2021 Destination Yamaha calendar

There’s a big range of adventures in store for 2021 thanks to Yamaha Motor Australia and their Destination Yamaha events, where a range of experienced partners offer Yamaha customers some unforgettable experiences across the country, from single-day rides to lengthy outback adventures!

Destination Yamaha is the name given to travel events that have a specific Yamaha focus or interest, aiming to give riders fulfilling post-purchase experiences, like finding some decent dirt tracks for your new Tenere. Yamaha’s event partners are selected because they are the best in the business and offer the most detailed local knowledge combined with years of experience running successful tours. Destination Yamaha partners include South Australian Motorcycle Adventures (SA area); RideADV (East coast) and South Coast Detour (NSW and VIC).

To find out more about Destination Yamaha, including the self-guided tours, or to view the ride calendar and to register your interest in Destination Yamaha events, check out: https://yma.news/DestinationYamaha

2021 Destination Yamaha Events

WR250R Rally – Postponed, new date TBA

Destination Yamaha partner: RideADV

Annual one-model, two-day adventure ride in NSW

https://www.yamaha-motor.com.au/discover/destination-yamaha-motor/local-adventures/2021-wr250r-rally

Southern Trails – April 9 to April 11

Destination Yamaha partner: South Coast Detour

2.5 day trail riding from Buckenboura to Araluen and Narooma, NSW. Suitable for WR models

https://www.yamaha-motor.com.au/discover/destination-yamaha-motor/local-adventures/southern-trails

Ténéré 700 Four Day Rally – May 8 to May 12

Destination Yamaha partner: RideADV

GPS navigational ADV rally in Northern NSW. Suitable for large tank WR models and Ténérés

https://www.yamaha-motor.com.au/discover/destination-yamaha-motor/local-adventures/tenere-700-four-day-rally

Angas Plains Adventure Day Ride – May 16

Destination Yamaha partner: SA Outback MC Adventures

ADV ride in Adelaide Hills and Langhorne Creek Regions, SA. Suitable for large tank WR models and Ténérés

https://www.yamaha-motor.com.au/discover/destination-yamaha-motor/local-adventures/angas-plains

South Coast Adventure – May 28 to May 30

Destination Yamaha partner: South Coast Detour

2.5 day ADV ride from Nowra to Batemans Bay, NSW and back. Suitable for large tank WR models and Ténérés

https://www.yamaha-motor.com.au/discover/destination-yamaha-motor/local-adventures/southern-adv

Murraylands Adventure Rally – July 3 and 4

Destination Yamaha partner: SA Outback MC Adventures

Weekend adventure from the Adelaide Hills to the River Murray and Mallee Regions with overnight stop at Berri. Mainly dirt and some bitumen roads. Suitable for large tank WR models and Ténérés

https://www.yamaha-motor.com.au/discover/destination-yamaha-motor/local-adventures/murraylands-adventure-rally

Ten-day Outback Adventure Ride – July 3 to July 13

Destination Yamaha partner: RideADV

Ten day, three state, 4000km ADV ride. Suitable for large tank WR models and Ténérés

https://www.yamaha-motor.com.au/discover/destination-yamaha-motor/local-adventures/10-day-adventure

Check the Destination Yamaha calendar on the YMA website for regular ride and event updates, or visit Yamaha’s partner sites to find out more, including their own independent events. Here’s a look at what each provide.

Steve Truscott – SA Outback MC Adventures

https://saoutbackmca.com.au

SA Outback MC Adventures’ aim is to provide trips that Ténéré owners can enjoy without extra load or costly navigation equipment. We organise safe events with a lead and sweep rider, first aiders back-up vehicle and trailer with accommodation and meals provided where required. We look forward to showing riders the stunning South Australian countryside via a great mix of dirt and bitumen roads.

Greg Yager – RideADV

www.rideadv.com.au

Ride ADV offers fully supported multi-day ADV rides on the best trails on the East Coast of Australia. Whether you’re on a lightweight single or a fast twin, bring your sense of adventure and we’ll take you on a ride to remember. Our experienced crew are first aid qualified and mechanically trained and we offer a luggage truck so you can travel light – our support vehicle is always close by. We cater for a wide range of riders and make sure you all have fun. As we like to say – it’s your ride and your adventure.

Lyndon Heffernan – Detour Trail Tours

https://www.academyofoffroadriding.com.au/detour-guided-trail-tours

“South Coast Detour has been conducting group charter rides for discerning customers who want the best trails, back up and service since 1998. We use only the best accommodation and have a purpose-built back up 4WD and trailer with highly-experienced customer-focused staff who provide excellent service.

“Our South Coast rides cover from two to four days while our legendary Victorian High Country rides from our base camp at Tom Groggin to destinations like Dargo and Buchan are three to five day adventures. Detour also specialised in rides from our base camp at Buckenboura Park near Batemans Bay, NSW. These rides feature the option of brining the kids along because we can offer supervised riding on the property for the kids, while dad hits the trails with the Detour crew.”