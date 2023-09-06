Shoei Neotec 3
The NEOTEC3 is SHOEI’s latest Premium Sport Touring Modular helmet featuring an all new upgraded aerodynamic design, improved noise reduction and revised interior liner with micro ratchet strap for greater comfort.
The NEOTEC3 is certified to the latest ECE 22.06 update and comes fully prepared to integrate the SENA SRL3 Bluetooth and Mesh 2.0 communications system with Harmon Kardon sound (sold separately).
Upgrade to the world’s finest! SHOEI Premium Helmets – Pioneering Protection since 1959.
NEW DEVELOPED VISOR SYSTEM
- Centre locking, easy handling.
- Redefined visor shape for optimum sealing.
- Minimised optical distortion
SUPERIOR VENTILATION
- Multiple venting and extraction.
- Closable inlets.
- Insect filter inside
ENHANCED SUN VISOR
- QSV-2 sun visor 5mm enlarged
- Less light distraction, optical precision
- EN1836 rated
- Smooth handling
SHOEI COMLINK SYSTEM
- Seamless integration of a communication system.
- No distraction of the helmet design
- Perfect for aerodynamics
INNOVATIVE FLIP UP MECHANISM
- Locking system in the open state enables P/J double homologation as jet and full face helmet
- Smooth open/close function
360° PIVOT LOCKING SYSTEM
- Stainless steel pivot locking system
- Provides secure locking of the face cover
STAINLESS STEEL MICRO RATCHET SYSTEM
- Improved chinstrap
- Lighter, more pleasant to use
- Easy to use with gloves
- Easy to handle and always perfectly adjusted
MAXIMUM SILENCING
- Improved cheek pad with Noise Isolator™
- Deflector prevents wind ingress
- Maximum noise reduction
WEARING COMFORT
- Supreme comfort, relaxed ride
- Very convenient to use, even with winter gloves
SLEEK SHAPE
- Sculptural, fluid helmet shape
- Seamless design
- Ultra lightweight
PIONEERING PROTECTION – COMPACT, AERODYNAMIC, EFFICIENT
Wherever the road leads you, the Neotec 3 impresses with style and precision. Pushing boundaries with its innovative flip-up mechanism, ECE 22/06 homologation, a sleek helmet shape, and ultimate wearing comfort. The versatility of this two-in-one helmet, combined with superior aerodynamics, an enhanced sun visor, and the seamless integration of the Shoei Comlink system, makes the Neotec 3 the perfect companion for two-wheeled exploration.