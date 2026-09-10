MotoGP 2026

Round 14 – Misano

MotoGP’s leading trio separated by 24 points heading to Misano

MotoGP arrives at Misano with the leading three riders separated by only 24 points. Jorge Martin leads on 256, Marc Márquez has closed to within 19 points on 237, while Marco Bezzecchi is only another five points behind.

Márquez took the maximum 37 points available at Aragón by winning both the Sprint and Grand Prix. That result completed a remarkable turnaround for a rider who was 85 points from the championship lead when he returned from shoulder and foot surgery at Mugello in late May.

The speed has returned much more quickly than the strength in Márquez’s right arm. A recent training image shared by the Spaniard reveals pronounced muscle loss around the seven-times-operated limb, only four months after his most recent procedure. We have taken a closer look at how Márquez has returned to the title fight while managing a severely compromised right arm.

Misano offers him a formidable opportunity to continue that resurgence. Márquez has won six MotoGP races at the circuit, including the past two San Marino Grands Prix. He defeated Bezzecchi after a tense contest here last season, and another confrontation between the pair would bring the title fight even closer.

Aprilia carries the advantage onto Italian soil

Martin could not challenge for the podium at Aragón but limited the damage with fifth place in both races. The championship leader also has strong Misano form, having won both the Sprint and Grand Prix here in 2023.

Bezzecchi arrives at his home round still rebuilding fitness but with his title prospects strengthening. He took points from Martin at Aragón and is now closer to Márquez than Márquez is to the championship leader. Misano is also a home event for Aprilia, which has demonstrated race-winning pace across a broad variety of circuits this season.

Fabio Di Giannantonio remains fourth on 208 points, 48 behind Martin, although he needs to rebound from one of his most difficult weekends of the season. The Pertamina Enduro VR46 squad has previously taken a Misano double podium and will again race in front of its home crowd. Team-mate Franco Morbidelli scored his maiden MotoGP victory here in 2020 and returns determined to record his first top-ten Grand Prix finish since Catalunya.

Ogura and Viñales ruled out

Ai Ogura will miss a second consecutive round following surgery on the left thumb he injured in a motocross training crash in Japan after Silverstone. Trackhouse had hoped that rehabilitation between Aragón and Misano would allow Ogura to return, but an assessment in Barcelona on Tuesday found that the injury had not healed sufficiently.

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori, who replaced Ogura at short notice in Aragón, is unavailable this weekend. Trackhouse will consequently field only Raul Fernandez, while Ogura remains in Barcelona working towards a possible return in Austria next weekend.

Ogura’s extended absence is a significant blow to his championship campaign. He is fifth on 203 points after emerging as a regular front-runner and scoring his first MotoGP victory at Assen.

Maverick Viñales also remains sidelined as he continues his recovery, with Pol Espargaró again taking his place at Red Bull KTM Tech3. Espargaró previously substituted at Silverstone and Aragón and will make another appearance on the RC16 at Misano.

Plenty of riders capable of influencing the title

Pedro Acosta is sixth in the championship after another forceful performance at Aragón. A championship challenge may now be a long shot, but the KTM rider has the pace and aggression to take valuable points away from the leading trio.

Francesco Bagnaia urgently needs a clean home weekend after recording three Sunday retirements across the past four rounds. Alex Márquez and Fermín Aldeguer, meanwhile, returned to the front group at Aragón after their respective injury interruptions.

Jack Miller leads Yamaha’s recent improvement after putting together four consecutive top-12 Grand Prix finishes.

Jack Miller

“Looking forward to the second of the Italian rounds this weekend and another home Grand Prix for the team, as many of team members are Italian. Misano should be a nice, warm one, and it‘s always a great place to come and race with the atmosphere and the fans around the circuit. Hopefully we can keep building on the confidence we‘ve gained over the last couple of Grand Prix and continue moving in the right direction. “We‘ve made some good progress recently, so the goal is to carry that into Misano, get to work straight away and see what we can put together. It‘s a track I‘ve had some good results at in the past, so hopefully we can have another solid weekend and put ourselves in a good position.”

Team-mate Toprak Razgatlıoğlu also showed top-ten pace at Aragón before crashing and now returns to a circuit where he swept all three WorldSBK races in both 2024 and 2025.

Fabio Quartararo became MotoGP World Champion at Misano in 2021 but is searching for his first Sunday points since finishing seventh in Germany. Alex Rins scored at Aragón and will aim to carry that progress into Yamaha’s second home event.

Honda also showed encouraging signs at Aragón. Johann Zarco reached Q2 upon returning from a six-round absence, while Diogo Moreira finished seventh in the Sprint and ninth on Sunday. Luca Marini, who lives only a few kilometres from Misano and regularly trains at the circuit, is targeting direct passage into Q2 after finding a better qualifying direction at Aragón.

Misano places a premium on front-end confidence

The 4.226-kilometre Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli combines ten right-hand corners, six left-handers and a 530-metre longest straight. Its flat layout, prolonged high-speed corners and substantial braking loads place particular demands on the front tyre and rider endurance.

Michelin will provide symmetric Soft and Medium front tyres and asymmetric Soft and Medium rears. The Medium front was the universal race choice last season, paired with the Soft rear for the Sprint and Medium rear for almost the entire Grand Prix field.

The 13-lap Sprint will be held on Saturday before Sunday’s 27-lap Grand Prix. Loris Capirossi will also be formally inducted as a MotoGP Legend at Misano on Saturday.

2026 MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 J. Martin 256 2 M. Marquez 237 3 M. Bezzecchi 232 4 F. Di Giannantonio 208 5 A. Ogura 203 6 P. Acosta 189 7 R. Fernandez 186 8 F. Bagnaia 143 9 A. Marquez 128 10 F. Aldeguer 90 11 L. Marini 88 12 E. Bastianini 84 13 B. Binder 78 14 D. Moreira 64 15 F. Quartararo 55 16 F. Morbidelli 53 17 J. Zarco 36 18 J. Mir 33 19 J. Miller 28 20 A. Rins 24 21 T. Razgatlioglu 14 22 M. Vinales 10 23 I. Lecuona 9 24 A. Fernandez 6 25 P. Espargaro 3 26 C. Crutchlow 0 27 J. Folger 0 28 L. Savadori 0 29 M. Pirro 0

Moto2 Guevara and Agius chase Gonzalez at Misano Manuel Gonzalez takes a 32.5-point Moto2 championship lead into Misano, but the momentum behind Izan Guevara has ensured the contest remains very much alive. Gonzalez leads with 207.5 points, while Guevara’s second place at Aragón lifted the BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha rider to 175. Guevara has made significant progress across the recent rounds and heads to Misano targeting another podium and a further reduction in the championship deficit. The Spaniard has previous success at the circuit after finishing third in the 2022 Moto3 race. His team believes consistency and race management will again be decisive as the championship enters its final nine rounds. Agius remains in the championship picture Australian Senna Agius holds third place with 149 points. He is 58.5 behind Intact GP team-mate Gonzalez and 26 behind Guevara, with 225 points still available across the remaining nine races. Agius also has challengers immediately behind him. Ivan Ortola is only 4.5 points adrift, while Daniel Holgado is 12 points behind the Australian. Misano therefore gives Agius a chance to protect third while starting to close the gap to the two Spaniards ahead. Gonzalez and Agius have also established LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP as the clear leader of the teams’ championship. Aragón winner arrives with renewed confidence Alonso Lopez produced an outstanding victory at Aragón and heads into the home round for the Italjet Gresini Moto2 squad believing its recent work on late-race performance can again put him among the leaders. Lopez sits ninth in the championship, meaning his immediate objective is race success rather than the title, but his Aragón pace makes him a serious Misano threat. Team-mate Sergio Garcia is looking to rebuild his confidence after a more difficult Aragón weekend, while Alberto Ferrández returns to a circuit he knows from his 2025 Moto2 wildcard appearance. Ferrández hopes that experience can help arrest a difficult run since the summer break. Moto2 riders will contest a 22-lap race over 92.972 kilometres on Sunday. Moto2 Championship Standings Pos Rider Points 1 M. Gonzalez 207.5 2 I. Guevara 175 3 S. Agius 149 4 I. Ortola 144.5 5 D. Holgado 137 6 D. Alonso 132 7 C. Vietti 114 8 F. Salac 108 9 A. Lopez 92.5 10 D. Munoz 59 11 A. Escrig 57 12 C. Veijer 55.5 13 T. Arbolino 42.5 14 J. Roberts 40 15 B. Baltus 36 16 A. Huertas 32 17 D. Oncu 31.5 18 J. Rueda 27 19 A. Sasaki 19 20 L. Lunetta 17 21 A. Ferrandez 15.5 22 T. Furusato 15 23 A. Canet 13.5 24 Z. vd Goorbergh 12 25 S. Garcia 11 26 A. Piqueras 4 27 M. Aji 3 28 M. Ramirez 0 29 U. Orradre 0 30 J. Navarro 0 31 X. Zurutuza 0 32 D. Foggia 0 33 J. Roulstone 0 34 M. Pawelec 0 Moto3 Quiles closing on Moto3 history Máximo Quiles arrives at Misano with a commanding 97-point Moto3 championship lead and an opportunity to move further up the category’s record books. The CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar rider has won ten of his 30 Moto3 starts and stood on the podium 20 times. An 11th victory would draw him level with Joan Mir and José Antonio Rueda for third on the all-time Moto3 winners list, behind only David Alonso and Romano Fenati. Quiles missed Silverstone while injured but immediately returned to winning form at Aragón. He has acknowledged that his collarbone is not yet completely recovered and will assess how much risk is required as the Misano weekend develops. There are still 225 points available this season, but Quiles already has nearly four race victories in hand over second-placed Álvaro Carpe. His 256-point total is also only three fewer than Luis Salom had accumulated at the same stage of the exceptional 2013 season. Almansa applying pressure for second David Almansa has begun the second half of the season with a victory at Silverstone and second place at Aragón. Those results have lifted the Intact GP rider to third in the championship on 154 points, only five behind Carpe. Marco Morelli consolidated fifth place with his third-place finish and fastest lap at Aragón. The Argentine is 23 points behind Almansa and 28 behind Carpe. Although Morelli has not previously raced a Moto3 machine at Misano, he twice stood on the podium there during the 2025 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup. David Gonzalez will again replace the injured David Muñoz at Intact GP. Gonzalez had been scheduled to contest the Rookies Cup round but has received permission to remain with the Moto3 World Championship team. Kelso within reach of the top ten Australian Joel Kelso enters Misano 15th in the championship with 53 points, but the tight group ahead gives him a realistic chance to climb several places. Rico Salmela holds tenth with 60 points, leaving only seven points across the six riders from tenth to 15th. The 20-lap Moto3 race will open Sunday’s Grand Prix programme, with the technical 4.226-kilometre Misano layout likely to produce another closely fought contest. Moto3 Championship Standings Pos Rider Points 1 M. Quiles 256 2 A. Carpe 159 3 D. Almansa 154 4 B. Uriarte 138 5 M. Morelli 131 6 V. Perrone 103 7 V. Pratama 97 8 H. Danish 90 9 M. Bertelle 71 10 R. Salmela 60 11 G. Pini 59 12 J. Esteban 59 13 A. Fernandez 57 14 A. Cruces 56 15 J. Kelso 53 16 C. O’Gorman 53 17 D. Munoz 52 18 E. O’Shea 52 19 J. Rios 49 20 S. Ogden 28 21 R. Yamanaka 22 22 M. Uriarte 6 23 C. Buchanan 5 24 L. Rammerstorfer 4 25 D. Gonzalez 2 26 Z. Mitani 2 27 R. Moodley 1 28 K. Singhapong 1 29 N. Carraro 0 30 L. Abruzzo 0 31 E. Gutierrez 0 2026 MotoGP Calendar