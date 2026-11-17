EWC adds Spa double-header as title-winning team weighs exit

The FIM Endurance World Championship goes from four rounds to five in 2027, with Spa-Francorchamps doing double duty. The 8 Hours of Spa Motos runs on Saturday 5 June, followed by a six-hour race on Sunday 6 June.

MCNews.com.au is hearing from the paddock that one of the EWC’s long-time, title-winning teams is unhappy with how the 2027 season is shaping up and is seriously considering pulling out of the championship.

The changes come as Endurance Moto Promoter (EMP) heads into its second season running the series. Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe kept its global broadcasting and distribution role when the EWC changed promoters for 2026.

French MotoGP promoter Claude Michy heads EMP, which brings the four event organisers under one company. His PHA operation runs the Spa round, the Automobile Club de l’Ouest is behind Le Mans, Honda Mobilityland runs Suzuka and Larivière Organisation runs the Bol d’Or. Long-time series partner Motul holds a 10 per cent stake in EMP.

Michy says the Spa double-header gives teams another race without the cost of a separate trip. For the crews, it means 14 hours of racing over two days and an overnight turnaround. One qualifying session replaces two at each round and will set the grid for both races at Spa. Suzuka keeps its Top 10 Trial.

The 50th edition of the 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans and the Bol d’Or at Circuit Paul Ricard also get a revised timetable. Official track action starts with Thursday evening practice. Friday brings more practice and qualifying before the 24-hour races run across Saturday and Sunday.

2027 FIM EWC calendar