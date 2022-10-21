NSW & Queensland Aprilia Tuareg Test Days in November 2022
Aprilia Australia have announce a comprehensive test-ride program for NSW and Queensland that gives prospective buyers a thorough tasting of the all-new Tuareg 660 adventure machine in real-world conditions – both bitumen and bush.
Only 80 spots will be available at each location: Wisemans Ferry in NSW, during the weekend of November 19-20; and Mount Glorious, QLD, during the weekend of November 26-27.
Riders need to secure their spot by registering via Eventbrite where you can choose your preferred test ride time slot, complete your booking and then it’s just a matter of turning up with your gear for a ride.
A $39 fee confirms your booking and includes an Aprilia gift pack (an Aprilia t-shirt and trucker cap). Aprilia request those attending arrive 15 minutes early for the compulsory rider briefing.
Aprilia Tuareg Test Day – Wisemans Ferry, NSW
November 19-20
- Where: Wisemans Retreat, 5564 Old Northern Rd, Wisemans Ferry, NSW 2775
- How: Book via Eventbrite now
- https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aprilia-tuareg-adv-test-rides-tickets-440867525637
- Cost: $39 – includes an Aprilia gift pack (an Aprilia t-shirt and trucker cap)
Aprilia Tuareg Test Day – Mount Glorious, QLD
November 26-27
- Where: Mount Glorious Cafe, 1850 Mount Glorious Road, Mount Glorious, QLD 4520
- How: Book via Eventbrite now
- https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aprilia-tuareg-adv-test-rides-tickets-440876883627
- Cost: $39 – includes an Aprilia gift pack (an Aprilia t-shirt and trucker cap)
User-friendly and born for exploring, the new Aprilia Tuareg 660 is designed to withstand the toughest off-road riding while guaranteeing touring comfort and offering plenty of fun.
Highlights fitted as standard to the Aprilia Tuareg
- Advanced rider electronics – adjustable on the fly
- Cruise control
- Fully adjustable KYB suspension with 240mm travel
- 18-litre fuel capacity
- Tubeless tyres
- An exceptionally low centre of gravity
- Available in LAMS and full-power models
The Aprilia Tuareg 660 is available from $22,230 ride-away. For more information see the Aprilia Australia website.
For a run down on the bike see:
