2025 Moto Guzzi Stelvio Duecento Tributo

Moto Guzzi have taken the covers off a new limited edition Stelvio for 2025, the Duecento Tributo, which will be produced in a run of 2758 units worldwide.

The tribute colour scheme combines inspiration like the white for snow of the Stelvio pass, with the blue and red graphics, representing popular gear colours for those who explore the mountains – on two wheels of course.

The Duecento Tributo offers the Stelvio PFF Rider Assistance Solution, including radar, for Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Change Assist (LCA) and Blind Sport Information System (BLIS).

Also standard are heated grips, heated rider and pillion seat, a centre stand, TPMS, bi-directional Quick Shifter, and of course the Moto Guzzi MIA, or multimedia system.

Wondering where that 2758 figure comes from for the production run? That’s the elevation of the Stelvio pass, the highest paved pass in Italy, with bikes to run their number on the handlebar riser. The 2025 date meanwhile, referring to 200 years since the Stelvio pass opened.

The Stelvio runs the V100 liquid-cooled 90° transverse V-twin engine producing 113 hp at 8700 rpm while maximum torque is 105 Nm at 6750 rpm, with shaft final drive.

Sachs provide the 46 mm forks, with rebound and preload adjustment, while a KYB shock offers rebound and preload adjustment.

Brembo four-piston calipers run on 320 mm rotors, with a 280 mm rear rotor and two-piston Brembo caliper, ABS provided by Continental.

The standard bike weighs in at 246 kg with a 21 L tank of fuel included, and seat height is 830 mm.

You can check out Trev’s review

of the Moto Guzzi Stelvio here (link).

The Stelvio Duecento Tributo is due in Australian showrooms around July 2025 in strictly limited numbers.

2025 Moto Guzzi Stelvio Duecento Tributo Gallery