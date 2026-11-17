2027 Triumph Tiger 1200 Australian pricing and arrival

Triumph has confirmed Australian pricing for the 2027 Tiger 1200, with the GT Pro opening the four-model range at $32,990 ride-away and the Rally Explorer topping it at $37,890 ride-away.

Orders are open for all four models, with the first bikes expected at Australian Triumph dealerships in December 2026.

2027 Triumph Tiger 1200 Australian pricing

Model Tank Ride-away from GT Pro 20 L $32,990 Rally Pro 20 L $34,490 GT Explorer 30 L $36,490 Rally Explorer 30 L $37,890

What the extra money buys

The GT Pro gets the same updated 1160 cc shaft-drive triple as the rest of the range, with a claimed 155.8 hp and 130 Nm. Showa semi-active suspension, front and rear Bosch radar with adaptive cruise control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated grips and heated seats for rider and pillion are standard across all four.

The Rally Pro costs $1,500 more than the GT Pro, swapping cast wheels for side-laced spokes and adding Off-road Pro mode, engine protection and a folding rear brake pedal.

Both Rally models now share the GTs’ 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel sizes and 200 mm of suspension travel.

Moving from the GT Pro to the GT Explorer costs $3,500, while stepping from Rally Pro to Rally Explorer adds $3,400.

Both Explorers bring an extra 10 litres of fuel capacity, tyre-pressure monitoring and higher, wider handlebars. The Rally Explorer also gets upper engine bars.

How low does it go?

One detail for shorter riders is now clear from Triumph Australia’s model comparison. The standard seat on all four can be set at 840 or 860 mm, dropping to 810 or 830 mm at a stop with automatic lowering active. The advertised 790 mm minimum requires the accessory low seat in its lowest position with the lowering system active. Automatic lowering operates in the road riding modes. In off-road modes, riders can select a high or low ride height.

For the full rundown on the engine, chassis and electronics changes, see our original 2027 Triumph Tiger 1200 first look.