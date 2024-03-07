Ducati Scrambler accessories

Since its introduction in 2015, the Ducati Scrambler has been a popular platform for customisation, attracting over 100,000 new enthusiasts around the world.

Completely redesigned, the Ducati Scrambler introduces tech like Cornering ABS and Ducati Traction Control, managed through Riding Mode. Alongside being lighter (-4 kg compared to the previous model), the bike is even more accessible, easy and fun.

Now, in addition to the possibility of choosing nine different colours through a customisation kit, there is also a wide range of original accessories designed to match the taste of any rider. Here’s a look at some of what’s available:

For those who love the ease of riding the Ducati Scrambler and want to liven up the sound of their twin the Ducati accessories catalogue offers a Termignoni street-legal silencer (96482231AA) made with a black painted sleeve and carbon fibre end cap. A matching band between the cap and sleeve continues with the standard colour of the bike and completes the sporty look of this silencer.

The latest generation Ducati Scrambler was born with aluminium alloy wheels, but as an alternative, it is now possible to option the motorbike with a pair of spoked wheel rims (96380191AA), suitable for those who appreciate and want to accentuate the more classic and stylish side of the Ducati Scrambler. The dimensions of the rims are identical to the standard ones and the matching tyres remain tubeless. The rim channel is painted black to maintain the chromatic link to the other elements of the chassis, while the spoke finish can be black or polished steel.

The Ducati Quick Shift (96581221AA) is supplied as standard on the Full Throttle and available to fit to the other models.

The integrated navigator is based on the Ducati Multimedia System (96581211A), which uses the motorbike’s TFT instrumentation to display the directions of the route calculated by the Ducati Link App. In this way you can take advantage of the navigation functions without having an external device. It is an official Ducati Performance accessory and can be purchased at Ducati Stores together with the motorcycle or even later.

Thanks to collaboration with Rizoma it is also possible to fit the Scrambler with aluminium machined components, including fuel cap, handlebar counterweights, handlebar levers and footrests.

The tank cap (97780072AB/AA) has a resistant anodised finish available in two colours: one variant has both the flange and the cap anodised in black, while the second has the flange in aluminium colour and a black cap. The special dedicated key is machined from solid and branded Ducati.

The Ducati by Rizoma handlebar levers (96180631BA – 96180741BA) offer the ability to adjust the distance from the grips and reduce damage potential in the event of a fall, with a safety joint, both in the case of the brake lever and the clutch lever. An air intake located at the end of both levers optimising air flow while the Ducati logo engraved on the front part, in contact with the rider’s fingers, improves grip and the sporty feeling while riding.

The handlebar counterweights (97380861AA/AB) machined from solid aluminium are available in two colours: full black, or in a sportier combination, black with Ducati red details. In both cases a Ducati by Rizoma logo emphasises the exclusive design. The handlebar counterweights reduce both vibrations to the handlebars and the risk of damage to them in the event of a fall.

The oil filler cap (97380871AA/AB) made from billet aluminium via precise CNC processing followed by high quality anodising, available in two colour variants black or red.

The pair of footrests (96280501AA) created in collaboration with Rizoma require a dedicated adapter (96280511A).

Elements such as the rear-view mirrors (96881011AA – 96881021AA) machined from solid aluminium sharpen the look.

A new high license plate holder (97382041AA) comes complete with LED license plate light, making the rear view of the Scrambler sportier.

Ducati offers a light and robust aluminium under-pan protective plate (97382081AA) as an accessory for the adventurous. Its shape follows that of the lower part of the engine, effectively protecting the filter area and oil circuits from any debris or impacts.

One of the most recognisable elements of the Ducati Scrambler is the headlight with DRL. Even more unique are the LED turn indicators (96680541A) available in pairs and which can also be used to replace the standard rear elements. The support of these indicators is made of billet aluminium with black anodisation.

The new products in the Ducati Scrambler Accessories line are available from the Bologna based company’s dealer network and online at the Shop.Ducati.com website.