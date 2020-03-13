701 Enduro Additional Fuel Tank Kit

Husqvarna Motorcycles has announced the availability of the Additional Fuel Tank Kit – a complete set of parts that offer a fuel capacity of 25 litres when fitted to 701 Enduro machines. This extended fuel range ensures long distance adventures and confidence when exploring remote areas.

The Additional Fuel Tank Kit features technology taken from the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team’s rally machines and is designed to guarantee rider optimised ergonomics and to integrate easily with any 701 Enduro model.

The Additional Fuel Tank Kit boasts strong and durable rotationally moulded tanks with leak proof closure. Ensuring optimal weight distribution and with easy switching between front and rear tanks thanks to the supplied electronic switch, the kit also features an additional fuel pump for uninterrupted fuel flow.

The Additional Fuel Tank Kit comes with a new seat and graphics kit and is available at all authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles Dealers from mid-May in Australia for $3,290 RRP.

For more information see your local Husqvarna Motorcycle dealer or the Husqvarna Motorcycles Australia website – https://www.husqvarna-motorcycles.com/au/