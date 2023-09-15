Honda CL500 – Barkbusters Handguards

The ever-growing range of model-specific hand guard kits available from Australian hand guard specialist, Barkbusters, has expanded to thenew Honda CL500 scrambler, allowing discerning riders to switch out inferior OEM offerings with the best quality hand protection on the market.

The new Barkbusters bike specific hardware kit for the Honda CL500 is available now, with all the mounting hardware you’ll need for fitment, for $144.95 RRP.

You can order the kit as order code: BHG-110-00-NP, or EAN: 0722301246658, otherwise head on over to the Barkbusters website where you can check out the full range and search for compatible kits by your bike model.

The kit Barkbusters kit is a full wrap-around aluminium hardware setup for optimal protection and is compatible with the JET (Code: JET-003), VPS (Code VPS-003), STORM (Code: STM-003) and CARBON (Code: BCF-003) guards, giving you plenty of choices for the final look.

For information on where to get your Barkbusters products simply search “where to buy” at www.barkbusters.net.