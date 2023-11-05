2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan Barkbusters

The ever-growing range of model-specific hand guard kits available from Australian hand guard specialist, Barkbusters, has expanded even further, allowing riders to switch out inferior OEM offerings with the best quality hand protection on the market, with kits now available for the Royal Enfield Himalayan year-model 2023-onwards.

The bike specific hardware kit includes all mounting hardware to fit the Royal Enfield Himalayan ’23-on with order code BHG-111-00-NP for $134.95 RRP (EAN: 0722301247136).

The full wrap-around aluminium hardware is compatible with the Jet, VPS, Storm and Carbon handguard options.

For information on where to get your Barkbusters products simply search “where to buy” at www.barkbusters.net