2025 FIM Motocross World Championship

Round One – MXGP of Argentina

Córdoba, Argentina held the opening round of the 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship, with the MXGP class witnessing an epic battle between Maxime Renaux and Romain Febvre, the Blue and Green battling it out for top honours and ending the weekend tied on points, with Tim Gajser claiming third.

In MX2 it was a more clear cut affair, with Kay de Wolf claiming the win for Husqvarna, Sacha Coenen and Simon Laegenfelder rounding out the podium, both on 37-points but in that respective order.

MXGP of Argentina Video Highlights

MXGP

Race one saw Romain Febvre take the win, 3.6s clear of countryman Maxime Renaux, with Tim Gajser just over six-seconds off the leader, with the leading trio well clear of the rest of the field.

Rounding out the top five were Guagagini and Coldenhoff, both 40-seconds off pace, while Seewer, L. Coenen, Geerts, Fernandez and Jonass rounded out the top-10.

Race two saw Renaux take control, Febvre this time settling for the second step of the podium, 4.3-seconds in arrears, with Gajser narrowing down that lead to just over six-seconds.

It was a marked gap back to Guadagini and Guillod however, 48.5 and 54.7-seconds off the lead, with Horgmo and Coldenhoff in sixth and seventh the final riders within a minute off the leader.

L. Coenen, Jonass and Bonacorsi rounded out the top ten.

Renaux took the win on 47-points, tying on the points score with Febvre, a win and a second a-piece, while a consistent Gajser went 3-3 for 40-points and third.

Rest of the best was Guadagnini on 36-points in fourth, followed by Coldenhoff on 30-points.

Heading into round two, Renaux sits on 57-points, Febvre 56 and Gajser 48.

Maxime Renaux – P1

“You never really know what to expect at the first round, but to win it is of course amazing. With the team we’ve made a great bike and it’s a nice feeling for me to have the red plates for the first time in MXGP. It’s a fast class this year and the level of competition is very high so I’m looking forward to a great season of racing.”

Romain Febvre – P2

“We got so lucky with the weather today; this morning the track was quite muddy and difficult but the sun started shining one hour before our first moto and the track dried out well. I took the lead at turn two and felt good all moto. I didn’t get such a good jump in the second moto but I turned well at the first corner; I was just too slow to pass Guadagnini and the gap to Maxime was too much by the time I got to second. I pulled back a few seconds but then we got into the lapped riders and I had to settle for second. But we have good points to start the season and I am only one point from the red plate; that’s the best start to a season I ever had. I was riding good all weekend in all conditions, the new bike suits me well; I am where I need to be fitness-wise and I am ready for the long season so let’s go in Europe. But I hope we will return here next year; I like this track even better than the old track in Bariloche.”

Tim Gajser – P3

“Solid day, and we leave Argentina healthy which is the main goal. I felt I had the speed of the top two, but I couldn’t get the starts and battle up front with them. By the time I got into the podium spots in both races, the leader had gone so it hard to try and catch them. Still, I’m happy with the weekend and they did a very good job with the track here and even with all the rain, it was still a fun circuit.”

Mattia Guadagnini – P4

“I tried my best, even though I wasn’t at 100%. In fact, I’m still far from being in my best condition, but I was happy with my performance. The bike is going very well, even better than I expected. With Jeremy we secured two holeshots, and I had a great time riding today. The track was beautiful, technical and challenging. It’s a positive start, and from here, we’ll continue working and improving.”

Lucas Coenen – P6

“My first MXGP race was quite tricky. I didn’t have the best feeling on the track or the best speed but managed a good start in the Quali race until another rider ran into my leg and put me down. I had to fight hard to come back from last to 19th and that was tough. I reset for Sunday and did my best. I finished in the top ten twice and I’m really pleased. It’s almost like a win for me right now and we made some good points. We’ll keep building and swing even higher for Spain.”

Pauls Jonass – P7

“I just didn’t get a good start in the first race; I made some nice passes on the first lap but then we were in one fast train. I got a better start in race two, gained a few places, lost a few places and eventually finished ninth. It was nothing special, just two consistent motos and I got a few big blisters on my hands in race two, but the first GP is now out of the way. It was my first GP for nine months and I was just a little too careful, riding in my comfort zone.”

Jago Geerts – P8

“Overall, it’s been a good weekend for me. I had a good start in race one and found my rhythm quite quickly, so that was good and I had a good pace to the end of the moto. I had another good start in race two, but unfortunately, I crashed with Calvin halfway through and lost a few places. I’m happy with my weekend overall and I’m looking forward to Spain in a couple of weeks.”

Ruben Fernandez – P10

“Not the day I was hoping for really, but I tried to come through and score as many points as possible in that second moto. I was right at the back of the field, and I think 30th after the first lap so to get to 13th is a good result, even if I wanted more before we came here. I know there is more to come and I will continue to fight to get nearer to those podium spots. Next up is Cozar, which is another Spanish-speaking round, so I’m happy to see all my fans there and hopefully get some better results.”

Thibault Benistant – P11

“Today was not so good and not the way I wanted to start the season. I’ve been sick for the last few days and I rode a little stiff on the bike. In training I ride really well so I need to find a way of transferring this to the races and then ride like I know I can.”

Jeremy Seewer – P12

“The first moto started off really good with the holeshot and nobody can steal that one from us. Then I had quite a solid race to finish in sixth despite some small problems. Conditions were quite difficult today, with it being pretty humid. The track was fast and difficult, but I felt okay. For the first race, it was fine. In the second moto, I spun on the gate straight away, and then I went down in the first corner. I tried to do my best, but had quite a big highside, and just brought it home from there. We need to take the positives, learn from it and try to improve. But overall, I think it was more on the successful side than not. I had a little bit of arm pump in the first race, but we know why, we just need to try and solve the problem.”

Rick Elzinga – P14

“I didn’t have a great Qualifying Race and that meant I didn’t get a good gate pick for today’s races. So, I was in the mid-pack both times and then my pace was ok, around eighth to 10th fastest on lap times, but it was my starts that held me back. I rode more this weekend than what I have in the last five weeks so I can’t complain, and I have plenty of positives to take away from here.”

Calvin Vlaanderen – P15

“It’s been a frustrating weekend, and I’ll bounce back in Spain. I was happy with my riding all weekend here in Argentina but things happened outside of my control and I couldn’t put in the results I know I’m capable of. So, not a great weekend but I’m healthy and fired up for the next round.”

MXGP Race One Results

Pos Rider Nat. Diff. First 1 Febvre, Romain FRA 34:51.3 2 Renaux, Maxime FRA +3.6 3 Gajser, Tim SLO +6.1 4 Guadagnini, Mattia ITA +42.4 5 Coldenhoff, Glenn NED +47.7 6 Seewer, Jeremy SUI +50.0 7 Coenen, Lucas BEL +53.9 8 Geerts, Jago BEL +54.8 9 Fernandez, Ruben ESP +1:00.6 10 Jonass, Pauls LAT +1:05.5 11 Bonacorsi, Andrea ITA +1:12.9 12 Gifting, Isak SWE +1:17.1 13 Pancar, Jan SLO +1:30.6 14 Bogers, Brian NED +1:35.4 15 Toendel, Cornelius NOR +1:40.7 16 Watson, Ben GBR +1:42.4 17 Horgmo, Kevin NOR +1:45.3 18 Koch, Tom GER +1:46.6 19 Vlaanderen, Calvin NED +1:46.9 20 Forato, Alberto ITA +1:57.6 21 Brumann, Kevin SUI 1 lap 22 Aparecido dos Santos, F BRA 1 lap 23 Poli, Joaquin ARG 1 lap 24 van Berkel, Lars NED 1 lap 25 Scheu, Mark GER 1 lap 26 Badiali, Carlos VEN 1 lap 27 Pavez, Matías CHI 2 laps 28 Toro, Lautaro ARG 2 laps 29 Ciccimarra, Fermin ARG 2 laps 30 Villaronga Muga, S I CHI 2 laps 31 Carrasco, Agustin ARG 2 laps 32 Carranza, Nicolas ARG 3 laps 33 Mana, Nicolas ARG 3 laps 34 Montes Gadda, Tomas ARG 3 laps 35 Castillo, Emiliano E ARG 4 laps 36 Guillod, Valentin SUI 13 laps 37 Chacon, Fabricio CRC 13 laps 38 Felipe, Jose ARG 16 laps 39 Cordovez, Miguel ECU 16 laps

MXGP Race Two Results

Pos Rider Nat. Diff. First 1 Renaux, Maxime FRA 35:40.4 2 Febvre, Romain FRA +4.3 3 Gajser, Tim SLO +6.2 4 Guadagnini, Mattia ITA +48.5 5 Guillod, Valentin SUI +54.7 6 Horgmo, Kevin NOR +57.1 7 Coldenhoff, Glenn NED +59.2 8 Coenen, Lucas BEL +1:05.5 9 Jonass, Pauls LAT +1:07.1 10 Bonacorsi, Andrea ITA +1:09.1 11 Vlaanderen, Calvin NED +1:11.9 12 Geerts, Jago BEL +1:14.5 13 Fernandez, Ruben ESP +1:27.4 14 Pancar, Jan SLO +1:35.9 15 Watson, Ben GBR +1:37.5 16 Aparecido dos Santos, F BRA +1:48.8 17 Bogers, Brian NED +2:08.0 18 Seewer, Jeremy SUI 1 lap 19 Koch, Tom GER 1 lap 20 Brumann, Kevin SUI 1 lap 21 Scheu, Mark GER 1 lap 22 Poli, Joaquin ARG 1 lap 23 Badiali, Carlos VEN 1 lap 24 Pavez, Matías CHI 2 laps 25 Felipe, Jose ARG 2 laps 26 Toro, Lautaro ARG 2 laps 27 Ciccimarra, Fermin ARG 2 laps 28 Carrasco, Agustin ARG 2 laps 29 Carranza, Nicolas ARG 2 laps 30 Montes Gadda, Tomas ARG 2 laps 31 van Berkel, Lars NED 3 laps 32 Mana, Nicolas ARG 3 laps 33 Castillo, Emiliano E ARG 6 laps 34 Gifting, Isak SWE 14 laps 35 Forato, Alberto ITA 15 laps 36 Toendel, Cornelius NOR 16 laps 37 Villaronga Muga, S I CHI 18 laps

MXGP Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Renaux, Maxime YAM 22 25 47 2 Febvre, Romain KAW 25 22 47 3 Gajser, Tim HON 20 20 40 4 Guadagnini, Mattia DUC 18 18 36 5 Coldenhoff, Glenn FAN 16 14 30 6 Coenen, Lucas KTM 14 13 27 7 Jonass, Pauls KAW 11 12 23 8 Geerts, Jago YAM 13 9 22 9 Bonacorsi, Andrea FAN 10 11 21 10 Fernandez, Ruben HON 12 8 20 11 Horgmo, Kevin HON 4 15 19 12 Seewer, Jeremy DUC 15 3 18 13 Guillod, Valentin YAM 0 16 16 14 Pancar, Jan KTM 8 7 15 15 Vlaanderen, Calvin YAM 2 10 12 16 Watson, Ben BET 5 6 11 17 Bogers, Brian FAN 7 4 11 18 Gifting, Isak YAM 9 0 9 19 Toendel, Cornelius HON 6 0 6 20 Aparecido dos Santos, F YAM 0 5 5 21 Koch, Tom BET 3 2 5 22 Brumann, Kevin HUS 0 1 1 23 Forato, Alberto HON 1 0 1

MXGP Championship Points after Argentina

Pos Rider Total 1 Renaux, Maxime 57 2 Febvre, Romain 56 3 Gajser, Tim 48 4 Guadagnini, M. 40 5 Coldenhoff, G. 35 6 Coenen, Lucas 27 7 Seewer, Jeremy 25 8 Horgmo, Kevin 25 9 Jonass, Pauls 25 10 Geerts, Jago 22 11 Fernandez, R. 21 12 Bonacorsi, A. 21 13 Guillod, V. 16 14 Vlaanderen, C. 15 15 Pancar, Jan 15 16 Bogers, Brian 11 17 Watson, Ben 11 18 Gifting, Isak 9 19 Toendel, C. 6 20 Koch, Tom 5 21 Aparecido dos Santos, F. 5 22 Brumann, Kevin 1 23 Forato, A. 1

MX2

Kay de Wolf took the win with a sizable lead in the opening MX2 race, nine-seconds clear of Laegenfelder, while third placed Cas Valk was 30-seconds off the leader.

It was a sizeable gap back to the pursuing riders, with Braceras fourth and McLellan fifth, both over 50-seconds off pace.

Race two saw a new leader however with Sacha Coenen taking the win by 14.7-seconds from Adamo, Everts a more distant third. Valin finished fourth, and race one winner de Wolf was fifth, cementing the top step of the overall podium.

The round overall saw de Wolf on 41-points to S. Coenan and Laegenfelder both on 37, respectively second and third. Liam Everts and Camden McLellan completing the top five on 33 and 29-points respectively.

Standings heading into round two have de Wolf in the lead on 49-points, S. Coenen on 46 and Laegenfelder on 44.

Kay de Wolf – P1

“It’s back-to-back wins – last year I won in Argentina, and now I’ve won here again – it really couldn’t be any better! The first race was a bit muddier, with a lot of wheelspin off the line, so I adjusted my strategy on the mat and focused on riding my own race. Getting the holeshot at the start was a great boost. In the second race, I didn’t get the best start but fought my way back up. Unfortunately, I crashed on the start-finish line, and for a few laps, I struggled to catch my breath. Once I got everything under control, I worked my way back to third or fourth – so it was definitely an eventful one! Three weeks ago, we never would have expected to be here, so a huge thank you to everyone who made this possible – my team, my trainer, my family, and my girlfriend. The support has been incredible. Now, we’re back on the red plate, and I’m looking forward to Spain!”

Sacha Coenen – P2

“I knew I had good speed but I didn’t really have any expectations for this Grand Prix; I just wanted to push my hardest and see where we could arrive. The crash in the third corner of the first moto did not help and meant I had to come back from last position. it was not ideal. We didn’t make any changes to the bike because I feel really good with my setting – better than last season – and we’d worked hard for that this winter. It was great in the second moto and I had good flow after the holeshot.”

Simon Laegenfelder – P3

“I was feeling good and fast with the bike this weekend and I cannot really explain what happened at the end of the second moto. We have to figure some things out for the next Grand Prix. I’m fit and could ride well but we have to look at these mistakes and put them right for Spain.”

Liam Everts – P4

“It feels fantastic to get the first GP of the season done and come away with a strong result! Race one was all about settling in and finding my rhythm after a long recovery, so I was pleased to fight my way back to eighth. In race two, I felt much more at home on the bike, pushing forward and battling for positions throughout. I held fourth for most of the race, but a late crash from Simon Längenfelder in the final corners handed me a podium spot—an incredible way to finish. Looking back at the off-season, I never would have thought this was possible, so a huge thank you to everyone who has supported me—my team, my family, and my trainer. I’m feeling stronger every time I ride, and I can’t wait for Spain!”

Camden McLellan – P5

“So that’s the first GP of the season done and it’s been pretty good. The track was great and super fun to ride and I’ve really enjoyed the trip over here. In the qualifying race I got caught up in two crashes so that wasn’t ideal, but today was much better. My speed and fitness are good as I showed in both races and my bike was just awesome. Thanks to the team for building such a great bike and their hard work this weekend, and now we head back to Europe, healthy and excited for Spain.”

Guillem Farres – P7

“The weekend didn’t start so good in the qualifying race but in today’s races I rode quite well. We had a lot of rain this morning but in the end the track turned out quite good. In race one I was sixth so I was happy with that but I had a bad start in race two and that made it a tough race. Before the next race I’ll be working on my starts and as it’s my home GP, I’m really looking forward to it.”

Karlis Reisulis – P8

“My riding was really good this weekend but it was just so hot. I really need to work on training in the heat as the overall result isn’t acceptable. But, the positives are that I had good speed and I learned a lot, so I’m looking forward to the next GP.”

Valerio Lata – P9

“It felt really good to be racing in second place in that second moto. It is confirmation that I am on the right path and that I am already feeling good with my Honda CRF250R. Unfortunately, I couldn’t stay there for the whole moto, but I am staying positive and this was still a very big step for my first round with Honda HRC. Argentina has been a great experience and I look forward to many more this season.”

Andrea Adamo – P10

“A really good weekend for me. P1 in the Qualifying race and Pole Position was super but then it as a bummer to have a problem in race one and a DNF because I had been feeling good all day. With P2 in the second moto I believe we could have left Argentina with a podium and maybe the red plate, anyway, good feelings with the bike and good speed and fitness so we’re looking forward to Spain now.”

Mathis Valin – P13

“I have always had a good feeling on muddy tracks so I enjoyed the conditions during the warm-up with the fastest lap time. In the first moto I got a great start in second position but at the end of the lap I had a big crash near the pit-lane. I damaged the bike and no more front brake; later I had another crash and the bike was damaged so I had to DNF. My second start was average but I made several passes to come through to fourth and during the last laps I could control Kay de Wolf who was behind me. I’m happy with my riding; it was not a perfect weekend but I learnt a lot in my first-ever MX2 GP.”

Ferruccio Zanchi – P16

“Not the weekend I wanted, as nothing seemed to go my way. However, I am still fit and healthy and I know that things will go better in the future. Having last gate-pick really made things difficult and then in the first race I really messed up my start so I was dead last and I was able to come back to 15th. Then in the second race, I wasn’t able to push on as much as I would have liked, despite a much better start. Overall, I know that I need to do better on the Saturday and then that’ll give me a fighting chance to fight with the top guys on the Sunday.”

Marc-Antoine Rossi – P19

“It was not easy to be back at Grand Prix speed on this track! I’m not that happy with my riding: the heat and the track itself was tough for me but this was a step back to competition and I’m still learning. Spain might be a bit better for me.”

MX2 Race One Results

Pos Rider Nat. Diff. First 1 de Wolf, Kay NED 35:16.5 2 Laengenfelder, Simon GER +9.0 3 Valk, Cas NED +30.1 4 Braceras, David ESP +53.1 5 Mc Lellan, Camden RSA +54.3 6 Farres, Guillem ESP +57.0 7 Lata, Valerio ITA +1:00.8 8 Everts, Liam BEL +1:06.4 9 Coenen, Sacha BEL +1:07.1 10 Elzinga, Rick NED +1:26.3 11 Benistant, Thibault FRA +1:32.6 12 Reisulis, Karlis Alberts LAT +1:42.1 13 Mikula, Julius CZE +1:52.4 14 Prugnieres, Quentin Marc FRA +1:59.6 15 Zanchi, Ferruccio ITA 1 lap 16 Rossi, Marc-Antoine FRA 1 lap 17 Silva, Marcello BRA 1 lap 18 Vennekens, Nicolas BEL 1 lap 19 Pascual, Benjamin ARG 2 laps 20 Piroli, Pietro BRA 2 laps 21 Bratschi, Alfonso URU 2 laps 22 Smith, Magnus DEN 2 laps 23 Abarzua, Inaki CHI 2 laps 24 Padilla Duran, Carlos Andres BOL 3 laps 25 Salgado, Juan Ignacio ARG 3 laps 26 Adamo, Andrea ITA 7 laps 27 Oliver, Oriol ESP 8 laps 28 Valin, Mathis FRA 10 laps 29 Walvoort, Jens NED 11 laps 30 Medina, Italo ECU 14 laps 31 Liprandi, Ignacio ARG 14 laps 32 Chambón, Miqueas URU 15 laps

MX2 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Nat. Diff. First 1 Coenen, Sacha BEL 34:07.6 2 Adamo, Andrea ITA +14.7 3 Everts, Liam BEL +27.7 4 Valin, Mathis FRA +33.8 5 de Wolf, Kay NED +35.8 6 Laengenfelder, Simon GER +39.7 7 Reisulis, Karlis Alberts LAT +42.7 8 Mc Lellan, Camden RSA +43.0 9 Oliver, Oriol ESP +47.2 10 Benistant, Thibault FRA +57.7 11 Farres, Guillem ESP +59.0 12 Lata, Valerio ITA +1:05.1 13 Valk, Cas NED +1:09.4 14 Elzinga, Rick NED +1:21.5 15 Zanchi, Ferruccio ITA +1:37.2 16 Prugnieres, Quentin Marc FRA +1:43.6 17 Walvoort, Jens NED +1:45.9 18 Braceras, David ESP +1:57.5 19 Mikula, Julius CZE 1 lap 20 Rossi, Marc-Antoine FRA 1 lap 21 Silva, Marcello BRA 1 lap 22 Piroli, Pietro BRA 1 lap 23 Bratschi, Alfonso URU 1 lap 24 Vennekens, Nicolas BEL 1 lap 25 Abarzua, Inaki CHI 2 laps 26 Padilla Duran, Carlos Andres BOL 2 laps 27 Pascual, Benjamin ARG 2 laps 28 Salgado, Juan Ignacio ARG 2 laps 29 Liprandi, Ignacio ARG 2 laps 30 Chambón, Miqueas URU 3 laps 31 Medina, Italo ECU 8 laps

MX2 Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 Total 1 de Wolf, Kay HUS 25 16 41 2 Coenen, Sacha KTM 12 25 37 3 Laengenfelder, Simon KTM 22 15 37 4 Everts, Liam HUS 13 20 33 5 Mc Lellan, Camden TRI 16 13 29 6 Valk, Cas KTM 20 8 28 7 Farres, Guillem TRI 15 10 25 8 Reisulis, Karlis Alberts YAM 9 14 23 9 Lata, Valerio HON 14 9 23 10 Adamo, Andrea KTM 0 22 22 11 Benistant, Thibault YAM 10 11 21 12 Braceras, David HON 18 3 21 13 Valin, Mathis KAW 0 18 18 14 Elzinga, Rick YAM 11 7 18 15 Oliver, Oriol KTM 0 12 12 16 Zanchi, Ferruccio HON 6 6 12 17 Prugnieres, Q M KTM 7 5 12 18 Mikula, Julius TM 8 2 10 19 Rossi, Marc-Antoine KTM 5 1 6 20 Walvoort, Jens KTM 0 4 4 21 Silva, Marcello YAM 4 0 4 22 Vennekens, Nicolas KTM 3 0 3 23 Pascual, Benjamin HON 2 0 2 24 Piroli, Pietro YAM 1 0 1

MX2 Championship Standings after Argentina