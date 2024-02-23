WorldSBK 2024

Round One – Phillip Island

Friday Free Practice One

The track temperature was 23-degrees and the ambient 17-degrees when pit-lane opened for World Supersport FP1 at 1025 on Friday morning as the opening round of the 2024 World Superbike Championship officially got underway at Phillip Island.

Oli Bayliss didn’t exit the pits until almost ten-minutes into the session and then didn’t even complete a lap before pulling in at turn eight with technical problems on the D34G Ducati Panigale V2. The young Australian never made it back on track and failed to complete a single lap during the 40-minute practice session.

15-minutes into the session John McPhee had problems with the WRP-RT Triumph and pulled off the circuit. The Scotsman got back out with 15-minutes remaining in the session.

Marcel Schroetter set the pace throughout the majority of the session on the MV Agusta F3 800 RR ahead of Adrian Huertas (DUC) and Yari Montella (DUC). The pace hotted up though with just over 10-minutes remaining in the session as Stefan Manzi became the first man into the 31s, a 1m31.939 on the Pata Yamaha to go top.

Niccolo Antonelli fell at turn six with three-minutes remaining in the session.

Shortly after, Yeray Ruiz pulled off the circuit with a dramatically smoking Yamaha that looked to have dropped its guts in a big way, putting liquid on the circuit, which brought out the red flag. The session was then called.

Tom Toparis struggled to get comfortable in the windy conditions and circulated a second slower than he managed during the test on Monday.

World Supersport competitors will take to the track again at 1455 this afternoon for their 40-minute Superpole session. The category gets only one practice session here this weekend but, of course, had eight hours of practice earlier in the week during the test.

WorldSSP FP1 Times

Manzi 1m31.939 Schroetter 1m32.028 Huertas 1m32.259 Montella 1m32.278 Sofuoglu 1m32.321 Mahias 1m32.405 Navarro 1m32.798 Caricasulo 1m32.837 Van Straalen 1m32.895 Debise 1m32.896 Oncu 1m32.974 Baldassarri 1m32.984 Sarmoon 1m33.128 Booth-Amos 1m33.186 Tuuli 1m33.346 Antonelli 1m33.392 Ruiz 1m33.532 Brenner 1m33.629 McPhee 1m33.637 Toparis 1m34.241 Vostatek 1m34.250 Keankum 1m35.160 Toba 1m35.315 Bin Pawi 1m35.474 Okubo Nil Laps Bayliss Nil laps

WorldSBK FP1

Just after pit-lane opened for the 45-minute FP1 session for World Superbike a light drizzle started falling on Phillip Island, which saw the riders that had gone out immediately return to the pits without recording a time.

Adam Norrodin was the first rider to go out again in the sketchy conditions, but that was more than halfway through the session. Joining him on circuit with less than 15-minutes remaining were Andrea Iannone and Phillip Oettl.

It was Oettl who put in the first real lap time, a 1m31.992, showing the rest of the pit lane that perhaps they should get out for a roll. Next minute, everyone was heading out. Sam Lowes, Remy Gardner and Nicole Bulega were all immediately in the 31s before Michael Rinaldi became the first to dip into the 1m30.0s, quickly followed by Alvaro Bautista.

Remy Gardner was the first in the 29s, a 1m29.755. Alex Lowes then knocked him out of top spot on his first lap, a 1m29.347 to the KRT man. With just over a minute remaining his brother, Sam, then made it a Lowes 1-2. Andrea Locatelli then went top with a 1m29.197 as the chequered flag came out to spoil the Lowes family party.

When the riders returned to the pits, almost all then practiced a tyre change due to the reduced race distance and mandatory pit stops that will be enforced during the races.

WorldSBK FP1 Times

Locatelli 1m29.197 Lowes A 1m29.303 Lowes S 1m29.717 Gardner 1m29.755 Iannone 1m29.885 Rinaldi 1m29.924 Bulega 1m29.949 Bautista 1m30.034 Aegerter 1m30.350 Razgatlioglu 1m30.354 Petrucci 1m30.455 Rea 1m30.495 Oettl 1m30.752 Van der Mark 1m30.808 Redding 1m30.896 Vierge 1m31.004 Bassani 1m31.030 Gerloff 1m31.437 Ray 1m31.443 Lecuona 1m31.682 Rabat 1m32.404 Mackenzie 1m32.416 Norrodon 1m33.862

Phillip Island ASBK/WSBK Schedule

Friday 23rd February 2024 Time Class Event 0740 Timekeeping -Track System Test Test 0805 FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection

0845 Australian Supersport 300 FP 0910 Australian Supersport FP 0940 Australian Superbike FP1 1025 WorldSSP FP 1120 WorldSBK FP1 1210 Course Car Rides 1235 ASBK Pillion Rides 1310 Australian Supersport 300 Q 1340 Australian Supersport Q 1410 Australian Superbike FP2 1455 WorldSSP Superpole 1600 WorldSBK FP2 1705 Australian Supersport 300 R1 Saturday 24th February 2024 0705 Timekeeping -Track System Test Test 0725 FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection 0805 Australian Superbike Q 0850 Australian Supersport 300 R2 0925 Australian Supersport R1 1000 WorldSBK FP 1030 WorldSSP WUP 1100 Pit Walk 1 & Course Car Rides 1200 Australian Superbike R1 1300 WorldSBK Superpole 1335 Australian Supersport R2 1430 WorldSSP R1 1505 ASBK Pillion Rides 1600 WorldSBK R1 Sunday 25th February 2024 0800 Timekeeping -Track System Test Test 0830 FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection 0910 Australian Supersport 300 R3 0945 Australian Superbike R2 1030 WorldSBK WUP 1050 WorldSSP WUP 1125 Australian Supersport R3 1155 Pit Walk 2 & Course Car Rides 1300 WorldSBK SPRace 1340 Australian Superbike R3 1430 WorldSSP R2 1505 ASBK Pillion Rides 1600 WorldSBK R2

2024 WorldSBK Dates