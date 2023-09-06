Shoei Neotec 3

The NEOTEC3 is SHOEI’s latest Premium Sport Touring Modular helmet featuring an all new upgraded aerodynamic design, improved noise reduction and revised interior liner with micro ratchet strap for greater comfort.

The NEOTEC3 is certified to the latest ECE 22.06 update and comes fully prepared to integrate the SENA SRL3 Bluetooth and Mesh 2.0 communications system with Harmon Kardon sound (sold separately).

Upgrade to the world’s finest! SHOEI Premium Helmets – Pioneering Protection since 1959.