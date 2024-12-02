2024 Australian Junior Dirt Track Championships report

Townsville rider Neiko Donovan emerged as the standout performer when the 2024 Australian Junior Dirt Track Championships were hosted by the Central Coast Junior Motor Cycle Club at their Allen Park MVRG at Somersby over the weekend.

More than 80 riders produced two days of exciting action showcasing the great pool of young talent coming through the dirt track ranks. Riders travelled from as far away as Townsville, Melbourne and Adelaide, and everywhere in between.

A small number of the entrants contested three different classes of competition – Neiko Donovan was one of them and he is champion in all three classes. That of course meant a busy programme with practice and five races in each class – more than 60 laps of racing.

Across the nine championship classes Donovan was the only multiple winner, while host club rider Cohen McCosker scored a win, a second and a third across his three classes and Riley Holder from Macleay managed a win and a third placing.

Donovan’s reign of dominance started in the 100–150cc 2str 13–U/16 class where he was second top qualifier but overhauled top scorer Thomas Gotts early in the six lap final with Max Earl chasing them home for third.

The 85cc 2str/150cc 4str 12–U16 class was decided over five rounds where Donovan finished comfortably on top on points with Tommy Wright and Bodie Cardinale joining him on the rostrum.

The final of the 200–250cc 4str 13–U/16 class concluded the meeting with the unbeaten top qualifier Thomas Gotts blowing his chances with a slow start and then he fell as Donovan led home Max Earl and Bodie Paige.

The younger age groups riding smaller capacity machines produced even closer racing than the older riders with the classes decided over five rounds still being up for grabs going in to the final round, while where a final was needed most classes still appeared to be open to several serious chances.

The 50cc Auto 7–U/9 class went down to the wire with Cooper Quinn outpointing Kru Tulloch and Cohen McCosker to take the honours.

Zac Salmon was the unbeaten top qualifier for the 65cc 7–U/9 final but Cohen McCosker turned the tables on him in the decider with Kru Tulloch frustratingly scoring another runner-up place with Salmon back in third.

Probably the most decisive victory came in the 65cc 9–U/13 class where Riley Holder was the unbeaten top scorer in the heats and then produced a final victory to match as he led home Braxsen Anderson and George Holmkvist.

The last round for the 85cc 4-str Modified 7-U/12 class was in fact a final in every way as Hugo Holmes and Cohen McCosker went in to the race equal on points before the race win gave Holmes the title ahead of McCosker with Riley Holder third overall.

The 85cc 2str/150cc 4str 9–U/13 was again a highlight with Riley Holder again unbeaten in the four rounds but he was slowly away in the decider as Hayden Duggan took the honours ahead of Kai Moran and the impressive Lucy Heaton-New.

Of all the classes decided over five rounds the only champion to score maximum points was in the 150cc 2str/250cc 4str 13–U/16 Girls class where Ruby James dominated ahead of some close battles for the minor placings that were ultimately resolved with Matilda Heaton-New taking second overall ahead of Mia Blackford.

Speedway sidecar legend Darrin Treloar and passenger Blake Cox led the rider parade to open the second day of the championship meeting and surely any of the competing juniors would be delighted to go on to achieve the level of success over so many years that Treloar has achieved.

2024 Australian Junior Dirt Track Championships Results

Class First Second Third 50cc Auto 7 – U/9 Cooper Quinn Kru Tulloch Cohen McCosker 65cc 7 – U/9 Cohen McCosker Kru Tulloch Zac Salmon 65cc 9 – U/13 Riley Holder Braxsen Anderson George Holmkvist 85cc 4-str Modified 7-U/12 Hugo Holmes Cohen McCosker Riley Holder 85cc 2str / 150cc 4str 9 – U/13 Hayden Duggan Kai Moran Lucy Heaton-New 85cc 2str / 150cc 4str 12 –U16 Neiko Donovan Tommy Wright Bodie Cardinale 100 – 150cc 2str 13 – U/16 Neiko Donovan Thomas Gotts Max Earl 200 – 250cc 4str 13 – U/16 Neiko Donovan Max Earl Bodie Paige 150cc 2str / 250cc 4str 13 – U/16 Girls Ruby James Matilda Heaton-New Mia Blackford

Yamaha bLU cRU YZ65 Cup a huge success

22 of the most amped-up and excited kids in the country got the chance to ride in front of 42,000 fans at the final round of the Australian Supercross Championship at Marvel Stadium, in Melbourne. Ronud two of the Yamaha bLU cRU YZ65 Cup hit the plush indoor stadium in Melbourne and the riders turned it on in a huge day of action and activities they will never forget.

Not only did they get the opportunity to ride on one of the biggest supercross tracks built in Australia, in front of the biggest crowd ever in Australia for a supercross event, and with a national TV audience they also got an intimate 30 minutes with Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha factory gun, Cooper Webb.

Webb was gracious with his time, talking about his racing in the US and then when the questions were thrown open to the riders, they came thick and fast as they hung off his every word. He spoke about his time as a junior on Yamaha, what it takes to be a professional racer in the US and his favourite tracks to race. Then just when it was time to go, Webb signed 22, Number 2 front plates for the riders to remember the occasion.

The riders arrived to the Yamalube Yamaha Racing team truck at their disposal, a gear bag full of Yamaha clothing, posters to sign as well as precious time on the track that only Yamaha riders can get. It’s a true bLU cRU initiative and one that few get to experience.

On track, Mason Ezergailis took the win, just ahead of Kye Sproule and Kobe Carroll in third. Carroll came all the way over from New Zealand to be part of the day. But its not about the result, it’s about offering an experience that only Yamaha can provide, and every rider went home with a story to tell Monday at school.

Jake Belford – Yamaha bLU cRU coordinator

“The weekend went off well and thank you to AME for their support of the YZ65Cup. Both rounds at Wollongong and Melbourne have been amazing and the feedback from the riders and families make it so rewarding to be a part of it. Cooper was awesome with the kids, and I think even the parents were a little more star-struck than the kids. To be able to sit face to face with Cooper and ask him anything you like is pretty cool and that as a real highlight for them. On track they all rode on a full blown supercross track with the exception of the whoops and triple jump. They went over the same jumps as Cooper and our Yamaha supported riders and got an inside look at what happens behind the scenes at an international supercross. There is no doubt it was a success, and we are keen to go bigger and better in 2025. Thanks to all the staff and ambassadors at Yamaha for their assistance this weekend and we are already making plans for 2025.”

Aaron Tanti replaces injured Dean Wilson at WSX final

Dean Wilson’s promising season took a heartbreaking turn in Round 3 after a collision with Vince Friese saw Wilson left with a dislocated shoulder. The injury dashed his hopes for the championship, leaving him unable to continue. Despite attempting to race another event, Wilson realised his weakened shoulder posed a danger to himself and others.

Dean Wilson

“People might have seen me race over the weekend, but it was tough. I have no strength in my shoulder; it’s full of fluid, and it popped out again. Anyone who’s dealt with a shoulder injury knows there’s no stability when it’s like this. I have to be smart—I still have a long future ahead.”

To ensure the team remains competitive, Wilson personally asked Australian Champion Aaron Tanti to step in. Tanti, a Factory Honda Australia rider, has been competing in the domestic championship and is in top form.

Aaron Tanti

“This is an incredible opportunity to race against some of the world’s best. I know I’m on a great bike, with an amazing team backing me, and I’m excited to close out the year with another race.”

Team Director Yarrive Konsky praised Wilson’s courage and condemned the reckless actions that led to his injury.

Yarrive Konsky

“Dean is a fierce competitor who loves racing, so it’s devastating for him to sit out. What Vince (Friese) did is absolutely unacceptable—his blatant disregard for other riders is appalling and sets a terrible example, especially for young fans watching. I want to thank Aaron for stepping in on such short notice; he’s a talented rider and a true professional.”

The final round of the World Supercross Championship takes place this weekend in Abu Dhabi.

ProMX 2025

The ProMX Championship will also continue its relationship with the much-loved Gillman track in 2025, which will host round three on Sunday, April 27.

Located just a 20-minute drive north of Adelaide’s CBD, Gillman’s sandy loam and numerous man-made jumps make it a favourite for riders, which has been reflected in consistently brilliant racing since the track first joined the ProMX Championship in 2022.

The action was also delivered thick and fast in the other classes on the vast 1.98km, 17-turn layout, where lap times for the fastest riders are over two minutes and the average speed is well over 80km/h.

The Gillman round will again be run by the Motocross Riders Association. Gillman joins Wonthaggi, Appin and Warwick as the other venues already locked in for 2025 ProMX hosting, with further calendar announcements to be made in coming days.

ProMX will also take on new pastures in 2025 with round six to be held in Nowra (NSW) on Sunday, July 6.

The one-day round will be held on the 1.7km motocross track within the massive 1000-acre Nowra Motoplex expanse, which also includes over 20km of bush trails.

The motocross track has a sandy loam surface which is professionally maintained and groomed and, with large jumps, long straights and a combination of fast and slow corners, there’s something for all tastes.

The round will be run by the Nowra and Districts Motorcycle Club, with Nowra Motoplex located in Braidwood Road, Yerriyong – just across the road from the HMAS Albatross Naval Base.

2024 YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup winners revealed

Yamaha Motor Europe have announced the winners of the 2024 YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup, following an intense two days of training and assessment under the watchful eyes of bLU cRU coaches Gautier Paulin, Brian Jørgensen and Nancy van de Ven during the YZ bLU cRU Masterclass at Motocross des Costières in the South of France.

In the face of stiff competition, 16-year-old Briton Jamie Keith was selected as the winner of this year’s YZ125 Cup. Keith will step up to contest EMX125 in 2025 with a fully supported ride in the JK Racing Yamaha team.

In the YZ85 class it was 13-year-old Dutch rider Kay Zijlstra who was identified during the YZ bLU cRU Masterclass as the rider with the most potential, from a group in which the level of all the riders was extremely high. Zijlstra will receive direct Yamaha support for his 2025 season.

In the YZ65 Cup it proved impossible to separate British rider Tommy Wood and Dutch rider Jann Huisman, both of whom are 10 years of age. As a result, both riders will now receive the same level of support for their 2025 campaigns, with Wood supported by Yamaha Motor Europe and Huisman supported by Yamaha Motor Benelux.

The bLU cRU is open to all Yamaha YZ riders aged between 8 and 16 years and is free to join.

In 2024 Yamaha Motor Europe’s bLU cRU program featured hundreds of talented riders racing across Europe, all chasing a place on the start gate at the YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale, which this year ran as an integral part of the Monster Energy Motocross of Nations at Matterley Basin and, for the first time, featured riders from the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan and Brazil.

From the 113 riders who competed in the YZ SuperFinale, the top three European finishers from each class, along with two wildcard riders and the top-performing female rider in each category, were invited to the prestigious bLU cRU Masterclass at Motocross des Costières in Beauvoisin, France in November.

At the Masterclass the riders had the opportunity to demonstrate their skills and receive guidance from bLU cRU coaches Paulin, Van de Ven and Jørgensen, who then had the unenviable job of selecting the winners from an increasingly talented group.

After the resounding success of the 2024 YZ Cup, in 2025 a further 120 riders from Cups and Challenges around the world will compete to win a place on the gate at the YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale, the venue for this epic event will be announced shortly.

Kellett completes FIM Sand Race World Cup domination

With his second successive Moto title secured the previous weekend, Britain’s Todd Kellett (Drag’on Yamaha) dominated the sixth and final round of the 2024 FIM Sand Races World Cup – the Ronde des Sables Hossegor Capbreton – with a true champion’s performance in south-west France to end the season with a maximum total of 150-points.

The 27-year-old’s starts have been a key factor in his commanding results this season, but for once he failed to streak into an immediate lead and instead ended the opening lap in twenty-first after falling in the opening turn as home hero Jérémy Hauquier led Junior Bal with Valentin Madoulaud the third of the series’ registered riders across the line in fifth.

However, by the end of lap two Kellett was up to eighth – just over eight seconds behind Hauquier – and on the following lap he carved his way to the front where he remained until the chequered flag came out to signal the end of the two-and-a-half-hour race.

Todd Kellett

“This race was really challenging – it’s a very demanding race. Unfortunately, I crashed in the first corner, but I managed to fight my way through the traffic quite quickly and found a really good rhythm. To take twenty-five points in every race this year is incredible and what a fantastic place to finish the series. I couldn’t ask for anything more.”

Having picked up maximum points at the Enduropale du Touquet Pas-de-Calais, the Enduro del Verano in Argentina, the Ronde des Sables de Loon-Plage, Italy’s Bibione Sand Storm and the Monte Gordo Sand Race in Portugal, Kellett appeared to have saved his best form until last. Only one other rider Cyril Genot, who is not registered for the series – managed to match his total of twenty-four laps and even then he was over seven-and-a-half minutes behind.

Putting in a strong charge in the final thirty minutes, Joey Nuques was next best of the registered riders, forcing his way through to fourth overall just ahead of Hauquier whose fifth-placed finish secured second in the points ahead of Maxime Sot who ended the day seventh. Belgian Yentel Martens claimed tenth, Valentin Madoulaud eleventh and Camille Chapeliere twelfth.

Leading home the Moto Women competitors as she had already done on five occasions this season, Belgium’s Amandine Verstappen was a hard-fought ninetieth, one lap and seventy-three positions ahead of former champion Mathilde Denis.

In the fiercely-contested Moto Veterans class Gregory Deleu clinched the crown with his fifteen-lap total placing him three laps ahead of Andre Vossius with Dominique Mieuzet completing ten laps to secure second in the series.

The third rider to end the season with maximum points, 18-year-old Paolo Maschio completed his clean sweep of the Moto Junior 2 class registered riders ahead of Leopold Magnien who was third behind Evan Demeester.

In Moto Junior 1 Matheo Gerat signed off on top to take the title and Moto Junior 1 Women champion Ema Satabin claimed her fourth win of the campaign.

Racing the previous day, home hero Felix Faure had already clinched the Moto Vintage title, but he ended the season in style with a winning margin of almost two minutes over Sebastien Antony.

Abu Dhabi World Supercross Entry List confirmed

FIM and SX Global have announce the WSX and SX2 entry list for the final round of the 2024 FIM World Supercross Championhip which will take place in Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) on 4 December.

WSX – Over 290cc to 450cc 4-stroke Entries

N° RIDER MOTORCYCLE NAT. TEAM 1 Ken Roczen SUZUKI GER PMG 3 Eli Tomac YAMAHA USA CDR Star Yamaha 4 Vince Friese HONDA USA MotoConcepts Racing 6 Thomas Ramette SUZUKI FRA PMG 9 Aaron Tanti HONDA AUS Fire Power Honda 17 Joey Savatgy HONDA USA Fire Power Honda 19 Luke Clout KAWASAKI AUS Rick Ware Racing 20 Gregory Aranda YAMAHA FRA Team GSM 21 Ryan Breece HONDA USA MotoConcepts Racing 48 Mitchell Oldenburg KAWASAKI USA Rick Ware Racing 102 Matt Moss YAMAHA AUS CDR Star Yamaha 137 Adrien Escoffier KAWASAKI FRA Bud Racing Kawasaki 692 Ander Valentin Lasheras YAMAHA SPA Team GSM 945 Anthony Bourdon KAWASAKI FRA Bud Racing Kawasaki

SX2 – Over 175cc to 250cc 2-stroke or 4-stroke Entries

N° RIDER MOTORCYCLE NAT. TEAM 2 Cole Thompson HONDA CAN Fire Power Honda 7 Noah Viney HONDA CAN MotoConcepts Racing 11 Kyle Chisholm SUZUKI USA PMG 12 Shane McElrath HONDA USA Fire Power Honda 16 Enzo Lopes YAMAHA BRA Rick Ware Racing 21 Ryder Kingsford YAMAHA AUS CDR Star Yamaha 29 Phillip Nicoletti YAMAHA USA CDR Star Yamaha 31 Brice Maylin KAWASAKI FRA Bud Racing Kawasaki 43 Cullin Park HONDA USA MotoConcepts Racing 58 Derek Kelley SUZUKI USA PMG 69 Coty Schock YAMAHA USA Rick Ware Racing 111 Calvin Fonvieille KAWASAKI FRA Bud Racing Kawasaki 141 Maxime Desprey YAMAHA FRA Team GSM 259 Julien Lebeau YAMAHA FRA Team GSM

Honda secures seventh consecutive 450 SX Crown

Quad Lock Honda’s Joey Savatgy clinched his first Australian Supercross Championship in dominant fashion, while teammate Dean Wilson secured second overall, making it a 1-2 finish for Honda Racing Australia. In an extraordinary season, the Honda CRF450R emerged victorious at every single round of the championship.

Yarrive Konsky – Team Director

“This is an incredible result for Honda, our riders, and the team. Honda dominated the class, and Dean showed remarkable spirit by racing tonight despite his injuries. Everyone involved has done a tremendous job. Winning one championship is hard, but winning seven in a row is truly remarkable. It’s a testament to the dedication of the team and the support we receive. Each year the challenge grows tougher, and we know our competition will come back even stronger next year.”

Savatgy entered the final race with a two-point advantage for the round win and looked poised for victory as he led the field. However, a flat tire forced him to slow significantly, shifting his focus to simply completing the race. Despite finishing fourth on the night, his overall points tally was enough to secure his first Australian Supercross Championship.

Joey Savatgy

“We may not have won the battle tonight, but we won the war. This has been an amazing championship, and I’m thrilled to take home my first Australian title. I can’t thank everyone enough.”

Wilson, battling an injury from a prior crash, faced uncertainty about competing in the final round. Despite this, he not only raced but also finished third on the night, solidifying second overall in the championship.

Dean Wilson

“Losing the championship is tough because it means so much to me. But I gave it everything I had and came up just short. I’m proud of my results and how I rode.”

Honda 1-2-3 in Australian SX2 Championship

Honda’s supremacy in the SX2 class was undeniable, claiming the top three positions in the Australian 250 Supercross Championship. Polyflor Honda riders Shane McElrath and Brodie Connolly secured first and third, respectively, with Boost Mobile Honda’s Cole Thompson finishing second. Meanwhile, National Finance + Loan’s Alex Larwood rounded out the season in sixth place.

All riders competed on the 2025 Honda CRF250R, which proved unbeatable throughout the season. Honda riders won every round of the championship, with Shane McElrath taking four overall wins and Noah Ferguson, despite being side-lined after Round 2, claiming the other.

Shane McElrath was overjoyed after securing the SX2 title, highlighting the teamwork and preparation that led to success.

Shane McElrath

“It’s unreal. I’m thrilled with the bike, the team, and what we accomplished together. I can’t thank everyone enough.”

Cole Thompson, while disappointed not to clinch the championship, expressed satisfaction with his overall performance.

Cole Thompson

“I aimed to pass my teammate Connolly in points, and I achieved that. I made too many mistakes this year, but my speed was there. Second is better than third, and this team and bike are incredible, which is clear when we take 1st, 2nd, and 3rd overall.”

New Zealander Brodie Connolly impressed in his first Supercross season, finishing third overall and showcasing podium potential.

Brodie Connolly

“I came in with an open mind and learned so much from my team and teammates. This is a great foundation, and I know exactly what to work on for next year.”

Alex Larwood’s first full season in Supercross was a mix of highs and lows, but his two podium finishes underscored his potential.

In the SX3 class, Mongrel Boots Honda’s Jake Cannon claimed second overall after a season filled with ups and downs.

Jake Cannon

“Yes, literally ups and downs,” joked Cannon. “I had the pace to win but made costly mistakes. Consistency will be my focus moving forward. It’s been a great year, and I’m grateful to the team for their support.”

AUSX Open Rider Quotes

Dean Wilson – P2

“Gave it all I had last night. I felt very weak on the bike and didn’t have a lot of strength but we managed to get through and surprised myself with a P3 on the night & secured second in championship. I wasn’t even sure if I could ride after dislocating my shoulder six days ago but thank you to Dr John Park for taping me up. Sometimes you just have to prove to yourself that your not a wimp and can make it happen no matter the circumstances and set the example to my wee boy that when the going gets tough the tough gets going. I fell short of the championship which is a bummer but it was not for a lack of effort. Congrats Joey on that he rode well all season. Thank you to my team my wife, and mechanic Craig, for all there hard work. I will be pulling out of Abu Dahbi WSX to rehab my shoulder. Last night was very tough & sore on it and I just did not feel safe out there. Thank you all for the support.”

Luke Clout – P3

“P3 overall this year for SX, I always want more but proud of our effort this season Empire Kawasaki! We built so much throughout the season and have cemented ourselves as a top team… I’m excited for next year and building on what we achieved this year…. thanks to everyone involved.”

Cooper Webb

“What a weekend AUSX Open Supercross. First time in Melbourne. Eight years since my last trip to AUS. Pretty cool to think I raced Reedy down under in 2016 and then Jett and Hunter in front of 42K+ fans in 2024. Awesome to get the win in the first main, but bummed the night ended early. That’s racing sometimes. Thank you, Australia.”

Jed Beaton claims career best ASX finish in Melbourne

Jed Beaton continued to impress in the 2024 Australian SX1 Supercross Championship with a career high second place at the final round of the championship at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne.

In front of the biggest crowd in Australian supercross history, Beaton saved his best for last to finish in second place in a star studded, international line up assembled at Marvel Stadium.

From looking rusty and a little robotic at the opening round just seven weeks ago, Beaton has improved each and every round to come barnstorming home with a third place at round four, then a sensational second place finish at the final round of the championship. He has adapted well to supercross, and the results show his supercross skills are still on the rise.

In the Triple challenge that sees riders tackle three main events with all races counting towards the points on the night, Beaton finished with 5-2-2 results that was not just consistent but also fast.

The podium finish on the night saw him claim fourth in the championship and just four points shy of Luke Clout in third.

Jed Beaton

“It’s been a good championship for me and one that I have really enjoyed,” Beaton said moments after the final race of the year. “As soon as the ProMX championship was over, I got to work on Supercross as it has been so long since I had done it but it’s rewarding for me to see that effort show on the results page and I think I still have more improvement in me. The CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team have had my back all year and my bike was awesome for in both championships. My brother Ross put in a big effort to get me up to speed and it’s been a fun few months getting out of my comfort zone and racing in stadiums again. I’m already thinking about next year’s championship and how I can improve.”

Saturday Night looked like the wheel might finally turn for Matt Moss. Each round, crashes have hampered his results, and his speed has been below his best, but on the weekend, Moss showed he knows where the throttle is and posted some seriously quick lap times in qualifying and Superpole. He carried that momentum into race one and posted a respectable fourth place finish and the best placed domestic rider behind the US stars.

But after that, his luck went south. A heavy fall in race two when battling inside the top five resulted in a DNF and a very sore body, while race three also revealed a similar result. It wasn’t the night or the championship, he or the CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team expected.

Matt Moss

“It’s been a hard supercross season and one that I’m so disappointed in. I was pumped to get the CDR ride, and the team have been great, but the results just haven’t come. I put in so much work before round one, but it’s been a real struggle since then. I really wanted to finish on a good note and for the first time I felt good on the bike on race day. My speed was good, I liked the track and thought I could give it a good crack, but crashes in the last two races meant a frustrating end to the season. The to Craig and the team for giving me the chance, I just wish I was able to give both them and myself better results.”

SX2 Podium for Kayden Minear at ASX Final

KTM Racing Team’s Kayden Minear raced to his first-career Australian Supercross Championship (AUSX) podium with a third in the SX2 class at the AUSX Open, as SX1 teammate Nathan Crawford finished eighth overall in Melbourne.

Minear and his KTM 250 SX-F were exceptional off the start-gate all night, with the talented teenager surging to all three holeshots inside a packed Marvel Stadium.

The Western Australian finished his night with a 3-3-4 result from the three finals, but really showed his full potential in the second race when he led from start to finish. Unfortunately, he was later penalised two positions and was demoted to third.

Still, the 17-year-old’s strong finish to his AUSX campaign saw him jump to fourth in the SX2 championship standings.

Kayden Minear

“There’s no better way to finish the year than on the podium! I had three really good starts and rode really well all day, especially in the second race that I initially won. Unfortunately, they told me afterwards I was penalised two spots for jumping under a red cross flag that I didn’t see, so that was disappointing, but my speed was there all day and I’m happy with how I’m riding. My KTM was unreal and it was great to be able to show my true potential out there tonight.”

In the SX1 class, Crawford continued his journey back to form by steadily improving as his night progressed onboard the KTM 450 SX-F.

After three intense finals that featured some of the biggest names in the sport, Crawford finished his year with 12-10-6 results and eighth overall at the finale. Despite missing the first two rounds with injury, he finished the five-round series in 13th overall.

Nathan Crawford

“It was up and down night. It’s no secret I’ve been fighting through a few things, but at the end of the day I was really happy that I could end the night and season with a good result. Finishing sixth in the last final, against a field that was so stacked was good, and I’m really happy to end 2024 on a good note.”

The CR22 85cc Cup also concluded at the AUSX Open event, where Tate Reed put forward an impressive performance in charging to second position on his KTM 85 SX. A fourth-place result on Saturday night saw KTM Junior Racing Team rider Cooper Ford seal third in the final standings.

Top-10s for Husqvarna’s Mather and Evans at ASX Final

The final round of the 2024 Australian Supercross Championship, the AUSX Open, saw Raceline Husqvarna TDUB Racing Team riders Jack Mather and Joel Evans both secure top 10 results overall.

In front of a packed Marvel Stadium, and against a world-class SX1 field, Mather wrapped up his rookie season with ninth overall, while new recruit Evans, held his own with a P10 result in the SX2 class.

After setting the eighth-fastest lap in qualifying, Mather and his Husqvarna FC 450 finished a solid P7 in race one. In the final two motos, he raced to P13 and P11 results to finish ninth overall and end his season eighth in the series.

Jack Mather

“It was a good experience to go up against some of the guys that I’ve looked up to. My first final was good and I managed to find a good rhythm, but I crashed in the second race, then had to try and come back from a bad start in the last one. Overall though, I’m pretty happy to have finished eighth in my first SX1 championship and to wrap up a good year with the Raceline Husqvarna TDUB Racing Team.”

Meanwhile, in his first appearance with the Raceline Husqvarna TDUB Racing Team, fill in rider Joel Evans set a qualifying time that was the fastest of the non-seeded SX2 racers and good enough for ninth gate pick.

He too started the night show strongly, with P7 in the first final, then logged a P9 and a P15 in the remaining two outings to claim an inspiring 10th overall onboard the Husqvarna FC 250.

Joel Evans

“It’s been great to have had the opportunity to ride for the Raceline Husqvarna TDUB Racing Team this weekend. It was my first experience with a team, and to do that at the biggest supercross race we’ve ever held in Australia is pretty awesome. My day started well and I was happy with how I rode in the first two finals, but I had a crash in the last race and it took me a while to get going again. It was disappointing to end the night like that, but I’m still stoked on the opportunity I was given this weekend.”

Dylan Wills defies injury riding to P11 at ASX final

Despite having to push through the pain of an injured ankle, GASGAS Racing Team’s Dylan Wills held his own against some of the biggest names in the business at the final round of the 2024 Australian Supercross Championship, doubling as the AUSX Open Melbourne.

Wills crashed on the triple during the SX1 qualifying session and injured his ankle, but was able to get it treated and endure the night show inside a packed Marvel Stadium.

Even though the pain got increasingly worse as the night progressed, Wills dug deep aboard his GASGAS MC 450F and completed the round with 14-11-9 results to finish 11th overall.

Willsy’s gritty effort also helped him maintain his seventh-place in the SX1 championship standings after the fifth and final round.

Dylan Wills

“I had a big crash on the triple during qualifying and injured my left ankle, and it was really painful whenever I had to shift gears. I got it strapped and treated to the point where I could ride the night show, but the pain got worse and worse as the event went on. Towards the end it was almost unbearable. It’s a bummer and it’s not the way I wanted to end the year with the GASGAS Racing Team, but I can hold my head high that I went out there and gave it a crack tonight.”

Young GASGAS Junior Racing Team rider Seth Thomas won the CR22 85cc Cup title with a standout performance at the final round, leading home fellow GASGAS MC 85 rider Jack Nunn in the final point-standings.

Seth Burchell clinches SX3 title in Melbourne

Seth Burchell raced his WBR Yamaha Bulk Nutrients YZ250F to the top of the podium in the 2024 Australian SX3 Supercross Championship after finishing fourth at the fifth and final round of the series.

The championship proved a successful one for the WBR Yamaha Bulk Nutrients Team with Burchell and Kayd Kingsford taking two round wins a piece and Koby Hantis claiming third in the championship.

Burchell entered the final round with a seven-point lead over his teammate, Hantis, over after a slender one-point gap over Jake Cannon in third. So, the pressure was on and if there is one thing that’s predictable in the SX3 class, is that its unpredictable.

The days started rough with a crash in the first qualifying session, but he was able to regain his composure in his heat race to finish second and take pick three into the final later in the evening.

The maths was simple, stay within two positions of both Hantis and Cannon and the championship was his but that is always easier said than done. He got off to a good start and managed to avoid the opening lap mayhem. As the race settled, he slotted into third and with teammate, Kingsford in the lead, the championship was within grasp.

Burchell stayed away from any potential conflict and kept his nose clean for the entire race to finish a safe fourth place and with it take the 2024 SX3 Championship.

Seth Burchell

“I’m pretty speechless right now, I was nervous this afternoon as I have never won anything like this but when the racing started, I was fine and just tried to ride as smart as I could and not end up on the ground. I could see what was happening ahead of me, so I knew what I needed to do and where the points were. I’m so pumped to win this and have so many people to thank who have supported me. The WBR Yamaha team have been awesome this year, my family have always been behind me, and I still can’t believe that I won it.”

While Burchell win the war, it was Kingsford that won the battle. In front of nearly 43,000 people, Kayd Kingsford rode a sensational race to take the round win and make it back-to-back round victories.

Kingsford got to the front quickly and then was able to hold a pace that kept him clear of the pursuing pack. The strong finish to the championship lifted him to fourth in the championship despite scoring no points at round three after falling in the main event.

Kayd Kingsford

“It was a good way to finish the championship and so cool to get a couple of wins in a row. I got a lot of confidence after winning at the last round in Adelaide and I was able to take it into Melbourne this weekend. Congrats to Seth for getting the championship, he rode well all series and thanks to the WBR Yamaha team for their support this year.”

Koby Hantis came into the night with a chance of getting the SX3 championship win, but moments into the final, it appeared out of reach as Hantis wasn’t off to a great start while all his championship rivals were up the front. As usual, Hantis dug deep to move his way through the field to finish seventh on the night and nail down third in the championship.

Koby Hantis

“I wasn’t riding great all day. I was just a bit off, and it showed in the lap times and my results. But I gave it everything I had, and this was my first full year of doing supercross after being injured the last couple of years.”

It’s been a huge year for the WBR Yamaha team, with riders in the thick of the battle for both the ProMX and Australian Supercross Championships. The team finished with 2-3 results in the ProMX and now 1-3 in the ASX and it can only be viewed as a successful year for the Echuca based team.

Nicoletti & Kingsford impress at AUSX Open

With current team riders Jayce Cosford and Kaleb Barham on the sidelines and Ryder Kingsford battling to be fit for the weekend, the Yamalube Yamaha Racing team drafted in US import, Phil Nicoletti to steer the teams’ YZ250F at the final round of the Australian Supercross Championship.

Yamaha bLU cRU Round Review

Nicoletti had a quick shake down of the bike the day prior to the event and was good to go despite stepping down from full time racing in the US this year. He showed he still has it, setting a good pace in practice and qualifying. In typical Phil fashion, the night wasn’t without its fair share of drama. Race one saw him ease into it and finish an understated fourth. Race two and he was right near the front by he and two other riders were penalised two positions for jumping under a red cross flag, to which Phil replied, “I only saw a …. Yellow one.”

And then in race three the nightmare all teams don’t want to have happen, happened. Phil and Ryder came together as both riders were deep inside the top five and part of a fast-moving pack battling for the race lead. The result was angry Phil on the deck and again not happy. His 4-6-DNF gave him eighth for the night.

Phil Nicoletti

“Thanks to Mike, Joel and the Yamalube team for looking after me this weekend. I planned to race a 450 here but this was a cool thing to do, and the guys made sure I had everything I needed. I didn’t get the result I wanted, but I actually felt pretty good on the track. I was able to make some passes and get towards the front in each race, it was just a shame I couldn’t finish it off. But I had a great time, and the Aussie fans were awesome so I would love to come back and do it again next year,” Nicoletti signs off.

Ryder Kingsford managed to get himself on the start gate and showed despite his hand injury, he is stall able to generate plenty of speed.

Kingsford qualified third behind US riders Shame McElrath and Cole Thompson, but the fun ended there as his night was full of mistakes. Kingsford moved his way into the top six in race one, only to fall and lose several spots.

Then two turns later, he fell again as he hit the back of another rider. Race two and he was up the front but then hit the dirt when he lost the front end in a berm, then in the final race, he and Nicoletti collided in the air, which ended with Phil on the ground and Kingsford trying to regain control of his bike. He recovered to finish fifth in the final race.

Ryder Kingsford

“I haven’t been able to ride much with these injuries so while I have been able to keep my speed, my finesse has gone away, and I feel a bit rushed out there. I’m just making some silly mistakes or putting myself in a tough position and it’s costing me in results. “I have one more race to go at Abu Dhabi and then I get some time off the bike and get back to 100% heath,” Kingsford said.

In the junior ranks it was a tough night for the young guns as crashes seemed to be the theme of the night. Heath Davy and Deegan Fort both experienced some falls in the 85cc main event and dropped them well down the leader board, while our Kiwi gun, Jagger Townley came up short on the triple jump and fell heavily. The tough kid still manged to get up and running again but the wind was well and truly out of his sails.

Lachlan Allen pulled the holeshot in the SX3 final and experienced what its like to lead a race in front of a packed house. Still one of the younger riders in the group, Allen kept his composure and stayed on the bike to finish ninth in his best result of the season and one that he can take a lot of confidence from.