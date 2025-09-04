2026 Yamaha YZF450F Review

A mate of mine used to spend endless hours on lathes and milling machines building his race engines. Even though he was considered one of the best speedway engine builders in the country, he was always looking to improve on what he already had, because in his eyes, good was never good enough.

This is the situation with Yamaha, and its new YZ450F. It’s a proven race-winning machine, with a reputation for not only being fast, but also reliable, and is often described as “bulletproof”. This reputation took it to the top of the 450 sales charts in 2025. Driven by a desire to keep improving, the engineers and development teams at Yamaha then set about making a good thing even better.

The 2026 YZ450F features some changes that may seem minor on the surface, but when combined, they add up to a significantly improved machine. The 2026 model is not drastically different from the previous model; it still has the same Yamaha characteristics, but these mid-generation changes are a step further in the right direction for the YZ450F.

The engine changes in 2026 are all based around the latest FIM noise restrictions. While these restrictions come into effect in Europe for 2026, they do not come into effect in Australia until 2027. However, Yamaha set about building an FIM-compliant motorcycle to be released globally this year.

There is a slightly modified air-box with a resonator, and a new resonator has been added to the exhaust, as well as a modified muffler. To mitigate the performance loss resulting from the sound restrictions, Yamaha has modified the intake port to make it straighter and more direct, and updated the mapping to suit.

The gearbox remains the same from the previous model, with the exception of a hydraulic clutch. On the previous model, the hydraulic clutch was a GYTR factory option made by Brembo. The 2026 model now comes standard with a Nissin hydraulic clutch. If a hydraulic clutch isn’t your thing, I am told you can order a clutch cable and the necessary components like the perch and actuator arm to convert the 2026 bike back to a cable set-up.

I’m still on the fence when it comes to cable or hydraulic clutches. For race starts I would prefer cable, as I get a more precise feel when loading the engine and gear box right before the gate drops. Yet on the track, I like the lighter feel of the hydraulic, so at the end of the day, I’m happy with either. In this case, the new Nissin hydraulic unit felt just as good as any other, with a nice, light, consistent pull at the lever and a positive engagement. So no complaints here.

Despite the changes made to meet the FIM noise restrictions, the engine felt similar to the previous model. It still behaved like a Yamaha, with strong power and earth-turning torque right off the bottom. It did seem a little cleaner in terms of throttle response, which made it more rideable and easier to manage in putting that power to the ground.

The bike still had a nice bark under power, although I did notice the intake noise had been reduced, and it is noticeably quieter at idle.

With the updated mapping and intake port, Yamaha regained the power the new bike lost, complying with noise restrictions. So, the 2026 model ended up with the same horsepower figures as the 2025 model.

The frame has also been updated. The goal in changing the frame was not only to maintain the nimble feeling Yamaha had gained with the new bike in 2023, but also to try and regain some of the stability it lost with the outgoing 2022 bike. The changes are a thinner front down-tube, with a revised inner and outer structure to create better front-end feel.

Yamaha YZF450F Specifications

2025 v 2026