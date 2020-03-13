2020 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP around Losail

Honda has unveiled the first in a series of onboard laps of the Losail International Circuit in Qatar aboard the new Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, with Leon Haslam giving the inside line on how to tackle this track, on board the all new Fireblade.

Filmed at the new bike’s European Press Launch the video explains how to build the perfect lap of the Qatar circuit.

Three-time world Endurance champion Freddy Foray was joined by Team HRC WorldSBK riders Leon Haslam, Álvaro Bautista and official HRC WorldSBK test rider and Honda Switzerland ambassador, Dominque Aegerter, alongside HRP Motorsports IDM rider Alessandro Polita.

First revealed at EICMA in November, the new 2020 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP has already made an impact in WorldSBK at the opening round in Australia. The most powerful mass-produced naturally-aspirated inline four cylinder motorcycle in the world, the new Fireblade produces 160 kW at 14,500rpm and features MotoGP-style aerodynamics and a cutting-edge electronics package including market-leading Öhlins semi-active electronic suspension.

After spending the day riding the Superbike contender around the Qatar circuit, the riders also took the time to give their opinions of the ‘Born to Race’ new Fireblade, which started to arrive at dealers across Europe from the start of March.