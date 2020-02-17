Barkbusters Sabre Handguards

Product News Advertorial

Barkbusters, the Australian motorcycle hand-guard specialist, has announced the release of its new innovative Sabre handguards, designed to offer versatile off-road coverage, thanks to offering upper and lower removable deflectors, along with fully customisable colourways for style points at the lunch stop.

The lightweight design combines with sturdy alloy mounting clamps to offer a robust and functional hand guard to fit a full range of off-road bike models. Thin profile alloy clamps provide multiple mounting positions and attach to the handlebars easily without interfering with switch blocks or controls, making the Sabre an ideal choice for either motocross or enduro racers.

The removable upper and lower deflectors mean riders can tailor the level of coverage to suit any riding condition and protect from damage to their hands caused by flying roost and debris while still having ample room for fingers to reach levers and controls. With a range of 15 colour variations available and replacement parts in all colours, the Sabre is infinitely customisable to fit your individual style.

Included with the Barkbusters Sabre handguards are a complete set which includes left/right guards, top and bottom deflectors as well as all mounting hardware.

Mounting clamps are manufactured from high grade aluminium with adjustable fit in two side positions.High impact resistant moulded plastic guards are a low profile guard that provides minimalist design with venting for increased airflow. The deflectors provide maximum coverage from roost, trail debris and harsh environments.

For further information visit the Barkbusters website at www.barkbusters.net (link).