2027 Ducati Panigale V2 SP

Ducati has unveiled the 2027 Panigale V2 SP as the production homologation model for the new-generation V2 platform’s move into the FIM Supersport World Championship next year.

Based on the Panigale V2 S, the SP introduces a longer swingarm, forged aluminium wheels and a dry clutch, bringing competition-focused hardware into the showroom specification of Ducati’s 890 cc sportsbike.

The Panigale V2 name has already won WorldSSP with the 955 cc Superquadro, including Nicolò Bulega’s 2023 title. The SP establishes a competition route for the newer 890 cc generation, giving the change of platform a clearly defined racing purpose; it looks pretty sexy in black too….

A production bike with a WorldSSP job

Ducati says development drew on experience from the Lenovo V2 Future Champs Academy. It describes the SP as a return to the designation’s original purpose: a production motorcycle conceived to homologate technical solutions for racing.

The significance of that approach is clear in the FIM’s 2026 WorldSSP Next Generation regulations. The swingarm and wheels must retain their homologated specification, subject to the detailed rules, while the clutch must preserve its homologated wet or dry type.

Those requirements help explain the SP’s combination of changes. Establishing the hardware on the production model gives Ducati the starting specification around which to develop its next WorldSSP racer.

Longer swingarm, lighter wheels, dry clutch

The double-sided swingarm is 30 mm longer than the V2 S item. Ducati says the change improves stability and steering precision while reducing the tendency to wheelie.

Forged aluminium wheels save a claimed 1.5 kg against the S model’s wheels. Ducati quotes reductions in rotational inertia of 27 per cent at the front and 21 per cent at the rear.

An STM EVO-SBK dry clutch replaces the S model’s wet clutch. Ducati says it improves slipper-clutch behaviour and allows finer adjustment of engine braking, while also permitting the use of Ducati Corse Performance Oil. The supplied open carbon-fibre clutch cover is for track use.

The V2 S provides the foundation

The familiar 890 cc, 90-degree V-twin retains intake variable valve timing. Claimed road-bike output remains 120 hp at 10,750 rpm and 93.3 Nm at 8,250 rpm, matching the V2 S.

The S already supplies a fully adjustable 43 mm Öhlins NIX30 fork and Öhlins rear shock, Brembo M50 front calipers with twin 320 mm discs, and a five-inch TFT display. The electronics package includes cornering ABS, traction and wheelie control, engine-brake control and Ducati Quick Shift 2.0.

Ducati lists the SP at 176 kg wet without fuel, matching the S model’s published figure.

Winter Test livery and Australian pricing

The Winter Test finish combines matt-black bodywork with white detailing and white wheels. A screen 40 mm taller than the S model’s provides additional wind protection.

Ducati Australia lists a suggested ride-away price from $30,325, placing the SP $3100 above the V2 S’s current $27,225 listing.