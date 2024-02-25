2024 AMA Supercross Championship
Round Seven – AT&T Stadium – Arlington, Texas
450 Main
Jett Lawrence scored the holeshot ahead of his brother, but Cooper Webb made short work of Hunter to move up to second. Fourth was Aaron Plessinger, Vince Friese fifth, Shane McElrath sixth, Eli Tomac seventh, Ken Roczen eighth and Chase Sexton ninth.
Tomac was fourth before going down while trying to set Friese up for a pass.
Ken Roczen and Malcolm Stewart went down and got tangled two-minutes in. Roczen had tried to go up the inside of Friese, but the Honda rider shut the door, and that took Roczen down. Stewart then went down while trying to avoid Roczen. The German was back up and running much sooner than Stewart but not before he was down in tenth place.
Jett Lawrence had the speed to steadily stretch away from Webb. Hunter was starting to come under attack from Plessinger. Five-minutes in Plessinger made his move on Hunter and immediately started to pull away. Further back Chase Sexton was starting to challenge Justin Cooper for fifth. The defending champ made short work of Cooper and immediately started to pull away from the Yamaha man.
By half-race distance Jett Lawrence led Cooper Webb by 3.5-seconds. Aaron Plessinger was four-seconds behind Webb but now had almost two-seconds over Hunter Lawrence. Chase Sexton fifth while Eli Tomac had recovered to sixth. Justin Cooper seventh ahead of Ken Roczen and Vince Friese while Dean Wilson rounded out the top ten at the halfway point.
Five-minutes left on the clock and Jett Lawrence had four-seconds on Webb. The fastest man on track though was Eli Tomac. The Yamaha man got Sexton then closed on Hunter Lawrence with apparent ease just as the pair started to encounter a series of lapped traffic. Tomac made a smooth move though and Hunter had to let him go, Tomac looking smooth and fast, and classy…
Tomac then reeled in Plessinger like he was chasing down a lapper. Traffic made it hard for Tomac to make a safe move but he bided his time and made his move with just over two-minutes left on the clock. Beast mode engaged! At this juncture Jett Lawrence led by five-seconds over Webb.
Then Jett Lawrence jumped wide onto the blocks! Going down… But by the time he was back up and running he was two-seconds behind the new race leader, Cooper Webb. They were also approaching lapped traffic…
Jett was just under a second behind Webb as they started the last lap. Then he was all over him…. The two side-by-side but then Jett went down again trying to avoid Vince Friese as he tried to pass the Honda rider a lap down… Eli Tomac and Aaron Plessinger went by the stricken Aussie while he was on the deck.
Cooper Webb the victor. Eli Tomac second to make it a Yamaha 1-2.
Aaron Plessinger taking the final step on the rostrum while Jett salvaged fourth. Fastest lap of the race cold comfort for Jett, who had it home and hosed before making that mistake a couple of minutes from the end.
Hunter Lawrence fifth ahead of Chase Sexton and Justin Cooper.
Ken Roczen ninth ahead of Malcolm Stewart while Jason Anderson rounded out the top ten.
Jett’s championship lead trimmed to three-points over Cooper Webb. Aaron Plessinger only four-points further back, one-point ahead of defending champ Chase Sexton. Eli Tomac now fifth in the championship chase, 13-points behind series leader Jett Lawrence.
450 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Yamaha
|27 Laps
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha
|+02.968
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM
|+04.884
|4
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|+07.903
|5
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda
|+18.303
|6
|Chase Sexton
|KTM
|+20.259
|7
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha
|+21.737
|8
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki
|+25.964
|9
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna
|+27.651
|10
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki
|+48.480
|11
|Vince Friese
|Honda
|26 Laps
|12
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Honda
|+05.087
|13
|Dean Wilson
|Honda
|+10.471
|14
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS
|+12.334
|15
|Shane McElrath
|Suzuki
|+17.489
|16
|Justin Hill
|KTM
|+29.388
|17
|Benny Bloss
|Beta
|+30.853
|18
|Ryan Breece
|Yamaha
|+30.853
|19
|Carson Mumford
|Honda
|25 Laps
|20
|Jerry Robin
|Yamaha
|24 Laps
|21
|Robbie Wageman
|Yamaha
|23 Laps
|22
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Honda
|16 Laps
450 Quotes
Aaron Plessinger – P3
It was another good night for me to be on the podium again here in Arlington. The bike’s good and I’ve been having the most fun so far this year that I’ve had in a season. It’s just been good, everything is coming to me. Like tonight, I was riding around thinking I was pretty much off the podium, before at the end of the race some things switched around and I got to be up here. It was a good race, I feel good and am still feeling fresh too.”
Chase Sexton – P6
“We finished sixth in Arlington, it isn’t where we aim to be, but we will look ahead to next weekend and aim to keep fighting from here.”
Malcolm Stewart – P9
Arlington always treats me okay and all day I felt really good on the bike. I was gelling with everything and it was good to lead in the Heat. I enjoy being on the East Coast, we’ve all been putting in the work, and it’s beginning to click. In the Main Event, we made some passes really quickly but came together with another rider and went down. I got back up and felt like it was one of the best rides I’ve had all year long. I know the results aren’t what everyone wants to see on paper, but we’ve been moving in the right direction and it’s just a matter of time before we’re heading for the box or a win.”
Justin Barcia – P11
“Tough day here in Arlington. I had a big get-off in the final practice, lucky to somewhat come out of it alright with no big injuries – just a bit of whiplash, a bit bruised up, and a bit sore. Unfortunately, a crash in the Heat put me in the LCQ, which I won, and then in the Main Event I got in a second turn pile-up. I put on a good charge, was moving through the pack, and was about to crack into the top 10, but had another crash so that pretty much ended my hopes of a good result. It was a really tough weekend, but we’re gonna go back to the drawing board and keep working. We never give up.”
450 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|135
|2
|Cooper Webb
|132
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|128
|4
|Chase Sexton
|127
|5
|Eli Tomac
|122
|6
|Jason Anderson
|118
|7
|Ken Roczen
|116
|8
|Dylan Ferrandis
|93
|9
|Hunter Lawrence
|86
|10
|Justin Cooper
|75
|11
|Justin Barcia
|71
|12
|Malcolm Stewart
|64
|13
|Shane McElrath
|56
|14
|Jorge Prado
|45
|15
|Dean Wilson
|44
|16
|Christian Craig
|39
|17
|Adam Cianciarulo
|33
|18
|Justin Hill
|29
|19
|Vince Friese
|26
|20
|Derek Drake
|25
|21
|Benny Bloss
|21
|22
|Kyle Chisholm
|18
|23
|Freddie Noren
|13
|24
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|10
|25
|Cade Clason
|10
|26
|Austin Politelli
|7
|27
|Justin Rodbell
|5
|28
|Mitchell Harrison
|4
|29
|Ryan Breece
|4
|30
|Tristan Lane
|3
|31
|Carson Mumford
|3
|32
|Jerry Robin
|2
|33
|Robbie Wageman
|1
|34
|Jason Clermont
|1
|35
|Devin Simonson
|0
|36
|Luke Kalaitzian
|0
250 Main
The second 250 East round for 2024 saw the Yamaha pairing of Deegan and Romano side by side down the first section but Austin Forkner made short work of both of them.
Seth Hammaker and Cam McAdoo quickly pushed Romano back to fifth as they started their charge forward. That made it three Kawasaki’s in the top four.
As the race wore on Tom Vialle worked his way through the pack to take fourth place from Hammaker.
Austin Forkner retained the lead and looked in control but then threw it away in a big way with just under three-minutes left on the clock. He then messed up through a rhythm section and was pitched off the track and onto the concrete, it was like he hit an eject button and the KX250F certainly ejected him! It was brutal!
Inheriting a now very clear lead was Haiden Deegan. The teenager had more than seven-seconds over McAdoo and Vialle and cruised home for the victory from there.
McAdoo managed to get from Vialle in the final stages of the race to secure that second place finish ahead of the European.
Leaving Texas with the red plate on Saturday night, though, was new championship leader Max Anstie.
Austin Forkner was banged up in a Texas hospital with a fractured L3/L4 that will be treated without surgery. Forkner also has a broken scapula that will not require surgical intervention. He has been discharged from the hospital and is heading back to California. He noted that one of his contact lenses had come out during the Main and could have been a factor in the crash.
250 main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Yamaha
|21 Laps
|2
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Kawasaki
|+07.113
|3
|Tom Vialle
|KTM 250
|+09.645
|4
|Seth Hammaker
|Kawasaki
|+11.042
|5
|Pierce Brown
|GASGAS
|+12.855
|6
|Max Anstie
|Honda
|+13.897
|7
|Chance Hymas
|Honda
|+23.927
|8
|Coty Schock
|Yamaha
|+27.284
|9
|Guillem Farres
|Husqvarna
|+28.925
|10
|Daxton Bennick
|Yamaha
|+34.683
|11
|Henry Miller
|Honda
|+39.889
|12
|Nicholas Romano
|Yamaha
|+42.307
|13
|Marshal Weltin
|Yamaha
|+48.440
|14
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|GASGAS
|20 Laps
|15
|Gage Linville
|GASGAS
|+03.076
|16
|Ryder Floyd
|Honda
|+14.346
|17
|Izaih Clark
|Honda
|19 Laps
|18
|Michael Hicks
|Yamaha
|+34.276
|19
|Brock Papi
|Husqvarna
|18 Laps
|20
|Austin Forkner
|Kawasaki
|16 Laps
|21
|Hardy Munoz
|Kawasaki
|10 Laps
|22
|Jalek Swoll
|Triumph
|DNF
250 Quotes
Cam McAdoo – P2
“I felt like I needed to be extra patient tonight with this track. I was a little banged up from a pre-season injury and again after Round 1, so I was trying to be more methodical about the day. It meant a lot for me to acknowledge my sister so much during this round, and she’s always pushed me to be the best I could possibly be on the track. This one was for her, and I’m really happy at how close the points are as we head to Daytona.”
Tom Vialle – P3
“We’re happy to be on the podium and excited with the result. I had an okay day, aside from my crash in practice, and that affected me in the Heat race, so it wasn’t great for the gate pick. I was able to ride well the whole Main Event, it’s amazing to get my first podium in Supercross and I want to fight now for the win – that’s really the goal from this point.”
Seth Hammaker – P4
“The track was very tough, and I was trying to keep my mistakes to a minimum as much as possible. To come away with a fourth after having such a disappointing first round was a step in the right direction. I really want to challenge not only for the podium but for a win, and I think we can get there this season. We’ll see what happens next week in a different atmosphere in Daytona.”
Pierce Brown – P5
“Overall, not a bad weekend. Riding was good and I think we improved as a whole, so that was good. We got another fifth, but we’re second in points now and we’re in this – I’m excited! Now we’re back to work on Monday to tighten a few things up before Daytona this weekend.”
Max Anstie – P6
“After an early race incident where I collided with another rider and damaged my bike, I had to fight my way back. While the overall result was frustrating, having the red plate going into Daytona is special.”
Guillem Farres – P9
“My day started pretty good, felt good in practice, and then in qualifying I was sixth. The Heat was positive with fourth and then I felt good coming into the Main Event. The start was decent, around top-five, and then I made a mistake and got passed by a couple of riders. I ended up ninth and felt better towards the end, so overall I am happy because we made a big step from Detroit in the past few weeks.”
250 East Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Max Anstie
|38
|2
|Pierce Brown
|34
|3
|Daxton Bennick
|32
|4
|Coty Schock
|32
|5
|Haiden Deegan
|31
|6
|Cameron Mcadoo
|29
|7
|Austin Forkner
|27
|8
|Chance Hymas
|27
|9
|Guillem Farres
|27
|10
|Henry Miller
|26
|11
|Tom Vialle
|24
|12
|Marshal Weltin
|22
|13
|Seth Hammaker
|19
|14
|Nicholas Romano
|18
|15
|Jalek Swoll
|16
|16
|Gage Linville
|12
|17
|Trevor Colip
|11
|18
|Luca Marsalisi
|10
|19
|Preston Boespflug
|9
|20
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|8
|21
|Ryder Floyd
|6
|22
|Izaih Clark
|5
|23
|Michael Hicks
|4
|24
|Brock Papi
|3
|25
|Bryton Carroll
|3
|26
|Cullin Park
|2
|27
|Hardy Munoz
|1
|28
|Evan Ferry
|0
250 Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Seth Hammaker
|Kawasaki
|45.216
|2
|Austin Forkner
|Kawasaki
|45.284
|3
|Pierce Brown
|GASGAS
|45.416
|4
|Max Anstie
|Honda
|45.582
|5
|Chance Hymas
|Honda
|45.705
|6
|Guillem Farres
|Husqvarna
|45.831
|7
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Kawasaki
|46.342
|8
|Haiden Deegan
|Yamaha
|46.351
|9
|Tom Vialle
|KTM 250
|46.396
|10
|Jalek Swoll
|Triumph
|46.430
|11
|Daxton Bennick
|Yamaha
|46.662
|12
|Coty Schock
|Yamaha
|46.774
|13
|Nicholas Romano
|Yamaha
|47.332
|14
|Henry Miller
|Honda
|47.523
|15
|Marshal Weltin
|Yamaha
|47.766
|16
|Michael Hicks
|Yamaha
|47.868
|17
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|GASGAS
|48.331
|18
|Preston Boespflug
|Suzuki
|48.524
|19
|Logan Leitzel
|Kawasaki
|48.937
|20
|Jack Rogers
|Kawasaki
|49.004
|21
|Brock Papi
|Husqvarna
|49.126
|22
|Jorgen-Matthias Talviku
|KTM
|49.280
|23
|Gage Linville
|GASGAS
|49.300
|24
|Ryder Floyd
|Honda
|49.307
|25
|Hardy Munoz
|Kawasaki
|49.359
|26
|Bryton Carroll
|Yamaha
|49.396
|27
|Luca Marsalisi
|Honda
|49.654
|28
|Izaih Clark
|Honda
|49.686
|29
|Dominique Thury
|Kawasaki
|50.056
|30
|Bryce Shelly
|Yamaha
|50.089
|31
|Gage Stine
|Yamaha
|50.234
|32
|Preston Kilroy
|Yamaha
|50.508
|33
|Cole Bradford
|Kawasaki
|50.722
|34
|Tyler Gibbs
|KTM
|50.779
|35
|Garrett Hoffman
|Yamaha
|50.850
|36
|Marcus Phelps
|KTM
|51.051
|37
|Jace Kessler
|Yamaha
|51.160
|38
|Mitchell Zaremba
|Yamaha
|51.254
|39
|Logan Boye
|Kawasaki
|51.260
|40
|Hunter Cross
|KTM 250
|51.268
|Top 40 Riders Qualify
|41
|Tyler Stepek
|Honda
|51.336
|42
|Ayden Shive
|Kawasaki
|51.705
|43
|Gerhard Matamoros
|KTM
|51.887
|44
|Thomas Welch
|KTM
|51.896
|45
|Cory Carsten
|Suzuki
|52.028
|46
|David Pulley
|Yamaha
|52.343
|47
|Jackson Gray
|Husqvarna
|52.447
|48
|Luke Dickey
|KTM 250
|53.145
|49
|Keegan Rowley
|Yamaha
|53.209
|50
|Bryson Raymond
|KTM 250
|53.284
250 Heat One Results
|Pos
|RIDER
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Austin Forkner
|Kawasaki
|9 Laps
|2
|Max Anstie
|Honda
|+02.705
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Yamaha
|+03.921
|4
|Guillem Farres
|Husqvarna
|+11.768
|5
|Jalek Swoll
|Triumph
|+16.619
|6
|Coty Schock
|Yamaha
|+19.505
|7
|Henry Miller
|Honda
|+23.537
|8
|Ryder Floyd
|Honda
|+29.786
|9
|Michael Hicks
|Yamaha
|+33.810
|10
|Izaih Clark
|Honda
|+35.722
|11
|Jack Rogers
|Kawasaki
|+36.063
|12
|Bryton Carroll
|Yamaha
|+38.485
|13
|Mitchell Zaremba
|Yamaha
|+44.395
|14
|Preston Kilroy
|Yamaha
|+45.770
|15
|Preston Boespflug
|Suzuki
|+46.608
|16
|Bryce Shelly
|Yamaha
|+47.920
|17
|Jorgen-Matthias Talvi
|KTM 250
|+59.269
|18
|Tyler Gibbs
|KTM 250
|8 Laps
|19
|Marcus Phelps
|KTM 250
|+00.394
|20
|Hunter Cross
|KTM 250
|+01.338
250 Heat Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|laps/Interval
|1
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Kawasaki
|9 Laps
|2
|Nicholas Romano
|Yamaha
|+02.750
|3
|Seth Hammaker
|Kawasaki
|+03.706
|4
|Chance Hymas
|Honda
|+04.495
|5
|Tom Vialle
|KTM 250
|+08.551
|6
|Pierce Brown
|GASGAS
|+09.169
|7
|Marshal Weltin
|Yamaha
|+21.147
|8
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|GASGAS
|+21.765
|9
|Gage Linville
|GASGAS
|+27.383
|10
|Brock Papi
|Husqvarna
|+29.569
|11
|Hardy Munoz
|Kawasaki
|+30.367
|12
|Dominique Thury
|Kawasaki
|+41.347
|13
|Jace Kessler
|Yamaha
|+44.378
|14
|Daxton Bennick
|Yamaha
|+46.806
|15
|Gage Stine
|Yamaha
|+47.200
|16
|Garrett Hoffman
|Yamaha
|+52.286
|17
|Logan Leitzel
|Kawasaki
|8 Laps
|18
|Logan Boye
|Kawasaki
|+04.246
|19
|Cole Bradford
|Kawasaki
|5 Laps
|20
|Luca Marsalisi
|Honda
|2 Laps
250 LCQ Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Daxton Bennick
|Yamaha
|8 Laps
|2
|Izaih Clark
|Honda
|+05.151
|3
|Brock Papi
|Husqvarna
|+06.011
|4
|Hardy Munoz
|Kawasaki
|+09.875
|5
|Preston Boespflug
|Suzuki
|+13.250
|6
|Bryton Carroll
|Yamaha
|+14.051
|7
|Bryce Shelly
|Yamaha
|+14.852
|8
|Mitchell Zaremba
|Yamaha
|+19.726
|9
|Dominique Thury
|Kawasaki
|+21.820
|10
|Preston Kilroy
|Yamaha
|+25.228
|11
|Garrett Hoffman
|Yamaha
|+26.818
|12
|Gage Stine
|Yamaha
|+28.765
|13
|Jack Rogers
|Kawasaki
|+29.906
|14
|Logan Leitzel
|Kawasaki
|+32.938
|15
|Jace Kessler
|Yamaha
|+35.063
|16
|Hunter Cross
|KTM 250
|+35.154
|17
|Tyler Gibbs
|KTM 250
|+37.011
|18
|Logan Boye
|Kawasaki
|+38.910
|19
|Jorgen-Matthias Talvi
|KTM
|+41.986
|20
|Cole Bradford
|Kawasaki
|7 Laps
|21
|Marcus Phelps
|KTM 250
|5 Laps
|22
|Luca Marsalisi
|Honda
|DNS
450 Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|43.770
|2
|Chase Sexton
|KTM
|44.262
|3
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha
|44.280
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha
|44.357
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki
|44.382
|6
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda
|44.529
|7
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna
|44.599
|8
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki
|44.685
|9
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Honda
|44.845
|10
|Justin Hill
|KTM
|45.266
|11
|Cooper Webb
|Yamaha
|45.282
|12
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Honda
|45.329
|13
|Carson Mumford
|Honda
|45.342
|14
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM
|45.410
|15
|Dean Wilson
|Honda
|45.505
|16
|Vince Friese
|Honda
|45.737
|17
|Benny Bloss
|Beta
|45.801
|18
|Shane McElrath
|Suzuki
|45.861
|19
|Jeremy Hand
|Honda
|46.189
|20
|Robbie Wageman
|Yamaha
|46.211
|21
|Ryan Breece
|Yamaha
|46.377
|22
|Jerry Robin
|Yamaha
|46.399
|23
|Mitchell Harrison
|Kawasaki
|46.425
|24
|Tristan Lane
|KTM
|46.559
|25
|Devin Simonson
|Yamaha
|46.672
|26
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki
|46.722
|27
|Justin Rodbell
|KTM
|46.923
|28
|Justin Starling
|Honda
|46.946
|29
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS
|46.959
|30
|Luke Kalaitzian
|Honda
|46.991
|31
|Grant Harlan
|Yamaha
|46.993
|32
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki
|47.125
|33
|John Short
|Kawasaki
|47.165
|34
|Tj Albright
|Yamaha
|47.308
|35
|Hunter Schlosser
|KTM
|47.416
|36
|Lane Shaw
|Yamaha
|47.516
|37
|Cheyenne Harmon
|Yamaha
|47.544
|38
|Freddie Noren
|Kawasaki
|47.554
|39
|Derek Drake
|Suzuki
|47.704
|40
|Ty Masterpool
|Kawasaki
|47.776
|Top 40 Riders Qualify
|41
|Anthony Rodriguez
|KTM
|47.825
|42
|Mason Kerr
|Honda
|47.909
|43
|Zack Williams
|Honda
|48.149
|44
|Scotty Wennerstrom
|Kawasaki
|48.248
|45
|Scott Meshey
|KTM
|48.496
|46
|Preston Taylor
|Kawasaki
|48.578
|47
|Devin Harriman
|KTM
|48.906
|48
|Josh Greco
|GASGAS
|48.939
|49
|Austin Cozadd
|Kawasaki
|49.388
|50
|Carter Stephenson
|Kawasaki
|49.564
450 Heat One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha
|10 Laps
|2
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450
|+01.635
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki
|+04.781
|4
|Chase Sexton
|KTM
|+09.476
|5
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda
|+12.591
|6
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Honda
|+13.727
|7
|Shane McElrath
|Suzuki
|+20.957
|8
|Justin Hill
|KTM
|+23.628
|9
|Vince Friese
|Honda
|+28.076
|10
|Robbie Wageman
|Yamaha
|+34.268
|11
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki
|+36.779
|12
|Freddie Noren
|Kawasaki
|+38.239
|13
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki
|+39.686
|14
|Jerry Robin
|Yamaha
|+42.397
|15
|Tristan Lane
|KTM
|+45.860
|16
|Justin Starling
|Honda
|+51.665
|17
|Lane Shaw
|Yamaha
|9 Laps
|18
|Tj Albright
|Yamaha
|+02.098
|19
|Luke Kalaitzian
|Honda
|+08.929
|20
|Ty Masterpool
|Kawasaki
|8 Laps
450 Heat Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|10 Laps
|2
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna
|+01.950
|3
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki
|+03.962
|4
|Cooper Webb
|Yamaha
|+10.006
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha
|+13.579
|6
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Honda
|+14.828
|7
|Dean Wilson
|Honda
|+18.464
|8
|Carson Mumford
|Honda
|+24.186
|9
|Benny Bloss
|Beta
|+29.178
|10
|Ryan Breece
|Yamaha
|+33.313
|11
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS
|+35.029
|12
|Jeremy Hand
|Honda
|+37.923
|13
|Devin Simonson
|Yamaha
|+38.412
|14
|John Short
|Kawasaki
|+42.460
|15
|Grant Harlan
|Yamaha
|9 Laps
|16
|Cheyenne Harmon
|Yamaha
|+01.669
|17
|Hunter Schlosser
|KTM
|+10.010
|18
|Derek Drake
|Suzuki
|+11.739
|19
|Justin Rodbell
|KTM
|8 Laps
|20
|Mitchell Harrison
|Kawasaki
|2 Laps
450 LCQ Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS
|8 Laps
|2
|Jerry Robin
|Yamaha
|+04.140
|3
|Ryan Breece
|Yamaha
|+07.920
|4
|Robbie Wageman
|Yamaha
|+09.412
|5
|Freddie Noren
|Kawasaki
|+11.646
|6
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki
|+15.235
|7
|Jeremy Hand
|Honda
|+19.145
|8
|Tristan Lane
|KTM
|+20.555
|9
|Grant Harlan
|Yamaha
|+23.972
|10
|Justin Starling
|Honda
|+24.748
|11
|Mitchell Harrison
|Kawasaki
|+25.417
|12
|John Short
|Kawasaki
|+27.777
|13
|Hunter Schlosser
|KTM
|+32.221
|14
|Luke Kalaitzian
|Honda
|+38.095
|15
|Justin Rodbell
|KTM
|+41.323
|16
|Cheyenne Harmon
|Yamaha
|+45.498
|17
|Lane Shaw
|Yamaha
|7 Laps
|18
|Ty Masterpool
|Kawasaki
|+04.442
|19
|Devin Simonson
|Yamaha
|6 Laps
|20
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki
|4 Laps
|21
|Derek Drake
|Suzuki
|2 Laps
|22
|Tj Albright
|Yamaha
|DNF