2027 Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP

Ducati has given its latest-generation Streetfighter V4 the SP treatment for 2027, combining carbon-fibre wheels, an STM dry clutch and a collection of track-focused detail changes in a numbered-series model.

Based on the Streetfighter V4 S, the SP retains the 214 hp Desmosedici Stradale V4 and electronically controlled Öhlins suspension, while adding lighter running gear, adjustable billet-aluminium rearsets and upgraded brake controls. Ducati quotes 188 kg wet without fuel, a kilogram below the S model’s published figure.

The familiar Winter Test theme returns with matt-black bodywork, an exposed brushed-aluminium tank and bright red detailing, including a dedicated two-tone seat and red Brembo calipers.

Carbon wheels cut weight and inertia

The five split-spoke carbon-fibre wheels are one of the SP’s most significant upgrades. Together they save a claimed 950 grams compared with the forged aluminium wheels already fitted to the Streetfighter V4 S.

Ducati also quotes a 12 per cent reduction in rotational inertia at the front and 19 per cent at the rear. Those figures describe resistance to changes in wheel rotation, adding another dimension to the weight saving. Ducati says the result is improved agility, direction changes and riding precision.

The wheels measure 3.5 x 17 inches at the front and 6.0 x 17 inches at the rear, carrying 120/70 and 200/60 tyres respectively.

STM dry clutch and lighter final drive

The SP replaces the S model’s wet clutch with a nine-disc STM EVO-SBK dry slipper clutch machined from billet aluminium.

Ducati says the dry clutch provides more effective slipper operation during aggressive downshifts and smoother behaviour when the throttle is closed. Different secondary springs, available through the Ducati Performance catalogue, allow the mechanical engine-braking behaviour to be tailored to the rider.

The supplied open carbon-fibre clutch cover is intended for track use and exposes the mechanism seen in these press images.

The final drive also changes to a 520 DID ERV7 chain with a dedicated sprocket set for another small weight saving.

The underlying chassis is from the generation introduced for model year 2025, including its aluminium Front Frame and double-sided Hollow Symmetrical Swingarm.

Adjustable rearsets and Brembo brake controls

The billet-aluminium rider rearsets offer adjustable positioning and carbon-fibre heel guards. They also allow conversion between conventional and reverse gearshift patterns, giving owners a useful adjustment for circuit riding.

Up front, the twin 330 mm discs and the sensational Brembo Hypure monobloc calipers are paired with a Brembo MCS 19.21 radial master cylinder. Its three configurations let the rider alter lever feel.

A separate remote adjustment control on the left handlebar allows front brake lever reach to be changed while riding if you want to channel your inner Marc Marquez.

Carbon-fibre brake-cooling ducts are also supplied for track use, with the ducts fitted in the detail image below.

Öhlins Smart EC 3.0 suspension

The V4 S already brings a high specification to the suspension department, and the SP carries that equipment across: a 43 mm Öhlins NIX30 fork, TTX36 rear shock and electronically controlled Öhlins steering damper.

Ducati Electronic Suspension 3.0 uses Öhlins Smart EC 3.0 control, with electronic compression and rebound damping adjustment and an event-based operating mode. This is good as it gets when it comes to electronic suspension.

Front wheel travel is 125 mm, with 130 mm at the rear. The seat sits 845 mm from the ground.

214 hp V4 and the latest electronics

The 1103 cc, 90-degree Desmosedici Stradale V4 retains desmodromic valve operation, a counter-rotating crankshaft and Ducati’s Twin Pulse firing order. Claimed output matches the V4 S at 214 hp at 13,500 rpm and 120 Nm at 11,250 rpm.

The six-speed gearbox uses Ducati Quick Shift 2.0 for clutchless upshifts and downshifts. A six-axis inertial measurement unit and Ducati Vehicle Observer support an electronics package that includes traction, wheelie and launch control, along with slide control, engine-brake control and Race eCBS braking with cornering functionality.

Riders can choose Race, Sport, Road and Wet riding modes. Cruise control and a pit limiter are standard, while the 6.9-inch TFT display has an 8:3 aspect ratio. The bike is also prepared for optional multimedia, data-logging, tyre-pressure monitoring and turn-by-turn navigation equipment.

Winter Test finish and supplied track kit

The Winter Test livery draws on Ducati Corse’s pre-season test-bike graphics. Carbon-fibre wings and front and rear mudguards complement the black bodywork, while the brushed-aluminium tank holds 16 litres.

Each bike’s progressive serial number is laser-engraved on the handlebar. The SP is supplied in single-seat configuration, with a passenger kit available as an accessory.

Along with the open clutch cover and brake-cooling ducts, the supplied track equipment includes mirror blanking pieces, a numberplate-holder removal cover and a billet-aluminium racing fuel filler cap. These press photos show the bike with several of those parts fitted, including the removed mirrors and numberplate holder.

Australian price and availability

Ducati Australia lists the 2027 Streetfighter V4 SP from $57,525 ride-away. That places it $13,200 above the V4 S’s current $44,325 listing, with the premium buying the carbon wheels, dry clutch, lighter final drive, adjustable rearsets, brake-control upgrades and dedicated finish.

Ducati has announced European dealership availability from March 2027 so we would not expect it to land in Australia until mid-year.

2027 Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP specifications