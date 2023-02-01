2023 Australian Junior Motocross Championship

After the decision was made to move the 2023 Australian Junior Motocross Championship from Alice Springs due to the civil unrest in the town, AJMX will remain in the Territory and be held at the Acacia Hills Motocross Club on the 11th to 16th of July 2023.

For many years, the AJMX has been a major drawcard and rite of passage for junior riders Australia-wide and MA is extremely grateful to the clubs who reached out to find a solution quickly and effectively.

Motorcycle Australia CEO – Peter Doyle

“The strength of our sport was on display through this challenging situation, and we are proud of the people and clubs who put their hands up and volunteered their time to ensure the 2023 AJMX can go ahead and continue to be a highlight event of the year.”

While the event may not be held in the red centre of our great country this time, Motorcycling Australia is pleased to keep the event held in the Northern Territory in conjunction with MANT and the Northern Territory Government.