edwards now leads the European WorldSSP Challenge.

Tom Edwards

“I am happy with today and the weekend overall and I think it is a positive start to the season. Obviously. I was very disappointed with the race one crash, but we managed to make amends today – this is racing, after all. I feel like we have much more potential, and I am excited for what is ahead with the D34G Racing team. The team and I have learned a lot together over the weekend and are ready to fight further up the field in Assen. Big thanks to all the team who worked their hardest all week.”

WorldSSP Race Two Results

Manzi Schroetter Mahias Montella Debise Sofuoglu Navarro Caricasulo Oncu Van Straalen Bayliss Edwards Ruiz Dalla Porta Booth-Amos Baldassarri McPhee Antontelli Corsi Power Giannini Sarmoon Okubo Fuligni Toba Vostatek Brenner McManus Bin Pawi Keankum De Rosa Huertas

WorldSSP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Yari Montella 76 2 Marcel Schroetter 72 3 Stefano Manzi 65 4 Federico Caricasulo 44 5 Adrian Huertas 41 6 Bahattin Sofuoglu 36 7 Valentin Debise 33 8 Lucas Mahias 32 9 Jorge Navarro 31 10 Oliver Bayliss 22 11 John Mcphee 20 12 Yeray Ruiz 18 13 Can Oncu 15 14 Glenn Van Straalen 8 15 Niccolò Antonelli 7 16 Lorenzo Baldassarri 7 17 Thomas Booth-Amos 7 18 Tom Toparis 6 19 Anupab Sarmoon 5 20 Tom Edwards 4 21 Marcel Brenner 3 22 Lorenzo Dalla Porta 3 23 Niki Tuuli 2 24 Ondrej Vostatek 2 25 Khairul Idham Bin Pawi 1

WorldSSP300 Race Two

Race 2 was a story of redemption for Inigo Iglesias Bravo (Fusport-RT Motorsports by SKM-Kawasaki) as he claimed a hard-fought victory at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. After crossing the line P1 in Saturday’s race before receiving a penalty, Iglesias took the win in Race 2 for the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship after an incredible last-lap fight during the Pirelli Catalunya Round. Elsewhere, there was history made as Kove took their first podium thanks to Julio Garcia Gonzalez (KOVE Racing Team).

WorldSSP300 continue to be as unpredictable as ever and the race was decided on the final lap. Iglesias was fighting at the front throughout and stayed there heading onto the last lap, fighting his way into P1 to respond from yesterday’s post-race disappointment. He was 0.064s ahead of Julio Garcia with the Spaniard taking Kove’s first podium despite losing ground before battling back over the final couple of laps. Bruno Ieraci (Team ProDina Kawasaki), back in World Championship action on a full-time basis after a year away, claimed third and completed the podium.

The first crash of the race came on Lap 7 when Emiliano Ercolani (Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSSP300 Team) and Gustavo Manso (Yamaha AD78 FIM LA by MS Racing) crashed at Turn 1, with both able to re-join the race but at the back of the field and well out of contention. Ercolani opted to bring his bike into the pits after returning from the gravel. On the final lap, Kevin Sabatucci (Team Flembbo – PL Performances) went down at Turn 7 with the #85 out of contention.

The race often featured a 20-rider lead group with several riders exchanging first place, and it was hard to call until riders crossed the finish line with 12 riders separated by less than a second, the most riders within one second in WorldSSP300 history. In the end, Iglesias, Garcia and Ieraci rounded out the second podium of the year, with several riders narrowly missing out.

Just off the podium was Daniel Mogeda (Team#109 Retro Traffic Kawasaki) was fourth, 0.143s away from victory, with the Spaniard enjoying a strong home round. He was a tenth clear of Petr Svoboda (Fusport – RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki) in fifth. Two Indonesian riders followed Mogeda and Svoboda with brothers Galang Hendra Pratama (ProGP NitRacing) and Aldi Satya Mahendra (Team BrCorse) in sixth and seventh, with Unai Calatayud (ARCO SASH MotoR University Team) in eighth despite leading at several points. Teammate Samuel Di Sora was ninth with Marco Gaggi (Team BrCorse) completing the top ten.

WorldSSP300 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 I Iglesias Kawasaki / 2 G Garciasa Kove 0.064 3 I Ieraci Kawasaki 0.116 4 DMogeda Kawasaki 0.143 5 S Svoboda Kawasaki 0.264 6 P Pratama Yamaha 0.514 7 M Mahendra Yamaha 0.626 8P C Calatayud Yamaha 0.635 9 D Di Sorsa Sora Yamaha 0.644 10 M. Gaggi Yamaha 0.937 11 B Bijman Kawasaki 0.980 12 M. Gennai Kawasaki 1.000 13 O Saez Kawasaki 1.733 14 S Seabright Kawasaki 1.734 15 V Veneman Kawasaki 1.847 16 D Salvador Yamaha 1.900 17 J Buis KTM 1.946 18 M Garcia Kove 2.567 19 M. Vannucci Yamaha 2.612 20 F Fontainha Yamaha 5.304 21 B Bartolini Yamaha 7.905 22 B Hernande Kawasaki 7.926 23 C Cazzaniga Yamaha 14.183 24 N Novotny Kawasaki 20.293 25 T Tragni Yamaha 20.298 26 M. Martella Kawasaki 20.324 27 M. Agazzi Yamaha 21.039 28 Z Zannini Kawasaki 32.958 29 P Tonn KTM 33.010 30 C Clark Kawasaki 33.024 31 G Manso Yamaha 57.607 Not Classified RET S Sabatucci Kawasaki 1 Lap RET E Ercolani Yamaha 5 Laps

WorldSSP 300 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Inigo Iglesias Bravo 28 2 Aldi Satya Mahendra 28 3 Jeffrey Buis 25 4 Petr Svoboda 24 5 Samuel Di Sora 23 6 Julio Garcia Gonzalez 20 7 Bruno Ieraci 16 8 Mirko Gennai 14 9 Daniel Mogeda 13 10 Ruben Bijman 13 11 Marco Gaggi 13 12 Loris Veneman 12 13 Unai Calatayud 10 14 Galang Hendra Pratama 9 15 Marc Garcia 9 16 Emanuele Cazzaniga 6 17 Elia Bartolini 5 18 David Salvador 4 19 Jose Manuel Osuna Saez 3 20 Fenton Seabright 2 21 Matteo Vannucci 2 22 Kevin Fontainha 1

R3 bLU cRU World Cup Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 G. Sanchez Melendezsp Yamaha / 2 D. Nowak Yamaha +8.744 3 N. Zanin Yamaha +8.856 4 D. Joulin Yamaha +8.961 5 M. Salles Neto Yamaha +9.291 6 E. Burr Yamaha +9.449 7 S. Yamane Yamaha +9.597 8 A. Di Persio Yamaha +9.802 9 W. Thongdonmaun Yamaha +9.997 10 M. Konuk Yamaha +10.251 11 N. Rivera Resel Yamaha +10.828 12 I. Schunselaar Yamaha 1 Sector 13 A. Moya Ortin Yamaha 1 Sector Not Classified RET M. Vich Yamaha DNF RET C. Swain Yamaha DNF RET P. Anastasi Yamaha DNF RET T Takahashi Yamaha DNF RET M. Borgelt Yamaha DNF RET A. Beltran Garcia Yamaha DNF

FIM Yamaha R3 bLU cRU World Cup Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Gonzalo Sanchez Melendez 50 2 Dawid Nowak 33 3 Eduardo Burr 30 4 Dorian Joulin 22 5 Mario Salles Neto 22 6 Nicolas Zanin 21 7 Marc Vich 16 8 Shoma Yamane 16 9 Alessandro Di Persio 16 10 Natalia Rivera Resel 11 11 Takumi Takahashi 10 12 Worapot Thongdonmaun 7 13 Mert Konuk 7 14 Adrian Moya Ortin 5 15 Indi Schunselaar 4 16 Mitja Borgelt 4 17 Alberto Beltran Garcia 3

2024 WorldSBK Calendar