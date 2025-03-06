MotoGP switching to Pirelli

Pirelli will become the official tyre supplier to MotoGP from 2027. A new five-year contract until 2031 inclusive, currently being finalised, will coincide with a new era for the sport as new MotoGP bikes and technical regulations debut in 2027.

The strategy of having a single supplier in the paddock will provide the perfect development ladder for the champions of tomorrow to hone their craft on their way to the top. Further details on the tyre allocations and specifications to be supplied by Pirelli will be announced soon.

Pirelli currently supply Moto2, Moto3 and much of the Road to MotoGP. Now, their presence in the sport will expand to the pinnacle of racing, MotoGP, and into MotoE, the electric World Championship.

Michelin will remain the exclusive supplier for MotoGP and MotoE until the end of the current technical regulations, at the close of the 2026 season.