Dovi and Aprilia nuptials rained on

Mugello did not provide any sunshince for the highly anticipated second date between Andrea Dovizioso and the Aprilia RS-GP.

The two days on the Tuscan track were characterised throughout by rain, sometimes so light that the track was not entirely wet, and sometimes so heavy that it would have determined “red flag” conditions, had it been a race weekend.

It was obviously impossible to complete the planned work schedule, although Andrea was able to try the changes to the RS-GP’s ergonomics, agreed on after the first test in April.

In spite of the rain, the laps on the track and the work in the garage were an important step of growth for Andrea to get better acquainted with the bike and the team. Andrea’s final numbers were 23 laps on Tuesday and 22 on Wednesday for the two days at Mugello.

Specifically to pick up on the work begun a month ago in Jerez in better conditions, Aprilia Racing and Andrea Dovizioso are assessing the possibility of another test to be held during the month of June.

Andrea Dovizioso

“I was very happy to get back on the track with Aprilia, especially here in Mugello. It is a special circuit. The emotion I feel lapping on this track is unique. We weren’t lucky with the weather, but we still tried to exploit these two days of testing. The grip was certainly not ideal for pushing hard, so we focused on understanding and improving the way the RS-GP performs in these conditions. At the end of the previous test, I did not express any definitive opinions because it was just an initial contact, and I think it would be wrong to do so now after two days of rain. I clearly have some ideas, but I think it would be ideal to have another chance to get to know the Aprilia better. I am very happy about the interest generated by my return to a MotoGP bike but, as I have already said, I do not have any long-term plans. I’m having fun, I am relaxed and I’ll evaluate my decisions one step at a time.”

Romano Albesiano – Aprilia Racing Technical Director

“Even with the adverse weather, these were two important days. In any case, we tested the RS-GP in the wet for the first time and the indications we had from an expert rider like Andrea are extremely valuable. And, I must say that Andrea lapped rather well in these conditions, with rather interesting times. There is also an aspect that is less connected to pure performance and more to reciprocally getting to know one another that obviously improves with every date. The two days in Mugello were a chance to learn how to get better acquainted and work well together.”