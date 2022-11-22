Glenn Allerton

The Kinderis managed Next Generation Motorsports Team had a new look at Phillip Island on the weekend after picking up Spectro Performance Oils sponsorship in the lead up to the penultimate round of the 2022 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship.

They also went into the round with an added boost of confidence after some recent tests.

Glenn Allerton qualified ninth, nine-tenths off the new qualifying lap record set by Josh Waters, but less than half-a-second from the front row.

Glenn shone in the challenging conditions experienced in the opening 12-lap bout of the weekend, challenging for victory, but ultimately finishing second to Bryan Staring.

The tyre went away from Glenn in the second race and he drifted back to seventh at the flag

Glenn was in the fight towards the front in race three before getting ran off the track at turn four, he rejoined the circuit to hang on to fifth which was good enough to secure a round podium after bagging 50-points.

Allerton heads to The Bend finale this weekend fifth in the championship.

Glenn Allerton

“The weekend threw out a lot of challenges especially with the weather, and I am really happy with our 3rd overall result.

“Race 1 was wet and we were very strong, challenging for the win and finishing 2nd. Race 2 I had a great start and made my way up to 2nd place. But I suffered rear grip issues finishing in 7th place.

“Race 3 was another great start and the team had made some changes to fix the rear grip issues. I was in a long battle for the podium but lost the tussle to end up 5th. Confidence is high heading into the Bend this weekend. I am aiming for the top step of the podium.”

Shane Kinderis – Team Manager

“A weekend to remember, Mother Nature threw everything at us and kept the team on our toes all weekend. We had the bike working well and then the rain would wash all the grip away, forcing us to be constantly changing our set-ups.

“While we had great results in race 1 finishing P2 on a wet track. It was the first time Glenn or Sloan had ridden the M1000RR in the rain and our guess on the Bitubo suspension was not far off the mark at all.

“Race 2 the track had changed and we struggled to get the grip we had had in qualifying. Big changes for Race 3 saw us battling at the front again until late in the race when Glenn was run off the track, ending his battle for a second podium for the round.

“To Achieve 3rd overall for the round was a great achievement for the team especially with our new sponsor on board. We now head to Tailem Bend ready to fight for the podium once again.”

Alpinestars Superbike Championship Points

Pos Name Bike Total 1 Mike JONES Yamaha 287 2 Bryan STARING Ducati 249 3 Wayne MAXWELL Ducati 238 4 Troy HERFOSS Honda 217 5 Glenn ALLERTON BMW 210 6 Josh WATERS BMW/Duc 200 7 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha 199 8 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha 189 9 Daniel FALZON Yamaha 134 10 Anthony WEST Yamaha 126 11 Broc PEARSON Yam/Duc 102 12 Jed METCHER Yamaha 102 13 Max STAUFFER Yamaha 95 14 Lachlan EPIS BMW 66 15 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha 59 16 Mark CHIODO Yamaha 58 17 Matt WALTERS Kawasaki 48 18 Aiden WAGNER Yamaha 47 19 Beau BEATON Ducati 38 20 Senna AGIUS Honda 28 21 Ben BURKE Kawasaki 25 22 Ben STRONACH Yamaha 25 23 Sloan FROST BMW 24 24 Nathan SPITERI BMW 22 25 Chandler COOPER Honda 21 26 Paul LALLY Yamaha 20 27 Travis WYMAN Yamaha 13 28 Ted COLLINS Yamaha 13 29 Alastair HOOGENBOEZEM Yamaha 11 30 Benjamin LOWE Ducati 11 31 Luke MACDONALD Kawasaki 10 32 Brendan McINTYRE Suzuki 9 33 Billy McCONNELL Yamaha 7 34 Paris HARDWICK Kawasaki 7 35 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha 7 36 Trent BINAISSE Suzuki 6 37 Corey FORDE Honda 3

ASBK 2022 – Round Seven – The Bend

Alpinestars Australian Superbike Entry List

No Rider Make 1 Wayne Maxwell DUCATI 3 Jed Metcher YAMAHA 4 Broc Pearson DUCATI 9 Billy McConnell YAMAHA 10 Travis Wyman YAMAHA 12 Matt Walters KAWASAKI 13 Anthony West YAMAHA 14 Glenn Allerton BMW 16 Josh Hook HONDA 17 Troy Herfoss HONDA 21 Josh Waters DUCATI 23 Marcell Schrötter YAMAHA 25 Daniel Falzon YAMAHA 27 Max Stauffer YAMAHA 33 Sloan Frost BMW 37 Michael Edwards YAMAHA 43 Jack Miller DUCATI 46 Mike Jones YAMAHA 51 Chandler Cooper HONDA 60 Ben Burke KAWASAKI 61 Arthur Sissis YAMAHA 62 Brendan Mcintyre SUZUKI 64 Michael Kemp YAMAHA 65 Cru Halliday YAMAHA 66 Joel Kelso BMW 67 Bryan Staring DUCATI 72 Paris Hardwick KAWASAKI 78 Nathan Spiteri BMW 81 Senna Agius HONDA 86 Beau Beaton DUCATI

The Bend ASBK Schedule