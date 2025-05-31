Isle of Man TT Qualifying

Saturday Qualifying

Once again weather has caused disruption at the Isle of Man TT. Just a handful of qualifying laps were spun on Saturday afternoon before low-lying cloud and rain brought an end to the day’s programme.

Davey Todd grabbed the headlines with a standing start lap of 133.155 mph on his Superstock machine. The lap is made even more impressive by the fact that once he reached the Bungalow and hit low cloud, he had no visibility and ‘cruised’ home. You would imagine that when racing finally gets underway, he will surely be troubling the lap record if conditions allow it. Todd’s lap is the fastest of the week so far, finally eclipsing Dean Harrison’s blistering 133.069 mph effort from Wednesday evening.

There had been a noticeable influx of people overnight to the island, and the pace and urgency of the traffic today was more purposeful as fans rushed to get into positions before the roads closed. This should have been race-day, but unwelcome weather conditions had meant we had had to shuffle and reshuffle the schedule.

Initially, the Mountain was shrouded in fog as the island stirred this morning, and at that point, it looked as though we would see no racing at all. However, breezy conditions helped move the grey whisps along, and soon the fog lifted and the sun burned through. That meant a 3-hour delay and a slow morning for all, but eventually, at 1330, spectators were in position, the 37 ¾ mile circuit was closed, and we were good to go.

Michael Dunlop was first away on the road, riding his Rokit BMW Superbike. Dean Harrison, Ian Hutchinson, Conor Cummins and David Johnson followed him down Bray Hill. The pace was hot enough, and it was immediately apparent that Harrison was pushing as the lead men began clicking through the sectors.

However, Davey Todd was conspicuous in his absence. While his helmet and gloves were reported as waiting and ready on the Glencrutchery Road, the Saltburn rider was nowhere to be seen.

We all wondered where Davey was but Dunlop and Harrison were unconcerned and each completed a lap on their Superbikes before taking their stock bike out. Harrison banked a 132 mph lap on his first attempt, while MD clicked into the 130 club for the first time all week on the Rokit BMW.

Brian McCormack was interviewed in pitlane after completing his opening circuit, and he deemed conditions ‘horrendous’ and described how huge gusts were catching him unawares in parts of the track where he wouldn’t normally expect the wind to be an issue. The example he gave was on the run into Ramsey approaching school house corner.

There was a great excitement in the commentary booths as the likes of James Hind and Dominic Herbertson posted fast times on their Superstock bikes and were leading the Stock session at different checkpoints. But it should be said that things were a little off-kilter, with the usual leaders concentrating on their Superbikes for the time being.

It wasn’t long before Harrison and Dunlop were seen venturing out of pit-lane on their Superstock bikes and the younger riders would soon be toppled from the top of the pile.

It was at this point that Todd finally emerged from the paddock and joined the fun. He was absolutely flying, and when he reached Ramsey a massive 23 seconds faster than Herbertson had managed, it somewhat deflated the earlier excitement regarding Dom ‘the bomb’ leading the session.

By now the focus was fully trained on Todd and it was noticeable that his pace dropped off by the time he encountered the cloud at the Bungalow. Never-the-less, when he crossed the line, the no. 8 had lapped faster than any other rider so far at TT 25.

Immediately after Todd finished his lap, a sign was held up by ‘Milky’ Quayle on the start line showing that the session had been stopped. The officials were keen to point out that it wasn’t a red flag and that the cloud on the mountain was the issue. Riders already on the circuit would be allowed to finish the lap, only once they hit the Brandywell they would then complete the lap under waved yellow flags.

At that point it looked like it was all over for the day, but an unusual arrangement was then announced for the sidecar session. They would be allowed to attack the course as normal until Ramsey. From there, the outfits would be escorted back to the grandstand.

A similar method was used at the Manx GP in 2012 but it has never been implemented at the TT. There’s no doubt it was unorthodox, but was welcomed by most as a good idea.

Obviously, we didn’t learn much in the way of lap-times, but it will have been invaluable to some of the three-wheel teams who as usual, have suffered more than the solos with track time this year and are desperate for miles.

A bank of rain then swept in from the west and that was the end of the action for another day. The stoppages are getting a little tiresome now as there seems to be no end in sight. It’s particularly frustrating now since we should already have two races under our belts. But that is the nature of the TT and ‘weather may cause disruption’ is clearly stated in the small-print each year the great event rolls around.

Yesterday the officials rescheduled things to kick-off with a 6-lap Superbike race tomorrow but that’s went out the window and we are now to have another go at holding a full practice session on Sunday instead, with the first race set for Monday.

Josh Brookes is still struggling with stability on his 1000 cc mounts and says he hasn’t got the confidence to hold it ‘flat stick through the big cahuna corners’. Brookesy laments the unpredictable nature of his machine and has likened it to a mouse trap- one he ‘doesn’t know when it’s going to go off’. JB reckons that the riders who are making the Honda work are grabbing hold of the bars and gritting their teeth, but he says that doesn’t suit his character and his methodical approach. One of the major differences between the Honda and the BMW he rode last year is the protection that the BMW provides with it’s bulky fairing and high screen. Brookes has found himself this year up on top of the bike and fighting the wind and that’s sapping his energy. A BSB podium just a few weeks ago proves that when the Honda isn’t bouncing over the bumps of a roads circuit then he can make it work. Unfortunately for him, the TT offers billiard table smooth tarmac in very few places.

Brookes had been involved in a specatular coming together with Davey Todd during Friday evening’s session. Todd was catching Josh when the red flags for Hickman’s incident came out. When Brookes saw the red flag he shut the throttle off. Todd had nowhere to go and ran into the back of the Jackson racing fireblade at 174 mph. Both bikes were damaged and DT says ‘it was a really scarey moment- I thought it might be the end for us both‘.

It the sort if incident you dont need at the TT when already swimming against the tide.

While Brookes struggles with stability issues on his Fireblade, the other Aussie in the race – David Johnson is much happier with his Kawasaki. Davo says he’s making ‘steady progression’ and is ‘definitely getting there and feeling strong’. Although Johnson was trailing Peter Hickman when the lap record holder had his hefty crash yesterday evening; something that unsettled him a little.

New Zealand’s Mitch Rees is making waves as he continues to impress and is surely odds on to be ‘best newcomer’ this year. Rees probably has more laps than any other rider as he has been allowed out on his 1000 cc at the back of Supersport/Supertwin sessions. Today, he upped his pace again with a lap of 124.3 mph. The question is can he lap faster than Glenn Irwin by the end of the fortnight and break the fastest newcomer record? Irwin thinks he can but has encouraged Rees to enjoy things and the speed will come.

And what of Peter Hickman? There were further details released today on his condition. Hicky is still in Noble’s hospital where he is being treated for chest, back, shoulder and facial injuries but is said to be ‘comfortable’ and in ‘good spirits’. Whatever happens over the coming days, it fair to say that the TT isn’t going to be the same without him. His team-mate and fellow 8Ten team co-owner, Davey Todd will be keen to have a great TT and give his mate something to shout about from his hospital bed. Todd’s 133 mph lap today would suggest that he’s more than willing and able to rise to the occasion.

Superbike Fastest Times of the week

Pos Rider Bike Speed (MPH) Session 1 D. Harrison Hon 133.069 Wed 2 D. Todd Bmw 132.673 Fri 3 P. Hickman Bmw 131.326 Fri 4 C. Cummins Bmw 131.027 Fri 5 M. Dunlop Bmw 130.762 Sat 6 N. Harrison Hon 130.172 Fri 7 S. Anderson Suz 129.878 Fri 8 I. Hutchinson Bmw 129.756 Fri 9 M. Browne Bmw 129.585 Fri 10 D. Herbertson Hon 129.257 Wed 11 J. Hind Hon 128.926 Fri 12 D. Johnson Kaw 128.895 Sat 13 P. Jordan Hon 128.755 Fri 14 J. McGuinness Hon 128.386 Fri 15 J. Hillier Hon 128.385 Fri 16 R. Hodson Hon 128.357 Fri 17 J. Brookes Hon 127.650 Sat 18 M. Evans Hon 127.305 Fri 19 P. Crowe Bmw 127.000 Fri 20 M. Sweeney Bmw 126.657 Fri 21 B. McCormack Bmw 125.013 Wed 22 M. Rees Hon 124.326 Sat 23 J. Goetschy Bmw 124.248 Fri 24 M. Simpson Hon 124.129 Fri 25 J. Perry Hon 124.049 Fri 26 S. Bonetti Hon 124.045 Fri 27 J. Cringle Hon 124.034 Sat 28 A. Venter Bmw 123.952 Sat 29 J. Trummer Kaw 123.938 Fri 30 D. Tweed Yam 123.558 Wed 31 J. Thompson Suz 123.437 Fri 32 M. Bottalico Bmw 123.381 Fri 33 L. Maurer Yam 123.227 Fri 34 E. Kostamo Bmw 123.213 Wed 35 A. Blanc Hon 123.185 Wed 36 E. Ferre Hon 123.118 Sat 37 T. Weeden Bmw 123.007 Fri 38 J. Chawke Bmw 122.932 Wed 39 T. Monot Kaw 122.864 Wed 40 M. Parrett Bmw 122.723 Wed 41 D. Rigby Bmw 122.509 Fri 42 P. Williams Yam 122.479 Fri 43 B. Furber Hon 122.352 Sat 44 M. Stevenson Yam 122.230 Fri 45 S. West Bmw 121.990 Sat 46 J. Yeardsley Apr 121.477 Fri 47 T. Robinson Yam 121.072 Sat 48 K. Keyes Yam 120.997 Fri 49 S. Parsons Bmw 120.678 Fri 50 B. Burrell Bmw 120.613 Fri 51 R. Hardisty Yam 120.446 Fri 52 M. Russell Kaw 119.897 Wed 53 M. Morris Hon 119.720 Fri 54 L. Majcan Yam 119.452 Sat 55 P. Cassidy Hon 118.405 Fri 56 A. Majola Yam 118.173 Fri

Superstock Fastest Times of the week

Pos Rider Bike Speed (MPH) Session 1 D. Todd Bmw 133.155 Sat 2 D. Harrison Hon 132.853 Fri 3 P. Hickman Bmw 132.290 Fri 4 M. Dunlop Bmw 130.387 Wed 5 I. Hutchinson Bmw 129.756 Fri 6 M. Browne Bmw 129.585 Fri 7 D. Herbertson Hon 129.257 Wed 8 J. Hind Hon 128.926 Fri 9 N. Harrison Hon 128.865 Fri 10 P. Jordan Hon 128.755 Fri 11 C. Cummins Bmw 128.516 Fri 12 J. Hillier Hon 127.730 Fri 13 R. Hodson Hon 127.713 Sat 14 M. Evans Hon 127.305 Fri 15 D. Johnson Kaw 127.276 Fri 16 J. Brookes Hon 127.267 Fri 17 J. McGuinness Hon 127.208 Fri 18 S. Anderson Hon 126.864 Fri 19 M. Sweeney Bmw 126.657 Fri 20 P. Crowe Bmw 126.502 Fri 21 B. McCormack Bmw 125.013 Wed 22 M. Rees Hon 124.326 Sat 23 J. Goetschy Bmw 124.248 Fri 24 M. Simpson Hon 124.129 Fri 25 J. Perry Hon 124.049 Fri 26 S. Bonetti Hon 124.045 Fri 27 J. Cringle Hon 124.034 Sat 28 A. Venter Bmw 123.952 Sat 29 J. Trummer Kaw 123.938 Fri 30 E. Kostamo Bmw 123.731 Fri 31 D. Tweed Yam 123.558 Wed 32 J. Thompson Suz 123.437 Fri 33 M. Bottalico Bmw 123.381 Fri 34 A. Blanc Hon 123.185 Wed 35 E. Ferre Hon 123.118 Sat 36 T. Weeden Bmw 123.007 Fri 37 J. Chawke Bmw 122.932 Wed 38 T. Monot Kaw 122.864 Wed 39 M. Parrett Bmw 122.723 Wed 40 D. Rigby Bmw 122.509 Fri 41 P. Williams Yam 122.479 Fri 42 B. Furber Hon 122.352 Sat 43 M. Stevenson Yam 122.230 Fri 44 S. West Bmw 121.990 Sat 45 L. Maurer Yam 121.563 Sat 46 J. Yeardsley Apr 121.477 Fri 47 T. Robinson Yam 121.072 Sat 48 K. Keyes Yam 120.997 Fri 49 S. Parsons Bmw 120.678 Fri 50 B. Burrell Bmw 120.613 Fri 51 R. Hardisty Yam 120.446 Fri 52 M. Russell Kaw 119.897 Wed 53 M. Morris Hon 119.720 Fri 54 L. Majcan Yam 119.452 Sat 55 S. Johnson Suz 118.985 Fri 56 P. Cassidy Hon 118.405 Fri 57 A. Majola Yam 118.173 Fri 58 J. Halliday Suz 116.961 Fri

Supersport Fastest Times of the week

Pos Rider Speed (MPH) 1 D. Harrison 128.093 2 M. Dunlop 127.739 3 P. Hickman 127.543 4 D. Todd 126.852 5 J. Brookes 125.892 6 J. Hillier 125.510 7 P. Jordan 125.474 8 J. Hind 125.336 9 M. Browne 125.197 10 R. Hodson 124.639 11 I. Hutchinson 124.310 12 S. Anderson 123.940 13 D. Johnson 123.678 14 M. Evans 123.210 15 N. Harrison 123.083 16 G. Johnson 122.472 17 D. Herbertson 121.541 18 J. Goetschy 121.128 19 J. Thompson 121.124 20 C. Cummins 120.918 21 B. Furber 120.677 22 L. Maurer 120.663 23 M. Russell 120.468 24 B. McCormack 120.361 25 M. Sweeney 119.841 26 A. McLean 119.477 27 D. Rigby 119.314 28 J. Yeardsley 119.283 29 E. Kostamo 119.197 30 D. Tweed 119.049 31 R. Hardisty 118.929 32 K. Keyes 118.899 33 J. Perry 118.820 34 T. Weeden 118.702 35 J. Chawke 118.677 36 S. Parsons 118.556 37 S. West 118.367 38 J. Cringle 118.344 39 T. Monot 118.333 40 A. Venter 117.907 41 S. Johnson 117.387 42 M. Dokoupil 117.337 43 L. Majcan 117.185 44 M. Stevenson 117.164 45 E. Ferre 117.123 46 P. Williams 116.943 47 A. Blanc 116.611 48 M. Parrett 115.941 49 J. Halliday 115.294 50 J. Fowler 114.700 51 D. Brook 114.431 52 L. Unissart 114.209 53 P. Cassidy 113.101 54 V. Lopez 113.037

SuperTwin Fastest Times of the week

Pos Rider Speed (MPH) 1 M. Dunlop 122.159 2 M. Evans 121.426 3 D. Herbertson 121.194 4 M. Browne 120.816 5 D. Todd 120.309 6 R. Hodson 119.521 7 B. Furber 118.583 8 P. Jordan 118.382 9 S. Bonetti 117.570 10 M. Sweeney 117.216 11 A. Majola 117.206 12 A. McLean 116.847 13 P. Hickman 116.718 14 J. Yeardsley 116.564 15 M. Bottalico 116.344 16 T. Weeden 115.896 17 M. Rutter 115.703 18 A. Venter 115.645 19 M. Simpson 115.379 20 J. Cregniot 114.879 21 M. Morris 114.771 22 M. Russell 114.512 23 D. Tweed 113.997 24 L. Unissart 113.747 25 V. Lopez 113.309 26 C. Moore 112.849 27 J. Fowler 112.780 28 T. Monot 112.159 29 S. Parsons 111.692 30 P. Williams 111.062 31 S. Anderson 110.823 32 S. Johnson 110.733 33 P. Murray 110.208 34 R. Hardisty 109.977 35 M. Parrett 109.803 36 A. Hornby 109.589 37 M. Yamanaka 109.359 38 W. Bourgeais 109.358 39 V. Hankocyova 108.399 40 M. Costello 106.449 41 S. West 99.666

Sidecar Fastest Times of the week