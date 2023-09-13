2024 Yamaha WR450F

This morning Yamaha have pulled the covers of the latest iteration of their legendary enduro bike, the WR450F. The model that forged a new way forward for getting out and about in the Aussie bush almost 25 years ago with the first WR400F, which was then followed by the 426, before becoming the WR450F in 2003.

Yamaha Australia were the key instigators for the production of the WR, and Australian personnel have been deeply involved with the ongoing development of each model, with Aussie and New Zealand riders and technicians helping to hone the bikes for our conditions. In the 2024 model we greet what is essentially the eighth generation of the machine.

The many changes made to the MY24 WR450F are aimed at reducing weight, improving handling, increasing tractability and user-friendliness.

Many engine components in the YZ450F derived engine are lighter including the intake ports, piston, cylinder body, crank assembly, cam chain, con-rod bearings and lubrication system, which results in an engine that’s 1.1 kg lighter than its predecessor.

A model-specific ECU produces tractability at low speeds and full power at medium to high speeds to help effectively repurpose the YZ450F engine for enduro duty.

A new Controlled Fill aluminium bilateral beam frame is lower and sports WR450F specific engine mounts for bush duty.

A new bash-plate makes an appearance along with revised switch-gear.

The new model features the same exhaust pipe design as YZ450F – which runs a short muffler for mass centralisation resulting in improved manoeuvrability and appearance.

The drivetrain runs the new YZ450F lightweight disc spring clutch which is more compact, has a lighter feel and has a more positive engagement point. Plus, a new user-friendly cable adjustment system is specified.

The wide ratio five speed gearbox now features wider main shaft gears for reduced weight and increased strength, with ratios specifically developed for enduro racing.

The new frame was developed with a focus on flex characteristics and the engine mounts are specially tuned for this model which Yamaha claims allow excellent cornering, bump absorption and overall handling.

A new compact fuel tank features a larger lower area and lower fuel pump location and a shorter YZ450F-type muffler further increase mass centralisation.

New KYB suspension features tool-free compression damping adjustment on top of the forks. With a seat height 10 mm lower than the YZ450F and with a lower centre of gravity, the new WR450F runs 300mm suspension travel for precise control over varied terrain.

There’s also a new multifunction switch on the left-hand side of the handlebars. This combines the kill switch with the dual power map button – complete with blue light indicator – that allows different power maps to be selected on the fly.

Even the throttle wires are lighter, which contributes to the MY24 WR450F tipping the scales at 117kg full of fuel, which is 2kg less than the previous WR450F

2024 Yamaha WR450F Specifications

Length 2170 mm

Overall width 825 mm

Overall height 1265 mm

Seat height 955 mm

Wheelbase 1470 mm

Minimum ground clearance 330 mm

Engine type Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC, 4-valve

Cylinder arrangement Single, reverse fed

Displacement 450 cm3

Bore × stroke 97.0 x 60.8mm

Compression ratio 13.0:1

Starting system type Electric starter

Lubrication system Dry sump

Engine oil capacity 1.2 L

Fuel tank capacity 7.4 L

Fuel delivery Fuel injection

Ignition system type TCI (Transistor Controlled Ignition)

Primary reduction ratio 2.481 (27/67)

Secondary reduction ratio 3.846 (13/50)

Clutch type Wet, multiple-disc

Transmission type/Shift type Constant mesh, 5-speed

Gear ratio (1st–5th) 1st: 2.500 (12/30), 2nd: 1.800 (15/27), 3rd: 1.350 (20/27), 4th: 1.100 (20/22), 5th: 0.880 (25/22)

Frame type Control Fill aluminium bilateral beam type

Caster angle 27°

Trail 121 mm

Suspension (front) KYB coil spring, fully adjustable, twin chamber, speed sensitive damping with 300mm travel

Suspension (rear) KYB fully adjustable linkage type with 306mm travel

Wet weight (all fluids & full tank of fuel) 117 kg

Multifunction display meter LCD display with dual tripmeters, digital speedometer, clock, timer, fuel and engine lights

Brakes (front/rear) 270mm/240mm single hydraulic discs

Tyres (front/rear) 90/90-21 Dunlop Geomax EN91F front and 140/80-18 Dunlop Geomax EN91 rear

Warranty Three months, parts only

Colour Team Yamaha Blue

Availability From January 2024

The WR450F comes with full ADR compliance and so can be road registered to ride in Australian state forests where permitted. Each bike also comes with a free off-road kit for closed course competition use which includes: