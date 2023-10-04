Blacklocks Ducati Albury

Ducati Australia have expanded their Australian dealership family with the addition of Blacklocks Motorcycles to support Ducati sales and service in the Albury-Wodonga region.

Ducati have recently appointed several new dealer partners this year along with Blacklocks, including Worthington Motorcycles on the NSW Central Coast, and the recent acquisition of the Ducati’s Prospect dealership in Tasmania by the well-known House of Motorcycles Group.

When it comes to Australian automotive history, few businesses can claim the heritage of the Blacklocks name. The local dealer started operations in 1892 as a bicycle manufacturer and, over more than a century, has expanded its business to now include more than 20 franchises across the truck, vehicle and motorcycle segments, as well as being a proud employer of over 200 employees.

While Blacklocks’s modern day experience as an official motorcycle dealer began 15 years ago, the dealership’s history with motorcycles goes back much further back, with early motorcycles being sold at Blacklocks as far back as 1924.

The Ducati showroom at Blacklocks is located at 587 Wagga Road in Lavington, offering the full range of Ducati and Scrambler Ducati motorcycles, a dedicated apparel and accessories area and, of course, a Ducati Service workshop with a team of specialist technicians for assistance and repairs.

The new Ducati dealership was officially launched at Blacklocks with a gala event recently, which was attended by members of the community, the Ducati Australia executive team and, of course, passionate Ducatisti who were keen to welcome the motorcycle brand to the acclaimed region, famous for its wineries, breweries and postcard-perfect rides.

The partnerships between Ducati and Blacklocks Motorcycles joins the Italian motorcycle manufacturer’s global sales network, which today counts more than 800 points of sale in over 96 countries worldwide.