NSW & Queensland Aprilia Tuareg Test Days in November 2022

Aprilia Australia have announce a comprehensive test-ride program for NSW and Queensland that gives prospective buyers a thorough tasting of the all-new Tuareg 660 adventure machine in real-world conditions – both bitumen and bush.

Only 80 spots will be available at each location: Wisemans Ferry in NSW, during the weekend of November 19-20; and Mount Glorious, QLD, during the weekend of November 26-27.

Riders need to secure their spot by registering via Eventbrite where you can choose your preferred test ride time slot, complete your booking and then it’s just a matter of turning up with your gear for a ride.

A $39 fee confirms your booking and includes an Aprilia gift pack (an Aprilia t-shirt and trucker cap). Aprilia request those attending arrive 15 minutes early for the compulsory rider briefing.

Aprilia Tuareg Test Day – Wisemans Ferry, NSW

November 19-20

Where: Wisemans Retreat, 5564 Old Northern Rd, Wisemans Ferry, NSW 2775

How: Book via Eventbrite now

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aprilia-tuareg-adv-test-rides-tickets-440867525637

Cost: $39 – includes an Aprilia gift pack (an Aprilia t-shirt and trucker cap)

Aprilia Tuareg Test Day – Mount Glorious, QLD

November 26-27

Where: Mount Glorious Cafe, 1850 Mount Glorious Road, Mount Glorious, QLD 4520

How: Book via Eventbrite now

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aprilia-tuareg-adv-test-rides-tickets-440876883627

Cost: $39 – includes an Aprilia gift pack (an Aprilia t-shirt and trucker cap)

User-friendly and born for exploring, the new Aprilia Tuareg 660 is designed to withstand the toughest off-road riding while guaranteeing touring comfort and offering plenty of fun.

Highlights fitted as standard to the Aprilia Tuareg

Advanced rider electronics – adjustable on the fly

Cruise control

Fully adjustable KYB suspension with 240mm travel

18-litre fuel capacity

Tubeless tyres

An exceptionally low centre of gravity

Available in LAMS and full-power models

The Aprilia Tuareg 660 is available from $22,230 ride-away. For more information see the Aprilia Australia website.

