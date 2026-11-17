Moto News Weekly Wrap

November 17, 2026

What’s New

Roczen takes his Australian form to Paris Supercross

Tom Drane joins Rackley Racing for 2027 AFT SuperTwins campaign

Lucy Heaton-New makes history with Somersby title double

Pretscherer shares Baja 1000 win as Waters’ crew takes fourth

Feliciano wins FIM Bajas finale on home soil

Verona extends KTM deal after Enduro2 title and 6DAYS win

Sam Pretscherer completes US off-road title double

Riordan and Ashburn give Phoenix Racing Honda a GNCC title double

Hart edges Walker for AMA EnduroCross title

KTM launches six-rider US squad for 2027 SMX

Erzbergrodeo adds electric class and plans dedicated Adventure Twins runs

Payerne returns to host 2027 MXGP finale</li>

Puerto Rico to host SuperEnduro season finale

Fastest qualifier Lux Turner left without a start

Craig takes both SX1 leads to Newcastle

Clout salvages fifth after first-lap fall

Anstie snatches SX2 win from McAdoo

Deveson clinches both SMX Next titles

Verhoeven makes it two from two in SX85 Futures

Eight two-day rounds on provisional 2027 AUSMX calendar

Purvis edges Natzke as van Dusschoten and Thompson win at Tokoroa

Shepparton gets 2027 junior MX dates as Romania lands 2029 Worlds

Everts, Peterhansel, Tarrés and Rickardsson join FIM Hall of Fame

MXGP Academy trains coaches in Dakar and Santo Domingo

Längenfelder and Reišulis confirmed for Hawkstone

Hammal and Purdon pair up for Kawasaki in Arenacross

Woodcock and Wade back as Triumph adds a second Arenacross team

UK Girls Nationals joins the ACU for 2027

Pre-67 trials bikes return to Canada Heights

Clermont-Ferrand replaces Liévin on X-Trial calendar

2026 Racing Schedule

2027 Racing Schedule

Roczen takes his Australian form to Paris Supercross

Ken Roczen returns to Plenitude Arena in Paris La Défense this weekend for the 43rd Paris Supercross on 21–22 November. The reigning AMA 450SX champion swept all six SX1 finals at Auckland and Geelong on his Suzuki and will be chasing a second King of Paris title after winning the event in 2022.

Jason Anderson joins the SX1 field on a Suzuki in place of Lucas Coenen, who has undergone surgery for a leg injury. Anderson won the AMA 450SX title and King of Paris in 2018, a double Roczen can match this weekend. Jo Shimoda, the 2023 Prince of Paris, races SX1 on a Honda, with Aaron Plessinger and Jordon Smith lining up on Triumphs.

Two-time AMA 250SX East champion Tom Vialle leads the French contingent after finishing fourth in his rookie MXGP season. Maxime Desprey, Tom Guyon and Cédric Soubeyras join him in SX1. Soubeyras was second at Perth on Saturday, where Hayden Mellross was the first Australian home in fourth. Mellross is on the provisional Paris list with Yamaha VHR.

Paris also hosts the French SX Tour finales for SX2 and Junior. Belgium’s Sacha Coenen will make his supercross race debut in SX2 after helping his country win the Motocross of Nations. His rivals include Stark Future’s Michael Hicks, Stuttgart SX2 overall winner Jules Piètre and Bud Racing Kawasaki pair Henry Miller and Mitchell Harrison. Lony Ferrer, Kyliane Rocca and Steeve Bouveyron head the Junior entries.

Paris Supercross programme

SX1 and SX2 each run three races a day, with two short motos and a longer main. Both classes have a Superpole. The Junior finals run earlier in the day, and each show includes two FMX sessions.

The main programmes start at 5 am on Sunday 22 November and at midnight at the start of Monday 23 November AEDT.

Paris Supercross entry list

SX1 International

No. Rider Team 7 Aaron Plessinger (USA) Triumph 16 Tom Vialle (FRA) Honda HRC 21 Jason Anderson (USA) PMG Twisted Tea Suzuki 30 Jo Shimoda (JPN) American Honda 31 Jordon Smith (USA) Triumph 45 Hayden Mellross (AUS) Yamaha VHR 49 Tom Guyon (FRA) Triumph 72 Lucas Imbert (FRA) Honda 85 Cédric Soubeyras (FRA) Honda MB 94 Ken Roczen (GER) PMG Progressive Suzuki 137 Adrien Escoffier (FRA) Yamaha 141 Maxime Desprey (FRA) Yamaha GSM 225 Charles Lefrancois (FRA) Suzuki SR75 384 Lorenzo Camporese (ITA) Fantic 491 Paul Haberland (GER) Honda 831 Brice Maylin (FRA) Yamaha

Flat Track

Tom Drane joins Rackley Racing for 2027 AFT SuperTwins campaign

Tom Drane’s first crack at racing in America brought him three AMA dirt track titles and the 2018 AMA Youth Rider of the Year award. Four years later, aged 16, the kid from Forbes, NSW, turned up at Ohio’s Lima Half-Mile on a KTM 450 SX-F, won the Dash for Cash and ran second to Kody Kopp on his AFT Singles debut.

Estenson Racing signed him for his first full season in 2023, and his first win on the Yamaha YZ450F came at the Sacramento Mile. He finished runner-up to Kopp in both 2023 and 2024, then won eight races in 2025. He became the first non-American to win an AFT championship when he clinched the Singles crown at Springfield.

Drane went back to Lima this year and won on both nights, taking the all-time Singles wins record from the bloke who’d beaten him on debut. He secured his second straight title with a win at the Peoria TT. His 28th Singles win came at Springfield, where he set a single-season record with his ninth of the year.

Drane was doing double duty at Springfield. He made his SuperTwins debut on Estenson’s Yamaha MT-07 and finished fifth overall on Saturday. The following day he came through from 12th on the grid and traded the lead with Davis Fisher, who pipped him by 0.009 seconds.

The rider who beat him to the line will be his team-mate in 2027. Drane will race a KTM 790 Duke full-time in Mission AFT SuperTwins through a new partnership between Rackley Racing and Ten Time LLC. Ten-time Grand National Champion Jared Mees will manage Drane’s program, with Geramy Rackley and Jimmy Wood preparing and tuning the bikes. Mission Foods and ServicePro are backing the effort.

Fisher returns to Rackley after seven podiums and a career-best fourth in the 2026 championship. He’ll have three-time Grand National Champion Kenny Coolbeth working with him on race weekends.

Drane said he’d decided by the middle of the season that he wanted to race a twin. The 20-year-old thanked Estenson Racing for their time together and said he was looking forward to learning from Mees and Wood.

Jared Mees

“With the right guidance, equipment and people around him, I believe we can turn him into a real weapon in the Twins class.”

Lucy Heaton-New makes history with Somersby title double

Lucy Heaton-New became the first female to win an open class at the Australian junior championships in either track or dirt track, according to the Somersby meeting report. The Whitsunday rider outpointed Kaiden Lantry and Preston Craft in the 12–U16 85cc two-stroke/150cc four-stroke class and swept all three races in the 11–U16 girls’ class to leave with two titles.

Heaton-New had already stood on the podium at Allen Park, finishing third in the open 9–U13 class at the 2024 Australian Junior Dirt Track Championships.

After the original October dates were washed out, the Central Coast Junior Motorcycle Club got three full rounds in on Saturday, 14 November. Heavy overnight rain ruled out Sunday, and officials declared the results on Saturday’s racing. Nine riders shared the ten titles, and four riders finished within two points in the closest class.

Host club riders Levi Meyn and Brennus Johnson won the 13–U16 four-stroke and 7–U9 65cc titles, respectively. Tyler Omore swept the 13–U16 two-stroke class ahead of Brendan Eklund and Kai Moran. Parker Richards and Flynn Beard also went unbeaten in their title-winning classes.

2026 MSC Moto Australian Junior Track Championship podiums

Class Podium 50cc Auto

7–U9 1. Parker Richards

2. Kruze Anderson

3. Rykah Lawry 65cc

7–U9 1. Brennus Johnson

2. Oscar Borella

3. Parker Richards 65cc

9–U13 1. Brody Ford

2. Cooper Quinn

3. Kru Tulloch 85cc 4T Modified

7–U12 1. Flynn Beard

2. Cohen McCosker

3. Ryder Nelson-Collett 85cc 2T / 150cc 4T

9–U13 1. Cooper Quinn

2. Cohen McCosker

3. Brody Ford 85cc 2T / 150cc 4T

12–U16 Open 1. Lucy Heaton-New

2. Kaiden Lantry

3. Preston Craft 100–150cc 2T

13–U16 1. Tyler Omore

2. Brendan Eklund

3. Kai Moran 200–250cc 4T

13–U16 1. Levi Meyn

2. Tahj Edwards

3. Nate Jaeger 85cc 2T / 150cc 4T

11–U16 Girls 1. Lucy Heaton-New

2. Rubii Ward

3. Yalarah Smith 150cc 2T / 250cc 4T

13–U16 Girls 1. Rubii Ward

2. Yalarah Smith

3. Taylah Duggan 50cc Auto Girls

Support class 1. Willow Burns

2. Oaklyn Burns

3. Lily Nieuwenhuizen

Enduro / Rally

Pretscherer shares Baja 1000 win as Waters’ crew takes fourth

Less than a week after clinching the WORCS 250 Pro title in Arizona, Sam Pretscherer added a Baja 1000 win to his season. The Australian shared the No. 1X Slam Life Racing Honda CRF450X with Tyler Lynn and Carter Klein as the trio completed a clean sweep of all four rounds of the 2026 SCORE World Desert Championship.

The bikes set off at 1 am local time on Friday 13 November. The 59th Baja 1000 started and finished in San José del Cabo, with the 1,530 km loop taking in desert, mountain trails and coastal sections. It was the first Baja 1000 run entirely in Baja California Sur. The No. 1X Honda led the field away and was the first bike back, winning in 17h 22m on corrected time.

It was Slam Life Racing’s eighth Baja 1000 motorcycle victory and third in a row. Honda puts its tally at 35 outright motorcycle wins at the event, including 19 for the CRF450X.

The Hero Racing Ducati Desmo450 EDX was the next bike home, about 12 and a half minutes behind on elapsed time. SCORE’s adjustments moved the No. 15X Husqvarna FX450 of Daemon Woolslayer, Kaden Lynn, Shane Logan and Dalton Shirey into second, with the Ducati third. Ducati named Ciaran Naran, Cody Simpson and Ryan Surratt as its race crew. The podium followed Naran’s American Off-Road Racing Championship win in the bike’s debut season.

Mildura’s Brodie Waters led the all-Australian No. 25X Honda CRF450X crew to fourth outright and fourth in Pro Moto Unlimited in 20h 39m. He shared the bike with six-time Finke winner David Walsh, 2025 Finke winner Corey Hammond and Liam Walsh, who finished third at Finke in June.

Finke runner-up Campbell Hall joined Ben Stevens, Will Ashby and Jackson Smart on the other all-Australian Pro Moto Unlimited entry. Their No. 26X KTM 500 EXC was listed as a DNF.

Brendan Rose rode the full distance solo on his Honda CRF450X to finish 10th in Pro Moto Ironman in 30h 25m. Mexico’s Jesús Jaime González Jr. won the class in just over 24 hours, while fellow Australian Mark McDonnell was a DNF on his KTM.

At 79, Jim O’Neal picked up his 19th Baja 1000 class win as part of Jason Miller’s Pro Moto 40 Honda crew.

On four wheels, Australian Paul Weel and Mexico’s Alan Ampudia were first across the line in their Trophy Truck. They were classified second, 1m 38s behind Bryce Menzies and Andy McMillin on corrected time.

Feliciano wins FIM Bajas finale on home soil

Portugal’s António Feliciano rode his KTM 250 EXC-F to victory in the FIM motorcycle classification at the Baja Escuderia Castelo Branco on 13–15 November, also taking the Junior class. The World Cup finale had been moved from April after storm damage. Riders covered 514 km, including 332 km of timed racing on rocky tracks made slippery by rain.

Nelson Cunha took Friday’s prologue on his Kawasaki, then Feliciano went just over two minutes quicker on Saturday’s 188 km stage to take the lead. Cunha hit engine trouble on the liaison to Sunday’s stage. Feliciano was quickest again to win by 12m 38s from Husqvarna’s Abdulhalim Al-Mogheera. Poland’s Joanna Modrzewska took third on her Triumph TF 450-E, having already secured the Women’s World Cup.

Alex McInnes had clinched the motorcycle title in Dubai. Al-Mogheera’s 20 points in Portugal took him past Ethan Lane for second in the final standings. McInnes also topped the Junior standings, while Mohammed Al-Balooshi took the Veterans’ title.

Marcin Wilkołek won the quads on his Yamaha Raptor, 10m 26s ahead of Jorge Sampaio, with CFMOTO’s Ahmed Al-Jaber third. Fourth was enough for Hani Al-Noumesi to retain the Quad World Cup by nine points from Al-Jaber.

2026 FIM Bajas World Cup final standings

Moto top five Pos Rider Points 1 Alex McInnes 103 2 Abdulhalim Al-Mogheera 80 3 Ethan Lane 71 4 Mohammed Al-Balooshi 56 5 Konrad Dąbrowski 38

Quad top five Pos Rider Points 1 Hani Al-Noumesi 105 2 Ahmed Al-Jaber 96 3 Abdulaziz Al-Atawi 71 4 Jorge Sampaio 58 5 Khalifa Al-Bastaki 50

Verona extends KTM deal

Andrea Verona will stay with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing after signing a multi-year extension. The 27-year-old Italian clinched his third straight Enduro2 world title at the 2026 finale in Wales aboard a KTM 450 EXC-F and finished second in the outright EnduroGP standings.

At the 100th edition of the 6DAYS FIM Enduro of Nations in Portugal, Verona won the opening day and went on to take his first individual overall victory. He also helped Italy to a second successive World Trophy.

The nine-time world champion will contest all eight rounds of the 2027 FIM EnduroGP World Championship before returning to the 6DAYS.

Sam Pretscherer completes US off-road title double

Australian Sam Pretscherer clinched the 2026 WORCS 250 Pro championship at the 7–8 November finale in Parker, Arizona. The SLR Honda rider finished on the class podium and ended the season nine points clear of KTM’s Cole Zeller, who won the final round.

It was Pretscherer’s second US off-road title in a matter of weeks. He had already secured the AMA National Grand Prix Championship’s Pro II crown with a round to spare, finishing second in class at Taft, California, in October.

In his first season with Slam Life Racing Honda and third racing in the US, Pretscherer won five WORCS races and four NGPC rounds. He sat out the NGPC finale at Mesquite to race the Baja 1000.

Fellow Australian Mason Semmens came within two points of the WORCS 450 Pro title. A mechanical problem dropped the KTM rider to seventh at Parker, while Beta’s Dare DeMartile finished third to secure his third straight championship.

Semmens was back on the podium at the AMA National Grand Prix Championship finale in Mesquite, Nevada. He finished second in the Pro class behind fellow KTM rider Dante Oliveira, who closed out his seventh straight title with his eighth win of the season.

SLR Honda’s Mikayla Nielsen took her seventh Pro Women win of the season at Mesquite on 15 November to clinch a fourth straight NGPC title. She also finished third in the Women’s Motocross Championship behind Lachlan Turner and Australia’s Charli Cannon.

Riordan and Ashburn give Phoenix Racing Honda a GNCC title double

Australia’s Angus Riordan went into the Buckwheat 100 level on points with Beta’s Jhak Walker and won the XC2 250 Pro class at the 8 November finale in West Virginia. It was his sixth win of the season on the CRF250RX. He also finished second twice and ended the year on 281 points, 12 clear of Walker, to take his first XC2 crown and Honda’s first since 2016.

Riordan said the title only sank in with about five kilometres to go on the final lap.

Angus Riordan

“A lot of pressure is off my shoulders. I’ve been chasing this for a few years, and it feels good to finally get it done.”

Team-mate Jordan Ashburn took the XC1 Open Pro title by a point from New Zealand’s Liam Draper (AmPro Yamaha), 217 to 216. Ashburn won twice and took three more podiums on his CRF450RX. He was the only rider to finish inside the top 10 at all 13 rounds.

It was Ashburn’s second premier-class crown after his 2022 title, the first for Phoenix Racing and Honda’s first since Scott Summers in 1997. Both he and Riordan were in their first season with the team.

KTM’s Brandy Richards won five races on her way to a first WXC motorcycle title, finishing seven points clear of Husqvarna’s Korie Steede. Australia’s Danielle McDonald was a further five points back in third for AmPro Yamaha.

In the ATV classes, Brycen Neal won 10 races on his way to the XC1 Pro title. Five victories helped Layne McCormick take XC2 Pro-Am, and Chloe Harper won nine races to claim WXC.

Buckwheat 100 race report and results in the 10 November Moto Wrap

Hart edges Walker for AMA EnduroCross title

Trystan Hart won both nights of the 13–14 November finale in Idaho Falls to claim his third AMA EnduroCross title. The KTM 350 XC-F rider won the last five rounds after a third-moto disqualification left him seventh at the Las Vegas opener. Defending champion Jonny Walker won in Vegas on the Triumph TF 450-E and finished second at every round thereafter.

Walker arrived in Idaho a point ahead and opened Friday night with a moto win and a second place. He finished seventh in the last race, leaving him second for the night. Hart won that moto to take the round and a two-point lead into Saturday.

Hart and Walker traded wins in Saturday’s first two motos. Hart took the holeshot in the decider and won ahead of Walker, leaving them tied on five moto points for the night. The final-moto win gave Hart the round on the tiebreak and the title, 140 points to 135. Husqvarna’s Ryder LeBlond finished third on 115.

Jonny Walker

“To be honest, my starts weren’t good enough, even though my riding was strong, and that’s probably where I lost out.”

Walker now turns his attention to the FIM SuperEnduro World Championship, which opens in Gliwice, Poland, on 5 December.

Shelby Turner also won both nights in Idaho Falls to secure her eighth AMA EnduroCross women’s title.

KTM launches six-rider US squad for 2027 SMX

Red Bull KTM brought its full 2027 SuperMotocross team together in Murrieta, California, with reigning 450SMX champion Jorge Prado and Lucas Coenen in the 450 squad. Sacha Coenen joins Julien Beaumer and former Husqvarna team-mates Ryder DiFrancesco and Daxton Bennick in the four-rider 250 programme announced in October.

Prado signed a multi-year extension in August. Lucas finished second in MXGP as a rookie in 2025, led the 2026 standings through round 12 and underwent surgery in early November after injury disrupted his season. Sacha finished third in MX2 and swept both 250 motos as a wildcard at Southwick in July.

Ian Harrison will run the 450 squad and Nathan Ramsey the 250s across AMA Supercross, Pro Motocross and the SMX playoffs. The Supercross opener is at Anaheim on 9 January, with KTM’s 250SX East and West line-ups due before the first round.

Erzbergrodeo adds electric class and plans dedicated Adventure Twins runs

The Iron Road Prologue gets a dedicated electric motorcycle class, called Strombike, for the first time at the 2027 Red Bull Erzbergrodeo on 27–30 May. Organisers also plan a separate start window for Adventure Twins, sending the big bikes out one at a time on the nearly 13 km course through the Austrian iron ore mine.

The Adventure Twins class is open to motorcycles with at least two cylinders. The 500 fastest motorcycle riders across the Prologue classes are eligible for the main race, provided they’ve entered it. The main race takes in 27 checkpoints over roughly 35 km, with a four-hour limit. The organisers are reworking several sections for 2027.

Only 15 riders finished the main race in 2026, three of them on electric bikes. Pol Tarrés reached checkpoint 19 on his Yamaha Ténéré 700, setting a new big-bike benchmark at Erzberg.

Rider registration opened on 16 November via the Erzbergrodeo website. The organisers also expect US Hard Enduro results to count towards the independent Hard Enduro World Ranking in 2027. The inaugural US$100,000 prize pool is due to be awarded in March, based on the standings on 1 February.

Payerne returns to host 2027 MXGP finale

The 2027 MXGP and MX2 seasons will finish at Combremont-le-Petit in Switzerland on 2–3 October. The MXGP of Payerne is round 20 and the Vaud circuit’s first world championship meeting since 1998. EMX250 and EMX125 will also wrap up there.

Sten Lundin won the 500cc Grand Prix there in 1961. On the last visit in 1998, New Zealand’s Darryll King went 2–1 on a Husqvarna to win the 500cc Swiss GP.

Darwin, which hosted the finale in 2025 and 2026, has the penultimate round on 19 September. The Motocross of Nations follows a week after Payerne at Assen on 10 October.

Puerto Rico to host SuperEnduro season finale

The 2026/27 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship has added an eighth round in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on 20 March 2027. The meeting will close the Prestige season and be Puerto Rico’s first FIM World Championship event.

The Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot, the island’s largest indoor arena, will host the finale. Known locally as the Choliseo, the arena will also stage an Open class with the same three-final format as Prestige. Riders from other SuperEnduro classes and outside the regular championship field will be able to enter.

The season opens in Gliwice, Poland, on 5 December 2026 and resumes in Riesa, Germany, on 9 January. Bilbao, Belgrade, Budapest and Greater Paris follow before Newcastle hosts round seven on 6 March, a fortnight before the San Juan finale.

Australian Supercross

Fastest qualifier Lux Turner left without a start

Lux Turner had just finished second at Geelong and was within 14 points of Cameron McAdoo in Boost Mobile AUSX when he came to Perth. The Yamaha rider topped SX2 qualifying and was already 3.3 seconds clear of Dylan Walsh at the end of the opening lap of his heat. A mechanical problem sent him to the pits before he could complete another lap.

The supplementary regulations require at least 12 riders for a last-chance qualifier. Perth’s small field meant there was no LCQ. The first nine from each heat went straight through, leaving Turner to watch the main from the sidelines. Max Anstie, who went on to win in Perth, had come through the LCQ at Auckland two weeks earlier.

McAdoo’s second-place finish stretched his advantage over Turner from 14 to 36 points in AUSX and from 24 to 46 in the Australian championship. Turner dropped to fifth in AUSX with two mains left at Newcastle.

Craig takes both SX1 leads to Newcastle

AUSX reported more than 16,000 spectators at Perth’s HBF Park. Christian Craig took his first national round win of the season. The Honda rider topped qualifying and Superpole and won his heat, then traded the lead with Jo Shimoda in the 20-lap main. Shimoda got through as Craig checked up for the medical flags. Craig took the lead back on lap 12 and won by 8.6 seconds from Cédric Soubeyras.

Austin Politelli made it two Hondas on the podium with third, his first round podium of the season. He said he gave away time early by worrying about lasting 20 laps and realised at halfway that he had more in the tank.

Craig has 44 points in hand over Luke Clout in Boost Mobile AUSX. He’s seven clear of Ken Roczen in the Australian championship and 34 ahead of Clout, his closest rival still racing. Seventeen points across the two mains on November 28 would seal both titles outright.

Full Perth Supercross race report and results

Clout salvages fifth after first-lap fall

Luke Clout qualified second for KTM and led five laps of his heat before Jo Shimoda beat him to the flag. A poor start and a fall left Clout 12th at the end of the opening lap of the main. He passed the Starks of Jorge Zaragoza and Vince Friese on lap 17 to move into fifth, then ran off the circuit late and rejoined to finish just over two seconds behind Hayden Mellross, the first Australian home.

Clout is third in the national standings and holds second in Boost Mobile AUSX by four points over Cédric Soubeyras.

Luke Clout

“I just made a few too many mistakes, and I’m happy that I clawed my way back.”

Anstie snatches SX2 win from McAdoo

KTM’s Dylan Walsh won his heat and took the lead on the opening lap of the SX2 main. He came up short in a rhythm lane on lap three, Michael Hicks put the Stark back in front and Walsh crashed out soon after. Kayd Kingsford led a Honda one-two-three in the other heat and was running fourth in the main before he crashed out.

Max Anstie came through from 12th after lap one and still had 1.3 seconds to find at the last-lap board. Cameron McAdoo made a mistake in the rhythm section and Anstie got by a couple of turns from home to win by 0.155 seconds. Hicks held on for third, while WBR Yamaha’s Seth Burchell bounced back from missing the cut at Geelong to finish eighth.

McAdoo said he and Honda were still working through settings with both Newcastle and January’s Anaheim opener in mind. He leads Boost Mobile AUSX by 29 points over his closest active rival, Brodie Connolly, and is four behind Cole Davies in the Australian standings. With Davies’s campaign over, two ninths at Newcastle would give McAdoo enough points to clinch both titles outright.

Deveson clinches both SMX Next titles

Jack Deveson missed the ProMX finale after a crash at Conondale. Since returning for supercross, he’s won all five Australian SMX Next mains, sweeping Auckland before winning the single finals at Geelong and Perth. He qualified fastest at HBF Park, won his heat and took the main by nearly five seconds from Cooper Rowe, with Dylan Gromball third on the Stark. That clinched both the Australian and Boost Mobile AUSX titles with a round to spare.

It also completed a double for WBR Yamaha after Hayden Draper took the ProMX MX3 title. Draper had his best Supercross result of the season in Perth, picking up some of the tougher jumps after a slow start in practice and riding through to fourth.

Verhoeven makes it two from two in SX85 Futures

Mason Ezergailis took the holeshot, but Nico Verhoeven was in front by the end of the opening lap and went on to win by 4.4 seconds to make it a KTM one-two. Koby Binnion took third on the GasGas. Reigning 85cc junior motocross world champion Blake Bohannon topped qualifying, then found himself last after lap one of the main. He set the quickest lap of the race on his way back to seventh.

Verhoeven has won both rounds and takes a 12-point lead over Ezergailis to Newcastle, with Bohannon another two back. Seventh or better in the single final would give Verhoeven the title outright.

Eight two-day rounds on provisional 2027 AUSMX calendar

The Australian Motocross Championship will take the AUSMX name in 2027 as Williams Event Management returns as commercial rights holder. WEM promoted the MX Nationals from 1997 to 2020, before the ProMX name came in for 2021. WEM’s return to Australian motocross

All eight rounds are listed as two-day meetings. The first four run a fortnight apart from 6–7 March to 17–18 April, with three in Victoria and one in South Australia. Racing resumes in Queensland on 3–4 July after a break of almost 11 weeks. Queensland also hosts the final two rounds on consecutive weekends in August.

The New South Wales round on 17–18 July falls on the same weekend as the FIM Junior Motocross World Championship in Estonia. MX85 and MX65 are listed as AUSMX support classes alongside the Senior 2 Stroke Cup, with round-by-round class details still to come.

MX1, MX2, MX3, WMX, Vets 30+ and Vets 40+ are the championship classes. WEM says the venues will be announced this week.

NZ MX

Purvis edges Natzke as van Dusschoten and Thompson win at Tokoroa

Defending MX1 champion Maximus Purvis went over the bars in the opening moto and still came away with the overall as the 2027 New Zealand Motocross Championship got underway at Tokoroa’s Amisfield track on 14 November.

Purvis led on his Yamaha YZ450F before hitting a soft patch in the rollers. Josiah Natzke won the moto on his Honda CRF450R ahead of Queenslander Jet Alsop (Honda), with Purvis remounting to salvage third.

Purvis won the next two motos to beat Natzke by a single point, 70 to 69.

Alsop took third overall on 58 points, and fellow Australian Ryley Fitzpatrick put his KTM 450 SX-F on the podium in Moto 2.

James Scott (Yamaha YZ250F) won the MX2 opener and led the final moto until Phoenix van Dusschoten (Husqvarna FC 250) went around the outside on the penultimate lap. Scott said he had lost time in lapped traffic. That was van Dusschoten’s second moto win of the day and gave the reigning MX125 champion the overall on his MX2 nationals debut. Scott was five points back, with Scotland’s Alexander Brown third on a KTM 250 SX-F.

Australian Taylor Thompson had been back on the bike for a week after seven months out following knee surgery. She won the first WMX moto on her Husqvarna FC 250, then took the decider after defending champion Karaitiana Horne (Kawasaki) won Moto 2. Thompson took the round by three points from Horne, with Yamaha YZ250F rider Milla Dahlenburg third overall.

Carson Carroll (Yamaha YZ125) fell in the opening MX125 moto, then won the next two to edge first-race winner Ethan Carleton (Husqvarna TC 125) by three points. Harry Daly finished third in all three motos on a Yamaha YZ125.

Jonathan Martelli swept all three MX3 Cup motos on a Yamaha. Layne Pepper was second overall and Yamaha rider Mitchel Gleeson third.

Round two is at Patetonga on 28 November.

Shepparton gets 2027 junior MX dates as Romania lands 2029 Worlds

The KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championship returns to Mooroopna, near Shepparton, from 27 September to 2 October 2027. This year’s meeting drew entries from 403 riders, the most in a decade, and 12 Australian titles will again be up for grabs on the Goulburn Valley Junior Motorcycle Club’s 1.61 km clay circuit.

Practice is on Monday 27 September, with racing from Tuesday to Friday and Saturday 2 October set aside as a reserve day. Motorcycling Australia says the dates fall in the school holidays across Australia and New Zealand.

Ryder Madafiglio raced at both the Australian and world junior meetings this year. He finished 10th in the 65cc World Cup at Jinín in the Czech Republic before winning the Australian 65cc 10–U12 title at Mooroopna. 2026 AJMX race report and results

The next FIM Junior Motocross World Championship and 65cc World Cup take place at Pärnu Lennuvälja Motopark in Estonia on 17–18 July 2027. The FIM has also confirmed TCS Racing Park near Bucharest for 2029. France’s Mathis Valin won the 125cc junior world title there in 2023 and took the EMX250 crown a year later. The FIM will announce the 2029 date later.

Everts, Peterhansel, Tarrés and Rickardsson join FIM Hall of Fame

Ten-time motocross world champion Stefan Everts followed his father Harry into the FIM Hall of Fame on Friday, 13 November. Five riders were inducted at the FIM Racing Motorcycle Museum in Mies, Switzerland.

Stéphane Peterhansel won the Dakar six times on a motorcycle and claimed two enduro world titles. Jordi Tarrés won seven trials world championships and Tony Rickardsson took six speedway world titles. All four left handprints for the chequered flag centrepiece in the museum garden, where Stefan’s will join Harry’s from last year.

Grand Prix road racer Ángel Nieto was inducted posthumously, with his son Gelete representing him. His plaque records his 13 world titles as ‘twelve plus one’, the way Nieto always counted them.

MXGP Academy trains coaches in Dakar and Santo Domingo

The MXGP Academy took its coach and rider training to new motocross facilities in Senegal and the Dominican Republic in October. Both visits also included workshops for parents.

In Dakar from 1 to 4 October, all 18 local trainers completed the MT-Basic course and were introduced to the Motocross Training Club (MTC) programme, which sets a common format for club-level coaching. Twenty-two young riders took part in MX-A rider certificate training alongside the trainers, and eight parents attended a workshop on communicating with young riders. Two 45-minute track sessions rounded out the visit, which was covered by Senegalese national television.

In Santo Domingo from 16 to 18 October, 15 aspiring coaches worked with 15 young riders. Former Grand Prix rider Jan Postema, who rode for the Dutch team that won the 125cc Coupe des Nations in 1984, led three 45-minute sessions to show the coaches how to teach the basics on track. The Dominican federation will launch and oversee a local MTC programme so the coaches can put their training into practice.

Längenfelder and Reišulis confirmed for Hawkstone

Simon Längenfelder and Jānis Reišulis will line up in MX2 for Red Bull KTM at the Hawkstone International in Shropshire on Sunday 21 February 2027. Längenfelder won the 2025 MX2 world title and took a Grand Prix win in the deep sand of Riola Sardo in 2026.

It will be Reišulis’s first Hawkstone International and one of his first starts on the factory KTM. The Latvian won the EMX125 title in 2023 and EMX250 in 2025 before finishing sixth and leading the rookies in his first MX2 World Championship season. He took three GP podiums, including third at Darwin.

Hammal and Purdon pair up for Kawasaki in Arenacross

Team Green Kawasaki will field Taylor Hammal and Tristan Purdon on KX450Fs in the 2027 British Arenacross Championship. Hammal finished fourth in the 2025 Wembley Pro Main before injury cut short his campaign. He raced MXGP at Foxhill and represented Great Britain at the Motocross of Nations in 2026. Britain-based South African Purdon brings Supercross experience to the pairing.

Kawasaki will also launch its KX327 two-stroke in the UK at Dirt Bike Live in Birmingham on 6–7 February, alongside the opening Arenacross double-header.

Woodcock and Wade back as Triumph adds a second Arenacross team

Dylan Woodcock and Eddie Wade will return for Dirt Store Triumph Racing in the 2027 British Arenacross Championship. They form a second team alongside the previously announced entry for Ben Watson, with Jon Giffard managing the expanded programme.

Woodcock has raced Supercross in the United States, and Wade is a former 85cc world champion. Watson, a two-time MX2 Grand Prix winner, will make his British Arenacross debut.

UK Girls Nationals joins the ACU for 2027

The UK Girls Nationals Motocross Championship will run under the Auto-Cycle Union from 2027 after a record 190 riders registered this year. Tim Truman’s series covers Auto, 65cc, and both 85cc wheel sizes through to MX1 and MX2, catering for youth and senior riders, novices and veterans.

The opening round is scheduled for Drumclog in South Lanarkshire, Scotland, on 8–9 May 2027.

Pre-67 trials bikes return to Canada Heights

More than 100 solo and sidecar machines are expected for the 37th Jack Thompson Classic Bikes Trial at Canada Heights near Swanley, Kent, on Sunday 6 December. There are classes for six types of pre-1967 solo bikes, and the Gentlemen and Ladies classes and pre-67 sidecars will take the easier yellow route.

Trials

Clermont-Ferrand replaces Liévin on X-Trial calendar

Clermont-Ferrand returns to the FIM X-Trial World Championship on Friday 5 March 2027. The Zénith d’Auvergne will stage the penultimate round following the cancellation of the Liévin meeting, which was scheduled for 27 March.

The arena drew 4,800 spectators for its World Championship debut in January 2025, when Toni Bou won ahead of Jaime Busto and Adam Raga.

The eight-round season starts at Madrid Arena on 28 November 2026. Marseille hosts round six on 19 February, and the series finishes in Spain on 3 April, with the host city to be announced.