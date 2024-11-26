2025 Aprilia Tuono V4 and Tuono V4 Factory

Aprilia’s Tuono V4 and Tuono V4 Factory score a fairing and aero revamp, updated electronics and a bump in power for 2025.

The fairing remains frame-mounted, now with more protection from air flow for the rider, while running two overlapping wings to increase vertical load by 2.5 kg at 250 km/h. Heat disipation is also claimed to have been improved, with more powerful radiator fans added.

Side panels are also new, and better integrated with the style of the new tail, with a simple rear light cluster that allows the licence plate holder to be removed, as an easy step in track preparation, a change mirrored on the new RSV4. The frame on the Tuono is now painted.

The famous Aprilia 65-degree V-four engine will also be Euro5+ compliant, with power boosted to 180 hp, a 5 hp gain over the outgoing model, thanks to new 52 mm throttle-bodies and a revised exhaust system.

As on the new RSV4, the cat has been moved to allow for easier fitment of the Aprilia accessory slip-on, but also decreasing heat build up near the rider.

A first for the Tuono is also the frame being painted in matte black, rather than the traditional aluminium finish.

On the electronics front, Aprilia are touting a new adaptive/predictive component to their algorithms, which they say continuously analyses the vehicles dynamic response and individual riding style, to offer more refined and effective electronic controls/rider aids.

The six-axis inertial platform, Ride-by-Wire electronic throttle and three riding modes which manage the three levels of Cornering ABS come as standard on both models, as well as the controls that are offered by the APRC (Aprilia Performance Ride Control).

That includes:

ATC, Aprilia Traction Control that can be adjusted across 8 levels whilst riding without closing the throttle. This system now offers more effective intervention and works in synergy with the new ASC (Aprilia Slide Control) system, which can be adjusted across 3 independent levels (but is only standard on the Factory).

The new AWC, or Aprilia Wheelie Control system, can be adjusted across 3 levels, with predictive functions: the intervention does not abruptly step in to mitigate a wheelie that has already started, but rather acts gently before the event occurs, to the benefit of performance. The adaptive function, dedicated to track sessions, learns the rider’s characteristics and adjusts the level of intervention required to ensure the best possible performance.

AEM, Aprilia Engine Map, with three different mapping options to change the character and the way the engine delivers power.

AEB, Aprilia Engine Brake, the engine braking control system that can be adjusted across three levels, with a specific algorithm that optimises function whilst taking the lean angle into account.

AQS, Aprilia Quick Shift, the electronic gearbox for super-fast shifts without closing the throttle or using the clutch, with a downshift function that lets the rider downshift without having to press the clutch. Also allows downshifting with the throttle open.

The Track Pack expands out the electronics further, and comes standard on the Tuono V4 Factory, including:

Race Dashboard, the instrumentation configuration dedicated to the track.

ALC, Aprilia Launch Control, the launch control system for track use only, adjustable across three levels.

APL, Aprilia Pit Limiter, the system that makes it possible to select and limit the maximum speed permitted in order to ride along the pit lane of racetracks, or to enable easy adherence to the speed limits on normal roads.

New ASC, Aprilia Slide Control, that can prevent and limit the lateral slide of the rear wheel. Like the new AWC, the ASC also features predictive functions.

The Comfort Pack is another Tuono V4 Factory standard, including cornering headlights along with Aprilia Cruise Control.

The Rack Pack is only available on the Factory and includes the GPS Module that also enables automatic detection of lap times on the track, plus the corner-by-corner function, a system that automatically changes the electronic ATC and AWC settings based on whatever the rider programs in. It is the most advanced version of the corner-by-corner electronics management system that Aprilia first introduced back in 2015.

Requiring the GPS Module and also only available on the Tuono V4 Factory is also the Suspension Pack, which takes things even further by allowing the Öhlins Semi-Active Smart EC 2.0 suspension settings to be tuned corner by corner.

Both the Race Pack and the Suspension Pack use the new fourth-generation Aprilia MIA, Aprilia’s multimedia platform (offered as an accessory on both models) which enables smartphone connection to the bike, extending the functions of the instrumentation.

At the end of each track session, the data from the ECU can be downloaded and analysed on the computer – just like on the best racing bikes.

The 2025 Aprilia Tuono V4 Factory comes as a single-seater, with Dark Kraken graphics and a two-tone saddle.

The base 2025 Aprilia Tuono V4 instead runs Sachs suspension – fully adjustable – and will be available in Shark Gray and Scorpion Yellow, both matte.

Arrival of both variants of the 2025 Tuono V4 in Australia is expected mid-2025, with pricing yet to be announced.

2025 Aprilia Tuono V4 and Tuono V4 Factory Gallery