2022 British Superbike Championship
Round Two – Oulton Park
Bennetts British Superbike Race Two
Bradley Ray got a lightning start off the line to lead the pack ahead of his team-mate Kyle Ryde and the FS-3 Racing Kawasaki pairing of Jackson and Rory Skinner.
Ray continued to try to break the chasing pack, but a crash for Luke Mossey on lap eight at Druids meant that the BMW Safety Car was deployed.
The Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha rider held his focus when the race resumed and once again clawed a slight advantage over the field.
The chasing pack were scrapping for second and Ryde was under pressure from Jackson, Skinner and Leon Haslam, who had also joined the battle in the closing stages.
Jackson made his move on Ryde on lap 15 as he dived for the inside line at Knickerbrook and then Haslam was ready to strike.
As Jackson held second, Haslam made a move on Skinner on the penultimate lap and only had Ryde standing between himself and a return to the Bennetts BSB podium.
The VisionTrack Kawasaki rider made a big move into Shell for the final time and held third place to the chequered flag to claim his first podium finish in the championship since his 2018 title win.
Ryde was forced to settle for fourth ahead of Skinner as Jason O’Halloran held off Christian Iddon for sixth place with Peter Hickman, Glenn Irwin and Josh Brookes completing the top ten.
Bennetts British Superbike Race Two Results
|POS
|NAME
|NAT
|GAP
|1
|Bradley RAY
|GBR
|29:25.084
|2
|Lee JACKSON
|GBR
|+0.585
|3
|Leon HASLAM
|GBR
|+3.389
|4
|Kyle RYDE
|GBR
|+3.528
|5
|Rory SKINNER
|GBR
|+3.830
|6
|Jason O’HALLORAN
|AUS
|+7.651
|7
|Christian IDDON
|GBR
|+7.799
|8
|Peter HICKMAN
|GBR
|+8.252
|9
|Glenn IRWIN
|GBR
|+10.001
|10
|Josh BROOKES
|AUS
|+10.908
|11
|Danny BUCHAN
|GBR
|+11.440
|12
|Ryan VICKERS
|GBR
|+11.985
|13
|Tom SYKES
|GBR
|+13.299
|14
|Storm STACEY
|GBR
|+13.508
|15
|Tom NEAVE
|GBR
|+18.588
|16
|Chrissy ROUSE
|GBR
|+19.073
|17
|Dean HARRISON
|GBR
|+19.414
|18
|Josh OWENS
|GBR
|+19.530
|19
|Danny KENT
|GBR
|+24.194
|20
|Dan LINFOOT
|GBR
|+24.261
|21
|Takumi TAKAHASHI
|JPN
|+26.609
|22
|Ryo MIZUNO
|JPN
|+31.131
|23
|Dan JONES
|GBR
|+31.263
|24
|Luke HOPKINS
|GBR
|+31.310
|25
|Leon JEACOCK
|GBR
|+50.384
|DNF
|Liam DELVES
|GBR
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Luke MOSSEY
|GBR
|12 Laps
|DNF
|Tommy BRIDEWELL
|GBR
|15 Laps
|DNF
|Bjorn ESTMENT
|RSA
|15 Laps
|DNF
|Andrew IRWIN
|GBR
|16 Laps
|DNF
|Conor CUMMINS
|GBR
|16 Laps
Bennetts British Superbike Race Three
The final race of the weekend created a new race winner in the championship as Jackson delivered an inch perfect performance to stand on the top step of the podium for the first time.
Kyle Ryde had led the pack off the line before his Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha team-mate Bradley Ray moved ahead, but a crash for Tom Neave at Old Hall instigated the deployment of the BMW Safety Car for the start of lap two. The Honda Racing UK rider suffered concussion and was transferred to Stoke hospital for further scans.
The race resumed on lap four and Ray and Ryde led the pack from Skinner, Jackson and Tommy Bridewell. Andrew Irwin crashed out unhurt as Tom Sykes was forced to take evasive action in the middle of the pack.
Ray had made a break, but as the laps counted down Bridewell had made his way into third behind Jackson and the pair were closing the advantage. Ryde meanwhile faded in the second half of the race to finish in tenth, but the battle for the podium positions was intensifying.
By lap 13, Bridewell and Jackson had closed down on Ray and were piling the pressure on the double race winner. A lap later, Bridewell fired the Oxford Products Racing Ducati ahead on the run down to Island Bend and Jackson also pushed him back a further position with a move at Knickerbrook.
Jackson had his sights firmly set on a debut win in the Championship and a lap later, he dived ahead on the inside of Bridewell with a decisive move at Shell Oils corner.
Jackson then held on and eased an advantage of 2.909s at the chequered flag with Bridewell becoming the eighth different podium finisher of the season so far.
Ray completed the podium with a third place to seal the Milwaukee Race of the North trophy. He remains in contention to win in the Milwaukee Spring Grand Slam if he can secure at least two race wins at Donington Park.
Skinner had another strong performance to finish in fourth place, narrowly ahead of Haslam who completed the top five for VisionTrack Kawasaki team.
O’Halloran was sixth on the lone McAMS Yamaha ahead of Glenn Irwin and Josh Brookes whilst Peter Hickman and Kyle Ryde completed the top ten.
Bradley Ray
“It has been a great weekend for us and it feels good to leave with the championship lead. The last race was difficult; I tried to put in as many fast laps as I could and pulled a gap but I struggled a bit in the latter part of the race. I tried everything I could but I just couldn’t hold the gap. I gave it everything and Lee had unbelievable pace at the end of the race so congratulations to him. I was happy to have another podium, it wasn’t another win but it has been a good weekend for me. I am happy going to any track now with the Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha and I am feeling good in myself, so I am looking forward to a reboot and be ready to go again at Donington Park.”
Lee Jackson
“The race for me started a bit slow and I didn’t actually feel that great. I struggled to get into a comfortable rhythm as the pace was really fast. Once Tommy Bridewell passed me I found the rhythm I needed straight away and gave me that edge to get to the front. Tommy did a lot of the hard work chasing Brad down and as soon as we got to him, I saw that the pace had dropped. I knew I had the pace so I just made the passes as soon as I could as the laps were counting down and I knew I had to try and break him. I tried to relax on the last lap and we have worked hard as a team to get this win today. I work hard and I am my own biggest critic and I feel like I am good enough now. I want to keep this ball rolling now so maybe a cheeky cider and a McDonalds to celebrate tonight! We have got the bike working well now and moving to Donington Park, I feel like we will still have the pace to have another good weekend there.”
Glenn Irwin
“Today was good, we managed to make a lot of progress in a key area we have struggled with all weekend, thanks to the team. We sat down last night and put our heads together and came up with a solution, and a direction to help us move forward, which was probably one of my best rides on the Honda at Oulton Park. We did say before it was difficult and it continued to be, but even so it was an enjoyable weekend. We made a step forward today and collected nine solid points in Race 3, and now we look forward to the North West 200. Get well soon to my teammate Tom, and well done to Bradley [Ray]!”
Josh Brookes
“The first race today was disappointing as we made the wrong changes to the bike, and it just didn’t work out. I went backwards and faded pretty much from the start, so it was disappointing for all concerned. We put the bike closer to how it had been yesterday and had the information to make only a small change and the bike worked better albeit not with the lap times to compete for the podium. It was obviously difficult starting a long way back on the grid too, but I was happy to recover some form at the end. We definitely need to make improvements with the bike as we’re running a similar pace to 2019 and 2020 but things have obviously moved on since then.”
Tom Sykes
“It’s been a little bit challenging this weekend but at least we now understand some of the parameters much clearer, so we have a good idea of what changes we need to make to the MCE Ducati. The laps in qualifying were the very first ones I’ve done on the bike in the wet and we had a great feeling, but with the information we’ve gained at both the test and in the three races, we have a positive direction in which to go. I’m expecting we can find a big improvement for the next round at Donington Park.”
Bennetts British Superbike Race Three Results
|POS
|NAME
|NAT
|GAP
|1
|Lee JACKSON
|GBR
|29:30.009
|2
|Tommy BRIDEWELL
|GBR
|+2.909
|3
|Bradley RAY
|GBR
|+3.036
|4
|Rory SKINNER
|GBR
|+5.596
|5
|Leon HASLAM
|GBR
|+5.841
|6
|Jason O’HALLORAN
|AUS
|+6.741
|7
|Glenn IRWIN
|GBR
|+9.594
|8
|Josh BROOKES
|AUS
|+9.762
|9
|Peter HICKMAN
|GBR
|+9.897
|10
|Kyle RYDE
|GBR
|+13.468
|11
|Tom SYKES
|GBR
|+15.968
|12
|Storm STACEY
|GBR
|+16.314
|13
|Danny BUCHAN
|GBR
|+25.179
|14
|Christian IDDON
|GBR
|+27.423
|15
|Dan LINFOOT
|GBR
|+34.000
|16
|Dean HARRISON
|GBR
|+34.264
|17
|Takumi TAKAHASHI
|JPN
|+40.631
|18
|Josh OWENS
|GBR
|+41.193
|19
|Dan JONES
|GBR
|+48.230
|20
|Leon JEACOCK
|GBR
|+53.924
|21
|Ryo MIZUNO
|JPN
|+55.982
|22
|Luke HOPKINS
|GBR
|+56.484
|DNF
|Danny KENT
|GBR
|7 Laps
|DNF
|Bjorn ESTMENT
|RSA
|8 Laps
|DNF
|Andrew IRWIN
|GBR
|15 Laps
|DNF
|Chrissy ROUSE
|GBR
|16 Laps
|DNF
|Ryan VICKERS
|GBR
|DNF
|Tom NEAVE
|GBR
|DNF
|Liam DELVES
|GBR
Bennetts British Superbike Championship Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Bradley RAY (Yamaha)
|102
|2
|Glenn IRWIN (Honda)
|96
|3
|Rory SKINNER (Kawasaki)
|86
|4
|Kyle RYDE (Yamaha)
|81
|5
|Lee JACKSON (Kawasaki)
|80
|6
|Jason O’HALLORAN (Yamaha)
|60
|7
|Tommy BRIDEWELL (Ducati)
|56
|8
|Peter HICKMAN (BMW)
|47
|9
|Andrew IRWIN (BMW)
|41
|10
|Christian IDDON (Suzuki)
|39
|11
|Danny BUCHAN (BMW)
|37
|12
|Josh BROOKES (Ducati)
|35
|13
|Leon HASLAM (Kawasaki)
|34
|14
|Tom SYKES (Ducati)
|13
|15
|Ryan VICKERS (BMW)
|11
|16
|Tom NEAVE (Honda)
|8
|17
|Dan LINFOOT (BMW)
|7
|18
|Storm STACEY (Kawasaki)
|6
|19
|Danny KENT (Suzuki)
|1
Quattro Group British Supersport Race Two
Jack Kennedy continued his winning streak as he cruised to the Supersport feature race win at Oulton Park, a clear eight seconds ahead of Lee Johnston.
It had been Ashcourt Racing’s Johnston who got the best start and led into turn one, but it took just a few corners before Kennedy’s Mar-Train Yamaha was in front and began to clear-off into the distance.
Bradley Perie crossed the line third, a second behind Johnston and two seconds ahead of his Appleyard Macadam Racing team-mate Harry Truelove as Luke Stapleford emerged the winner in a battle with his Gearlink Kawasaki team-mate Zak Corderoy to take fifth.
Kiwi Damon Rees finished 12th.
In the GP2 class, Jack Scott was again the first rider home ahead of Cameron Fraser and Harvey Claridge.
Quattro Group British Supersport Race Two Results
|POS
|Rider
|NAT
|GAP
|1
|Jack KENNEDY
|IRL
|26:10.456
|2
|Lee JOHNSTON
|GBR
|+8.365
|3
|Bradley PERIE
|GBR
|+9.414
|4
|Harry TRUELOVE
|GBR
|+11.425
|5
|Luke STAPLEFORD
|GBR
|+18.669
|6
|Zak CORDEROY
|GBR
|+18.810
|7
|Jamie van SIKKELERUS
|NLD
|+35.387
|8
|Sam MUNRO
|GBR
|+35.602
|9
|Ian HUTCHINSON
|GBR
|+42.168
|10
|Jack SCOTT
|GBR
|+42.420
|11
|Josh DAY
|GBR
|+43.702
|12
|Damon REES
|NZL
|+46.625
|13
|Caolán IRWIN
|IRL
|+46.704
|14
|Cameron FRASER
|GBR
|+49.936
|15
|Max WADSWORTH
|GBR
|+1:01.083
|16
|David JONES
|GBR
|+1:01.127
|17
|Harvey CLARIDGE
|GBR
|+1:02.026
|18
|Barry BURRELL
|GBR
|+1:19.049
|19
|Harry ROWLINGS
|GBR
|+1:21.301
|20
|Joseph LOUGHLIN
|IRL
|+1:21.583
|21
|Brian McCORMACK
|IRL
|+1:27.746
|22
|Jake ARCHER
|GBR
|+1:33.763
|23
|Ben TOLLIDAY
|GBR
|+1:38.925
|24
|Tomás de VRIES
|NLD
|+1:39.562
|25
|Peter WRIGHT
|GBR
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Eugene McMANUS
|GBR
|2 Laps
|DNF
|Phil WAKEFIELD
|GBR
|2 Laps
|DNF
|Michael DUNLOP
|GBR
|4 Laps
|DNF
|Max INGHAM
|GBR
|5 Laps
|DNF
|Luke JONES
|GBR
|10 Laps
|DNF
|Jamie PERRIN
|GBR
|10 Laps
|DNF
|Rhys IRWIN
|IRL
|12 Laps
Quattro Group British Supersport Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider/Team
|Points
|1
|Jack KENNEDY (Yamaha)
|100
|2
|Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha)
|76
|3
|Harry TRUELOVE (Yamaha)
|58
|4
|Jamie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha)
|42
|5
|Bradley PERIE (Yamaha)
|36
|6
|Luke JONES (Ducati)
|30
|7
|Josh DAY (Triumph)
|26
|8
|Zak CORDEROY (Kawasaki)
|24
|9
|Luke STAPLEFORD (Kawasaki)
|22
|10
|Eunan McGLINCHEY (Kawasaki)
|19
|11
|Max INGHAM (Kawasaki)
|14
|12
|Caolán IRWIN (Yamaha)
|14
|13
|Sam MUNRO (Yamaha)
|13
|14
|Damon REES (Yamaha)
|13
|15
|Rhys IRWIN (Triumph)
|11
|16
|Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha)
|10
|17
|Eugene McMANUS (Kawasaki)
|9
|18
|Ian HUTCHINSON (Yamaha)
|9
|19
|Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha)
|9
|20
|Jamie PERRIN (Kawasaki)
|6
|21
|Tommy FIELDING (Yamaha)
|6
|22
|Paul JORDAN (Yamaha)
|6
|23
|Stephen THOMAS (Triumph)
|3
|24
|David JONES (Ducati)
|2
|25
|Peter WRIGHT (Yamaha)
|1
|26
|Joseph LOUGHLIN (Kawasaki)
|1
Quattro Group British GP2 Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jack SCOTT (One)
|75
|2
|Harvey CLARIDGE (Chassis Factory)
|72
|3
|Cameron FRASER (Chassis Factory)
|65
|4
|Harry ROWLINGS (BER Evo)
|51
|5
|Tomás de VRIES (Chassis Factory)
|44
|6
|Jake ARCHER (FTR)
|37
|7
|Barry BURRELL (Kramer)
|23
|8
|Jodie FIELDHOUSE (Ariane)
|21
Pirelli National Superstock
Billy McConnell and the C&L Fairburn Properties/Jackson Racing Honda team took their first victory of the 2022 Pirelli National Superstock Championship season at Oulton Park on Bank Holiday Monday with the former British Supersport Champion taking a superb win by three-seconds.
Having been comfortably quickest in testing at the Cheshire venue last month, hopes were high coming into the weekend, and Adelaide’s McConnell picked up from where he left off with a lap of 1m36.139s during Saturday’s free practice sessions putting him almost half a second clear of the rest of the field.
That put him in confident mood ahead of Sunday’s solitary 25-minute qualifying session around the picturesque 2.69-mile circuit and with a stunning lap of 1m35.847s, almost four tenths of a second inside the class lap record, he duly put the CBR1000RR Honda Fireblade on pole position for Monday’s race. The lap stretched his advantage over the rest of the field to 0.721s.
Conditions for Bank Holiday Monday’s 14-lap race were cloudy but dry and a solid start saw Billy slot into second place going into the first corner, but the 35-year old soon grabbed the lead and led Alex Olsen and David Allingham at the end of the opening lap.
Olsen pushed him back to second next time around and the duo, along with Allingham and countryman Brayden Elliott, soon broke away from the rest of the field. Lap five saw Billy re-take the lead after a good overtaking manoeuvre at Old Hall Corner but, try as he might, he was unable to break away from Olsen and co.
Going into the final few laps though, it was a straight fight between Billy and the BMW of Olsen with the latter hitting the front on the 11th lap. However, Billy wasn’t to be denied and having sat behind his rival, he made a stunning move at Island Bend on the final lap going on to take a superb victory. The victory and 25 points also saw Billy move up to third overall in the early season championship standings.
Billy McConnell – P1
“It’s been a fantastic weekend and having been fastest throughout practice and qualifying, it’s great to convert that pace and form into the race win. We’ve been practicing our starts and I got away well but I thought the pit board said ‘+0.6’ so I was a bit surprised when Alex came by. I had to regroup for a few laps but got a good drive out of Cascades and knew I was stronger going into Island and it all worked out perfectly. The team’s working brilliantly and it’s great to get a win so early in the season. It’s early days obviously but we’re right in the mix already and it bodes well for the rest of the season.”
Brayden Elliott’s great second place finish has promoted him to second overall in the championship.
Brayden Elliott – P2
“What a race, I think today was one of the best races of my career! Physically and mentally I was at 100 per cent all race long. I dug deep, fought hard and couldn’t be prouder to be tasting the champagne again. My whole little team deserved to stand on the podium with me today. We chipped away all weekend and you guys worked hard to make this happen, thank you! There are a small group of people that have continued to believe in me when at times I began to doubt myself. Today was for those of you that haven’t stopped believing!”
Countryman Levi Day finished 11th.
Levi Day – P11
“Had a scratcher of a race today, some hard faught places and came away with P11! Not my best ride ever, but far from my worst as well! Wrestled the GSX-R 1000 as best I could around Oulton Park today and learnt more valuable information about myself and the bike to make some steps forward next time out. Big shout out to Bathgate Silica Sand for their title sponsorship for this round! Thanks to my crew and all at Powerslide Racing for their hard work!”
Pirelli National Superstock Results
|POS
|NAME
|NAT
|GAP
|1
|Billy McCONNELL
|AUS
|22:38.718
|2
|Brayden ELLIOTT
|AUS
|+3.024
|3
|Davey TODD
|GBR
|+3.095
|4
|David ALLINGHAM
|GBR
|+3.367
|5
|Alex OLSEN
|GBR
|+5.308
|6
|Tim NEAVE
|GBR
|+11.905
|7
|Lewis ROLLO
|GBR
|+13.649
|8
|Tom WARD
|GBR
|+14.952
|9
|Richard KERR
|IRL
|+15.289
|10
|Brent HARRAN
|RSA
|+16.010
|11
|Levi DAY
|AUS
|+18.985
|12
|Ash BEECH
|GBR
|+23.328
|13
|Jack NIXON
|GBR
|+23.530
|14
|Joe TALBOT
|GBR
|+23.586
|15
|Matt TRUELOVE
|GBR
|+26.472
|16
|Joe SHELDON-SHAW
|GBR
|+28.354
|17
|Ian HUTCHINSON
|GBR
|+34.685
|18
|TJ TOMS
|GBR
|+47.379
|19
|Rob McNEALY
|GBR
|+47.580
|20
|Max STAINTON
|GBR
|+48.251
|21
|John McGUINNESS
|GBR
|+48.442
|22
|Michael DUNLOP
|GBR
|+48.708
|23
|David BROOK
|GBR
|+59.864
|24
|Ben LUXTON
|GBR
|+1:00.174
|25
|Max MORGAN
|GBR
|+1:09.293
|26
|David SELLERS
|GBR
|+1:14.662
|27
|Rob HODSON
|GBR
|+1:16.421
|28
|Jorel BOERBOOM
|NLD
|+1:16.842
|29
|Dave MACKAY
|GBR
|+1:18.539
|30
|Sam HOLME
|GBR
|+1:22.578
|31
|Lee WILLIAMS
|GBR
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Phil CROWE
|GBR
|1:33.397
|DNF
|Tom OLIVER
|GBR
|4 Laps
|DNF
|Luke VERWEY
|GBR
|6 Laps
|DNF
|Joe FRANCIS
|GBR
|7 Laps
|DNF
|Kade VERWEY
|GBR
|8 Laps
|DNF
|Charlie NESBITT
|GBR
|12 Laps
|DNF
|Shaun WINFIELD
|GBR
Pirelli National Superstock Standings
|Pos
|Rider/Team
|Points
|1
|Tim NEAVE (Yamaha)
|60
|2
|Brayden ELLIOTT (Honda)
|48
|3
|Billy McCONNELL (Honda)
|41
|4
|Davey TODD (Honda)
|37
|5
|Tom WARD (Aprilia)
|33
|6
|Alex OLSEN (BMW)
|31
|7
|David ALLINGHAM (Honda)
|28
|8
|Brent HARRAN (Honda)
|26
|9
|Jack NIXON (BMW)
|24
|10
|Lewis ROLLO (Honda)
|22
|11
|Levi DAY (Suzuki)
|18
|12
|Richard KERR (Honda)
|15
|13
|Ian HUTCHINSON (BMW)
|11
|14
|Ashley BEECH (Suzuki)
|9
|15
|Shaun WINFIELD (Honda)
|5
|16
|Matt TRUELOVE (Aprilia)
|4
|17
|Joe TALBOT (Kawasaki)
|4
|18
|Joe FRANCIS (Kawasaki)
|3
|19
|Joe SHELDON-SHAW (SuzukI
|1
Pirelli National Junior Superstock Race One
Max Cook converted pole position into the opening win of the day after a dramatic 12-lap scrap this morning.
Despite dropping to second into the first corner, it took just a few moments before he was at the front, eventually beating Louis Valleley by almost six seconds.
Third was Sam Laffins, just ahead of Dan Brooks as Aaron Silvester took fifth just ahead of Aussie Seth Crump whose countryman Jacob Hatch was tenth.
Pirelli National Junior Superstock Race One Results
|POS
|NAME
|NAT
|GAP
|1
|Max COOK
|GBR
|21:04.372
|2
|Louis VALLELEY
|GBR
|+5.946
|3
|Sam LAFFINS
|GBR
|+7.209
|4
|Dan BROOKS
|GBR
|+8.015
|5
|Aaron SILVESTER
|GBR
|+8.987
|6
|Seth CRUMP
|AUS
|+9.508
|7
|Jack BEDNAREK
|GBR
|+19.783
|8
|James ALDERSON
|GBR
|+20.576
|9
|Cameron DAWSON
|GBR
|+20.616
|10
|Jacob HATCH
|AUS
|+27.579
|11
|Kier ARMSTRONG
|GBR
|+28.938
|12
|Kevin KEYES
|IRL
|+29.977
|13
|Harry FOWLE
|GBR
|+32.677
|14
|Declan CONNELL
|GBR
|+33.199
|15
|Kam DIXON
|GBR
|+33.652
|16
|Taylor ROSE
|GBR
|+34.090
|17
|Zak SHELTON
|GBR
|+37.214
|18
|Lewis JONES
|GBR
|+37.349
|19
|Chloe JONES
|GBR
|+38.866
|20
|Osian JONES
|GBR
|+39.138
|21
|Ross BANHAM
|GBR
|+44.918
|22
|Jake HOPPER
|GBR
|+45.206
|23
|Joe FARRAGHER
|GBR
|+52.900
|24
|Andrew SMYTH
|GBR
|+56.707
|25
|William LATHROPE
|GBR
|+58.405
|26
|Oisin MAHER
|IRL
|+1:18.339
|27
|Chris JOHNSON
|GBR
|+1:18.484
|28
|Kai DICKINSON
|GBR
|+1:22.958
|29
|Benjamin WAKENSHAW
|GBR
|+1:38.063
|DNF
|Jake CAMPBELL
|GBR
|4 Laps
|DNF
|Callum BEY
|GBR
|10 Laps
|DNF
|Lynden LEATHERLAND
|GBR
|10 Laps
|DNF
|Jamie LYONS
|GBR
|10 Laps
|DNF
|Zak FULLER
|NZL
|DNF
|Franco BOURNE
|GBR
|DNF
|Owen JENNER
|GBR
|DNF
|Cameron HALL
|GBR
|DNF
|Asher DURHAM
|GBR
|DNF
|Finley ARSCOTT
|GBR
|DNF
|Joe HOLDSWORTH
|GBR
Pirelli National Junior Superstock Race Two
Max Cook dominated the weekend to add another race win and fastest lap to his earlier victory and two pole positions.
Cook beat Louis Valleley by almost five seconds after an unfortunate Sam Laffins crashed out from second position on the final lap.
Behind, a three-bike battle for third went all the way to the chequered flag, with Dan Brooks getting the better of Aussie Seth Crump, as Aaron Silvester crossed the line fifth.
Jacob Hatch finished the final bout of the weekend with a couple of points from a 14th place finish which now sees him placed 16th in the championship.
Pirelli National Junior Superstock Race Two Results
|POS
|NAME
|NAT
|GAP
|1
|Max COOK
|GBR
|20:05.480
|2
|Louis VALLELEY
|GBR
|4.818
|3
|Dan BROOKS
|GBR
|9.377
|4
|Seth CRUMP
|AUS
|9.502
|5
|Aaron SILVESTER
|GBR
|9.693
|6
|Franco BOURNE
|GBR
|19.790
|7
|Asher DURHAM
|GBR
|19.840
|8
|Kevin KEYES
|IRL
|23.213
|9
|Cameron DAWSON
|GBR
|23.442
|10
|Cameron HALL
|GBR
|26.456
|11
|James ALDERSON
|GBR
|31.151
|12
|Lewis JONES
|GBR
|32.920
|13
|Edmund BEST
|GBR
|36.937
|14
|Jacob HATCH
|AUS
|37.410
|15
|Kier ARMSTRONG
|GBR
|38.894
|16
|Kam DIXON
|GBR
|42.508
|17
|Zak SHELTON
|GBR
|42.664
|18
|Callum BEY
|GBR
|43.758
|19
|Harry FOWLE
|GBR
|44.375
|20
|Lynden LEATHERLAND
|GBR
|51.346
|21
|Declan CONNELL
|GBR
|51.612
|22
|Chloe JONES
|GBR
|51.849
|23
|Ross BANHAM
|GBR
|52.870
|24
|Taylor ROSE
|GBR
|53.231
|25
|Jake HOPPER
|GBR
|57.969
|26
|Andrew SMYTH
|GBR
|58.209
|27
|Oisin MAHER
|IRL
|58.744
|28
|Joe FARRAGHER
|GBR
|1:09.290
|29
|William LATHROPE
|GBR
|1:18.232
|30
|Chris JOHNSON
|GBR
|1:38.269
|31
|Kai DICKINSON
|GBR
|1:38.747
|32
|Benjamin WAKENSHAW
|GBR
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Sam LAFFINS
|GBR
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Jack BEDNAREK
|GBR
|3 Laps
|DNF
|Jake CAMPBELL
|GBR
|3 Laps
|DNF
|Max SILVESTER
|GBR
|5 Laps
|DNF
|Finley ARSCOTT
|GBR
|10 Laps
|DNF
|Osian JONES
|GBR
|11 Laps
Pirelli National Junior Superstock Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Louis VALLELEY (Yamaha)
|56
|2
|Max COOK (Yamaha)
|50
|3
|Aaron SILVESTER (Yamaha)
|42
|4
|Dan BROOKS (Kawasaki)
|39
|5
|Franco BOURNE (Kawasaki)
|35
|6
|Seth CRUMP (Yamaha)
|31
|7
|Sam LAFFINS (Kawasaki)
|23
|8
|Cameron DAWSON (Kawasaki)
|17
|9
|James ALDERSON (Triumph)
|14
|10
|Zak FULLER (Kawasaki)
|13
|11
|Jack BEDNAREK (Yamaha)
|13
|12
|Kevin KEYES (Kawasaki)
|12
|13
|Owen JENNER (Yamaha)
|11
|14
|Asher DURHAM (Kawasaki)
|9
|15
|Finley ARSCOTT (Kawasaki)
|9
|16
|Jacob HATCH (Kawasaki)
|8
|17
|Harry FOWLE (Kawasaki)
|8
|18
|Cameron HALL (Kawasaki)
|6
|19
|Zak SHELTON (Kawasaki)
|6
|20
|Kier ARMSTRONG (Kawasaki)
|6
|21
|Lewis JONES (Kawasaki)
|4
|22
|Edmund BEST (Kawasaki)
|3
|23
|Declan CONNEL (Kawasaki)
|2
|24
|Callum BEY (Yamaha)
|2
|25
|Kam DIXON (Kawasaki)
|1
Honda British Talent Cup Race Two
Harrison Dessoy (Microlise Cresswell Racing/Eastern Garage Racing) is a Honda British Talent Cup race winner! In a tight fight for the win at Oulton Park, the number 55 crossed the line two tenths clear ahead of Rhys Stephenson (Rocket Racing), with Johnny Garnes (MLav Vision Track Academy) completing the podium by hundredths.
Off the line it was Harley McCabe (MLav VisionTrack Academy) keeping the holeshot after his Race 1 fastest lap gave him pole, with Stephenson, Dessoy, points leader Kiyano Veijer (Microlise Cresswell Racing) and Garness closest on the chase. McCabe lost a few positions down what became a big group fight in the early stages, and by mid-race distance there was more a top six battling it out for the win: Dessoy vs Stephenson, Veijer, Garness, Harrison Crosby (Banks Racing) and Carter Brown (MLav VisionTrack Academy).
The chopping and changing continued, and starting the final lap it was close as ever at the front, although Brown had lost a little ground. Dessoy led Veijer with Crosby in third, but the number 15 was on the move. By the exit of Druids, Crosby hit the front, but Dessoy fought back and the final shuffle was then decisive.
Veijer attacked Crosby and both went wide, with Stephenson heading through the open door. Dessoy was uncatchable to the line, and with that he took his first BTC win after an impressive performance all race. Stephenson took second, just ahead of a little more drama.
Trying to recover from getting sent wide, Crosby then highsided just before the drag to the line, the number 15 crashing out late once again. That was decisive in the final podium place, as was Veijer vs Garness as the number 57 just edged the Dutchman over the line once again, the number 53 forced to settled for fourth but keeping the points lead.
Matthew Ruisbroek (Microlise Cresswell Racing) impressed in fifth, nearly two tenths clear of Brown as the number 74 finished sixth. Only hundredths behind him, Bailey Stuart-Campbell (Team 151s / Lextek) took P7. Julian Correa (Microlise Cresswell Racing) was in touch in eighth, with McCabe and Lucas Brown (SP125 / Amphibian Scaffolding) completing the top ten.
Honda British Talent Cup Race Two Results
|POS
|NAME
|NAT
|GAP
|1
|Harrison DESSOY
|GBR
|25:29.668
|2
|Rhys STEPHENSON
|GBR
|+0.220
|3
|Johnny GARNESS
|GBR
|+0.252
|4
|Kiyano VEIJER
|NLD
|+0.288
|5
|Matthew RUISBROEK
|GBR
|+1.547
|6
|Carter BROWN
|GBR
|+1.722
|7
|Bailey STUART-CAMPBELL
|GBR
|+1.766
|8
|Julian CORREA
|USA
|+2.063
|9
|Harley McCABE
|GBR
|+13.259
|10
|Lucas BROWN
|GBR
|+22.444
|11
|Harrison MACKAY
|GBR
|+36.495
|12
|Luca HOPKINS
|GBR
|+36.565
|13
|Ryan HITCHCOCK
|GBR
|+36.776
|14
|Ollie WALKER
|GBR
|+36.911
|15
|Clayton EDMUNDS
|GBR
|+37.680
|16
|Daniel GOODMAN
|GBR
|+43.541
|17
|Filip SUROWIAK
|POL
|+43.670
|18
|Alexander ROWAN
|GBR
|+49.272
|19
|Maik DUIN
|NLD
|+50.111
|20
|Alfie DAVIDSON
|GBR
|+50.157
|21
|Lucas HILL
|GBR
|+50.288
|22
|Troy JEFFREY
|GBR
|+52.080
|23
|Zack WESTON
|GBR
|+52.399
|24
|Charlie HUNTINGFORD
|GBR
|+52.638
|25
|Elijah BANISH
|USA
|+52.832
|26
|Holly HARRIS
|GBR
|+1:31.995
|27
|Olly HORNER
|GBR
|+1:32.394
|28
|Ross MOORE
|GBR
|+1:52.162
|DNF
|Harrison CROSBY
|GBR
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Josh BANNISTER
|GBR
|3 Laps
|DNF
|Kalvin KELLY
|GBR
|4 Laps
|DNF
|Ted WILKINSON
|GBR
|10 Laps
Honda British Talent Cup Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Kiyano VEIJER (Honda)
|71
|2
|Johnny GARNESS (Honda)
|66
|3
|Harrison DESSOY (Honda)
|52
|4
|Carter BROWN (Honda)
|42
|5
|Harrison CROSBY (Honda)
|40
|6
|Matthew RUISBROEK (Honda)
|37
|7
|Julian CORREA (Honda)
|33
|8
|Rhys STEPHENSON (Honda)
|30
|9
|Harley McCABE (Honda)
|28
|10
|Ryan HITCHCOCK (Honda)
|28
|11
|Lucas BROWN (Honda)
|24
|12
|Harrison MACKAY (Honda)
|21
|13
|Clayton EDMUNDS (Honda)
|20
|14
|Peter WILLIS (Honda)
|15
|15
|Ollie WALKER (Honda)
|13
|16
|Bailey STUART-CAMPBELL (Honda)
|10
|17
|Luca HOPKINS (Honda)
|8
|18
|Alexander ROWAN (Honda)
|6
|19
|Daniel GOODMAN (Honda)
|5
|20
|Elijah BANISH (Honda)
|4
|21
|Lucas HILL (Honda)
|4
|22
|Charlie HUNTINGFORD (Honda)
|2
|23
|Ted WILKINSON (Honda)
|1
Molson Group British Sidecar Race
|Pos
|Riders
|Time/Gap
|1
|ELLIS / CLEMENT
|17:32.197
|2
|BLACKSTOCK / ROSNEY
|+13.733
|3
|CHRISTIE / CHRISTIE
|+18.062
|4
|G.HOLDEN / LAWRENCE
|+21.023
|5
|FOUNDS / WALMSLEY
|+21.538
|6
|ROBINSON / FAIRHURST
|+40.607
|7
|BIGGS / SCHMITZ
|+53.147
|8
|J.HOLDEN / PITT
|+59.932
|9
|BRYAN / HYDE
|+1:19.705
|10
|KIRBY / KIRBY
|+1 Lap
|DNF
|PEACH / EDWARDS
|1 Lap
|DNF
|HAUXWELL / TAYLOR
|DNF
|HILDIGE / HILDIGE
Molson Group British Sidecar Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|ELLIS / CLEMENT (LCR Yamaha)
|50
|2
|BLACKSTOCK / ROSNEY (LCR Yamaha)
|40
|3
|CHRISTIE / CHRISTIE (LCR Yamaha)
|32
|4
|J.HOLDEN / PITT (LCR Yamaha)
|22
|5
|ROBINSON / FAIRHURST (LCR Yamaha)
|22
|6
|KIRBY / KIRBY (Adolf RS Yamaha)
|16
|7
|G.HOLDEN / LAWRENCE (LCR Kawasaki)
|13
|8
|BIGGS / SCHMITZ (LCR Yamaha)
|10
|9
|PEACH / EDWARDS (LCR Yamaha)
|10
|10
|HAUXWELL / TAYLOR (Adolf RS Yamaha)
|9