2022 Australian Junior Motocross Championships

The 2022 KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championship (AJMX) wrapped up on Sunday at Rockhampton with Australian Junior Motocross Champions crowned.

Western Australian Kayden Minear was the standout performer amongst a field of the country’s best.

Continuing his impressive season, Minear (KTM) won finals four and five in the 128cc to 150cc 2/- & 200cc to 250cc 4/ 15 years category on his way to being crowned Australian champion for the class.

Byron Dennis (GASGAS) secured the runner-up position, with Kobe Drew (Yamaha) bringing home third.

Byron Dennis

“The week started really well and I was happy with the form and results I showed early on in both the heats and finals. I qualified first in the 250s and won the first two finals, plus qualified second on the 125, but I had some nerves in the first 125 final and got a bad start in that race. I was able to work my way back to the front, but then crashed in the last turn. I also had a big crash chasing the leader through the rollers in the final race of the week, but was able to remount and finish sixth. All in all, it was a good week, but I really wish I could’ve finished first and made it a little bit better! I’m grateful to the GASGAS team for all their help this week and making sure my bikes were on point.”

The championship glory didn’t end there for Minear, with the KTM talent taking out finals four and five in the 100cc to 125cc 2/ – 15 years class to grab that title too, leading Seth Burchell (Yamaha) and Dennis in the overall standings.

Kayden Minear

“It was a really good week for me, although it got off to a rough start with a crash in the early stages. Once I got on a winning streak though, there was no turning back! It means a lot to finish off my junior career with two titles before I step up to the seniors in 2023 – I wanted to make a statement and that’s what I did this week. The 2023 KTM 250 SX-F was awesome and I felt comfortable on it all week.”

Madi Simpson (Honda) was crowned in Female 100cc to 150cc 2/- & 200cc to 250cc 4/ 13 to under 16 years, three points ahead of Danielle McDonald (Yamaha) as the duo traded victories in finals four and five. A pair of thirds today was enough for Darci Whalley to comfortably secure P3 overall in the category.

Taking home two national titles at Six Mile Raceway, Simpson was also victorious in Female 85cc 2/- & 150 4/- All Wheels 12 to under 16 years, finishing ahead of Emily Lambert, who showed early form in the event, as a second and fourth in finals four and five sealed third overall for Stephanie Turnbull.

In 128cc to 150cc 2/- & 200cc to 250cc 4/- 13 to under 15 years, Jet Alsop (KTM) delivered when it counted and won the final race to secure the title, with final four victor Liam Owens (Husqvarna) second and Jake Cannon (Yamaha) P3.

Jet Alsop

“My week progressively got better. It was awesome to get the job done in the 250 class and I left everything out there on the 125, but just came up a bit short. I had a lot of fun on the 2023 KTM 250 SX-F and am stoked to have been able to win an Australian title on it! It was such a good week and there was a great atmosphere around the pits.”

It was (Jake) Cannon taking the honours in 100cc to 125cc 2/-13 to under 15 years, emerging on top with a victory in race two and finishing just three points ahead of Alsop in the overall standings, as Owens completed the top three, a further three points back. Final three winner Ky Woods (GASGAS) concluded the event P4 overall in the class.

Ky Woods

“It was definitely a tough week with the heat, but I felt like my preparation leading into the Aussie juniors had been positive. My starts all week were really good and I was able to score a lot of holeshots on my GASGAS MC 125. I also felt my race speed was right up there, but some crashes let me down in the second final. I finished the week off on a high note by winning the last race, so it felt really good to get that win as the boys had been riding really fast all week.”

Dominating 85cc 2/- & 150 4/- Standard / Big Wheel 14 to under 16 was William Wadwell (GASGAS), winning all five finals across the event to take the title in a convincing fashion ahead of Patrick Butler (GASGAS) and Casey Wilmington (Husqvarna).

Crossing the line first in 85cc 2/- & 150 4/- Standard / Big Wheel 12 to under 14 years final two, Heath Fisher (Husqvarna) did what he needed to and wrapped up the national title in the category, with Jack Deveson (Husqvarna) notching P2 and notably winning final number three. Consistent 3-3 finishes today for Jackson Fuller landed the GASGAS rider third overall.

Heath Fisher

“It’s been a really great week and I felt strong and consistent on the bike the whole time, regardless of the conditions that were thrown at us. I really like this track and I’ve ridden it a few times, but it formed up a lot differently this week due to the fact there weren’t as many big bikes on the track. It was very satisfying to finish the day with the overall and I felt like everything clicked all week.”

Jack Deveson

“This is my first-ever Australian titles podium, so I’m pretty pumped on that and to see a reward for all the hard work we’ve put in this year. I had a couple of horrible starts in the first two finals, but I was still able to work my way through the pack well. I finally got a good start in the last moto and was able to make one pass on my teammate to take the win. All in all, it’s been a great weekend and I couldn’t be happier with the result.”

Heath Davy (Yamaha) banked the Australian championship in 85cc 2/- & 150 4/- Standard Wheel 9 to under 12 years, winning both races today as Seth Thomas (KTM) concluded the Rockhampton racing second in the class ahead of third-placed Bodie Court (GASGAS).

Bodie Court

“My week had good and bad points, but to finish with my second podium at my third junior titles is a good feeling. I was feeling really good early on when I won two of my three heat races. I’m a little disappointed in the second final when I tucked the front twice – the first time while I was leading – and finished the race in fourth. I was able to bounce back to finish second in the last moto and finish on the podium overall. I learnt a lot and I’m already looking forward to next year!”

It was Thomas that reigned supreme in 65cc 2/- 10 to under 12 years, winning final four and taking the title in the category in front of Deegan Fort (Yamaha) and final three leader Davy. In 65cc 2/- 10 7 to under 10 years, Ethan Wolfe claimed the crown courtesy of 1-1-2 scores, besting final three victor Blake Bohannon in the overall standings and Sidney Stephenson.

Showing great form to conclude the event, Kye Sproule won finals four and five in 50cc auto 7 to under 9 years to elevate himself to the top of the standings, seven points ahead of Mason Ezergailis as Ryder O’Grady completed the top three.

2022 KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championship Results

128-150 2/- & 200-250 4/- (13-u15) Standings

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 1 Jet ALSOP 117 25 20 25 22 25 2 Liam OWENS 113 22 22 22 25 22 3 Jake CANNON 99 20 25 20 20 14 4 Koby HANTIS 87 13 18 18 18 20 5 Seth SHACKLETON 84 18 16 16 16 18 6 Seth MORROW 73 14 14 14 15 16 7 Koby TATE 70 16 15 13 13 13 8 Kayden STRODE 55 12 9 12 11 11 9 Jake RUMENS 54 15 13 10 6 10 10 Frederick TAYLOR 50 10 12 11 5 12

100-125 2/- (15yrs) Standings

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 1 Kayden MINEAR 120 20 25 25 25 25 2 Seth BURCHELL 108 22 22 22 22 20 3 Byron DENNIS 100 18 20 20 20 22 4 Kobe DREW 93 25 18 18 16 16 5 Braden PLATH 77 14 15 15 18 15 6 Kallam DYCE 66 15 14 13 12 12 7 Patrick MARTIN 63 9 12 14 14 14 8 Angus PEARCE 62 13 16 – 15 18 9 Aidan WADDELL 57 11 9 11 13 13 10 Noah MORGAN 48 8 13 12 9 6

85cc 2/- & 150 4/- (12 – U14ys) Standings

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 1 Heath FISHER 72 25 25 22 2 Jack DEVESON 69 22 22 25 3 Jackson FULLER 60 20 20 20 4 Max COMPTON 51 15 18 18 5 Lachlan ALLEN 46 14 16 16 6 Nate EBBECK 37 16 6 15 7 Tomi DOBLE 36 8 14 14 8 Declan CONNORS 31 13 11 7 9 Riley BURGESS 29 12 8 9 10 Cooper FORD 28 3 13 12

FEMALE 100-150 2/- & 200-250 4/- (13-U16) Standings

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 1 Madi SIMPSON 117 25 20 25 25 22 2 Danielle MCDONALD 114 22 25 20 22 25 3 Darci WHALLEY 102 18 22 22 20 20 4 Jaylee RIMBAS 92 20 18 18 18 18 5 Emily LAMBERT 79 16 15 16 16 16 6 Mia TONGUE 74 13 16 15 15 15 7 Monique SIMPSON 66 15 10 13 14 14 8 Ella GLEESON 64 11 13 14 13 13 9 Klaire SMITH 57 10 12 11 12 12 10 Danielle CHURCHETT 55 12 11 10 11 11 11 Darcey FORREST 40 14 14 12 – – 12 April JENKINSON 10 – – – 10

100-125 2/- (13-u15) Standings

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 1 Jake CANNON 67 22 25 20 2 Jet ALSOP 64 20 22 22 3 Liam OWENS 61 25 18 18 4 Ky WOODS 54 18 11 25 5 Seth SHACKLETON 51 15 20 16 6 Kayd KINGSFORD 45 16 14 15 7 William WADWELL 42 12 16 14 8 Cooper ROWE 41 14 15 12 9 Jacob SALIH 36 11 12 13 10 Jake RUMENS 32 10 13 9

65 2/- (10-u12) Standings

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 1 Seth THOMAS 116 25 22 22 25 22 2 Deegan FORT 98 20 20 20 20 18 3 Heath DAVY 97 6 25 25 16 25 4 Nate PERRETT 94 22 12 18 22 20 5 Cooper DANAHER 72 18 11 15 14 14 6 Clayton WALSH 59 – 18 13 13 15 7 Seth ELLEM 51 9 14 12 10 6 8 Darcy BURKE 49 – 15 3 15 16 9 Zander KRUIK 47 5 10 14 7 11 10 Brian GYLES 47 – 13 16 18 –

128-150 2/- & 200-250 4/- (15)

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 1 Kayden MINEAR 119 22 22 25 25 25 2 Byron DENNIS 109 25 25 22 22 15 3 Kobe DREW 98 20 18 20 20 20 4 Seth BURCHELL 96 18 20 18 18 22 5 Tyler COLLINS 62 16 16 13 1 16 6 Patrick MARTIN 62 15 15 14 5 13 7 Aidan WADDELL 61 14 14 9 13 11 8 Jyle CAMPBELL 60 10 – 16 16 18 9 Braden PLATH 60 8 13 15 12 12 10 Kallam DYCE 54 12 9 12 14 7

85 2/- & 150 4/- (14-u16) Standings

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 1 William WADWELL 125 25 25 25 25 25 2 Patrick BUTLER 104 22 20 20 20 22 3 Casey WILMINGTON 100 18 18 22 22 20 4 Max STEVENSON 85 9 22 18 18 18 5 Auston BOYD 82 20 15 16 15 16 6 Kai PRATT 71 15 16 14 16 10 7 Charlie REWSE 61 10 11 15 11 14 8 Kane NOVAK 58 14 14 5 10 15 9 Keono ROBINSON 57 5 12 13 14 13 10 Seth DAVIS 57 13 8 12 13 11

85 2/- & 150 4/- (9-u12) Standings

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 1 Heath DAVY 75 25 25 25 2 Seth THOMAS 62 22 22 18 3 Bodie COURT 60 20 18 22 4 Kyle HARVEY 58 18 20 20 5 Nate PERRETT 45 16 13 16 6 Deegan FORT 45 14 16 15 7 Ryley FIFORD 40 12 15 13 8 Darcy BURKE 32 4 14 14 9 Lewis FRETWELL 32 10 11 11 10 Cooper DANAHER 27 15 2 10

FEMALE 85 2/- & 150 4/- (12-u16) Standings

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 1 Madi SIMPSON 117 22 20 25 25 25 2 Emily LAMBERT 112 25 25 20 20 22 3 Stephanie TURNBULL 94 16 18 18 22 20 4 Rayne ALEFOSIO 78 15 16 13 16 18 5 Addison ORR 75 12 15 14 18 16 6 Nelly FOX 70 11 14 15 15 15 7 Karaitiana HORNE 64 20 22 22 – – 8 Laila DYCE 62 14 13 11 12 12 9 Syra PERRY 59 10 12 12 14 11 10 Kyrah MANCINELLI 52 18 11 16 7 –

65 2/- (7-u10) Standings

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 1 Ethan WOLFE 72 25 25 22 2 Blake BOHANNON 63 16 22 25 3 Sidney STEPHENSON 49 13 20 16 4 Chace WILKINSON 48 15 15 18 5 Lewis-Jay CARAFA 36 – 16 20 6 Beau CAMPBELL 34 22 – 12 7 Sonny LANCASTER 31 14 14 3 8 Jayce STOCKER 29 11 18 – 9 Chase SHERLOCK 27 18 9 – 10 Koby BINNION 25 2 8 15

50 Auto (7-u9) Standings