2022 Australian Junior Motocross Championships
The 2022 KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championship (AJMX) wrapped up on Sunday at Rockhampton with Australian Junior Motocross Champions crowned.
Western Australian Kayden Minear was the standout performer amongst a field of the country’s best.
Continuing his impressive season, Minear (KTM) won finals four and five in the 128cc to 150cc 2/- & 200cc to 250cc 4/ 15 years category on his way to being crowned Australian champion for the class.
Byron Dennis (GASGAS) secured the runner-up position, with Kobe Drew (Yamaha) bringing home third.
Byron Dennis
“The week started really well and I was happy with the form and results I showed early on in both the heats and finals. I qualified first in the 250s and won the first two finals, plus qualified second on the 125, but I had some nerves in the first 125 final and got a bad start in that race. I was able to work my way back to the front, but then crashed in the last turn. I also had a big crash chasing the leader through the rollers in the final race of the week, but was able to remount and finish sixth. All in all, it was a good week, but I really wish I could’ve finished first and made it a little bit better! I’m grateful to the GASGAS team for all their help this week and making sure my bikes were on point.”
The championship glory didn’t end there for Minear, with the KTM talent taking out finals four and five in the 100cc to 125cc 2/ – 15 years class to grab that title too, leading Seth Burchell (Yamaha) and Dennis in the overall standings.
Kayden Minear
“It was a really good week for me, although it got off to a rough start with a crash in the early stages. Once I got on a winning streak though, there was no turning back! It means a lot to finish off my junior career with two titles before I step up to the seniors in 2023 – I wanted to make a statement and that’s what I did this week. The 2023 KTM 250 SX-F was awesome and I felt comfortable on it all week.”
Madi Simpson (Honda) was crowned in Female 100cc to 150cc 2/- & 200cc to 250cc 4/ 13 to under 16 years, three points ahead of Danielle McDonald (Yamaha) as the duo traded victories in finals four and five. A pair of thirds today was enough for Darci Whalley to comfortably secure P3 overall in the category.
Taking home two national titles at Six Mile Raceway, Simpson was also victorious in Female 85cc 2/- & 150 4/- All Wheels 12 to under 16 years, finishing ahead of Emily Lambert, who showed early form in the event, as a second and fourth in finals four and five sealed third overall for Stephanie Turnbull.
In 128cc to 150cc 2/- & 200cc to 250cc 4/- 13 to under 15 years, Jet Alsop (KTM) delivered when it counted and won the final race to secure the title, with final four victor Liam Owens (Husqvarna) second and Jake Cannon (Yamaha) P3.
Jet Alsop
“My week progressively got better. It was awesome to get the job done in the 250 class and I left everything out there on the 125, but just came up a bit short. I had a lot of fun on the 2023 KTM 250 SX-F and am stoked to have been able to win an Australian title on it! It was such a good week and there was a great atmosphere around the pits.”
It was (Jake) Cannon taking the honours in 100cc to 125cc 2/-13 to under 15 years, emerging on top with a victory in race two and finishing just three points ahead of Alsop in the overall standings, as Owens completed the top three, a further three points back. Final three winner Ky Woods (GASGAS) concluded the event P4 overall in the class.
Ky Woods
“It was definitely a tough week with the heat, but I felt like my preparation leading into the Aussie juniors had been positive. My starts all week were really good and I was able to score a lot of holeshots on my GASGAS MC 125. I also felt my race speed was right up there, but some crashes let me down in the second final. I finished the week off on a high note by winning the last race, so it felt really good to get that win as the boys had been riding really fast all week.”
Dominating 85cc 2/- & 150 4/- Standard / Big Wheel 14 to under 16 was William Wadwell (GASGAS), winning all five finals across the event to take the title in a convincing fashion ahead of Patrick Butler (GASGAS) and Casey Wilmington (Husqvarna).
Crossing the line first in 85cc 2/- & 150 4/- Standard / Big Wheel 12 to under 14 years final two, Heath Fisher (Husqvarna) did what he needed to and wrapped up the national title in the category, with Jack Deveson (Husqvarna) notching P2 and notably winning final number three. Consistent 3-3 finishes today for Jackson Fuller landed the GASGAS rider third overall.
Heath Fisher
“It’s been a really great week and I felt strong and consistent on the bike the whole time, regardless of the conditions that were thrown at us. I really like this track and I’ve ridden it a few times, but it formed up a lot differently this week due to the fact there weren’t as many big bikes on the track. It was very satisfying to finish the day with the overall and I felt like everything clicked all week.”
Jack Deveson
“This is my first-ever Australian titles podium, so I’m pretty pumped on that and to see a reward for all the hard work we’ve put in this year. I had a couple of horrible starts in the first two finals, but I was still able to work my way through the pack well. I finally got a good start in the last moto and was able to make one pass on my teammate to take the win. All in all, it’s been a great weekend and I couldn’t be happier with the result.”
Heath Davy (Yamaha) banked the Australian championship in 85cc 2/- & 150 4/- Standard Wheel 9 to under 12 years, winning both races today as Seth Thomas (KTM) concluded the Rockhampton racing second in the class ahead of third-placed Bodie Court (GASGAS).
Bodie Court
“My week had good and bad points, but to finish with my second podium at my third junior titles is a good feeling. I was feeling really good early on when I won two of my three heat races. I’m a little disappointed in the second final when I tucked the front twice – the first time while I was leading – and finished the race in fourth. I was able to bounce back to finish second in the last moto and finish on the podium overall. I learnt a lot and I’m already looking forward to next year!”
It was Thomas that reigned supreme in 65cc 2/- 10 to under 12 years, winning final four and taking the title in the category in front of Deegan Fort (Yamaha) and final three leader Davy. In 65cc 2/- 10 7 to under 10 years, Ethan Wolfe claimed the crown courtesy of 1-1-2 scores, besting final three victor Blake Bohannon in the overall standings and Sidney Stephenson.
Showing great form to conclude the event, Kye Sproule won finals four and five in 50cc auto 7 to under 9 years to elevate himself to the top of the standings, seven points ahead of Mason Ezergailis as Ryder O’Grady completed the top three.
2022 KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championship Results
128-150 2/- & 200-250 4/- (13-u15) Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|1
|Jet ALSOP
|117
|25
|20
|25
|22
|25
|2
|Liam OWENS
|113
|22
|22
|22
|25
|22
|3
|Jake CANNON
|99
|20
|25
|20
|20
|14
|4
|Koby HANTIS
|87
|13
|18
|18
|18
|20
|5
|Seth SHACKLETON
|84
|18
|16
|16
|16
|18
|6
|Seth MORROW
|73
|14
|14
|14
|15
|16
|7
|Koby TATE
|70
|16
|15
|13
|13
|13
|8
|Kayden STRODE
|55
|12
|9
|12
|11
|11
|9
|Jake RUMENS
|54
|15
|13
|10
|6
|10
|10
|Frederick TAYLOR
|50
|10
|12
|11
|5
|12
100-125 2/- (15yrs) Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|1
|Kayden MINEAR
|120
|20
|25
|25
|25
|25
|2
|Seth BURCHELL
|108
|22
|22
|22
|22
|20
|3
|Byron DENNIS
|100
|18
|20
|20
|20
|22
|4
|Kobe DREW
|93
|25
|18
|18
|16
|16
|5
|Braden PLATH
|77
|14
|15
|15
|18
|15
|6
|Kallam DYCE
|66
|15
|14
|13
|12
|12
|7
|Patrick MARTIN
|63
|9
|12
|14
|14
|14
|8
|Angus PEARCE
|62
|13
|16
|–
|15
|18
|9
|Aidan WADDELL
|57
|11
|9
|11
|13
|13
|10
|Noah MORGAN
|48
|8
|13
|12
|9
|6
85cc 2/- & 150 4/- (12 – U14ys) Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|1
|Heath FISHER
|72
|25
|25
|22
|2
|Jack DEVESON
|69
|22
|22
|25
|3
|Jackson FULLER
|60
|20
|20
|20
|4
|Max COMPTON
|51
|15
|18
|18
|5
|Lachlan ALLEN
|46
|14
|16
|16
|6
|Nate EBBECK
|37
|16
|6
|15
|7
|Tomi DOBLE
|36
|8
|14
|14
|8
|Declan CONNORS
|31
|13
|11
|7
|9
|Riley BURGESS
|29
|12
|8
|9
|10
|Cooper FORD
|28
|3
|13
|12
FEMALE 100-150 2/- & 200-250 4/- (13-U16) Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|1
|Madi SIMPSON
|117
|25
|20
|25
|25
|22
|2
|Danielle MCDONALD
|114
|22
|25
|20
|22
|25
|3
|Darci WHALLEY
|102
|18
|22
|22
|20
|20
|4
|Jaylee RIMBAS
|92
|20
|18
|18
|18
|18
|5
|Emily LAMBERT
|79
|16
|15
|16
|16
|16
|6
|Mia TONGUE
|74
|13
|16
|15
|15
|15
|7
|Monique SIMPSON
|66
|15
|10
|13
|14
|14
|8
|Ella GLEESON
|64
|11
|13
|14
|13
|13
|9
|Klaire SMITH
|57
|10
|12
|11
|12
|12
|10
|Danielle CHURCHETT
|55
|12
|11
|10
|11
|11
|11
|Darcey FORREST
|40
|14
|14
|12
|–
|–
|12
|April JENKINSON
|10
|–
|–
|–
|10
100-125 2/- (13-u15) Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|1
|Jake CANNON
|67
|22
|25
|20
|2
|Jet ALSOP
|64
|20
|22
|22
|3
|Liam OWENS
|61
|25
|18
|18
|4
|Ky WOODS
|54
|18
|11
|25
|5
|Seth SHACKLETON
|51
|15
|20
|16
|6
|Kayd KINGSFORD
|45
|16
|14
|15
|7
|William WADWELL
|42
|12
|16
|14
|8
|Cooper ROWE
|41
|14
|15
|12
|9
|Jacob SALIH
|36
|11
|12
|13
|10
|Jake RUMENS
|32
|10
|13
|9
65 2/- (10-u12) Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|1
|Seth THOMAS
|116
|25
|22
|22
|25
|22
|2
|Deegan FORT
|98
|20
|20
|20
|20
|18
|3
|Heath DAVY
|97
|6
|25
|25
|16
|25
|4
|Nate PERRETT
|94
|22
|12
|18
|22
|20
|5
|Cooper DANAHER
|72
|18
|11
|15
|14
|14
|6
|Clayton WALSH
|59
|–
|18
|13
|13
|15
|7
|Seth ELLEM
|51
|9
|14
|12
|10
|6
|8
|Darcy BURKE
|49
|–
|15
|3
|15
|16
|9
|Zander KRUIK
|47
|5
|10
|14
|7
|11
|10
|Brian GYLES
|47
|–
|13
|16
|18
|–
128-150 2/- & 200-250 4/- (15)
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|1
|Kayden MINEAR
|119
|22
|22
|25
|25
|25
|2
|Byron DENNIS
|109
|25
|25
|22
|22
|15
|3
|Kobe DREW
|98
|20
|18
|20
|20
|20
|4
|Seth BURCHELL
|96
|18
|20
|18
|18
|22
|5
|Tyler COLLINS
|62
|16
|16
|13
|1
|16
|6
|Patrick MARTIN
|62
|15
|15
|14
|5
|13
|7
|Aidan WADDELL
|61
|14
|14
|9
|13
|11
|8
|Jyle CAMPBELL
|60
|10
|–
|16
|16
|18
|9
|Braden PLATH
|60
|8
|13
|15
|12
|12
|10
|Kallam DYCE
|54
|12
|9
|12
|14
|7
85 2/- & 150 4/- (14-u16) Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|1
|William WADWELL
|125
|25
|25
|25
|25
|25
|2
|Patrick BUTLER
|104
|22
|20
|20
|20
|22
|3
|Casey WILMINGTON
|100
|18
|18
|22
|22
|20
|4
|Max STEVENSON
|85
|9
|22
|18
|18
|18
|5
|Auston BOYD
|82
|20
|15
|16
|15
|16
|6
|Kai PRATT
|71
|15
|16
|14
|16
|10
|7
|Charlie REWSE
|61
|10
|11
|15
|11
|14
|8
|Kane NOVAK
|58
|14
|14
|5
|10
|15
|9
|Keono ROBINSON
|57
|5
|12
|13
|14
|13
|10
|Seth DAVIS
|57
|13
|8
|12
|13
|11
85 2/- & 150 4/- (9-u12) Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|1
|Heath DAVY
|75
|25
|25
|25
|2
|Seth THOMAS
|62
|22
|22
|18
|3
|Bodie COURT
|60
|20
|18
|22
|4
|Kyle HARVEY
|58
|18
|20
|20
|5
|Nate PERRETT
|45
|16
|13
|16
|6
|Deegan FORT
|45
|14
|16
|15
|7
|Ryley FIFORD
|40
|12
|15
|13
|8
|Darcy BURKE
|32
|4
|14
|14
|9
|Lewis FRETWELL
|32
|10
|11
|11
|10
|Cooper DANAHER
|27
|15
|2
|10
FEMALE 85 2/- & 150 4/- (12-u16) Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|1
|Madi SIMPSON
|117
|22
|20
|25
|25
|25
|2
|Emily LAMBERT
|112
|25
|25
|20
|20
|22
|3
|Stephanie TURNBULL
|94
|16
|18
|18
|22
|20
|4
|Rayne ALEFOSIO
|78
|15
|16
|13
|16
|18
|5
|Addison ORR
|75
|12
|15
|14
|18
|16
|6
|Nelly FOX
|70
|11
|14
|15
|15
|15
|7
|Karaitiana HORNE
|64
|20
|22
|22
|–
|–
|8
|Laila DYCE
|62
|14
|13
|11
|12
|12
|9
|Syra PERRY
|59
|10
|12
|12
|14
|11
|10
|Kyrah MANCINELLI
|52
|18
|11
|16
|7
|–
65 2/- (7-u10) Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|1
|Ethan WOLFE
|72
|25
|25
|22
|2
|Blake BOHANNON
|63
|16
|22
|25
|3
|Sidney STEPHENSON
|49
|13
|20
|16
|4
|Chace WILKINSON
|48
|15
|15
|18
|5
|Lewis-Jay CARAFA
|36
|–
|16
|20
|6
|Beau CAMPBELL
|34
|22
|–
|12
|7
|Sonny LANCASTER
|31
|14
|14
|3
|8
|Jayce STOCKER
|29
|11
|18
|–
|9
|Chase SHERLOCK
|27
|18
|9
|–
|10
|Koby BINNION
|25
|2
|8
|15
50 Auto (7-u9) Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|1
|Kye SPROULE
|98
|14
|20
|14
|25
|25
|2
|Mason EZERGAILIS
|91
|–
|22
|25
|22
|22
|3
|Ryder O’GRADY
|79
|22
|5
|16
|20
|16
|4
|Jack HOLLIDAY
|72
|25
|25
|22
|–
|–
|5
|Logan DOWNING
|67
|–
|15
|18
|16
|18
|6
|Lachlan MURDOCH
|65
|16
|13
|12
|10
|14
|7
|Hudson FRANCIS
|62
|4
|18
|20
|–
|20
|8
|Jaxon O’GRADY
|60
|7
|16
|15
|18
|4
|9
|Deegan CAMERON
|53
|20
|14
|10
|9
|–
|10
|Rowdy RABJONES
|44
|–
|10
|6
|13
|15