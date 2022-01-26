Knee injury sidelines Cianciarulo

Adam Cianciarulo was on track with the team’s expectations for his performance and recovery when an untimely mistake through the whoop section at San Diego Supercross on Jan. 22, resulted in an injury to his right knee.

After consultation with medical professionals, it was determined that the injury will force an early conclusion to Cianciarulo’s 2022 Monster Energy Supercross efforts.

Cianciarulo had an impressive start to the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship with courageous performances that had him leading laps in back-to-back 450SX Main Events. Despite competing with the adverse effects of a pre-season shoulder injury, Cianciarulo persevered to score valuable points at the first two rounds and kept his sights set on the long-term goal of championship contention.

“The start of this year has been challenging for me mentally and physically as I’ve done my best to overcome a slowly recovering shoulder injury,” said Cianciarulo. “I’m proud of what I’ve been able to achieve given the situation but, I’m obviously now faced with a big setback. I’m looking at this as an opportunity to fully rehab my body, so I’m focused on maximizing every day of recovery to get back to doing what I love at my best.”

Further updates on Cianciarulo’s expected return to racing will be announced in the near future.

450 Championship Standings (Round 3 of 17)