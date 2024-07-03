Ducati Adelaide

Ducati has announced the latest addition to its Australian dealer network with Solitaire Automotive Group joining the Ducati family.

Ducati has joined with Solitaire Automotive Group to offer the full range of Ducati and Ducati Scrambler models, alongside the Audi dealership located at 26 Belair Road, Hawthorn, South Australia.

The new and exclusive Ducati Adelaide represents the first example of an Audi integrated format in Australia where the exclusive Ducati dealership is featured within the Audi Solitaire Showroom.

Ducati Australia Managing Director – Sergi Canovas

“Solitaire Automotive Group has played an important role in Adelaide’s automotive culture and continues to raise the bar across both their sales and service experiences. We are pleased to welcome them to the family as they offer a complete Ducati experience to our South Australian enthusiasts.”

Ducati has been part of the Volkswagen Group, owned by Audi, since 2012; the dealership integration showcases the commitment from both group brands to design, performance and client experience.

After opening in 1971, Solitaire Automotive Group grew quickly on the back of offering premium service to their clients across a range of automotive brands. That growth and attention to detail for their clients now allows Solitaire Automotive Group to represent some of the world’s most prestigious British and European automotive marques, and now Ducati.

The new partnership between Ducati and Solitaire Automotive Group: Ducati Adelaide, marks another step forward in the expansion of the Australian Ducati Dealer Network while also providing Ducatisti in Adelaide with an immersive Ducati experience and service.

Managing Director Ducati Adelaide – David Smoker

“I am extremely proud to welcome Ducati to the Solitaire Automotive Group. Ducati is an iconic brand and, as a motorcycle enthusiast myself, this is a dream come true. We very much look forward to working with Ducati and our clients, with passion and expertise.”

Ducati Adelaide offers the full range of Ducati motorcycles, apparel, accessories from the exclusive showroom at 26 Belair Road, Hawthorn with the Ducati service centre located at 58 Scotland Road, Mile End.