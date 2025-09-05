2026 Isle of Man TT

TT 2026 will usher in a series of changes to the race classes. The Supertwin class will be revised to allow Sportbike specification machines to compete for the first time with the two races newly titled Sportbike TT Race 1 and Sportbike TT Race 2. This move reflects the wider development of the Sportbike class internationally and its adoption in both World and British Championship competition. Current TT Supertwin and the new Sportbike machines will both be eligible to compete in 2026.

The Supersport class will also continue to fully transition towards the internationally adopted Next Generation regulations.

An updated schedule has been confirmed for the 2026 Isle of Man TT Races, designed to add greater resilience and flexibility to the programme, support the welfare of competitors, teams, marshals, medics and race officials, and enhance the experience for visitors.

These refinements are in line with the TT’s long-term strategy created to deliver a sustainable, world-class event that drives increasing benefit to the Island’s economy.

The 2026 schedule brings with it a number of significant enhancements. The number of scheduled rest days has been increased from two to three, with Qualifying Week now featuring a rest day on Thursday. This will allow competitors, marshals, medics, officials, and volunteers valuable downtime after three days of on-course action. The number of planned practice and qualifying sessions will also increase from six to seven, including an additional daytime session on Wednesday. This continues the trend away from evening sessions while providing riders with more opportunities to prepare for the race programme.

In addition, the number of contingency opportunities throughout the event has increased. This refinement is about creating additional windows of opportunity, and as such it is set to provide enhanced flexibility in the event of poor weather or delays rather than increasing the number of periods that the roads are closed.

Race Week itself will see a subtle refinement to the race programme. The Superstock and Supersport races will switch places in the running order, with Superstock now paired with the Sidecar races, and Supersport running alongside the Supertwin – now titled Sportbike – class. The update is designed to balance the physical demands of 1000cc class competition across the event.

The Sunday following the Senior TT will remain as a fully resourced contingency race day.

Paul Phillips – Head of Motorsport Isle of Man TT Races

“The 2026 schedule has been shaped by our long-term ambitions for the TT. We’re focused on delivering a sustainable world-class event that continues to grow its global audience, delivers increasing benefits to the Island’s economy, and secures the future of the races for generations to come. “These refinements are the result of constant learning, and collaboration. They not only help protect the integrity of the racing but also reflect our ambition to create the best possible experience for everyone involved, from the riders and teams to the increasing number of fans on the hedgerows and those that watch live from around the globe.”

Looking ahead, provisional dates for future editions of the TT have been set to support forward planning by all stakeholders, as well as the Island’s travel infrastructure – a move intended to benefit both the event and visiting fans.

The provisional dates are:

TT 2027 – Monday 31st May to Saturday 12th June 2027

TT 2028 – Monday 29th May to Saturday 10th June 2028