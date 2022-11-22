Glenn Allerton
The Kinderis managed Next Generation Motorsports Team had a new look at Phillip Island on the weekend after picking up Spectro Performance Oils sponsorship in the lead up to the penultimate round of the 2022 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship.
They also went into the round with an added boost of confidence after some recent tests.
Glenn Allerton qualified ninth, nine-tenths off the new qualifying lap record set by Josh Waters, but less than half-a-second from the front row.
Glenn shone in the challenging conditions experienced in the opening 12-lap bout of the weekend, challenging for victory, but ultimately finishing second to Bryan Staring.
The tyre went away from Glenn in the second race and he drifted back to seventh at the flag
Glenn was in the fight towards the front in race three before getting ran off the track at turn four, he rejoined the circuit to hang on to fifth which was good enough to secure a round podium after bagging 50-points.
Allerton heads to The Bend finale this weekend fifth in the championship.
Glenn Allerton
“The weekend threw out a lot of challenges especially with the weather, and I am really happy with our 3rd overall result.
“Race 1 was wet and we were very strong, challenging for the win and finishing 2nd. Race 2 I had a great start and made my way up to 2nd place. But I suffered rear grip issues finishing in 7th place.
“Race 3 was another great start and the team had made some changes to fix the rear grip issues. I was in a long battle for the podium but lost the tussle to end up 5th. Confidence is high heading into the Bend this weekend. I am aiming for the top step of the podium.”
Shane Kinderis – Team Manager
“A weekend to remember, Mother Nature threw everything at us and kept the team on our toes all weekend. We had the bike working well and then the rain would wash all the grip away, forcing us to be constantly changing our set-ups.
“While we had great results in race 1 finishing P2 on a wet track. It was the first time Glenn or Sloan had ridden the M1000RR in the rain and our guess on the Bitubo suspension was not far off the mark at all.
“Race 2 the track had changed and we struggled to get the grip we had had in qualifying. Big changes for Race 3 saw us battling at the front again until late in the race when Glenn was run off the track, ending his battle for a second podium for the round.
“To Achieve 3rd overall for the round was a great achievement for the team especially with our new sponsor on board. We now head to Tailem Bend ready to fight for the podium once again.”
Alpinestars Superbike Championship Points
|Pos
|Name
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Mike JONES
|Yamaha
|287
|2
|Bryan STARING
|Ducati
|249
|3
|Wayne MAXWELL
|Ducati
|238
|4
|Troy HERFOSS
|Honda
|217
|5
|Glenn ALLERTON
|BMW
|210
|6
|Josh WATERS
|BMW/Duc
|200
|7
|Arthur SISSIS
|Yamaha
|199
|8
|Cru HALLIDAY
|Yamaha
|189
|9
|Daniel FALZON
|Yamaha
|134
|10
|Anthony WEST
|Yamaha
|126
|11
|Broc PEARSON
|Yam/Duc
|102
|12
|Jed METCHER
|Yamaha
|102
|13
|Max STAUFFER
|Yamaha
|95
|14
|Lachlan EPIS
|BMW
|66
|15
|Michael EDWARDS
|Yamaha
|59
|16
|Mark CHIODO
|Yamaha
|58
|17
|Matt WALTERS
|Kawasaki
|48
|18
|Aiden WAGNER
|Yamaha
|47
|19
|Beau BEATON
|Ducati
|38
|20
|Senna AGIUS
|Honda
|28
|21
|Ben BURKE
|Kawasaki
|25
|22
|Ben STRONACH
|Yamaha
|25
|23
|Sloan FROST
|BMW
|24
|24
|Nathan SPITERI
|BMW
|22
|25
|Chandler COOPER
|Honda
|21
|26
|Paul LALLY
|Yamaha
|20
|27
|Travis WYMAN
|Yamaha
|13
|28
|Ted COLLINS
|Yamaha
|13
|29
|Alastair HOOGENBOEZEM
|Yamaha
|11
|30
|Benjamin LOWE
|Ducati
|11
|31
|Luke MACDONALD
|Kawasaki
|10
|32
|Brendan McINTYRE
|Suzuki
|9
|33
|Billy McCONNELL
|Yamaha
|7
|34
|Paris HARDWICK
|Kawasaki
|7
|35
|Luke JHONSTON
|Yamaha
|7
|36
|Trent BINAISSE
|Suzuki
|6
|37
|Corey FORDE
|Honda
|3
ASBK 2022 – Round Seven – The Bend
Alpinestars Australian Superbike Entry List
|No
|Rider
|Make
|1
|Wayne Maxwell
|DUCATI
|3
|Jed Metcher
|YAMAHA
|4
|Broc Pearson
|DUCATI
|9
|Billy McConnell
|YAMAHA
|10
|Travis Wyman
|YAMAHA
|12
|Matt Walters
|KAWASAKI
|13
|Anthony West
|YAMAHA
|14
|Glenn Allerton
|BMW
|16
|Josh Hook
|HONDA
|17
|Troy Herfoss
|HONDA
|21
|Josh Waters
|DUCATI
|23
|Marcell Schrötter
|YAMAHA
|25
|Daniel Falzon
|YAMAHA
|27
|Max Stauffer
|YAMAHA
|33
|Sloan Frost
|BMW
|37
|Michael Edwards
|YAMAHA
|43
|Jack Miller
|DUCATI
|46
|Mike Jones
|YAMAHA
|51
|Chandler Cooper
|HONDA
|60
|Ben Burke
|KAWASAKI
|61
|Arthur Sissis
|YAMAHA
|62
|Brendan Mcintyre
|SUZUKI
|64
|Michael Kemp
|YAMAHA
|65
|Cru Halliday
|YAMAHA
|66
|Joel Kelso
|BMW
|67
|Bryan Staring
|DUCATI
|72
|Paris Hardwick
|KAWASAKI
|78
|Nathan Spiteri
|BMW
|81
|Senna Agius
|HONDA
|86
|Beau Beaton
|DUCATI
The Bend ASBK Schedule
|Friday 25th November
|Time
|Class
|Event
|Duration
|7.15
|7.30
|(OJC, Sidecar, SBK Masters)
|Briefing
|15 mins
|7.35
|7.50
|(SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3 Cup)
|Briefing
|15 mins
|8.30
|8.45
|R3 Cup
|FP1
|15 mins
|8.55
|9.15
|Supersport
|FP1
|20 mins
|9.25
|9.40
|bLU cRU
|FP1
|15 mins
|9.50
|10.15
|Superbike
|FP1
|25 mins
|10.25
|10.40
|Supersport 300
|FP1
|15 mins
|10.50
|11.05
|Superbike Masters
|FP1
|15 mins
|11.15
|11.30
|Sidecars
|FP1
|15 mins
|11.40
|11.55
|R3 Cup
|FP2
|15 mins
|12.05
|12.25
|Supersport
|FP2
|20 mins
|12.35
|12.50
|bLU cRU
|FP2
|15 mins
|12.50
|13.20
|Lunch – ASBK Pillion Rides
|30 mins
|13.20
|13.45
|Superbike
|FP2
|25 mins
|13.55
|14.10
|Supersport 300
|FP2
|15 mins
|14.20
|14.35
|Superbike Masters
|FP2
|15 mins
|14.45
|15.00
|Sidecars
|FP2
|15 mins
|15.10
|15.25
|R3 Cup
|FP3
|15 mins
|15.35
|15.55
|Supersport
|FP3
|20 mins
|16.05
|16.20
|bLU cRU
|FP3
|15 mins
|16.30
|16.55
|Superbike
|FP3
|25 mins
|17.05
|17.20
|Supersport 300
|FP3
|15 mins
|17.30
|17.45
|Superbike Masters
|FP3
|15 mins
|17.55
|18.10
|Sidecars
|FP3
|15 mins
|Saturday 26th November
|8.30
|8.45
|R3 Cup
|Q1
|15 mins
|8.55
|9.20
|Supersport
|Q1
|25 mins
|9.30
|9.45
|bLU cRU
|Q1
|15 mins
|9.55
|10.30
|Superbike
|TP
|35 mins
|10.40
|11.00
|Supersport 300
|Q1
|20 mins
|11.10
|11.25
|Sidecars
|Q
|15 mins
|11.35
|11.50
|Superbike Masters
|Q
|15 mins
|12.00
|12.15
|R3 Cup
|Q2
|15 mins
|12.25
|12.50
|Supersport
|Q2
|25 mins
|12.50
|13.30
|Lunch – ASBK Pillion Ride & ASBK Autographs
|40 mins
|13.30
|13.50
|Supersport 300
|Q2
|20 mins
|14.00
|14.20
|Sidecars
|R1
|5 Laps
|14.30
|14.45
|bLU cRU
|Q2
|15 mins
|14.55
|15.10
|Superbike
|Q1
|15 mins
|15.10
|15.25
|ASBK TV Activity
|ASBK.TV
|15 mins
|15.25
|15.40
|Superbike
|Q2
|15 mins
|15.50
|16.10
|Supersport 300
|R1
|7 Laps
|16.20
|16.40
|Superbike Masters
|R1
|5 Laps
|16.50
|17.10
|bLU cRU
|R1
|5 Laps
|17.20
|17.40
|Sidecars
|R2
|5 Laps
|17.50
|18.10
|R3 Cup
|R1
|6 Laps
|Sunday 27th November
|8.00
|8.05
|Supersport 300 & R3 Cup
|WUP
|5 mins
|8.15
|8.20
|Supersport
|WUP
|5 mins
|8.30
|8.35
|bLU cRU
|WUP
|5 mins
|8.40
|8.50
|Superbike
|WUP
|10 mins
|9.00
|9.05
|Superbike Masters
|WUP
|5 mins
|9.15
|9.35
|R3 Cup
|6 Laps
|9.45
|10.15
|Supersport
|R1
|9 Laps
|10.25
|10.45
|bLU cRU
|R2
|5 Laps
|10.55
|11.35
|Superbike
|R1
|11 Laps
|11.45
|12.05
|Supersport 300
|R2
|7 Laps
|12.15
|12.35
|Superbike Masters
|R2
|5 Laps
|12.35
|13.05
|Lunch – ASBK Pitlane Walk & Drag Bike Demo
|30 mins
|13.05
|13.25
|Supersport 300
|R3
|7 Laps
|13.35
|14.05
|Supersport
|R2
|9 Laps
|14.15
|14.35
|bLU cRU
|R3
|5 Laps
|14.45
|15.25
|Superbike
|R2
|11 Laps
|15.35
|15.55
|R3 Cup
|R3
|6 Laps
|16.05
|16.25
|Superbike Masters
|R3
|5 Laps
|16.35
|16.55
|Sidecars
|R3
|5 Laps