Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Barkbusters

The ever-growing range of model-specific hand guard kits available from Australian hand guard specialist, Barkbusters, has expanded further, allowing discerning riders to fit their motorcycles with the best quality hand protection on the market. The latest fitment added to their extensive catalogue is for the Suzuki V-Strom 800DE.

The new bike specific hardware kit includes all mounting hardware to fit the 2023-onwards V-Strom 800DE, with order code BHG-114-00-NP and priced at $149.95 RRP.

The full wrap-around aluminium hardware is compatible with the following guards – Jet (Code: JET-003), VPS (Code VPS-003), Storm (Code: STM-003), and Carbon (Code: BCF-003).

For information on where to get your Barkbusters products simply search “Where To Buy” at www.barkbusters.net.