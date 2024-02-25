2024 AMA Supercross Championship

Round Seven – AT&T Stadium – Arlington, Texas

450 Main

Jett Lawrence scored the holeshot ahead of his brother, but Cooper Webb made short work of Hunter to move up to second. Fourth was Aaron Plessinger, Vince Friese fifth, Shane McElrath sixth, Eli Tomac seventh, Ken Roczen eighth and Chase Sexton ninth.

Tomac was fourth before going down while trying to set Friese up for a pass.

Ken Roczen and Malcolm Stewart went down and got tangled two-minutes in. Roczen had tried to go up the inside of Friese, but the Honda rider shut the door, and that took Roczen down. Stewart then went down while trying to avoid Roczen. The German was back up and running much sooner than Stewart but not before he was down in tenth place.

Jett Lawrence had the speed to steadily stretch away from Webb. Hunter was starting to come under attack from Plessinger. Five-minutes in Plessinger made his move on Hunter and immediately started to pull away. Further back Chase Sexton was starting to challenge Justin Cooper for fifth. The defending champ made short work of Cooper and immediately started to pull away from the Yamaha man.

By half-race distance Jett Lawrence led Cooper Webb by 3.5-seconds. Aaron Plessinger was four-seconds behind Webb but now had almost two-seconds over Hunter Lawrence. Chase Sexton fifth while Eli Tomac had recovered to sixth. Justin Cooper seventh ahead of Ken Roczen and Vince Friese while Dean Wilson rounded out the top ten at the halfway point.

Five-minutes left on the clock and Jett Lawrence had four-seconds on Webb. The fastest man on track though was Eli Tomac. The Yamaha man got Sexton then closed on Hunter Lawrence with apparent ease just as the pair started to encounter a series of lapped traffic. Tomac made a smooth move though and Hunter had to let him go, Tomac looking smooth and fast, and classy…

Tomac then reeled in Plessinger like he was chasing down a lapper. Traffic made it hard for Tomac to make a safe move but he bided his time and made his move with just over two-minutes left on the clock. Beast mode engaged! At this juncture Jett Lawrence led by five-seconds over Webb.

Then Jett Lawrence jumped wide onto the blocks! Going down… But by the time he was back up and running he was two-seconds behind the new race leader, Cooper Webb. They were also approaching lapped traffic…

Jett was just under a second behind Webb as they started the last lap. Then he was all over him…. The two side-by-side but then Jett went down again trying to avoid Vince Friese as he tried to pass the Honda rider a lap down… Eli Tomac and Aaron Plessinger went by the stricken Aussie while he was on the deck.

Cooper Webb the victor. Eli Tomac second to make it a Yamaha 1-2.

Aaron Plessinger taking the final step on the rostrum while Jett salvaged fourth. Fastest lap of the race cold comfort for Jett, who had it home and hosed before making that mistake a couple of minutes from the end.

Hunter Lawrence fifth ahead of Chase Sexton and Justin Cooper.

Ken Roczen ninth ahead of Malcolm Stewart while Jason Anderson rounded out the top ten.

Jett’s championship lead trimmed to three-points over Cooper Webb. Aaron Plessinger only four-points further back, one-point ahead of defending champ Chase Sexton. Eli Tomac now fifth in the championship chase, 13-points behind series leader Jett Lawrence.

450 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Cooper Webb Yamaha 27 Laps 2 Eli Tomac Yamaha +02.968 3 Aaron Plessinger KTM +04.884 4 Jett Lawrence Honda +07.903 5 Hunter Lawrence Honda +18.303 6 Chase Sexton KTM +20.259 7 Justin Cooper Yamaha +21.737 8 Ken Roczen Suzuki +25.964 9 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna +27.651 10 Jason Anderson Kawasaki +48.480 11 Vince Friese Honda 26 Laps 12 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda +05.087 13 Dean Wilson Honda +10.471 14 Justin Barcia GASGAS +12.334 15 Shane McElrath Suzuki +17.489 16 Justin Hill KTM +29.388 17 Benny Bloss Beta +30.853 18 Ryan Breece Yamaha +30.853 19 Carson Mumford Honda 25 Laps 20 Jerry Robin Yamaha 24 Laps 21 Robbie Wageman Yamaha 23 Laps 22 Dylan Ferrandis Honda 16 Laps

450 Quotes

Aaron Plessinger – P3

It was another good night for me to be on the podium again here in Arlington. The bike’s good and I’ve been having the most fun so far this year that I’ve had in a season. It’s just been good, everything is coming to me. Like tonight, I was riding around thinking I was pretty much off the podium, before at the end of the race some things switched around and I got to be up here. It was a good race, I feel good and am still feeling fresh too.”

Chase Sexton – P6

“We finished sixth in Arlington, it isn’t where we aim to be, but we will look ahead to next weekend and aim to keep fighting from here.”

Malcolm Stewart – P9

Arlington always treats me okay and all day I felt really good on the bike. I was gelling with everything and it was good to lead in the Heat. I enjoy being on the East Coast, we’ve all been putting in the work, and it’s beginning to click. In the Main Event, we made some passes really quickly but came together with another rider and went down. I got back up and felt like it was one of the best rides I’ve had all year long. I know the results aren’t what everyone wants to see on paper, but we’ve been moving in the right direction and it’s just a matter of time before we’re heading for the box or a win.”

Justin Barcia – P11

“Tough day here in Arlington. I had a big get-off in the final practice, lucky to somewhat come out of it alright with no big injuries – just a bit of whiplash, a bit bruised up, and a bit sore. Unfortunately, a crash in the Heat put me in the LCQ, which I won, and then in the Main Event I got in a second turn pile-up. I put on a good charge, was moving through the pack, and was about to crack into the top 10, but had another crash so that pretty much ended my hopes of a good result. It was a really tough weekend, but we’re gonna go back to the drawing board and keep working. We never give up.”

450 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Jett Lawrence 135 2 Cooper Webb 132 3 Aaron Plessinger 128 4 Chase Sexton 127 5 Eli Tomac 122 6 Jason Anderson 118 7 Ken Roczen 116 8 Dylan Ferrandis 93 9 Hunter Lawrence 86 10 Justin Cooper 75 11 Justin Barcia 71 12 Malcolm Stewart 64 13 Shane McElrath 56 14 Jorge Prado 45 15 Dean Wilson 44 16 Christian Craig 39 17 Adam Cianciarulo 33 18 Justin Hill 29 19 Vince Friese 26 20 Derek Drake 25 21 Benny Bloss 21 22 Kyle Chisholm 18 23 Freddie Noren 13 24 Mitchell Oldenburg 10 25 Cade Clason 10 26 Austin Politelli 7 27 Justin Rodbell 5 28 Mitchell Harrison 4 29 Ryan Breece 4 30 Tristan Lane 3 31 Carson Mumford 3 32 Jerry Robin 2 33 Robbie Wageman 1 34 Jason Clermont 1 35 Devin Simonson 0 36 Luke Kalaitzian 0

250 Main

The second 250 East round for 2024 saw the Yamaha pairing of Deegan and Romano side by side down the first section but Austin Forkner made short work of both of them.

Seth Hammaker and Cam McAdoo quickly pushed Romano back to fifth as they started their charge forward. That made it three Kawasaki’s in the top four.

As the race wore on Tom Vialle worked his way through the pack to take fourth place from Hammaker.

Austin Forkner retained the lead and looked in control but then threw it away in a big way with just under three-minutes left on the clock. He then messed up through a rhythm section and was pitched off the track and onto the concrete, it was like he hit an eject button and the KX250F certainly ejected him! It was brutal!

Inheriting a now very clear lead was Haiden Deegan. The teenager had more than seven-seconds over McAdoo and Vialle and cruised home for the victory from there.

McAdoo managed to get from Vialle in the final stages of the race to secure that second place finish ahead of the European.

Leaving Texas with the red plate on Saturday night, though, was new championship leader Max Anstie.

Austin Forkner was banged up in a Texas hospital with a fractured L3/L4 that will be treated without surgery. Forkner also has a broken scapula that will not require surgical intervention. He has been discharged from the hospital and is heading back to California. He noted that one of his contact lenses had come out during the Main and could have been a factor in the crash.

250 main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Haiden Deegan Yamaha 21 Laps 2 Cameron Mcadoo Kawasaki +07.113 3 Tom Vialle KTM 250 +09.645 4 Seth Hammaker Kawasaki +11.042 5 Pierce Brown GASGAS +12.855 6 Max Anstie Honda +13.897 7 Chance Hymas Honda +23.927 8 Coty Schock Yamaha +27.284 9 Guillem Farres Husqvarna +28.925 10 Daxton Bennick Yamaha +34.683 11 Henry Miller Honda +39.889 12 Nicholas Romano Yamaha +42.307 13 Marshal Weltin Yamaha +48.440 14 Lorenzo Locurcio GASGAS 20 Laps 15 Gage Linville GASGAS +03.076 16 Ryder Floyd Honda +14.346 17 Izaih Clark Honda 19 Laps 18 Michael Hicks Yamaha +34.276 19 Brock Papi Husqvarna 18 Laps 20 Austin Forkner Kawasaki 16 Laps 21 Hardy Munoz Kawasaki 10 Laps 22 Jalek Swoll Triumph DNF

250 Quotes

Cam McAdoo – P2

“I felt like I needed to be extra patient tonight with this track. I was a little banged up from a pre-season injury and again after Round 1, so I was trying to be more methodical about the day. It meant a lot for me to acknowledge my sister so much during this round, and she’s always pushed me to be the best I could possibly be on the track. This one was for her, and I’m really happy at how close the points are as we head to Daytona.”

Tom Vialle – P3

“We’re happy to be on the podium and excited with the result. I had an okay day, aside from my crash in practice, and that affected me in the Heat race, so it wasn’t great for the gate pick. I was able to ride well the whole Main Event, it’s amazing to get my first podium in Supercross and I want to fight now for the win – that’s really the goal from this point.”

Seth Hammaker – P4

“The track was very tough, and I was trying to keep my mistakes to a minimum as much as possible. To come away with a fourth after having such a disappointing first round was a step in the right direction. I really want to challenge not only for the podium but for a win, and I think we can get there this season. We’ll see what happens next week in a different atmosphere in Daytona.”

Pierce Brown – P5

“Overall, not a bad weekend. Riding was good and I think we improved as a whole, so that was good. We got another fifth, but we’re second in points now and we’re in this – I’m excited! Now we’re back to work on Monday to tighten a few things up before Daytona this weekend.”

Max Anstie – P6

“After an early race incident where I collided with another rider and damaged my bike, I had to fight my way back. While the overall result was frustrating, having the red plate going into Daytona is special.”

Guillem Farres – P9

“My day started pretty good, felt good in practice, and then in qualifying I was sixth. The Heat was positive with fourth and then I felt good coming into the Main Event. The start was decent, around top-five, and then I made a mistake and got passed by a couple of riders. I ended up ninth and felt better towards the end, so overall I am happy because we made a big step from Detroit in the past few weeks.”

250 East Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Max Anstie 38 2 Pierce Brown 34 3 Daxton Bennick 32 4 Coty Schock 32 5 Haiden Deegan 31 6 Cameron Mcadoo 29 7 Austin Forkner 27 8 Chance Hymas 27 9 Guillem Farres 27 10 Henry Miller 26 11 Tom Vialle 24 12 Marshal Weltin 22 13 Seth Hammaker 19 14 Nicholas Romano 18 15 Jalek Swoll 16 16 Gage Linville 12 17 Trevor Colip 11 18 Luca Marsalisi 10 19 Preston Boespflug 9 20 Lorenzo Locurcio 8 21 Ryder Floyd 6 22 Izaih Clark 5 23 Michael Hicks 4 24 Brock Papi 3 25 Bryton Carroll 3 26 Cullin Park 2 27 Hardy Munoz 1 28 Evan Ferry 0

250 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Seth Hammaker Kawasaki 45.216 2 Austin Forkner Kawasaki 45.284 3 Pierce Brown GASGAS 45.416 4 Max Anstie Honda 45.582 5 Chance Hymas Honda 45.705 6 Guillem Farres Husqvarna 45.831 7 Cameron Mcadoo Kawasaki 46.342 8 Haiden Deegan Yamaha 46.351 9 Tom Vialle KTM 250 46.396 10 Jalek Swoll Triumph 46.430 11 Daxton Bennick Yamaha 46.662 12 Coty Schock Yamaha 46.774 13 Nicholas Romano Yamaha 47.332 14 Henry Miller Honda 47.523 15 Marshal Weltin Yamaha 47.766 16 Michael Hicks Yamaha 47.868 17 Lorenzo Locurcio GASGAS 48.331 18 Preston Boespflug Suzuki 48.524 19 Logan Leitzel Kawasaki 48.937 20 Jack Rogers Kawasaki 49.004 21 Brock Papi Husqvarna 49.126 22 Jorgen-Matthias Talviku KTM 49.280 23 Gage Linville GASGAS 49.300 24 Ryder Floyd Honda 49.307 25 Hardy Munoz Kawasaki 49.359 26 Bryton Carroll Yamaha 49.396 27 Luca Marsalisi Honda 49.654 28 Izaih Clark Honda 49.686 29 Dominique Thury Kawasaki 50.056 30 Bryce Shelly Yamaha 50.089 31 Gage Stine Yamaha 50.234 32 Preston Kilroy Yamaha 50.508 33 Cole Bradford Kawasaki 50.722 34 Tyler Gibbs KTM 50.779 35 Garrett Hoffman Yamaha 50.850 36 Marcus Phelps KTM 51.051 37 Jace Kessler Yamaha 51.160 38 Mitchell Zaremba Yamaha 51.254 39 Logan Boye Kawasaki 51.260 40 Hunter Cross KTM 250 51.268 Top 40 Riders Qualify 41 Tyler Stepek Honda 51.336 42 Ayden Shive Kawasaki 51.705 43 Gerhard Matamoros KTM 51.887 44 Thomas Welch KTM 51.896 45 Cory Carsten Suzuki 52.028 46 David Pulley Yamaha 52.343 47 Jackson Gray Husqvarna 52.447 48 Luke Dickey KTM 250 53.145 49 Keegan Rowley Yamaha 53.209 50 Bryson Raymond KTM 250 53.284

250 Heat One Results

Pos RIDER Bike Laps/Interval 1 Austin Forkner Kawasaki 9 Laps 2 Max Anstie Honda +02.705 3 Haiden Deegan Yamaha +03.921 4 Guillem Farres Husqvarna +11.768 5 Jalek Swoll Triumph +16.619 6 Coty Schock Yamaha +19.505 7 Henry Miller Honda +23.537 8 Ryder Floyd Honda +29.786 9 Michael Hicks Yamaha +33.810 10 Izaih Clark Honda +35.722 11 Jack Rogers Kawasaki +36.063 12 Bryton Carroll Yamaha +38.485 13 Mitchell Zaremba Yamaha +44.395 14 Preston Kilroy Yamaha +45.770 15 Preston Boespflug Suzuki +46.608 16 Bryce Shelly Yamaha +47.920 17 Jorgen-Matthias Talvi KTM 250 +59.269 18 Tyler Gibbs KTM 250 8 Laps 19 Marcus Phelps KTM 250 +00.394 20 Hunter Cross KTM 250 +01.338

250 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike laps/Interval 1 Cameron Mcadoo Kawasaki 9 Laps 2 Nicholas Romano Yamaha +02.750 3 Seth Hammaker Kawasaki +03.706 4 Chance Hymas Honda +04.495 5 Tom Vialle KTM 250 +08.551 6 Pierce Brown GASGAS +09.169 7 Marshal Weltin Yamaha +21.147 8 Lorenzo Locurcio GASGAS +21.765 9 Gage Linville GASGAS +27.383 10 Brock Papi Husqvarna +29.569 11 Hardy Munoz Kawasaki +30.367 12 Dominique Thury Kawasaki +41.347 13 Jace Kessler Yamaha +44.378 14 Daxton Bennick Yamaha +46.806 15 Gage Stine Yamaha +47.200 16 Garrett Hoffman Yamaha +52.286 17 Logan Leitzel Kawasaki 8 Laps 18 Logan Boye Kawasaki +04.246 19 Cole Bradford Kawasaki 5 Laps 20 Luca Marsalisi Honda 2 Laps

250 LCQ Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Daxton Bennick Yamaha 8 Laps 2 Izaih Clark Honda +05.151 3 Brock Papi Husqvarna +06.011 4 Hardy Munoz Kawasaki +09.875 5 Preston Boespflug Suzuki +13.250 6 Bryton Carroll Yamaha +14.051 7 Bryce Shelly Yamaha +14.852 8 Mitchell Zaremba Yamaha +19.726 9 Dominique Thury Kawasaki +21.820 10 Preston Kilroy Yamaha +25.228 11 Garrett Hoffman Yamaha +26.818 12 Gage Stine Yamaha +28.765 13 Jack Rogers Kawasaki +29.906 14 Logan Leitzel Kawasaki +32.938 15 Jace Kessler Yamaha +35.063 16 Hunter Cross KTM 250 +35.154 17 Tyler Gibbs KTM 250 +37.011 18 Logan Boye Kawasaki +38.910 19 Jorgen-Matthias Talvi KTM +41.986 20 Cole Bradford Kawasaki 7 Laps 21 Marcus Phelps KTM 250 5 Laps 22 Luca Marsalisi Honda DNS

450 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Jett Lawrence Honda 43.770 2 Chase Sexton KTM 44.262 3 Justin Cooper Yamaha 44.280 4 Eli Tomac Yamaha 44.357 5 Jason Anderson Kawasaki 44.382 6 Hunter Lawrence Honda 44.529 7 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna 44.599 8 Ken Roczen Suzuki 44.685 9 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda 44.845 10 Justin Hill KTM 45.266 11 Cooper Webb Yamaha 45.282 12 Dylan Ferrandis Honda 45.329 13 Carson Mumford Honda 45.342 14 Aaron Plessinger KTM 45.410 15 Dean Wilson Honda 45.505 16 Vince Friese Honda 45.737 17 Benny Bloss Beta 45.801 18 Shane McElrath Suzuki 45.861 19 Jeremy Hand Honda 46.189 20 Robbie Wageman Yamaha 46.211 21 Ryan Breece Yamaha 46.377 22 Jerry Robin Yamaha 46.399 23 Mitchell Harrison Kawasaki 46.425 24 Tristan Lane KTM 46.559 25 Devin Simonson Yamaha 46.672 26 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki 46.722 27 Justin Rodbell KTM 46.923 28 Justin Starling Honda 46.946 29 Justin Barcia GASGAS 46.959 30 Luke Kalaitzian Honda 46.991 31 Grant Harlan Yamaha 46.993 32 Cade Clason Kawasaki 47.125 33 John Short Kawasaki 47.165 34 Tj Albright Yamaha 47.308 35 Hunter Schlosser KTM 47.416 36 Lane Shaw Yamaha 47.516 37 Cheyenne Harmon Yamaha 47.544 38 Freddie Noren Kawasaki 47.554 39 Derek Drake Suzuki 47.704 40 Ty Masterpool Kawasaki 47.776 Top 40 Riders Qualify 41 Anthony Rodriguez KTM 47.825 42 Mason Kerr Honda 47.909 43 Zack Williams Honda 48.149 44 Scotty Wennerstrom Kawasaki 48.248 45 Scott Meshey KTM 48.496 46 Preston Taylor Kawasaki 48.578 47 Devin Harriman KTM 48.906 48 Josh Greco GASGAS 48.939 49 Austin Cozadd Kawasaki 49.388 50 Carter Stephenson Kawasaki 49.564

450 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Eli Tomac Yamaha 10 Laps 2 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 +01.635 3 Ken Roczen Suzuki +04.781 4 Chase Sexton KTM +09.476 5 Hunter Lawrence Honda +12.591 6 Dylan Ferrandis Honda +13.727 7 Shane McElrath Suzuki +20.957 8 Justin Hill KTM +23.628 9 Vince Friese Honda +28.076 10 Robbie Wageman Yamaha +34.268 11 Cade Clason Kawasaki +36.779 12 Freddie Noren Kawasaki +38.239 13 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki +39.686 14 Jerry Robin Yamaha +42.397 15 Tristan Lane KTM +45.860 16 Justin Starling Honda +51.665 17 Lane Shaw Yamaha 9 Laps 18 Tj Albright Yamaha +02.098 19 Luke Kalaitzian Honda +08.929 20 Ty Masterpool Kawasaki 8 Laps

450 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence Honda 10 Laps 2 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna +01.950 3 Jason Anderson Kawasaki +03.962 4 Cooper Webb Yamaha +10.006 5 Justin Cooper Yamaha +13.579 6 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda +14.828 7 Dean Wilson Honda +18.464 8 Carson Mumford Honda +24.186 9 Benny Bloss Beta +29.178 10 Ryan Breece Yamaha +33.313 11 Justin Barcia GASGAS +35.029 12 Jeremy Hand Honda +37.923 13 Devin Simonson Yamaha +38.412 14 John Short Kawasaki +42.460 15 Grant Harlan Yamaha 9 Laps 16 Cheyenne Harmon Yamaha +01.669 17 Hunter Schlosser KTM +10.010 18 Derek Drake Suzuki +11.739 19 Justin Rodbell KTM 8 Laps 20 Mitchell Harrison Kawasaki 2 Laps

450 LCQ Results