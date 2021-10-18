MXGP Head

KTM’s Jeffrey Herlings topped the MXGP of Spain over the weekend, with Maxime Renaux of Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing the fastest MX2 rider, narrowly winning the overall from Tom Vialle.

The Spanish Grand Prix produced incredible racing, thanks to the enormous crowd of fans that filled the grand-stands around the intu-Xanadù Arroyomolinos circuit, showing support for home hero, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado.

2021 MXGP of Spain Highlights Video

In the Aussies, top performer Jed Beaton claimed third overall at the MXGP of Spain in MX2. In the opening moto of the day, the Australian carved a tight inside line around the first corner, before being pushed wide in turn two where he frustratingly lost a handful of positions. With Beaton feeling comfortable on the hard and rutted track, he quickly made a number of passes during the early laps of the moto to advance into fourth place where he would remain for the duration of the race.

After the gate dropped for moto two, Beaton enjoyed an improved start and was well-placed inside the top five. On lap two he would make the pass on teammate Kay de Wolf for fourth but despite his very best efforts, Jed was unable to reel in the top three. Completing the moto in fourth secured his spot on the podium and with another solid points haul, Jed further extends his margin over sixth place in the series standings.

Jed Beaton – P3

“It’s been a good day but in both motos I was pushed wide in the second turn which cost me a few positions in both races. I had good starts, stayed tight around the first turn but then that set me up on the outside for turn two. I made things happen quickly in both races which I’m really happy with, but by the time I got into fourth the top three were just a little out of reach. It’s nice to be back on the podium, though, for myself and the team. We’ve all been working really hard so to get back on the box makes it all worthwhile.”

Bike It MTX Kawasaki’s Wilson Todd also had a strong weekend, closing to within three points of a top-ten series ranking in the FIM World MX2 Motocross Championship after another single-digit GP result in Spain.

The Australian earnt more than twenty points in a GP for the seventh time this season with a dramatic final lap which has lifted him to eleventh in the championship standings, just three points shy of the top ten with five rounds remaining.

From eighteenth gate-choice he rounded turn one twentieth in race one but made immediate moves to advance into the top fifteen within three laps and keep charging for eleventh at the finish.

Race two followed a similar pattern as he progressed to hold twelfth entering the closing stages; with his direct championship rival in his sights the Bike It MTX Kawasaki rider showed his strength and determination, setting his fastest laps of the race at the end, making two passes on the very last lap to take the chequered flag tenth for ninth overall on the day.

Wilson Todd – P9

“I was just a bit off the pace in Quali and two bad starts from an outside gate didn’t help. I just got stuck behind other riders at their pace but could pick it up after I got around them; I finally came alive the last five laps. I’m looking forward to the next three rounds at Arco; I rode there last year so I already know the track for once.“

MXGP Race 1

In MXGP race one, it was Prado who grabbed the Fox Holeshot from Monster Energy Kawasaki Racing Team’s Romain Febvre, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Glenn Coldenhoff and Team HRC’s Tim Gajser. Herlings struggled in the start and was down in 11th position.

Having a brilliant start though was Honda SR Motoblouz rider Benoit Paturel who was fifth ahead of Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Jeremy Seewer and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Antonio Cairoli. The 9-time World Champion was keen on getting around Seewer and the two even banged bars, but the Swiss was able to stay ahead.

Gajser then managed to pass Coldenhoff, as Herlings got himself into ninth just behind Standing Construct GasGas Factory Racing’s Pauls Jonass.

Febvre charged his way onto the rear wheel of Prado as Gajser was keen on staying close and we saw something that has probably never happened before… Both Febvre and Gajser set the exact same lap time; a 1:51.692. The Frenchman then had Prado just 0.794 seconds ahead of him and the fight only intensified as the laps went on. Eventually by lap nine there was a change for the lead as the Kawasaki rider got into the driving seat.

Herlings looked stuck for a couple of laps as he couldn’t find a way past Jonass, but once he managed to do so, he quickly got by Cairoli too, but Paturel put of much more of a fight as he looked to defend his sixth place.

Meanwhile Seewer was edging closer to his teammate Coldenhoff as he searched for an opportunity to take fourth. He eventually got it done but by that point Herlings was past Paturel and catching the pair fast.

At the top end of the field though Febvre had just got the lead as Gajser caught onto the rear wheel of Prado too. The Slovenian needed to find way around the Spaniard fast as Herlings was making good progress.

After passing Coldenhoff, Herlings then got by Seewer on lap 13 and then it was game on to get to the top three. This was when Gajser started to get frustrated behind Prado and started to make mistakes as the pair battled closely. The Honda rider went down but managed to pick himself up in third just a few seconds ahead of Herlings.

It didn’t take long for Herlings to fly past Gajser and third was the best he could do as Febvre went on to win his fourth race win of the season, with Prado finishing second, putting the struggles of the French Grand Prix well and truly behind him.

MXGP Race 2

In race two, Prado got the start once again as he led Gajser, Jonass, Herlings and Cairoli. But there was issue for the winner of the opening heat, as Febvre was way down the order.

Jonass, Herlings and Cairoli almost collided as they battled for third, but it was Herlings who won that fight. Jonass made a mistake and went off track which cost him two spots as Cairoli and his teammate Brian Bogers from Standing Construct GasGas Factory Racing went through.

Herlings was also quick to get by Gajser as he set his sights on Prado who was 3.219 seconds ahead. But Gajser was looking to fight back as he kept it close to the Bullet.

Febvre was also making good progress as he managed to get himself into 13th position.

Herlings then set the fastest lap of the race as he got a little closer to Prado. Gajser was there too but was starting to come under attack from Bogers who was having a great ride.

The battle between Prado and Herlings sent the Spanish crowd wild, as the Dutchman was applying immense pressure onto the young Spaniard. The fight went on for a few laps but eventually by lap 10, Herlings was able to make a nice clean pass on Prado to take over first place.

Jonass then got by Bogers for fifth, as Gajser chased Prado. While his focus was on the KTM rider in front of him, Cairoli managed to sneak up of the Slovenian and join the battle for third.

By lap 13, Gajser finally managed to get around Prado for second place and Cairoli was keen on doing the same. Of course we were treated to another battle of the teammates as the two came close on several occasions, but Prado was able to keep Cairoli behind him to secure third in the race.

Herlings went on to win, crossing the line 4.281 seconds in front of Gajser who improved upon his result in race two.

Herlings secured his sixth GP win of the 2021 season as he took to the top step of the podium, while Prado celebrated second at his home round, with Gajser finishing third overall for the second weekend in a row.

Heading into the triple-header in Pietramurata, Herlings leads the championship by 12 points over Febvre as Gajser gets within three points of second position.

MXGP of Spain Overall

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Herlings, Jeffrey NED KTM 20 25 45 2 Prado, Jorge ESP KTM 22 20 42 3 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 18 22 40 4 Febvre, Romain FRA KAW 25 14 39 5 Cairoli, Antonio ITA KTM 14 18 32 6 Jonass, Pauls LAT GAS 15 16 31 7 Seewer, Jeremy SUI YAM 16 13 29 8 Paturel, Benoit FRA HON 13 12 25 9 Bogers, Brian NED GAS 8 15 23 10 Tonus, Arnaud SUI YAM 12 10 22 11 Olsen, Thomas Kjer DEN HUS 10 9 19 12 Lupino, Alessandro ITA KTM 7 11 18 13 Coldenhoff, Glenn NED YAM 11 7 18 14 Vlaanderen, Calvin NED YAM 9 5 14 15 Van Horebeek, Jeremy BEL BET 5 6 11 16 Jacobi, Henry GER HON 0 8 8 17 Locurcio, Lorenzo VEN KTM 3 3 6 18 Simpson, Shaun GBR KTM 6 0 6 19 Brylyakov, Vsevolod MFR HON 1 4 5 20 Guillod, Valentin SUI YAM 4 0 4 21 Butron, Jose ESP KTM 0 2 2 22 Watson, Ben GBR YAM 2 0 2 23 Koch, Tom GER KTM 0 1 1

Jeffrey Herlings – P1

“We started well in time practice, but I don’t what what happened after the gate dropped. I had a bad turn, was around seventh or eighth and then we came back to thirteenth, then to tenth. It took me some time to get going. The first fifteen minutes were awful then the next fifteen were great, especially the last seven or eight laps. I couldn’t get the win, but I came from so far back. The second race was good, I was fourth after the start and then Tim made a mistake which allowed me to pass. Then there was Jorge who was having a great race and riding the best lines, so it was hard to pass him. Anyways, it was a great day after all and I am looking forward to Trentino where I will hopefully have a better start.”

Jorge Prado – P2

“I love it. I love the fans. I think it’s the first time that I have so many fans because we couldn’t have a crowd in my previous home GP. They were amazing today and brought so much positive energy. I have never lived something like this my whole life. It makes me a very happy person to have all these guys supporting me. It was incredible, especially after this past week. It was difficult to get back in shape after the surgery. Thankfully I was able to recover quite quickly. I gave my all coming into this weekend like I usually do for every race. I think it was obvious that I was betting on having two good starts to win this GP. The starts went well, and I think it was difficult to pass me, and I will make sure it will be even more difficult in the next races, so I am really looking forward to that one.”

Tim Gajser – P3

“The speed was good today, and I was feeling great on the track, since the morning. I pushed a little bit too much in the first race and went off track and crashed. Then Jeffrey passed me. But for the second one, I managed to get a good start. Riding was good. I made a mistake and Jeffrey passed me. Then I tried to keep up and passed Jorge at the end. I tried to get closer to Jeffrey and we were kind of riding at the same pace, but I finished second. It’s good to finish on the podium and I am also very happy with my improvement at the start, which is what we were struggling with during the past couple of weeks. I am really looking forward to the next race. It’s nice to finally have the fans back. We can see over here for Jorge’s home GP that we had so many fans getting together for him and hopefully it will be the same for the last five rounds in Italy.”

Romain Febvre – P4

“I felt amazing on this track; it very well-prepared so the conditions were perfect already in the morning and I was happy with a third gate-pick. I got a good start in the first race, second behind Jorge Prado; I tried several times to pass him without success and I also made a few mistakes in the process but finally I passed him and put in several fast laps to make a gap. I was happy to win this moto but unfortunately my second start wasn’t so good and in the third corner I collided with other riders and crashed; I was under my bike so I lost a lot of time; I came back in the race last but I had good speed and was able to come back to seventh. Everything was OK apart from this crash; I was actually happy to finish seventh as I couldn’t imagine that was possible when I got back on my bike. Now we move to Arco; it is one of my favourite tracks and I expect more great results there to continue our challenge for the title.“

Tony Cairoli – P5

“A tough race today but I’m actually happy about my feeling, and my health is getting better. I didn’t have the same problem as the last few races where I had to ride with painkillers. The starts were important again and in the first moto I messed up. My pace was improving when I had a stone come into my boot; something very strange that has never happened to me before. I had to stop and open the boot because it was hurting a lot. So, I lost a couple of positions that I then fought to regain. I enjoyed riding this weekend and made the most of a good start in the second moto. I caught Jorge but never really had the chance to pass him. 4th was OK and we’ll take the positive thing about my chest and ribs feeling better, which means we’ll hopefully be even more competitive in Arco.”

Pauls Jonass – P6

“Overall it has been a really good weekend in Spain. My riding was good, my bike was good, and I finally found that intensity that I needed in the early part of the races. I had the second fastest lap time in race two, so I know I have the speed and if it wasn’t for a little tip over early on in that second race then I know it could have been better. I feel like everything is really coming together now and I’m going to Italy aiming for the podium.”

Jeremy Seewer – P7

“Things are definitely improving for me. I struggled here in Spain last year on this track, so I feel that we’ve made a big improvement in terms of my riding and feeling on the track. Still, I hoped for more because I felt good and I had good speed and a good time in Timed Practice. I have something to work on in the first two turns because I get good starts, but it just seems that I am at the wrong place at the wrong time, so when I enter the first corner second, somehow in the chaos before turn two, I end up around sixth. After that, I pick it up quickly, but if you’re like me and not in top shape, it’s really hard to move forward to the front again because the racing is so close. You need to be 100%. I got solid points today. I did my best. I need to keep working on myself, keep pushing to improve my condition, and also with the team and the bike, we have some work to do to get back on the podium, so we will keep pushing.”

Brian Bogers – P9

“All day I felt great on my bike, and I had a good feeling on the track from the moment I went out for qualifying. Unfortunately, my start in race one wasn’t the best and I was struggling for around 20 minutes, but in the last 10 I felt really comfortable which gave a me good feeling for race two. My start wasn’t the best in the second moto either, but I managed to pass a lot of riders in the first few corners and rode a solid race to finish sixth. I was really happy with that one and now I’m much closer to the top 10 in the series so overall, it’s been a really positive day for me and the team.”

Thomas Kjer Olsen – P11

“It was a tough GP but overall, I’m quite happy with the end result just because of the feeling I had on the bike. In the first race I was able to move forward and felt great, making passes and I found some good lines as well which really helped. I did actually exert myself a little but too much in that one as for race two I felt strong, I just didn’t have that last little bit to push like I did in race one. I would say it was a solid weekend and now it’s onto Arco next weekend. I know that track really well so I’m looking forward to three GPs there.”

Glenn Coldenhoff – P13

“This morning we tried a few things and played with the set-up, but it was quite difficult with the limited time to do this. So, we didn’t get quite to where I wanted to be, but I tried my hardest. Every time I go out, I try my hardest. It felt okay in the first moto. I had a really good start. I was third and then moved to second. I had a few guys pass me and then I came together with Jeffrey (Herlings) and went down, so I only managed to finish 10th. My start was not as good in the second race, but still alright, and my riding and feeling was the same as in the first race. I also had another small crash and then was 14th. Honestly, not where I want to be or where we want to be. I am quite disappointed, but we will keep working hard to get back to where we should be.”

MXGP Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Herlings, J. NED KTM 505 2 Febvre, Romain FRA KAW 493 3 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 490 4 Prado, Jorge ESP KTM 440 5 Cairoli, A. ITA KTM 419 6 Seewer, Jeremy SUI YAM 373 7 Jonass, Pauls LAT GAS 352 8 Coldenhoff, G. NED YAM 302 9 Lupino, A. ITA KTM 233 10 Olsen, T. DEN HUS 220 11 Bogers, Brian NED GAS 209 12 Vlaanderen, C. NED YAM 203 13 Watson, Ben GBR YAM 197 14 Van Horebeek, J. BEL BET 156 15 Jacobi, Henry GER HON 135 16 Van doninck, B. BEL YAM 120 17 Tonus, Arnaud SUI YAM 112 18 Forato, A. ITA GAS 108 19 Strijbos, K. BEL YAM 98 20 Simpson, Shaun GBR KTM 91 21 Jasikonis, A. LTU HUS 87 22 Paturel, B. FRA HON 64 23 Monticelli, I. ITA KAW 54 24 Östlund, Alvin SWE YAM 50 25 Sterry, Adam GBR KTM 39 26 Locurcio, L. VEN KTM 35 27 Tixier, Jordi FRA KTM 33 28 Koch, Tom GER KTM 30 29 Brylyakov, V. MFR HON 30 30 Genot, Cyril BEL KTM 15 31 Guillod, V. SUI YAM 13 32 Gilbert, Josh GBR HUS 10 33 Bobryshev, E. MFR HUS 6 34 van Berkel, L. NED HON 5 35 Clochet, Jimmy FRA BET 4 36 Watson, Nathan GBR HON 4 37 Butron, Jose ESP KTM 4 38 Desprey, M. FRA YAM 3 39 Roosiorg, H. EST KTM 1 40 Gole, Anton SWE HUS 1 41 Lesiardo, M. ITA HON 1 42 Kellett, Todd GBR YAM 1

MX2 Race 1

The first MX2 race of the day saw Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle secured another Fox Holeshot as he led the way ahead of his teammate Mattia Guadagnini, Renaux and Isak Gifting of DIGA PROCROSS GasGas Factory Racing.

Renaux was quick to get into second, as his teammate Jago Geerts of Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing started applying the pressure onto Guadagnini for third but came short.

Home rider Ruben Fernandez of Honda 114 Motorsports started well inside the top 10 and was going after Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Jed Beaton and later Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Rene Hofer. Beaton continued to move up the order as the race went on, getting by Gifting for fifth, who had dropped a few positions by that point.

Renaux then caught onto the rear wheel of Vialle, who was able to respond quickly and take the gap back up to 2.275 seconds, as Geerts dropped back to 13th. A couple of laps later, Renaux was back onto Vialle for the win as just 0.882 separated the pair, but again Vialle was able to respond and preserve that lead.

Fernandez was keen on putting on a good performance for the fans as he chased Simon Längenfelder of DIGA PROCROSS GasGas Factory Racing, eventually making the pass for eighth position. He was able to pass one more rider before the chequered flag fell to finish the race seventh.

Meanwhile Geerts found himself in trouble again, as he crashed out of 11th position, eventually finishing the race 13th which was costly for the championship.

At the top end of the field Renaux was keeping close to Vialle, but then lost a load of time on the KTM rider as the gap increased to 9.591 seconds. And while Vialle led Renaux, Guadagnini was having a pretty lonely race in third, as Beaton kept it steady in fourth ahead of Hofer.

His teammate, Kay de Wolf of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing had a nice battle with Gifting for a few laps, before making a pass stick and finishing the race in sixth.

In the end, Vialle secured the race victory 6.972 seconds in front of Renaux, with Guadagnini third.

MX2 Race 2

In race two, Vialle continued to assert his dominance in the starts as he got another Fox Holeshot with Geerts and Guadagnini just behind. Renaux was there too as he got around Guadagnini for third, while Geerts took the lead from Vialle.

Guadagnini came under more pressure as both Beaton and de Wolf got by the Italian pushing him down to sixth, but the KTM rider was able to retaliate and take back a spot from de Wolf not long after. The Dutchman then crashed and dropped out of sixth.

Renaux set the fastest lap of the race as he caught onto Vialle for second, while Guadagnini went down trying to get around Beaton.

Fernandez had another top 10 start in the second heat and was making good progress up the field. He eventually fought his way back up to fifth and that’s where he would also finish the race.

On lap nine, Renaux took second from Vialle and then it was a Yamaha 1-2 as Geerts led Renaux by 2.495 as the Frenchman worked away at the gap to the Belgian. By lap 13 we saw a change for the lead as Renaux jumped into first position.

But the race was far from over, as Vialle had both Renaux and Geerts in his sights with four minutes plus two laps on the clock. The top three were then just within 2.401 seconds of each other. Vialle might have pushed too hard as he went down but was lucky to not lose any positions.

In the end, Renaux secured his 7th race win of the season, with Geerts crossing the line in second and Vialle finishing third. With a 2-1 result, Renaux took to the top step of the podium, as Vialle was forced to settle for second ahead of Beaton who had another solid day, going 4-4 for third on the podium.

Renaux continues to lead the MX2 standings with a healthy 108-point vantage over Geerts, while Guadagnini is just one point behind in third.

MXGP of Spain – MX2 Overall

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Renaux, Maxime FRA YAM 22 25 47 2 Vialle, Tom FRA KTM 25 20 45 3 Beaton, Jed AUS HUS 18 18 36 4 Guadagnini, Mattia ITA KTM 20 13 33 5 Hofer, Rene AUT KTM 16 15 31 6 Geerts, Jago BEL YAM 8 22 30 7 Fernandez, Ruben ESP HON 14 16 30 8 Benistant, Thibault FRA YAM 12 14 26 9 Todd, Wilson AUS KAW 10 11 21 10 Laengenfelder, Simon GER GAS 11 10 21 11 Haarup, Mikkel DEN KAW 6 12 18 12 de Wolf, Kay NED HUS 15 3 18 13 Mewse, Conrad GBR KTM 9 8 17 14 Rubini, Stephen FRA HON 7 9 16 15 Gifting, Isak SWE GAS 13 0 13 16 Facchetti, Gianluca ITA KTM 2 7 9 17 Pancar, Jan SLO KTM 1 6 7 18 Boegh Damm, Bastian DEN KTM 3 4 7 19 Farres, Guillem ESP GAS 4 2 6 20 Horgmo, Kevin NOR GAS 0 5 5 21 Adamo, Andrea ITA GAS 5 0 5 22 Polak, Petr CZE YAM 0 1 1

Maxime Renaux – P1

“It feels really good, and I am really happy with the day. The first race was good. I took a good start and tried to stick with Tom, but he wasn’t making any mistakes. He was riding really good. So, I couldn’t find any gaps and was able to satisfy myself with my position. Second race was really good. Had a good start again. I was third behind Jago and Tom then I could find the spot to make a pass happen and I went for it. As you said, it was a confidence boost. Really happy to be back at the top of the podium. So, everything is going really well, good advantage on the championship as well, getting good points. I just need to stay focused till the end and it will be good.”

Tom Vialle – P2

“It was a special day. The first race was pretty good, I had a great feeling on the bike and everything was fine. Another great start in the second race, but I just did not feel so good. Jago passed me in the first lap, I tried to follow him, then Maxime also passed me in the same place I believe. I felt better at the end and tried to pass Jago, then I crashed, so It was not a good race for me but I am pretty happy with how it finished. It’s not easy to win every race every weekend, you also need to accept coming second but I will try to be back at the top in the next race. I have closed the gap in the championship because Jago and Mattia didn’t have a great race today. So, the goal is to finish second if I can and always do my best.”

Jed Beaton – P3

“It was a pretty solid day. Quite happy I did not end up 4th. I have been finishing fourth a lot lately. But that’s on me. I need to be up there right from the start with these guys, because when I miss the start, I don’t put myself in a position to fight with them. They’re already 10 seconds ahead, which makes it impossible. Again, that’s on me and I need to work on that. The start is one of the most important things in Trentino and it won’t be easy to pass. But I will get going and hopefully put myself in a great position with a good start.”

Mattia Guadagnini – P4

“The day started quite badly with a big crash in Free Practice and I had to change the bike and wasn’t feeling too good, especially in Timed Practice. I had a good start in the first race and although I made an error and [Maxime] Renaux past me I ran some decent lines. It was a pretty lonely race in 3rd. I went too wide in the first corner of the second moto but too many mistakes, especially when I was trying to pass [Jed] Beaton for the podium. I jumped too long and lost control of the bike. I then tried not to lose many points and 8th was OK, even though I’m not happy with that second race. I should have been on the podium. We’re close for second in the championship and we’ll have plenty of home races now.”

Rene Hofer – P5

“A solid day: nothing more, nothing less. It was all about the position after the first lap. In both motos I got stuck behind some guys almost stopped in the ruts and lost a few places. My speed was good. I cannot be too disappointed. Perhaps I need to make some better line choices on the first laps. It was difficult to get a flow in the ruts here. Anyway, some decent points for the championship and we’ll try again next weekend.”

Jago Geerts – P6

“The first race today was just really difficult. My pace was not too bad, but honestly, I didn’t feel too good on the bike. Then I had two really stupid crashes. I hit a hay bale in one and then crashed on my own. In the second heat I was close to the holeshot and then almost led the whole race, but then Maxime (Renaux) passed me. I tried to pass him back on the last lap but, in the end, couldn’t make it happen. Overall, I felt much better on the bike. My speed was good, so hopefully it stays like this for the next races.”

Thibault Benistant – P8

“My day was not easy, but better than the last one. My riding was good, I felt great on the bike. I struggled a little bit off the start, so I had to work hard and give my all to come back. I made some nice passes today. Physically I felt good, and I also felt good on the bike too. So, I know I just need a good start and then I can stay upfront.”

Simon Langenfelder – P10

“It’s been another good GP for me and I’m happy with my weekend and to be back inside the top 10 overall is where I should always be. I had a strange start in the first race, my jump from the gate was bad but I was able to get the power down and I came out of the first turn around fifth or sixth. I was a little surprised, but I’ll take it! I didn’t quite get the same start in race two and ended up 11th which was ok but overall, but it’s nice to put two motos together and go into the triple header in Arco with this positive result.”

Kay de Wolf – P12

“I was putting together a pretty decent GP but in the second one I had a pretty big crash and broke my nose. It was a struggle for the last two laps, and I ended up 18th for three points which may prove to be really important at the end of the season. After finishing sixth in race one I was confident of doing the same in race two, but crashes happen and it’s frustrating. Overall, I’m ok and I’ll be doing everything I can to be ready for next weekend.”

MX2 Standings