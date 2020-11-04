Bulga to Windsor with Destination Yamaha

Destination Yamaha’s round trip from Windsor to Bulga and back saw 15 riders brave mixed conditions to meet at the Windsor McDonalds ready for a fun day out on a wide range of bikes.

Most notably SP versions of Yamaha’s three-cylinder MT-09 and four-pot MT-10. Yamaha’s Destination Yamaha-liveried Niken GT was joined by a Ténéré 700 and XSR700 while other brands were represented by a Ducati Scrambler and Honda CBR250.

Martien van der Horst – Destination Yamaha

“The weather certainly made it more interesting … talk about four seasons in a day. We had sunshine, rain, clouds and blue skies all before lunch at Bulga where we dried out at the local tavern. The Bulga ride is something we put together to beat the COVID blues – just a short one-day event to blow the cobwebs out. Destination Yamaha is not just about the big-ticket events – we like to remain flexible and offer events that customers really want – and not just Yamaha riders either.”

The group checked into the Grey Gum Café for coffee and lunched at The Tavern in Bulga. Highlight of the day was the thrilling ride back to Windsor along the legendary Putty Road ending at a pub in Windsor.

The next Destination Yamaha event is a one-day South Coast ADV ride out of Nowra on 5 December 2020. Check out the website for details https://www.yamaha-motor.com.au/discover/destination-yamaha-motor