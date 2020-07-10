2020 Australian Motocross Championships

To ensure Australia’s premier Motocross Championship continues as a strong platform for its members, and the industry as a whole, Motorcycling Australia (MA) have made the decision to take over the promotion and management of the 2020 season; following the recent departure of Kevin Williams and Williams Event Management (WEM) as the series promoter.

MA is currently in discussions with numerous motocross clubs to secure venue availability and dates for a 2020 Australian Motocross Championship calendar.

The response has been very positive, and MA is confident of a five to six rounds championship, between early September and early November along the East Coast is feasible.

The 2020 updated calendar is set to include multiple rounds in Queensland, NSW and Victoria, but will obviously depend on government COVID-19 rules and regulations.

MA are confident with its experience and success promoting the Australian Superbike Championship (ASBK) and Australian Off-Road Championship (AORC), that the Australian Motocross Championships can prosper moving forward.

MA CEO – Peter Doyle

“The prospect of the 2020 Australian Motocross Championship not being able to commence, even in a COVID environment, would have been detrimental to the sport, for the industry and clearly a sad day situation for our members”.

“A national motocross championship is a critical component of a healthy motocross scene in Australia and MA wants to ensure the future success of the series as well as help develop future Australian world champions in the sport.

“We know riders and teams are eager to race, and we are working very hard to develop a 2020 season that will showcases the best motocross action.

“In this difficult COVID-19 environment MA plans to tap into every resource we have, work with the clubs and our partners to ensure that we can provide teams and fans with a realistic championship calendar.”