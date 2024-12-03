ASBK 2025

ASBK will race alongside the Supercars Championships in 2025 at Queensland Raceway from August 8-10 for the running of the Ipswich Super440.

The ASBK Superbike category will be in the action as the 2025 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul passes the halfway mark, while the Ipswich event will mark round eight of the 2025 Repco Supercars Championship.

The two championships have been thrilling motorsport fans in the ‘2-plus-4’ concept since way back in the 1980s, with Darwin’s Hidden Valley Raceway marking the last time the categories paired together in 2023 as Troy Herfoss claimed the overall Superbike spoils.

Now the collaboration moves to the revitalised Queensland Raceway on the unassuming but unique 3.126km layout where producing a hot lap can often be a deceptively tricky proposition.

Queensland Raceway is also a delight for spectators, with elevated mounds offering an unrestricted view of the entire six-turn circuit so you don’t miss a minute of the action.

The Superbike riders will contest three races during the Ipswich Super 440, which will make Queensland the most visited state by the ASBK Championship in 2025 – which includes standalone rounds at Queensland Raceway (May 2-4) and Morgan Park Raceway (June 13-15).

Riders and drivers from both championships will also unite for pre-event activations, anchored by huge respect and camaraderie across both categories – and in the case of reigning Superbike champion Josh Waters and Monster Castrol Racing’s Cam Waters, direct family links as first cousins.

Peter Doyle – Motorcycling Australia CEO

“I am delighted the ASBK Championship will be reuniting with the Repco Supercars Championship in 2025. The championships share so many common values, and seeing the country’s premier car and bike categories performing together on the same weekend is truly a sight to behold. This is a concept that we want to see continue well into the future, so thanks to the Supercars Championship and Queensland Raceway for helping to lock in the 2025 event.”

Shane Howard – Supercars Australia CEO

“We are thrilled to partner up with the ASBK Championship at the Ipswich Super440 in August 2025. Bringing our championships together has long been popular with fans of both series’, and to do so at a heartland circuit like Queensland Raceway will make for a fantastic spectacle and a must-see event for race fans of all kinds. We are eagerly looking forward to bringing Supercars back to Queensland Raceway and seeing Australasia’s best in two and four-wheel racing put on a brilliant show at the 2025 Ipswich Super440.”