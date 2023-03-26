2023 AMA Supercross Championship
Round 11 – Lumen Field – Seattle, Washington State
250 Heat One
Carson Mumford and Hunter Yoder went through turn one side by side but it was Yoder that emerged with the early lead as Kaeden Amerine and Joshua Varize chased the Kawasaki pair. RJ Hampshire was way down in 13th early on.
Pierce Brown worked his way up to second place before half distance, splitting Mumford and Yoder. Brown then took the lead on his way to victory. Mumford second. Hampshire made it all the way up to third by the chequered flag.
250 Heat One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Pierce Brown
|GASGAS MC 250F
|8 Laps
|2
|Carson Mumford
|Kawasaki KX250
|+04.724
|3
|Rj Hampshire
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|+13.200
|4
|Hunter Yoder
|Kawasaki KX250
|+15.612
|5
|Joshua Varize
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+16.214
|6
|Enzo Lopes
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+18.273
|7
|Kaeden Amerine
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+19.494
|8
|Cole Thompson
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+22.094
|9
|Anthony Rodriguez
|Honda CRF250R
|+24.023
|10
|Jerry Robin
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+24.926
|11
|Derek Drake
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+28.795
|12
|Mitchell Harrison
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+29.569
|13
|Maxwell Sanford
|Honda CRF250R
|+34.808
|14
|Brandon Scharer
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+45.341
|15
|Ty Freehill
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+54.612
|16
|Tre Fierro
|Kawasaki KX250
|+1m22.061
|17
|Nicholas Nisbet
|Honda CRF250R
|7 Laps
|18
|Geran Stapleton
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+28.886
|19
|Dylan Walsh
|Kawasaki KX250
|3 Laps
|20
|Chance Blackburn
|Yamaha YZ250F
|DNF
250 Heat Two
Jett Lawrence had topped qualifying but he got sandwiched on the run to turn one which allowed Levi Kitchen to sprint away to an early lead. Cameron McAdoo second and Jett Lawrence quickly up to third.
Lawrence and McAdoo then commenced battle, dusting each other up and swapping positions. That allowed Kitchen clear air and he streaked away to an unassailable lead.
Jett was playing it safe and biding his time, then made a move at the start of a rhythm section but McAdoo then jumped on to the back of Jett’s rear quarter taking both of them down. They both lost over ten seconds while on the deck, Stilez Robertson sweeping past them into second place.
McAdoo was up first but Jett chased him down to take third, the Aussie youngster then reeled in Robertson to take second and held that position to the chequered flag. Levi Kitchen the clear victor.
250 Heat Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|Yamaha YZ250F
|8 Laps
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda CRF250R
|+13.004
|3
|Stilez Robertson
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+15.538
|4
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Kawasaki KX250
|+15.801
|5
|Max Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+17.199
|6
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Honda CRF250R
|+17.661
|7
|Derek Kelley
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+24.656
|8
|Robbie Wageman
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+29.714
|9
|Max Miller
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+36.923
|10
|Hunter Schlosser
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+40.669
|11
|Dominique Thury
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+42.626
|12
|Luke Kalaitzian
|Honda CRF250R
|+47.942
|13
|Dilan Schwartz
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+52.209
|14
|RJ Wageman
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+56.567
|15
|Mcclellan Hile
|Honda CRF250R
|7 Laps
|16
|Blaine Silveira
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+06.483
|17
|Chris Howell
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+08.354
|18
|Julien Benek
|Kawasaki KX250
|2 Laps
|19
|Austin Politelli
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+02.063
|20
|Colby Copp
|GASGAS MC 250F
|1 Laps
250 LCQ Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Derek Drake
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|6 Laps
|2
|Hunter Schlosser
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+06.219
|3
|Mitchell Harrison
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+07.192
|4
|Austin Politelli
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+08.227
|5
|Jerry Robin
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+11.215
|6
|Maxwell Sanford
|Honda CRF250R
|+14.923
|7
|Dilan Schwartz
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+14.983
|8
|Dominique Thury
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+17.997
|9
|Luke Kalaitzian
|Honda CRF250R
|+20.352
|10
|Blaine Silveira
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+21.846
|11
|Brandon Scharer
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+23.450
|12
|Mcclellan Hile
|Honda CRF250R
|+24.802
|13
|Geran Stapleton
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+27.156
|14
|Colby Copp
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+28.268
|15
|RJ Wageman
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+30.830
|16
|Chris Howell
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+32.313
|17
|Chance Blackburn
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+39.253
|18
|Nicholas Nisbet
|Honda CRF250R
|+53.113
|19
|Tre Fierro
|Kawasaki KX250
|3 Laps
|20
|Ty Freehill
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+00.249
|21
|Julien Benek
|Kawasaki KX250
|DNS
250 Main
Stilez Robertson ran a wide line into turn one and managed to emerge with the early race lead ahead of Yoder, Lawrence and McAdoo.
Jett was soon up to second place and looking for a safe way past Robertson. Meanwhile Hampshire and Kitchen were catching them. Jett hit the lead five-minutes in.
Robertson then clashed with McAdoo in the whoops and went down pretty hard, Robertson took no further part in the race due to what looked like an injured shoulder. Hampshire then took second place from McAdoo and set about trying to chase down Lawrence.
Jett Lawrence went on to take his fourth victory from five Mains contested so far this season, extending his points lead over Hampshire out to 23-points with four rounds still remaining.
Hampshire second on the night. McAdoo third.
250 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda CRF250R
|18 Laps
|2
|Rj Hampshire
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|+02.712
|3
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Kawasaki KX250
|+03.215
|4
|Enzo Lopes
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+21.139
|5
|Max Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+25.330
|6
|Levi Kitchen
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+31.140
|7
|Pierce Brown
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+34.975
|8
|Carson Mumford
|Kawasaki KX250
|+48.682
|9
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Honda CRF250R
|17 Laps
|10
|Cole Thompson
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+01.021
|11
|Robbie Wageman
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+02.928
|12
|Joshua Varize
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+06.214
|13
|Derek Drake
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+08.609
|14
|Hunter Yoder
|Kawasaki KX250
|+13.312
|15
|Derek Kelley
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+16.665
|16
|Max Miller
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+31.896
|17
|Austin Politelli
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+40.148
|18
|Anthony Rodriguez
|Honda CRF250R
|+43.398
|19
|Mitchell Harrison
|GASGAS MC 250F
|16 Laps
|20
|Kaeden Amerine
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+15.352
|21
|Hunter Schlosser
|Yamaha YZ250F
|14 Laps
|22
|Stilez Robertson
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4 Laps
250 West Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|127
|2
|Rj Hampshire
|104
|3
|Cameron Mcadoo
|101
|4
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|83
|5
|Enzo Lopes
|82
|6
|Levi Kitchen
|80
|7
|Max Vohland
|70
|8
|Pierce Brown
|67
|9
|Cole Thompson
|59
|10
|Stilez Robertson
|53
|11
|Derek Kelley
|53
|12
|Dylan Walsh
|49
|13
|Phillip Nicoletti
|44
|14
|Robbie Wageman
|41
|15
|Anthony Rodriguez
|40
|16
|Hunter Yoder
|40
|17
|Derek Drake
|30
|18
|Mitchell Harrison
|24
|19
|Joshua Varize
|24
|20
|Dilan Schwartz
|22
|21
|Carson Mumford
|15
|22
|Jerry Robin
|12
|23
|Maxwell Sanford
|12
|24
|Austin Politelli
|12
|25
|Max Miller
|10
|26
|Dominique Thury
|7
|27
|Hunter Schlosser
|7
|28
|Wilson Todd
|6
|29
|Geran Stapleton
|5
|30
|Julien Benek
|4
|31
|Hunter Cross
|4
|32
|Brandon Scharer
|4
|33
|Dylan Woodcock
|3
|34
|Kaeden Amerine
|3
|35
|Matt Moss
|1
|36
|Brandon Ray
|1
|37
|Austin Forkner
|1
450 Heat One
Kevin Moranz got a great start but was quickly passed by Christian Craig with the Husky rider then breaking away. Aaron Plessinger third, Cole Seely fourth and Adam Cianciarulo fifth on lap one. Justin Barcia was down in tenth but wasted no time in working his way forward.
Barcia was up to fourth by lap three after passing Cole Seely and Dean Wilson but that was as far forward as he would get. Christian Craig managed to fend off a late challenge from Aaron Plessinger to take the victory. Adam Cianciarulo fourth.
450 Heat One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Christian Craig
|Husqvarna FC 450 RE
|8 Laps
|2
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+01.423
|3
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+10.803
|4
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+11.359
|5
|Dean Wilson
|Honda CRF450R
|+24.194
|6
|Cole Seely
|Honda CRF450R
|+28.412
|7
|Justin Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+30.250
|8
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+31.068
|9
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+32.804
|10
|Fredrik Noren
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+35.791
|11
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki KX450
|+52.240
|12
|Joan Cros
|Kawasaki KX450
|+1m00.324
|13
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki KX450
|+1m12.385
|14
|Richard Taylor
|Kawasaki KX450
|7 Laps
|15
|Bryson Gardner
|Honda CRF450R
|+09.050
|16
|Johnnie Buller
|Husqvarna FC 450
|+11.559
|17
|Deven Raper
|Kawasaki KX450
|+13.683
|18
|Addison Emory
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+17.136
|19
|Logan Leitzel
|Kawasaki KX450
|+54.315
|20
|Ryan Carlson
|Kawasaki KX250
|+56.568
450 Heat Two
Plenty of heavy hitters in the second heat. Cooper Webb the early leader from Jason Anderson, Chase Sexton, Grant Harlan, Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac in sixth.
Tomac eventually worked his way up to third place and put in the fastest lap of the race but he couldn’t get on terms with Webb and Sexton before the chequered flag. Webb the victor after managing to hold Sexton off over the final laps.
Anderson tangled with Sexton a couple of laps from the flag and went down, recovering to a fifth place finish behind Ken Roczen.
450 Heat Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|8 Laps
|2
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF450R
|+00.490
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+02.648
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+13.284
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+19.948
|6
|Benny Bloss
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+32.567
|7
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+35.878
|8
|Grant Harlan
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+37.043
|9
|Shane McElrath
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+37.589
|10
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki KX450
|+38.146
|11
|Josh Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+44.416
|12
|Chase Marquier
|Kawasaki KX450
|+59.942
|13
|Gared Steinke
|Husqvarna TC 250
|7 Laps
|14
|Mason Kerr
|Honda CRF450R
|+01.023
|15
|Austin Cozadd
|Kawasaki KX450
|+08.535
|16
|Scotty Wennerstrom
|Kawasaki KX450
|+15.412
|17
|Parker Eales
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+21.711
|18
|Chad Saultz
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+26.309
|19
|Joshua Greco
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+36.923
|20
|David Pulley Jr
|Yamaha YZ250F
|6 Laps
450 LCQ Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki KX450
|6 Laps
|2
|Josh Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+00.617
|3
|Fredrik Noren
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+06.783
|4
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki KX450
|+08.858
|5
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki KX450
|+14.295
|6
|Joan Cros
|Kawasaki KX450
|+19.534
|7
|Chase Marquier
|Kawasaki KX450
|+21.927
|8
|Gared Steinke
|Husqvarna TC 250
|+23.028
|9
|Mason Kerr
|Honda CRF450R
|+23.938
|10
|Scotty Wennerstrom
|Kawasaki KX450
|+30.910
|11
|Richard Taylor
|Kawasaki KX450
|+32.892
|12
|Austin Cozadd
|Kawasaki KX450
|+34.138
|13
|Johnnie Buller
|Husqvarna FC 450
|+35.707
|14
|Deven Raper
|Kawasaki KX450
|+37.194
|15
|Chad Saultz
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+41.610
|16
|Parker Eales
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+42.349
|17
|Joshua Greco
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+48.900
|18
|Bryson Gardner
|Honda CRF450R
|+49.309
|19
|Logan Leitzel
|Kawasaki KX450
|+49.359
|20
|Addison Emory
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5 Laps
|21
|David Pulley Jr
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+08.385
|22
|Ryan Carlson
|Kawasaki KX250
|+10.186
450 Main
Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton were side by side out of turn one but the early leader was Kevin Moranz. Ken Roczen pushed Tomac back to fourth late on the opening lap. Moranz then ran off the circuit which promoted Sexton through to the lead, Roczen up to second, Tomac third, Cianciarulo fourth and Webb fifth.
As the race progressed Tomac got stronger and stronger. The defending champion picked off Webb, then Cianciarulo and then Roczen to move up to second place with 14-minutes left on the shot clock. At this juncture Sexton had a three-second lead but a few minutes later he made a mistake and went over the bars.
That allowed Tomac to sweep through to the lead, Webb up to second and Roczen up to third, relegating Sexton to fourth where he was immediately challenged by Barcia.
It looked as though Cooper Webb might have the speed to close down Tomac but a few small mistakes prevented him from getting on terms with the Yamaha man.
Tomac the victor ahead of Webb and the two are now tied on 248-points apiece with six battles remaining in this 17 battle war.
Justin Barcia rounded out the podium ahead of Jason Anderson and Chase Sexton. Ken Roczen sixth, Aaron Plessinger seventh.
Cooper Webb – P2
“I didn’t gel very well with the track in practice at all, struggled to find a flow, and knew that for the night show, it was time to step up. The Heat race gave me a bit of a spark to know that we were in it, which was good to win that, and I knew the track was going to break down – that’s something that I excel at. It was definitely good to bounce back. This morning, if you were to tell me I was going to be on the podium I would have been quite happy, so to be able to fight like that to P2 and stay within the battle was awesome.”
Justin Barcia – P3
“I felt good and qualified fourth. In the heat race, I finished fourth. I didn’t get the greatest start but I rode really well. In the main event, it was the same. I didn’t get off to the best start, then had a lot of battles and charged all the way up to third. I closed in on second but didn’t have quite enough time. The bike was really good. I had a lot of fun and the team crushed it. We are on the gas and going forward, going for that win.”
450 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha YZ450F
|23 Laps
|2
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+04.798
|3
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+05.466
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+14.721
|5
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF450R
|+17.219
|6
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+21.673
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+35.852
|8
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+41.463
|9
|Christian Craig
|Husqvarna FC 450 RE
|+47.152
|10
|Justin Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+52.984
|11
|Dean Wilson
|Honda CRF450R
|+53.307
|12
|Josh Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|22 Laps
|13
|Grant Harlan
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+03.947
|14
|Fredrik Noren
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+06.291
|15
|Benny Bloss
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+12.305
|16
|Shane McElrath
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+18.956
|17
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki KX450
|21 Laps
|18
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+01.598
|19
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+19.932
|20
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+30.138
|21
|Cole Seely
|Honda CRF450R
|+43.354
|22
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki KX450
|+50.579
450 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|248
|2
|Cooper Webb
|248
|3
|Chase Sexton
|226
|4
|Ken Roczen
|199
|5
|Jason Anderson
|199
|6
|Justin Barcia
|195
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|180
|8
|Christian Craig
|150
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|122
|10
|Justin Hill
|116
|11
|Dean Wilson
|107
|12
|Joey Savatgy
|85
|13
|Colt Nichols
|84
|14
|Josh Hill
|78
|15
|Justin Cooper
|76
|16
|Shane McElrath
|76
|17
|Benny Bloss
|57
|18
|Dylan Ferrandis
|56
|19
|Grant Harlan
|46
|20
|Kevin Moranz
|43
|21
|Kyle Chisholm
|43
|22
|Joshua Cartwright
|42
|23
|Justin Starling
|40
|24
|Fredrik Noren
|36
|25
|Cade Clason
|34
|26
|Rj Hampshire
|15
|27
|Malcolm Stewart
|15
|28
|John Short
|12
|29
|Marvin Musquin
|11
|30
|Chase Marquier
|5
|31
|Logan Karnow
|3
|32
|Joan Cros
|2
|33
|Alex Ray
|2
|34
|Cole Seely
|2