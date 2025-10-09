Archie Schmidt

2026 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup

Eight riders have been invited to take part in the 2026 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup after being selected from the 113 invited riders to a three-day evaluation event in Spain.

And 16-year-old Archie Schmidt made the cut! The South Australian is now a Red Bull Rookie.

Invited Riders

Archie Schmidt (Australia)

Travis Borg (Malta)

Fernando Bujosa (Spain)

Afonso Almeida (Portugal)

Cristian Borrelli (Italy)

Carlos Cano (Spain)

Mateo Marulanda (Colombia)

Tibor Varga (Hungary)

Archie Schmidt (Australia) DOB 13/6/2009

I started riding motocross at home in Adelaide, Australia, but when I tried road racing on a 150, I immediately realised that I was a much better rider on that. I loved it and I want to follow my heroes Marc Marquez and Max Quiles. Marc is just the greatest, and Max has the skill and aggression to also be a champion, I think. I’ve been riding in the Asia Talent Cup, but I know the Rookies is a whole new level.

Travis Borg (Malta) DOB 16/7/2009

I am the only road racer from Malta, there is one motocross track and that is where I started but as soon as I got the chance to try a Road Racing Pocket bike, when I was about 6, I fell in love with it. I had watched my dad race in Sicily, that is the closest road track to us, so I am thrilled to have the chance to race all the tracks of the Rookies Cup.

Fernando Bujosa (Spain) DOB 7/7/2009

I have been riding in Majorca since I was three years old. We are lucky because we have so many great Majorcan riders, Jorge Lorenzo, Joan Mir, Izan Guevara, so much enthusiasm and support. The first big track that I rode on was Valencia with the Moto 5 bike in Cuna de Campeones.

Afonso Almeida (Portugal) DOB 10/8/2009

My dad always liked motorcycles, bikes, cars, everything. As soon as I tried road racing, I loved it. Since then, I started to train hard, taking everything seriously. I am so lucky to have had the support of Miguel Oliveira. He has become one of my idols in life, as a person, not just a racer. As he told me, ‘What is the limit today, is not the limit tomorrow’.

Cristian Borrelli (Italy) DOB 1/1/2010

This is my second time at the Selection Event. I had such a great experience last time that I was determined to come back and do better. My father was an amateur racer. I watched him when I was a kid and I never thought I could race in something like the Rookies Cup. My hero is Marc Marquez, so it is a big thing for me to race next year on the same circuits as him.

Carlos Cano (Spain) DOB 14/12/2009

I’m from Murcia and I started riding when I was just 4 at the Pedro Acosta riding school. I am very lucky because we have so many good riders who support us, and I can train with them. Dani Holgado, Angel Piqueras, Álvaro Carpe. It is great to learn from them and listen to their advice. Sometimes it is very simple, Dani says, ‘You just have to get in front’.

Mateo Marulanda (Colombia) DOB 8/10/2010

I started riding at home in Colombia when I was about six; we just had a little go-kart track near us. We soon moved to Spain though, where we also had a local karting track but I had my first ride on a full-size track in Valencia on a Moto5. My favourite racer is Casey Stoner, because of his riding style, and I hope to meet him one day.

Tibor Varga (Hungary) DOB 15/2/2007