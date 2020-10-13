MA announce revitalised Australian Motocross Championship – ProMX

Motorcycling Australia have announced ProMX, the new name of the Australian Motocross Championship and the premier motocross championship in the nation, bringing together new initiatives, opportunities and aiming to revitalise motocross in Australia.

ProMX aims to raise the profile of the Australian Motocross Championship and its riders, delivering exposure for sponsors and partners, while bringing MX fans to the trackside, creating new audiences and using dynamic media as well as TV platforms for 2021.

Under direct leadership of Motorcycling Australia, the ProMX Management Team has also been announced. Featuring a vast range of experiences in the sport and industry will drive the management and promotion of this international quality championship under the leadership of MA CEO, Peter Doyle.

The championship management team structure has served MA extremely well over many years with positive growth and development in the ASBK and AORC championships, raising the level of professionalism in both championships.

The ProMX Management Team will consist of

Peter Doyle – MA CEO

Martin Port – MA Operations Director

Matthew Falvo – MA Events Manager

Pip Harrison – MA National Technical Manager

Mark Hancock – ProMX Race Director and Chair MA Motocross Commission

Simon Maas – RACESAFE Director and FIM Oceania Representative

Mark Luksich – AMG Representative and MA Motocross Commission member

ProMX will enhance the professional development of our young Australian talent through the recent announcement of the MX3 class, while the MX2 will showcase our future champions. The MX1 class will see Australia’s best riders batting it out for the ProMX crown of MX1 Champion.

Peter Doyle – MA CEO

“Planning for the 2021 ProMX is well under way and we know teams, riders and fans are extremely keen to go racing after the interruption of this year. ProMX will showcase an international standard championship not only for our Australian riders and teams, but also our MX fans in Australia and throughout the world. We now see many people watching the talent coming out of Australia to take on the world in MXGP and USA, and ProMX will continue to be a crucial breeding ground towards other international championships. We have developed the ProMX Management Team to ensure we have representatives with a wealth of experience from racing, industry, teams, technical, safety, event management and promotion to ensure we can grow the sport of motocross in Australia into the future. With the right support from industry, partners and sponsors we hope to be able to showcase a scintillating championship via television broadcast next year that will be an exciting addition to the 2021 ProMX championship.”

Further announcements will be released in the coming weeks and months as all eyes are now focussed on 2021.