ASBK 2021

Following the recent cancellation of the Phillip Island round of the World Superbike Championship, the Australian Superbike Championship has moved in to fill that void and take that November 7 booking at Phillip Island to stage the final round of ASBK.

That November 7 date was originally scheduled to take place at Symmons Plains, but the Tasmanian round has now been dropped from the calendar and an extra round has been added at Wakefield Park in mid-October.

Curiously, despite round one being cancelled, ASBK continues to call the opening round of the series at Winton, as round two, and next month’s Hidden Valley event is referred to as round four, despite it being the third round in the championship. Makes my head hurt…

2021 ASBK Calendar

May Update

Round 1 Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, VIC February 18-21 Cancelled

Round 2 Winton Motor Raceway, Benalla, VIC March 12-14

Round 3 Wakefield Park Raceway, Goulburn, NSW April 16-18

Round 4 Hidden Valley Raceway, NT – Supercars 2+4 (Superbikes only) June 18-20

Round 5 Morgan Park Raceway, QLD August 20-22

Round 6 The Bend Motorsport Park, Tailem Bend, SA September 23-26

Round 7 Wakefield Park Raceway, Goulburn, NSW October 15 – 17 *

Round 8 Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, VIC November 5-7 *

Motorcycling Australia

Over the past 18 months of snap lockdowns and border closure have impacted many sporting events including the 2021 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul (ASBK) back in February, with the postponement of opening round at the iconic Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit.

Since this postponement, ASBK Management Team has been working closely with a number of circuits to find new dates to replace the missing round and ensure that the 2021 ASBK Championship can complete is intended full season.

A revised calendar for 2021 is now available, which includes two additional venues and confirms the postponement of the round at Symmons Plains, Tasmania. Initially scheduled as the final round of 2021, the Tasmanian round will now be postponed until the 2022 season due to lack of circuit availability on a revised date.

ASBK Management takes this opportunity to thank Symmons Plains Raceway and the Tasmanian Government for their support of ASBK and understanding in this tricky and complicated situation for all parties. ASBK and Symmons Plains Raceway have already begun planning for 2022 and ASBK remains excited about heading back to Tasmania next year.

After two amazing rounds of ASBK run and won already in 2021, with strong entries and big crowds back at the track. ASBK Management is pleased to announce today that Round 7 will now be held at Wakefield Park Raceway on October 15 – 17.

ASBK last event at Wakefield Park was a huge success, with fans flocking to watch the action. ASBK Management highly appreciates WP stepping up to help host the October event on short notice. Fans will be assured another action-packed weekend in Goulburn, NSW.

ASBK Management is additionally pleased to announce that the ASBK Grand Finale – Round 8 will now be held at the world famous – Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit on November 5 – 7.

Motorcycling Australia CEO Peter Doyle said that Phillip Island is always an ASBK rider and fan favorite and its great that ASBK can return to the circuit after a long delay since our last visit.

‘’COVID-19 has caused many delays over the past 18 months. We have rebuilt the calendars on many occasions, and this has required flexibility by teams, riders, the circuits and ASBK ourselves. It’s just the situation in this COVID-19 environment which still remains today.

“It’s disappointing that we aren’t able to get to Symmons Plains this year, but we remain focused on getting there in 2022 and putting on a great event for Tassie fans.

“We need to make the best of the situation and heading back to Wakefield Park in October and finishing off at Phillip Island in November provides a very exciting conclusion to the 2021 ASBK Championship.

We look forward to welcoming the ASBK fans and riders back to these two popular circuits.’’

ASBK Management also confirms the ASBK Night of Champions at Phillip Island on Sunday 7th November.

ASBK now heads to the Top End and Hidden Valley Raceway, Darwin for Round 4 joining the Supercars Championship and Nitro Up North drag racing is a motorsport triple header event in the Northern Territory on June 18 – 20.