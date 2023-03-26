2023 AMA Supercross Championship

Round 11 – Lumen Field – Seattle, Washington State

250 Heat One

Carson Mumford and Hunter Yoder went through turn one side by side but it was Yoder that emerged with the early lead as Kaeden Amerine and Joshua Varize chased the Kawasaki pair. RJ Hampshire was way down in 13th early on.

Pierce Brown worked his way up to second place before half distance, splitting Mumford and Yoder. Brown then took the lead on his way to victory. Mumford second. Hampshire made it all the way up to third by the chequered flag.

250 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Pierce Brown GASGAS MC 250F 8 Laps 2 Carson Mumford Kawasaki KX250 +04.724 3 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250 RE +13.200 4 Hunter Yoder Kawasaki KX250 +15.612 5 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F +16.214 6 Enzo Lopes Yamaha YZ250F +18.273 7 Kaeden Amerine KTM 250 SX-F +19.494 8 Cole Thompson Yamaha YZ250F +22.094 9 Anthony Rodriguez Honda CRF250R +24.023 10 Jerry Robin GASGAS MC 250F +24.926 11 Derek Drake Suzuki RM-Z250 +28.795 12 Mitchell Harrison GASGAS MC 250F +29.569 13 Maxwell Sanford Honda CRF250R +34.808 14 Brandon Scharer Suzuki RM-Z250 +45.341 15 Ty Freehill Yamaha YZ250F +54.612 16 Tre Fierro Kawasaki KX250 +1m22.061 17 Nicholas Nisbet Honda CRF250R 7 Laps 18 Geran Stapleton GASGAS MC 250F +28.886 19 Dylan Walsh Kawasaki KX250 3 Laps 20 Chance Blackburn Yamaha YZ250F DNF

250 Heat Two

Jett Lawrence had topped qualifying but he got sandwiched on the run to turn one which allowed Levi Kitchen to sprint away to an early lead. Cameron McAdoo second and Jett Lawrence quickly up to third.

Lawrence and McAdoo then commenced battle, dusting each other up and swapping positions. That allowed Kitchen clear air and he streaked away to an unassailable lead.

Jett was playing it safe and biding his time, then made a move at the start of a rhythm section but McAdoo then jumped on to the back of Jett’s rear quarter taking both of them down. They both lost over ten seconds while on the deck, Stilez Robertson sweeping past them into second place.

McAdoo was up first but Jett chased him down to take third, the Aussie youngster then reeled in Robertson to take second and held that position to the chequered flag. Levi Kitchen the clear victor.

250 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Levi Kitchen Yamaha YZ250F 8 Laps 2 Jett Lawrence Honda CRF250R +13.004 3 Stilez Robertson Yamaha YZ250F +15.538 4 Cameron Mcadoo Kawasaki KX250 +15.801 5 Max Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +17.199 6 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R +17.661 7 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F +24.656 8 Robbie Wageman Suzuki RM-Z250 +29.714 9 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F +36.923 10 Hunter Schlosser Yamaha YZ250F +40.669 11 Dominique Thury Yamaha YZ250F +42.626 12 Luke Kalaitzian Honda CRF250R +47.942 13 Dilan Schwartz Suzuki RM-Z250 +52.209 14 RJ Wageman Yamaha YZ250F +56.567 15 Mcclellan Hile Honda CRF250R 7 Laps 16 Blaine Silveira Suzuki RM-Z250 +06.483 17 Chris Howell Yamaha YZ250F +08.354 18 Julien Benek Kawasaki KX250 2 Laps 19 Austin Politelli GASGAS MC 250F +02.063 20 Colby Copp GASGAS MC 250F 1 Laps

250 LCQ Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Derek Drake Suzuki RM-Z250 6 Laps 2 Hunter Schlosser Yamaha YZ250F +06.219 3 Mitchell Harrison GASGAS MC 250F +07.192 4 Austin Politelli GASGAS MC 250F +08.227 5 Jerry Robin GASGAS MC 250F +11.215 6 Maxwell Sanford Honda CRF250R +14.923 7 Dilan Schwartz Suzuki RM-Z250 +14.983 8 Dominique Thury Yamaha YZ250F +17.997 9 Luke Kalaitzian Honda CRF250R +20.352 10 Blaine Silveira Suzuki RM-Z250 +21.846 11 Brandon Scharer Suzuki RM-Z250 +23.450 12 Mcclellan Hile Honda CRF250R +24.802 13 Geran Stapleton GASGAS MC 250F +27.156 14 Colby Copp GASGAS MC 250F +28.268 15 RJ Wageman Yamaha YZ250F +30.830 16 Chris Howell Yamaha YZ250F +32.313 17 Chance Blackburn Yamaha YZ250F +39.253 18 Nicholas Nisbet Honda CRF250R +53.113 19 Tre Fierro Kawasaki KX250 3 Laps 20 Ty Freehill Yamaha YZ250F +00.249 21 Julien Benek Kawasaki KX250 DNS

250 Main

Stilez Robertson ran a wide line into turn one and managed to emerge with the early race lead ahead of Yoder, Lawrence and McAdoo.

Jett was soon up to second place and looking for a safe way past Robertson. Meanwhile Hampshire and Kitchen were catching them. Jett hit the lead five-minutes in.

Robertson then clashed with McAdoo in the whoops and went down pretty hard, Robertson took no further part in the race due to what looked like an injured shoulder. Hampshire then took second place from McAdoo and set about trying to chase down Lawrence.

Jett Lawrence went on to take his fourth victory from five Mains contested so far this season, extending his points lead over Hampshire out to 23-points with four rounds still remaining.

Hampshire second on the night. McAdoo third.

250 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence Honda CRF250R 18 Laps 2 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250 RE +02.712 3 Cameron Mcadoo Kawasaki KX250 +03.215 4 Enzo Lopes Yamaha YZ250F +21.139 5 Max Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +25.330 6 Levi Kitchen Yamaha YZ250F +31.140 7 Pierce Brown GASGAS MC 250F +34.975 8 Carson Mumford Kawasaki KX250 +48.682 9 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R 17 Laps 10 Cole Thompson Yamaha YZ250F +01.021 11 Robbie Wageman Suzuki RM-Z250 +02.928 12 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F +06.214 13 Derek Drake Suzuki RM-Z250 +08.609 14 Hunter Yoder Kawasaki KX250 +13.312 15 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F +16.665 16 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F +31.896 17 Austin Politelli GASGAS MC 250F +40.148 18 Anthony Rodriguez Honda CRF250R +43.398 19 Mitchell Harrison GASGAS MC 250F 16 Laps 20 Kaeden Amerine KTM 250 SX-F +15.352 21 Hunter Schlosser Yamaha YZ250F 14 Laps 22 Stilez Robertson Yamaha YZ250F 4 Laps

250 West Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Jett Lawrence 127 2 Rj Hampshire 104 3 Cameron Mcadoo 101 4 Mitchell Oldenburg 83 5 Enzo Lopes 82 6 Levi Kitchen 80 7 Max Vohland 70 8 Pierce Brown 67 9 Cole Thompson 59 10 Stilez Robertson 53 11 Derek Kelley 53 12 Dylan Walsh 49 13 Phillip Nicoletti 44 14 Robbie Wageman 41 15 Anthony Rodriguez 40 16 Hunter Yoder 40 17 Derek Drake 30 18 Mitchell Harrison 24 19 Joshua Varize 24 20 Dilan Schwartz 22 21 Carson Mumford 15 22 Jerry Robin 12 23 Maxwell Sanford 12 24 Austin Politelli 12 25 Max Miller 10 26 Dominique Thury 7 27 Hunter Schlosser 7 28 Wilson Todd 6 29 Geran Stapleton 5 30 Julien Benek 4 31 Hunter Cross 4 32 Brandon Scharer 4 33 Dylan Woodcock 3 34 Kaeden Amerine 3 35 Matt Moss 1 36 Brandon Ray 1 37 Austin Forkner 1

450 Heat One

Kevin Moranz got a great start but was quickly passed by Christian Craig with the Husky rider then breaking away. Aaron Plessinger third, Cole Seely fourth and Adam Cianciarulo fifth on lap one. Justin Barcia was down in tenth but wasted no time in working his way forward.

Barcia was up to fourth by lap three after passing Cole Seely and Dean Wilson but that was as far forward as he would get. Christian Craig managed to fend off a late challenge from Aaron Plessinger to take the victory. Adam Cianciarulo fourth.

450 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Christian Craig Husqvarna FC 450 RE 8 Laps 2 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +01.423 3 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450SR +10.803 4 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +11.359 5 Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R +24.194 6 Cole Seely Honda CRF450R +28.412 7 Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F +30.250 8 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +31.068 9 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 +32.804 10 Fredrik Noren Kawasaki KX450SR +35.791 11 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX450 +52.240 12 Joan Cros Kawasaki KX450 +1m00.324 13 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX450 +1m12.385 14 Richard Taylor Kawasaki KX450 7 Laps 15 Bryson Gardner Honda CRF450R +09.050 16 Johnnie Buller Husqvarna FC 450 +11.559 17 Deven Raper Kawasaki KX450 +13.683 18 Addison Emory Yamaha YZ450F +17.136 19 Logan Leitzel Kawasaki KX450 +54.315 20 Ryan Carlson Kawasaki KX250 +56.568

450 Heat Two

Plenty of heavy hitters in the second heat. Cooper Webb the early leader from Jason Anderson, Chase Sexton, Grant Harlan, Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac in sixth.

Tomac eventually worked his way up to third place and put in the fastest lap of the race but he couldn’t get on terms with Webb and Sexton before the chequered flag. Webb the victor after managing to hold Sexton off over the final laps.

Anderson tangled with Sexton a couple of laps from the flag and went down, recovering to a fifth place finish behind Ken Roczen.

450 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE 8 Laps 2 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R +00.490 3 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F +02.648 4 Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 +13.284 5 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR +19.948 6 Benny Bloss Yamaha YZ450F +32.567 7 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F +35.878 8 Grant Harlan Yamaha YZ450F +37.043 9 Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 +37.589 10 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 +38.146 11 Josh Hill KTM 450 SX-F +44.416 12 Chase Marquier Kawasaki KX450 +59.942 13 Gared Steinke Husqvarna TC 250 7 Laps 14 Mason Kerr Honda CRF450R +01.023 15 Austin Cozadd Kawasaki KX450 +08.535 16 Scotty Wennerstrom Kawasaki KX450 +15.412 17 Parker Eales KTM 250 SX-F +21.711 18 Chad Saultz KTM 250 SX-F +26.309 19 Joshua Greco GASGAS MC 450F +36.923 20 David Pulley Jr Yamaha YZ250F 6 Laps

450 LCQ Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX450 6 Laps 2 Josh Hill KTM 450 SX-F +00.617 3 Fredrik Noren Kawasaki KX450SR +06.783 4 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 +08.858 5 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX450 +14.295 6 Joan Cros Kawasaki KX450 +19.534 7 Chase Marquier Kawasaki KX450 +21.927 8 Gared Steinke Husqvarna TC 250 +23.028 9 Mason Kerr Honda CRF450R +23.938 10 Scotty Wennerstrom Kawasaki KX450 +30.910 11 Richard Taylor Kawasaki KX450 +32.892 12 Austin Cozadd Kawasaki KX450 +34.138 13 Johnnie Buller Husqvarna FC 450 +35.707 14 Deven Raper Kawasaki KX450 +37.194 15 Chad Saultz KTM 250 SX-F +41.610 16 Parker Eales KTM 250 SX-F +42.349 17 Joshua Greco GASGAS MC 450F +48.900 18 Bryson Gardner Honda CRF450R +49.309 19 Logan Leitzel Kawasaki KX450 +49.359 20 Addison Emory Yamaha YZ450F 5 Laps 21 David Pulley Jr Yamaha YZ250F +08.385 22 Ryan Carlson Kawasaki KX250 +10.186

450 Main

Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton were side by side out of turn one but the early leader was Kevin Moranz. Ken Roczen pushed Tomac back to fourth late on the opening lap. Moranz then ran off the circuit which promoted Sexton through to the lead, Roczen up to second, Tomac third, Cianciarulo fourth and Webb fifth.

As the race progressed Tomac got stronger and stronger. The defending champion picked off Webb, then Cianciarulo and then Roczen to move up to second place with 14-minutes left on the shot clock. At this juncture Sexton had a three-second lead but a few minutes later he made a mistake and went over the bars.

That allowed Tomac to sweep through to the lead, Webb up to second and Roczen up to third, relegating Sexton to fourth where he was immediately challenged by Barcia.

It looked as though Cooper Webb might have the speed to close down Tomac but a few small mistakes prevented him from getting on terms with the Yamaha man.

Tomac the victor ahead of Webb and the two are now tied on 248-points apiece with six battles remaining in this 17 battle war.

Justin Barcia rounded out the podium ahead of Jason Anderson and Chase Sexton. Ken Roczen sixth, Aaron Plessinger seventh.

Cooper Webb – P2

“I didn’t gel very well with the track in practice at all, struggled to find a flow, and knew that for the night show, it was time to step up. The Heat race gave me a bit of a spark to know that we were in it, which was good to win that, and I knew the track was going to break down – that’s something that I excel at. It was definitely good to bounce back. This morning, if you were to tell me I was going to be on the podium I would have been quite happy, so to be able to fight like that to P2 and stay within the battle was awesome.”

Justin Barcia – P3

“I felt good and qualified fourth. In the heat race, I finished fourth. I didn’t get the greatest start but I rode really well. In the main event, it was the same. I didn’t get off to the best start, then had a lot of battles and charged all the way up to third. I closed in on second but didn’t have quite enough time. The bike was really good. I had a lot of fun and the team crushed it. We are on the gas and going forward, going for that win.”

450 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F 23 Laps 2 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE +04.798 3 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +05.466 4 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR +14.721 5 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R +17.219 6 Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 +21.673 7 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +35.852 8 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450SR +41.463 9 Christian Craig Husqvarna FC 450 RE +47.152 10 Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F +52.984 11 Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R +53.307 12 Josh Hill KTM 450 SX-F 22 Laps 13 Grant Harlan Yamaha YZ450F +03.947 14 Fredrik Noren Kawasaki KX450SR +06.291 15 Benny Bloss Yamaha YZ450F +12.305 16 Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 +18.956 17 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX450 21 Laps 18 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 +01.598 19 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F +19.932 20 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +30.138 21 Cole Seely Honda CRF450R +43.354 22 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 +50.579

450 Championship Points