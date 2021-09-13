2021 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup

Round Seven – Motorland Aragón GP

The Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup season has wrapped up at the Aragon GP, with David Alonso claiming the title with a race to spare, his second-place finish in Race 1 enough to secure the top spot. David Munoz was runner up, with Daniel Holgado completing the championship podium.

New Zealand’s Cormac Buchanan also had exciting news to share, having secured a spot in the 2022 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup, after wrapping up the 2021 season over the weekend with a 20-19 result.

Cormac Buchanan

“I am beyond proud to announce I have been confirmed as a Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup rider for 2022. To have another year in this incredible championship, riding the wicked KTM Factory Racing RC250 R machine, flying the New Zealand flag 🇳🇿 and striving to be the best racer I can be is just an unreal feeling. I want to thank everyone who has helped me get to this moment and the entire Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup for giving me this opportunity. To coaches Dani and Gustl, your wisdom and guidance this season has been invaluable and I can’t wait to work with you again. To my Rookies mechanic Aleix – thank you for your expertise and hard work. Full credit to my Squadra Mac Attack partners – I honestly could not have achieved this without you. And Steve Bagshaw for always believing it’s possible. Bring on 2022!”

Qualifying

Daniel Holgado put in a blistering Motorland Aragón lap early in Qualifying and no one could come close. The 16-year-old Spaniard has pole by over half a second for the final weekend of the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup for 2021 with points leader David Alonso, the 15-year-old Colombian, on the other side of the grid in third.

Splitting the two is Diogo Moreira, the 17-year-old Brazilian while David Muñoz, the 15-year-old Spaniard, who is the only rider able to wrest the Cup from Alonso, will start from the fourth row after qualifying seventh on his KTM.

Race 1

Dani Holgado, David Muñoz and David Alonso flashed across the line at the end of a fabulously intense Race 1 at Aragon, while third place gave the 2021 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup to Alonso.

The Colombian 15-year-old had fought for the race win all the way in what distilled into a five-KTM lead battle, but 16-year-old Spaniard pole man Holgado, had the edge on the final lap.

Going into the penultimate race only Muñoz could challenge Alonso for the Cup and he put everything into it but Alonso only really needed a handful of points to take the title.

David Muñoz locked out second place in the title chase, the same position he finished last season. Holgado is secure in third, he was fifth last year and Alonso fourth.

Daniel Holgado – P1

“I am very happy for my race and my second victory of the season. I did a good job yesterday and today the race was amazing for me. It was a very fast race and I am happy to be the winner. Thanks to my team and to my family for the support. Congratulations to my team mate David (Alonso) for winning the Cup, thanks to all. Pole yesterday, a win today and I hope another one tomorrow, it’s possible.”

David Alonso – P2 (Championship winner)

“I feel so surprised, finally we did it. This second year, after one year of learning, this year to win the championship and that is what we did. About the race, it was a difficult race because all the weekend I was strong but today, maybe because of the pressure, I was a little bit less strong. I managed as best as I can and I could win the championship. It’s amazing, all the effort that I made and also winning it today is very good because tomorrow I can enjoy the race. Nothing much more to say really, I think that tonight I will be very happy.”

David Muñoz – P3

“Second place is very good for me. I am also second in the championship and that is also good. Thanks to the Rookies Cup and everyone who supports me. One more race tomorrow and I will go for the win.”

Cormach Buchanan finished in P20, after battling for 18th, while claiming a new PB.

Cormac Buchanan – P20

“Happy with the solid gains made in race one of @redbullrookiescup at @motorlandaragon, staying in the hunt for P18 at the flag. PB: 2.04.63 – nearly two-secs faster than qualifying and some fun battles out on track as a result. Congrats Alonso on clinching the 2021 Rookies Cup championship and an impressive season. As the final race of the season looms, I’m excited to see what we can do as the hard mahi continues tomorrow.”

Race 2

The final Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup race of the season went down to the line with Ivan Ortolá snatching the lead from Pole man and Saturday winner Daniel Holgado into the final corner as Cup winner David Alonso overlapped them in a seven KTM mass finish.

The winning margin was just 0.006 seconds for Ortolá the 17-year-old Spaniard over his 16-year-old fellow countryman Holgado. Alonso, the 15-year-old Colombian was 0.050 behind and 0.108 ahead of David Muñoz in fourth, less than half a second covered the top 7.

Ivan Ortolá – P1

“It was an amazing race today. Yesterday the clutch broke in the race and I was a little bit unlucky but I knew that I had the pace to battle for the win. Today I made a good start and got into first position in a few laps. The race was very difficult but I stayed in the group all the way and finally I could finish the Red Bull Rookies Cup championship with a first place. I have to thank my mechanic and everyone who supports me and for the Rookies Cup because this is an opportunity for two years at an amazing level and you learn a lot.”

Daniel Holgado – P2

“It was an incredible race for me. My last race here in the Cup was amazing and thanks to the Rookies Cup family for everything. It was a difficult race because of the track conditions, very hot, the back tyre was sliding but I had a good feeling with it this weekend. I am very happy with my last race, I did a good job here this weekend and I thank my supporters and family.”

David Alonso – P3

“It was a very positive race, it was a present for me because the championship was already won yesterday and so the only goal for me was to enjoy it a lot every lap and that is what I did. I enjoyed the bike, the overtaking. I was always on the front and the position is good but whatever the position it would be good. To finish on the podium in the last race is wonderful and it was an incredible season. I really appreciate the Colombian fans and I want to thank them for their support as well as everyone here.”

New Zealand’s Buchanan finished in P19.

Cormac Buchanan – P19

“Gotta admit today’s race wasn’t how I wanted to finish. I didn’t get my set up right for the conditions and paid the price for some poor decisions. Struggled throughout the race to keep pace. There’s plenty to reflect on from my debut season and I will enjoy taking the time to remember the gains we made, the incredible circuits we raced, the thrill of being part of the MotoGP paddock and the overall unbelievable experience it has been. Thank you everyone for your amazing support – it’s been unreal.”

Red Bull Rookies Results