Bering Elite Jacket

The Bering Elite Jacket has arrived in Australia, featuring fabrics made from recycled materials and other great features to tackle the cold winter weather, with men’s available in Khaki, Navy or Black and women’s available in Black or Navy.

Shop Bering Elite Jackets Now

KEY PROTECTION FEATURES

Outer shell constructed from softshell to provide the necessary level of abrasion resistance

CE ALPHA elbow and shoulder protectors, with ability of inserting a back protector

Reflective detailing makes you more visible in low-light situations

PROTECTION FROM THE ELEMENTS

The BWTECH Super membrane developed by Bering, you can stay warm and dry in extreme weather conditions

Equipped with detachable, thermal full sleeve inner lining for thermal isolation

ADS ventilation system allows it to be used in all seasons, with three main zippered air inlets

RIDING IN STYLE

Urban/Street style

Regular fit

Detachable hoodie

Detachable inner lining can be worn as a jacket on its own when off your bike

REPREVE RECYCLED TEXTILE FIBRES

REPREVE is a globally recognised brand for its process aimed at transforming recycled plastic bottles into high-performance textile material: recycled polyester. This gives Bering and you the assurance of the origin of the material, thanks to an efficient system of traceability and transparency in the production chain.

The mesh fixed liner of the Elite jackets are made of REPREVE’s 100% recycled fibre material.

Shop the Bering range now