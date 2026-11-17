Triumph Street Triple 798 RS

The Street Triple started life as Triumph’s fun little naked at a price that made it easy to say yes to. It’s been climbing the performance ladder ever since, and the new Street Triple 798 RS is the top rung. The big Speed’s electronic Öhlins still has more horn factor for me. The smaller Triple gets pretty close with a fully adjustable Showa Big Piston Fork, an Öhlins STX46 shock and a pair of the same Brembo Stylema calipers I liked on the Speed. That’s a rare component list around this capacity and makes much of the current Next Generation Supersport crop look a bit ordinary.

That’s before you get to the seven-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay or the new 133 hp, 798 cc triple developed out of Triumph’s Moto2 programme. Must be getting a bit fat by now, right? Try 183 kg wet. That’s 5 kg under the outgoing Street Triple 765 RS on Triumph’s figures, and the new alloy chassis accounts for a good part of the saving.

A bigger triple for road and race

The 798 keeps the 765’s 78 mm bore and stretches the stroke from 53.4 to 55.7 mm. Peak power is 133 hp at 11,500 rpm and peak torque rises from 80 to 86 Nm, arriving 250 rpm earlier at 9,250 rpm. Triumph claims a ten per cent lift in torque across the rev range that will be appreciated out of the turns. Wheelies anyone…?

Lightweight DLC-coated finger followers take inertia out of the valvetrain, while more aggressive cams hold the larger valves open longer. Compression rises to 13.5:1 and the combustion chamber, intake and exhaust have all been reworked. Twin intakes through the frame feed a bigger airbox. The crankcases and six-speed gearbox are new, and Triumph has revised the clutch and primary drive to go with them. The stainless steel exhaust collects three headers into an under-engine silencer with twin downward-facing outlets.

Triumph has supplied Moto2 engines since 2019 and says it has more than two million racing kilometres to draw on. The entire Moto2 grid will get the race-tuned 798 cc triple in 2027. The road bike has a second racing connection, with Renegade Triumph Factory Racing set to field the Street Triple 798 RS in the Supersport World Championship.

Five kilos lighter with a bigger rear tyre

The new perimeter frame and fabricated rear subframe are both aluminium. The swingarm uses a mix of pressed and cast aluminium sections and Triumph says it’s stiffer than the 765’s. The 15-litre tank and low-slung exhaust also help keep the mass down low. Rake is a steeper 23.1 degrees, trail is down to 92.5 mm and Triumph says there’s more ground clearance for track work.

The 765 RS already put Showa, Öhlins and Stylema on the same spec sheet. Here, Showa’s 41 mm Big Piston Fork is shorter for stiffness and still gives 120 mm of wheel travel. The Öhlins STX46 piggyback shock gives 130 mm at the rear. Both have preload, compression and rebound adjustment. There’s a 190/55 rear Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3 on a six-inch rim, up from a 180/55 on the 765 RS, with a 120/70 up front.

The Stylemas bite on twin 310 mm floating discs, with a revised Brembo MCS radial master cylinder and adjustment for both lever reach and ratio. There’s a single 220 mm disc at the rear. The riding position also gets a tweak with rubber-mounted handlebars that are 20 mm wider.

Seat height is 836 mm as standard. The accessory seat drops that by 30 mm, and the optional rear suspension linkage takes off another 15 mm. Fit both, and you’re down to 791 mm.

Seven inches, seven modes and cruise control

The new seven-inch Bosch TFT brings wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to the Street Triple, so you can put your phone’s maps and music on the dash. The touchscreen works below 2 km/h, and the illuminated switchgear take over on the move. A compatible Bluetooth headset opens up voice control. The screen adjusts touch sensitivity for gloves, has anti-glare glass and can display a lap timer. The unit is rated IP6K9K, and there’s a USB-C charging port in the cockpit.

Eco, Rain, Road, Sport and Track are the five presets, with Rider A and Rider B available to store your own settings. Eco softens the throttle response and brings upshift and downshift prompts. Launch control, front-wheel lift control and adjustable engine braking sit alongside cornering ABS and traction control. Triumph’s Traction Control+ adds rear-wheel slide control. Triumph Shift Assist works up and down the box, auto-blips the downshifts and lets you change gears with cruise control active.

The little things are welcome too. The switchblocks are backlit and include two customisable buttons, and tyre pressure monitoring is an option that puts the readings on the dash. Twin daytime running lights flank a new LED projector, which adds cornering light in stages at 15 and 30 degrees of lean. The bike switches automatically between running lights and dipped beam, and the multifunction rear lights can warn following traffic under hard braking.

Australian price and arrival

The Street Triple 798 RS is available to order from $23,690 rideaway, with Australian deliveries due from February 2027. Sapphire Black is the standard colour, with Interstellar Blue and Carnival Red the premium options. Servicing is due every 10,000 km or 12 months, whichever comes first.

Triumph and Gilles have put together a range of adjustable levers, rearsets and lever guards. There are also carbon-fibre trim pieces and a titanium Akrapovič slip-on, while the number plate holder and pillion pegs can be removed for track use. See Triumph Motorcycles Australia for ordering and accessories.

2027 Triumph Street Triple 798 RS specifications